RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
8007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Butinski, Michael J., 7817 N. 149th St., $290,259.
Nelson, Steven D. and Elizabeth A. to Nelson, Kyle and Meyer, Rachel, 301 N. Stark St., $185,000.
Rogers, Shawn L. and Patricia J. to Black, Gregory M. and Lori M., 16408 Hanover St., $355,000.
Blake, Carolyn S. and Olechoski, Timothy J. to Dinan, Ashley and Nicholas, 8310 Kilpatrick Parkway, $320,000.
Frederick, Penny R. to Case, Beth, 10414 N. 152nd Ave., $325,000.
Bp Development LLC to Redwood Homes LLC, 16055 Zac Lane, $75,500.
Norton, Harold Sheldon and Desirae to White, Bradley E. and Cristina, 9724 N. 151st St., $465,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Tran, Duy and Nicole, 8110 N. 167th Ave., $344,496.
Tomjack, Michael E. and Christine K. to Slattery, Daniel S. and Deborah K., 10710 N. 191st Ave., $472,500.
Willis, Cody M. and Kara N. to Parker, Joshua and Ali, 12001 N. 157th St., $205,000.
Kms-168 LLC to Gerdes, Linda, 7704 N. 167th Ave., $53,950.
Evans, Traci L. and Scott R. to Barragan, Martha A., 14872 Eagle St., $280,000.
Casad, Maria L. and Darryl F. to Don & Evelyn Crinklaw Living Trust, 16106 Tucker Court, $250,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Knapp, Joan D., 16606 Whitmore St., $336,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hough, Jenny L., 17516 Potter St., $330,950.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moussa, Boussina A. and Issa, Ahmat A., 7907 N. 149th St., $317,000.
Perry, Phillip M. and Kathrynn to Carbaugh, Christopher C. and Drew E., 10401 N. 152nd Ave., $385,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Crawford, Kylan D. and Rebecca L., 7304 N. 153rd St., $457,301.
McGrath, Chase M. and Rachel to Simanek, Robert C. and Gruhn, Ashley N., 14509 Leeman St., $213,000.
Yosten, Daniel A. and Kerri R. to Tierney, David Glenn and Ashleigh Anne, 8207 N. 162nd St., $370,000.
Klawitter, Elizabeth Marie to Roger and Ellen Johnson Trust and Johnson, Roger Gale, trustee, 15514 Hanover St., $450,000.
68022
Showcase Homes Inc. to Kerkman, Kodey, 3003 N. 183rd St., $519,000.
Celebrity Homes, Inc. to Wiley, Christine E., 21107 Monroe St., $275,700.
Gregory, Megan and Jason to Gusse, Mark D. and Rachel A., 3210 N. 205th St., $165,000.
Baack, Jonathan and Brittany to Schmidt, Michael Alan and Kerry Alice, 1803 S. 220th Ave., $730,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Ciochon, Christopher and Corcoran, Ashley, 4320 S. 214th St., $380,610.
Pili, Devin and Bailee to Miller, Ryan Clayton and Rachel Lyne, 21350 Blaine St., $367,000.
Morningstar Properties LLC and Jsd Holdings Inc. to Lp and Rw LLC, 18101 Burt St., $2,810,752.
FRK Development LLC to Legacy Purpose LLC, 4609 N. 187th St., $69,500.
Charleston Homes LLC to Aki, Narendra and Kaja, Sharika, 4917 N. 209th St., $376,286.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Callahan, Matthew and Natalja, 21101 Joseph St., $63,000.
Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Miles, Michael R. and Michael R. II, 21423 B St., $897,249.
228 Skyline LLC to Smjca LLC, 4210 S. 234th Place, $240,000.
FRK Development LLC to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 4235 George Miller Parkway, $68,500.
Sanitary Improvement District 517 to Danigole, Mark S. and Melinda M., 23612 P St., $60,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 21775 K St., $75,350.
Westbury Farm LLC to Griffin Enterprises Pc, 21774 K St., $72,350.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Reed, Joshua S. and Kristin A., 4821 N. 183rd St., $605,729.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Furches, Christopher A., 21815 I St., $429,900.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Buhrman, Nicholas Patrick and Lisa Renee, 18425 Meredith Ave., $437,068.
Johnson, Mitchell Joseph and Melissa to Stalp, Joseph, 2603 N. 185th St., $440,000.
Focht, Lelith L. to McCann, Bryant and Shannon, 19660 Harney St., $510,000.
Gilmore, Tait and Summer to Newman, Matthew J. and Taylor M., 4207 S. 213th Ave., $407,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jothivel, Kriphakarren Komaleeswaranpet and Manohar, Sujatha, 5104 N. 181st St., $351,263.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McElderry, Darrell and Bell-McElderry, Ashley A., 21202 Monroe St., $284,200.
Heck, Corey T. and Beth A. to Lujan, Cameron and Shannon, 20161 Farnam St., $365,000.
Lanoha Development Co. and Lanoha Real Estate Co. Inc. to Rosipal, Charles E. and Jennifer L., 3324 S. 229th St., $194,000.
68064
Myers, Ladonna G. to Torres, Rosendo Robles, 24505 Martin Ave., $55,000.
Fools Inc. to Reilly, Kelsey, 7914 N. 281st Ave., $350,397.
Poisson, Jami J. and McKamy, Jami J. to Storjohann, Coleen K., 117 E. Alexander St., $179,000.
68102
Placzek, Kate E. and Charles & Jackson LLC to Hillis, Jeffrey L. and Stephanie L., 1308 Jackson St. 309, $310,000.
Nebgen, Gilbert B. and Joyce L. to Riepe, S. Merle, 902 Dodge St. 201, $290,000.
68104
Christensen, Siegfred and Christensen, John, Sp Adm, to Sphs LLC, 4802 Jaynes St., $28,000.
Cesh LLC to Ja, Lying La and Noh, Aine, 5415 N. 48th Ave., $172,500.
Heermans, Jerrod T. and Braseth, Annie L. to Abbott, Ron and Lisa, 1816 N. 49th Ave., $305,000.
Love, Curtis A. and Sheila A. to Mitchem, Antwan D., 4502 Grand Ave., $108,500.
Black, John J. and Stephanie D. to Blocker, Peter John III, 4921 N. 60th St., $180,000.
Smyth, Mary V. and David J. to Duden, Robert J. III and Mensinger, Elizabeth, 2050 N. 54th St., $325,000.
Love, Sylvia L. to Croom, Reginald L. Jr., 5208 N. 48th Ave., $137,000.
Sphs LLC to Reyes, Kimberly and Ariel, 4802 Jaynes St., $85,000.
Moore, Brenda Faye Hall and Hall, Brenda Faye to Cooks, Welton Jr., 4624 N. 47th St., $129,000.
Western Wave Realty LLC to Magana, Laura, 3824 N. 53rd St., $145,000.
Madhavan, Anand to Bonneville, Leslie Patrick and Terrie Lea, 2015 N. 56th St., $320,000.
Misterek, Michael and Carolyn to Madhavan, Anand, 5127 Decatur St., $360,000.
Caswell, Michael P. to Legge, Douglas R. and Heather, 1836 N. 49th St., $100,000.
J Adams Investments LLC to Vanreed, Calvin Jaron and Evans, Latresa Roshail, 4410 N. 52nd St., $360,000.
68105
Stoltenberg, Scott and Richelle to Zsr Properties LLC, 3030 Marcy St., $170,000.
Baeza, Luz Munoz and Salinas, Luz Munoz to Stewart, Shantail L., 2709 Woolworth Ave., $160,000.
Webber, Kari A. and Lidgett, Kari A. to Bilbow, Denise, 2822 S. 33rd St., $268,500.
Suliman, Priya to Waltman, John L., 2625 S. 38th St., $192,000.
Mackinnon, Shane Tanner and Samantha to Orellana, Maria A. Ayala, 2109 S. 43rd St., $195,000.
Coleman, Jeffrey and Brenda J. to Fauver, Joseph and Litz, Taylor, 2327 Hanscom Blvd., $232,500.
Kobashigawa, Wesley N. to Vanblarcum, Kaylee, 823 S. 30th Court, $264,000.
Cutchall, Cory C. and Kimberly A. to Benavides, Mauro A. Lobos, 3820 Valley St., $182,500.
68106
Guenther Family Trust and Chen, Bing, trustee, to Williams, Nathan M., 5603 Jackson St., $306,000.
Martin L. & Teresa M. Kalkowski Trust and Kalkowski, Martin L., trustee, to McGee, Diane and James, 5170 Jackson St., $350,000.
Gerritsen, Jason S. and Lindsay W. to Philbin, Patricia L. and Fraser, Cheryl M., 2733 S. 49th St., $210,000.
Lorraine, Andrew to Williams, Carly and Henderson, Dartan, 4540 William St., $260,000.
Chase, Kelly Ann to Biffar, Lisa, 5827 Oak St., $165,000.
Wahl, Shelly to Dueling, John, 1823 S. 60th St., $54,750.
Pippin, Michael and Lisa to Jb Homes LLC, 5643 Cedar St., $150,000.
Huelskamp, Jeanne M. and Daniel to Rasmussen, Christopher Patrick and Magdalen, 2230 S. 46th St., $196,000.
68107
Prinz, Ronald R. and Lauren A. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2627 Y St., $66,000.
Lemonds, Rhonda S. to 36th and T. LLC, 5423 S. 36th St., $101,000.
H & S Partnership Llp to Lopez, Juana, 4119 S. 20th St., $190,000.
Chong, Ikhui and Carla to 3302 X Street LLC, 3302 X St., $44,300.
Ruiz, Jose A. and Flores, Guadalupe to Flores, Angeles Ruiz and Sotelo, Gabriel Marin, 1424 Pasadena Ave., $128,000.
Bruno, Richard H. to McVay Enterprises LLC, 3431 U St., $98,236.
Heybrock, Blake A. and Brittany N. to Henderson, Randall, 4605 S. 23rd St., $206,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Diaz, Andres Rios, 4524 S. 34th St., $135,000.
Shultz, Suzanne M. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3901 S. 35th St., $170,000.
S 22nd Street Holdings LLC and Schwartz Twin Buildings LLC to Levante Property Holdings LLC, 4319 S. 22nd St., $795,000.
Oha LLC to Arzate-Martinez, Blanca P. and Orlando, 4115 S. 39th Ave., $155,000.
68108
Northwest 1 LLC to Ms Investigations LLC, 1329 Connell Court, $50,000.
Bradley, Nicholas G. and Julie E. to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 3015 S. 24th St., $97,500.
Perez, Guadalupe C. and Guzman, Guadalupe C. to Castillo, Ameer I. Pinto, 2230 Pierce St., $85,000.
Levin, Karen F. to Jsd Real Estate Co LLC, 1214 S. 12th St., $250,000.
Ryder, Jaclyn C. to Santos, Mayra Pacheco and Maganda, Elder Arcos, 3030 S. 21st St., $190,000.
Robinson, Rosemary C. and Robinson, Glenn III, per rep, to Bennett, Mirna M. and Sanchez, Flavio Jose Zapata, 2302 S. 23rd St., $88,000.
68110
Grayson, Peter T. to Tcr Capital LLC, 2117 Ohio St., $38,300.
Stephens Family Revocable Trust and Stephens, Gilbert D. Jr., trustee, to Vb One LLC, 4554 N. 16th St., $100,000.
68111
Yk Holdings LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 4312 Patrick Ave., $102,900.
Sena, Tammy J. to Vb One LLC, 4215 Grant St., $112,000.
Wave Investment Team Inc. to Mori, Abraham, 3805 Binney St., $45,000.
Wave Investment Team Inc. to Villar, Sophia Pico Del, 5362 N. 27th St., $25,000.
Henriquez, Eber and Maldonado, Keyly Nohemy Bonilla to Buford, Iesha and Johnson, Jeremiah, 4244 Burdette St., $190,000.
A&I Services LLC to Hall, Broc Nicklas, 3123 Seward St., $150,750.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to T&F Holdings LLC, 4519 N. 37th St., $136,500.
Goodman, Brittany M. to Jaramillo, Stephanie, 1820 N. 31st St., $113,000.
Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Maly, James R., 5123 N. 37th Ave., $45,000.
Us Home Ownership LLC to Palmer, Joshua J., 4208 Decatur St., $19,317.
Atha, Dan and Mary to Ortiz, Gladis, 2824 Binney St., $47,500.
Kmj Properties Co. LLC to Lemus, Dayane, 4425 Vernon Ave., $46,000.
68112
Suiter, Charles J. and Mildred K. to Fredrick, Penny R., 3711 N. Post Road, $425,000.
Rydberg, Terry L. Jr. to Lorenzen, Michael L., 2755 Iowa St., $150,000.
Se Dreams LLC to Ozuna, Alejandra Lorenzo, 8022 N. 30th St., $180,000.
Johnson, Paige and Tucker to Hickey, Shane, 7918 N. 39th St., $170,000.
Hickey, Shane to Hickey, Shane and Reynolds, Tyra, 7918 N. 39th St., $85,000.
Cullen, Alice E. to Kirby, Michael J. Jr., 2733 Ida St., $60,000.
Cdm Properties to Ejike, Errik O. and Leflore-Ejike, Joanna, 3124 Forest Lawn Ave., $151,400.
Tlatenchi, Robert to Polesky, Karen L., 9928 Florence Heights Blvd., $264,000.
Perez, Luis and Miriam N. Zapata to Loya, Geronimo Raul and Teresa, 2719 Sharon Drive, $80,000.
68114
Schroeder, Suzanne L. and Ballard, Suzanne L. to Emmi, Thomas J., 1518 N. 106th St., $190,000.
68116
Yun, Ron E. and Yun, Ronald E. Jr. to Christensen, Jennifer Lynn, 4708 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $289,000.
Johnson, James R. and Kate to Keast, Madison and Jacobi, Trent, 3424 N. 152nd Ave., $270,000.
Johnson, Mark B. and Kenita to Lambert, Edwin A. and Diane, 17019 Corby St., $477,800.
Trc Properties LLC to Kennedy, Sean and Samantha, 3315 N. 147th Court 1301, $165,000.
Nilius, Aaron C. and Elisabeth J. to Galayda, Michael, 15116 Spencer St., $242,000.
Cochran, Kirt A. and Linda G. to NEI Global Relocation Co., 6535 N. 157th St., $550,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Kavan Homes, 3313 N. 177th St., $87,475.
NEI Global Relocation to Terzian, William Thomas Hillman and Amy Dyer, 6535 N. 157th St., $550,000.
Crawford, Kylan D. and Rebecca L. to Hough, Kyle and Elizabeth, 2327 N. 144th Ave., $350,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Bain, James Vj and Jimenez-Bain, Dellanira, 2901 N. 166th Ave., $443,832.
Pier 15 Development LLC to Legacy Purpose LLC, 5831 N. 169th St., $85,000.
Carr, Jeremiah A. and Jessica to Chandran, Prassanna V. Gokul, 17587 Grand Ave., $330,000.
Baker, Jeffery S. and Kimberly A. to Pirtle, Christian, 17209 Manderson St., $155,000.
Ptacek, Trenton and Sahar to Beaugard, Jacquelyn, 3315 N. 147th Court 1211, $185,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Ross, James R. Sr., 6009 N. 168th Ave., $362,400.
Buhrman, Nicholas P. and Lisa R. to Canelli, Justin M. and Justine P., 4714 N. 172nd St., $363,500.
Shkaidy, Marlon and Mikaela to Pitt, William Lawrence and Brazda, Dawn Marie, 4201 N. 164th St., $360,000.
68117
Sears, Austin M. to Centeno, Leonel, 5626 S. 49th St., $205,000.
Peers, John J. and Peers, Michael M., per rep, to Kriegler, Edward S., 4609 Drexel St., $200,000.
Oliver, Jason M. and Christina K. to Snyder, Matthew and Hoppes, Tyler, 5516 N St., $150,000.
68118
Andrew O. Fossum Revocable Trust and Fossum, Andrew O., trustee, to Aliano, Josephine, 1857 N. 176th Court, $220,000.
Oelco LLC to Scarpello, Fred, 1068 N. 170th Terrace, $297,725.
Thompson, Brook E. and Schumacher, Brook E. to Nachreiner, Michael and Megan, 226 S. 167th St., $480,000.
Logan, Andrew J. and Catherine A. to Franke, Linsey J. and Sean C., 1526 N. 159th St., $300,000.
Lawrenson, Amy L. to Bowdino, Jesse, 15675 Leavenworth St., $304,000.
Ginzburg Revocable Trust and Ginzburg, Arkadiy P., trustee, to Crosbie, Paige, 15734 Seward St., $270,000.
Oelco LLC to Ogden, Kim M., 17058 Nicholas St., $246,300.
Oelco LLC to Shumaker, David and Regina, 17062 Nicholas St., $253,675.
68122
Colwell, Christen A. and Derek A. to Maran, Isaac D. and Lasi, Jangai, 7325 Wyoming St., $235,000.
Wilson, Jacob W. and Kendra to Spencer, James R. and Constance V., 8766 Read St., $211,000.
Allen, Randy, per rep, and Lindquiest, Joy N. to Anderson, Elaine E., 6523 N. 105th Ave., $240,000.
Chao, Eric and Chau, Bonnie to Sharma, Bhushan, 9110 Black St., $230,000.
Clausen, Brandon P. and Brittany C. to Tamang, Dhan and Gurung, Rekha, 7516 N. 89th St., $268,000.
Shiley, Richard D. and Molly to Dunn, Paige and Martig, Thomas, 7854 Morris St., $225,000.
Gray, Sabra A. to Noudjintangar, Djingueinabaye and Nako, Bonodji, 7509 N. 77th Ave., $250,000.
G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7808 N. 94th Circle, $128,000.
68124
Miller, Sandra L. and Kenneth J. to Gardner, Jacob M., 3516 S. 100th Ave., $256,065.
Moffett, Mary E. to Staley, Chad and Saraann, 3516 S. 101st St., $393,500.
Bryan, Benjamin C. and Tara K. to Harvey, Robert and Matt, Molly, 9813 Pine St., $341,750.
Lee, William G. III to Pane, Joseph F. Jr., 2817 S. 74th St., $180,000.
Marsh, Joel R. and Krystin Brita to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 7805 Woolworth Ave., $305,000.
Cutrell, Spencer P. and Genoveva M. to Jones, Naomi, 8214 Gold St., $225,000.
Thomas and Kay Osika Revocable Trust and Osika, Thomas W., trustee, to Buelt, Joseph and Lisa, 3321 Bridgeford Road, $425,000.
Gregg, Jon C. to Kavan Homes Inc., 7803 Woolworth Ave., $210,000.
Gold Star Property Solutions LLC to Bencker, Jeremiah and Sarah, 3742 Cornhusker Drive, $280,000.
68127
Mackling, Vaughn D. and Donald L. to Morrison, Timothy, 6336 S. 95th St., $260,000.
Arzoumanian, Amy L. to Santos, Jennifer E., 7757 Oakwood St., $149,500.
Muffly Family Trust and Kirk Benton & Beverly Kay Muffly Family Trust to Lloyd, Benjamin and Mallory, 10209 Monroe St., $415,000.
Sparks, Kathleen M. to Morrison, James A., 7737 Maywood St., $103,900.
Darlene Higgins Trust and Higgins, Michael K., trustee, to Ramirez-Juan, Maria, 10322 P St., $246,000.
Hayworth, Andrew and Amanda to Larkin, Tamara Marie, 5033 S. 90th St., $197,000.
Ruhga, Charles A. and Marlene M. to Sorenson, Shaila and Paul K., 9286 Adams St., $270,000.
68130
Harvest Church Omaha Inc. and Omaha All Nations Church to Liv178 LLC, 1101 S. 178th St Sign, $1,184,928.
Digiacomo, Dominic J. and Megan L. to Maultsby, Nicholas Anthony and Sarah Kristine, 2006 S. 182nd Avenue Circle, $499,000.
Cameron, Terry and Diane M. to Vanackeren, Dan and Beth, 18036 Poppleton Place, $725,000.
Timmons, Terry R. and Roxiann K. to Khan, Faris and Kanwal, Sumera, 2111 S. 183rd Circle, $530,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Franco, Zachary S. and Ellen R., 18659 Nina St., $53,700.
Jeannette McReynolds Revocable Trust and Smith, Michaela, trustee, to Briggs, Matthew C. and Heather R., 2334 S. 178th St., $429,000.
169 Lakeside LLC to Viribus Real Estate LLC, 2110 S. 169th Place, $4,850,000.
Cheran Investments LLC to Marie Schroeder Real Estate Pc, 1827 S. 173rd St., $220,000.
King, Barbara J. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 1446 S. 167th Ave., $215,000.
Adams, Pam and Ron to Minahan, Kenneth L. and Jane L., 1722 S. 175th St., $424,900.
Eggerss Living Trust and Eggerss, Marty W., trustee, to Hartz, Ronald L. and Deborah L., 3909 S. 188th St., $615,000.
68131
Saavedra, Pablo and Maria to Little Venez LLC, 3324 Lafayette Ave., $75,000.
Radio, John J. to Maas, Matthew B., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3410, $210,000.
Roads To 30 Series 1 LLC to Bruscher, Christopher and Nancy, 140 N. 31st Ave., $205,000.
McCloskey, Candyce and Jerry to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 4023 Lafayette Ave., $68,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Harrison, Jeffrey Dale and Connie Sue, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5706, $439,900.
East Campus Realty LLC to Jaksha, Jessica, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5304, $390,900.
Lisa Ann Kelley Family Trust and Kelley, Lisa Ann, trustee, to Poor, Angela Marie, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5308, $197,000.
McDaniel, Eugene L. and Morris, Susan A. Con to Schaneman, Gregory L., 3166 Lincoln Blvd., $85,000.
68132
Judy K. Mosher Living Trust and Judy K. Mosher Trust to Dvorak, Ryan and Mary, 704 Sunset Tl, $876,000.
Moss, Jacque R. to Mbi Financing II LLC, 5016 California St. 2, $172,000.
Whitley, Cody and Sampy, Brittany to Utama, I. Made M., 5010 Lafayette Ave., $215,000.
Todd, John A. Jr. and Krisana to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5205 Izard St., $580,000.
Murphy, Randy and Ashlee to Nelson, Christian, 4907 California St., $450,000.
Shumaker, David L. and Regina A. to Croll, Sara, 108 S. 50th St., $260,000.
68134
Thielen, Mark A. and Debbie to Doo, Gilbert, 2704 Kimberly Drive, $250,000.
Frary, Amanda to Parker, Chris, 9711 Larimore Ave., $180,000.
Swanson, Stanford James and Saodat Malikovna to Puryear, Justin and Herring, Elizabeth, 9922 Cady Ave., $340,000.
Griffin, Carla D. to Calero, Juan M. and Melgoza, Shanea Brooke, 8128 Burdette St., $196,000.
Zitterkopf, Zacharias P. and Katelyn to Ti, Char and Say, Lar Kpaw, 9380 Ogden St., $235,000.
Clough, Helen L. to Fenster, Marshal, 4516 Aurora Drive, $200,000.
Moody, Michael A. and Pamela to Wynn, Carl and Carmichael, Jana, 9837 Hartman Ave., $255,000.
Wheeler, Jeffrey R. to Johnson, Darren and Mary, 5027 N. 105th St., $299,000.
Madden, Daniel F. to Berg, Ryan M., 8416 Vernon Ave., $68,000.
Huston, Angela L. to Dahlke, Lynn M. and Johnson, Desmond K., 9606 Corby St., $190,500.
Sambol, Anthony R. and Jeanne E. to Sjoberg, Gabriel Matthew, 3304 Cottonwood Lane, $227,500.
McGee, Teresa R. and Bryan to McGee, Brianne, 7715 Miami St., $218,750.
Jensen, Corey to Dickinson, Brian and Jessica, 9168 Boyd St., $196,500.
George Reynolds Md Revocable Trust and Reynolds, George, trustee, to McGee, Bryan L. and Teresa, 2012 N. 102nd St., $431,250.
Victor, John K. and Erin G. to Johnston, Debra Ann, 9312 Fowler Ave., $165,000.
68135
Omahandy Properties LLC to Fowler, Laurie, 18162 Hayes Place, $159,495.
Mira, Thomas J. and Susan Marie to Omahandy Properties LLC, 4412 S. 178th St., $200,000.
Olson, Misty Lee and Dorr, Richard D. to Anderson, Errin and Ryan, 4708 S. 199th Ave., $400,000.
Cypress Group Inc. to Ceass, Richard and Kathey, 17817 Holmes Circle, $55,000.
Anderson, Ryan C. and Errin N. to McMurray, Matthew and Jessica, 4707 S. 199th Ave., $361,500.
Goodman, Paul E. and Jennifer to Harrison, Justin Scott and Chelsea Jaymes, 18651 Allan St., $225,000.
Harrison, Chelsea Jaymes and Justin Scott to Ballard, William and Suzanne, 15815 Berry St., $309,000.
Walkenhorst, Todd A. to Stangl, Jeffrey and Kasey, 19706 Archer Ave., $395,000.
Wertz, Luke M. and Lexie L. to Ruwe, Courtney R. and Storz, Christopher Rush, 6723 S. 163rd St., $360,000.
Ledden, Ryan to Sfaihi, Farid and Malki, Hayat, 19464 R St., $245,000.
Kennedy, Kaleigh A. to Steffensmeier, Vanecia L., 18155 Hayes Place, $145,000.
Janky, David M. and Gladyce O. to Gaius-Anyaegbu, Alexandra L., 17124 Patterson Drive, $356,600.
Huffman, Robert Clint to Cordova, Jessica Lizelle, 16137 V Circle, $245,000.
Holsing, Jennifer D. and Ross R. to Davis, William Steven and Heather Anna, 19359 H St., $340,000.
Reed Revocable Trust and Reed, Joshua S., trustee, to Nag, Kamal K. and Verma, Poornima, 5825 S. 191st Ave., $341,000.
Randels, Stacy L. and James to Tomek, Emily and Ureten, Ismail, 18628 T Circle, $265,500.
Mardi, Daniel J. to Utts, Duane M. and Duane Michael, 18710 V St., $98,000.
Chonis, Kathy M. and Lustgarten, Michael B. to Jones, Scott A. and Kimberly A., 15704 S St., $295,500.
68137
McMurray, Matthew A. and Jessica to Alkango, Ahmed, 14821 N St., $223,500.
Fuhlrodt, Mark W. and Angela L. to Randall, Teresa, 6611 S. 137th Circle, $245,000.
Hibbs, Sheri S. to Steven & Angela Watkins Liv Tru and Watkins, Steven K., trustee, 4972 S. 133rd St., $154,650.
Kaipust, Jeffrey and Ashley to Potts, Rebecca and Sidzyik, Taylor, 15219 Madison St., $233,000.
Koch, John and Ashley to Haynes, Ryan, 10911 Y St., $260,000.
Huff, Randy Jr. and Huff, Randy J. Jr. to Djmm Construction LLC, 5004 S. 132nd St., $162,000.
Peters, Lloyd A. and Peters, Robert A., per rep, to Vandenack, Matthew J., 6018 S. 146th St., $334,900.
Gray, Daniel R. and Cushing, Jessica to Domenge, Lauren A., 14726 O Circle, $250,000.
Baulisch, Jeff and Victoria to Perri-Fleming, Valerie Marie, 13117 N St., $205,000.
Hansen, James P. and Bell, Melinda to Rodriguez, Antonio De Jesus, 5629 Blackwell Drive, $260,000.
Navin, Gerald E. and Laura L. to Story, Sydney Paige and Nathaniel Preston, 15066 Dayton St., $250,000.
68144
Spomer, Samuel Wilbourn and Meagan Elizabeth to Doucet, Gaelle Eve Raymonde, 12712 Gold St., $297,500.
Stevenson, Dena L. to Frolov, Ievgen and Olena, 12236 William Circle, $260,000.
Dagerman, Lisa A. to Mimick, Darryl Richard and Bumby, Ann Kathryn, 1522 S. 139th St., $201,000.
Ciochon, Christopher J. and Corcoran, Ashley to Engelbert, Janice and Eugene, 3620 S. 154th St., $240,500.
Johnson, Jordan and Stasia to Karls, Jason J. and Mary Catherine, 3314 S. 112th St., $300,000.
Joan C. Denton Living Trust and Denton, Robert C., trustee, to Zeleny, Matthew and Ma, Anyun, 1410 S. 134th St., $306,000.
Hartung, Eunkyong and Clinton M. to Springer, Eric and Whitney, 15539 Arbor St., $260,000.
Naylon, Daniel E. to Comstock, Thomas John and Nicole Marie, 1213 S. 124th St., $340,000.
Mutchie, Brian Damian and Nicole Lynne to Beckler, Scott A. and V. Dawn, 14910 Dorcas Circle, $362,500.
Kline, Vincent and Claire to Lagreca, Michael and Bridget, 13645 Pierce St., $292,700.
Naylon, Daniel E. to Comstock, Thomas John and Nicole Marie, 1221 S. 124th St., $340,000.
Staley, Chad E. and Saraann M. to Chou, Chih-Hung and Huang, Pei-Chi, 11026 Spring St., $260,000.
Sweetbriar Iv LLC to Michael E. Root Living Trust and Root, Michael E., trustee, 12710 Woolworth Ave., $159,564.
Ro-Dan LLC to G Squared Homes LLC, 3428 Augusta Ave., $162,500.
68152
Davis, Robert J. and Colleen C. to Souder, Dena, 9128 Timberline Drive, $411,000.
Bradley, Jerome and Rebeccah to Rost, John Richard and Rachel McGuire, 9110 N. 52nd Ave., $375,000.
South, David L. and Rebecca A. to Kline, Vincent T. and Claire E., 6405 Country Club Road, $380,164.
Nelson, Precious S. and Grant, Precious S. to Grant, Shonsie M., 6807 N. 51st St., $205,000.
68154
J3Dt LLC to Esteban, Jaime Lagunas, 609 S. 111th St., $250,000.
Cotton, Richard T. to O'Neill, Ryan P., 12221 Deer Hollow Drive, $235,000.
Nichols, Kathryn L. and Christopher A. to 100 Year Homes Inc., 15121 Douglas Circle, $190,000.
Grady, Nance to Healy, Mark and Stephanie, 11951 Mason Place, $315,000.
Andreasen, Michael Paul to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 15218 Burt St., $200,000.
Collins, David E. and Lori K. to Etchison, Joel and Katie, 740 N. 154th Ave., $300,000.
Deboer, John and Elaine to Robidoux Pass Holdings LLC, 1302 N. 138th St., $2,095,000.
Thomas B. Barker Trust and Barker, Thomas B., trustee, to Sb Trust and Brigden, P. Tracy, trustee, 13430 Hamilton St., $2,600,000.
68164
Cindy L. Collins Irrevocable Trust and Meisinger, Laura N., trustee, to Logan, Andrew J., 12958 Corby St., $220,000.
Althoff Properties LLC to Reh, Bya and Meh, Shar, 13042 Nebraska Ave., $230,000.
H&S Partnership Llp to Walker, Karen S., 2617 N. 140th Ave., $222,500.
Hogan, Colin D. and Allison to Aines, Theresa, 5002 N. 136th St., $411,950.
Barr, Damian A. and Abigail F. to Randolph, John, 2641 N. 129th Circle, $205,000.
Kopecky, Michelle Ann to Eagle Land Holdings LLC, 2618 N. 142nd St., $208,000.
Pargett Revocable Family Trust and Pargett, Kenneth D., trustee, to James D. Villotta Family Trust and Villotta, James D., 13227 Willis Circle, $275,000.
Eller, Jeff and Allison to Savoy, John III and Allissa, 13111 Meredith Ave., $217,000.
Rhodman, Eugene H. and Kristine Ef to Polito, Nicolas, 5705 N. 116th Circle, $240,000.
Togbey, Selawosse Wonderful to Molina, Miguel Angel Mezquita and Mezquita, Leidy Yanira Sosa De, 6607 N. 108th Ave., $222,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Brown, Rick and Marcia L. to Robles, Victor M., 1314 Hansen Ave., $199,000.
Walchli, Jonathan D. and Jessie A. to Goucher, Charles and Sarah, 2305 Warren St., $180,000.
Grant, Patricia A. to Kuta, Craig and Rebecca, 2302 Lloyd St., $210,000.
Pratte, Jason to Gallagher, Kevin and Kacey, 1018 Day Drive, $297,000.
Pfeiffer, Kathryn to McEntaffer, Mark A. and Janet R., 1014 W. 31st Ave., $105,000.
Prospect Investors LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 401 W. 27th Ave., $245,000.
68028
Logar Home Construction LLC to Cappello, Tanner John, 19714 Greenleaf St., $316,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Manning, Jennifer and Nick, 7711 S. 197th Ave., $394,000.
Mannewitz, William B. II and Amanda P. to Houser, Erin and Trevor, 19903 Hackberry Drive, $345,000.
Lane, Thomas P. and Jeanne M. to Bearup, Chandler and Lynette, 7422 S. 198th Circle, $385,000.
Morgan, Joseph W. and Shawna M. to Hillebran, Justin David and Jenna, 21010 Paradise Drive, $240,000.
Guenther, Adam A. and Leah M. to Drake, Austyn, 12610 S. 218th St., $287,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Salunkhe, Manjiri Sanjay and Badugu, Venkata Sai Kiran, 12113 S. 209th Ave., $360,000.
Kroupa, Allison E. to Batenhorst, Alexander F. and Katie L., 11411 S. 198th St., $279,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wright, Jeremy J. and Lisa B., 7856 S. 197th St., $376,000.
Downey, Allan M. and Lorie L. to Dobbs, Cody D. and Krystal, 12408 S. 217th St., $265,000.
68046
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to James, Christopher T. and Amanda L., 11524 Grissom St., $399,000.
O'Neil, Keara C. and Stacy L. to Patterson, Theresa, 504 E. Patton St., $220,000.
Herd, Andrew T. and Monica R. to Cole, Kyle G. and Ashley, 1806 Ranch Drive, $432,000.
Ethington, Scott D. and Michelle R. to Geu, Geu and Dau, Mary, 2411 Glacier Drive, $421,000.
Hbc Homes Inc. to Hoffmann, Eugene R. and Deborah L., 10421 S. 106th St., $431,000.
Shuler, Christopher James and Jessica Autumn to Duggan, Courtney and Rebecca, 10614 S. 110th St., $350,000.
Ingold, Paul and Deanna to Pernicek, Sara Ann and Matthew J., 300 Prospect Drive, $250,000.
Rhoten, Carlton W. to Sicner, Marc, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 4B, $105,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Piatt, Darrel, 10214 Superior Drive, $406,000.
Jeck & Company Inc. to Grill, Jeffrey J., 10407 S. 102nd St., $420,000.
Tyson, Thaddeus and Hannah to Cook, Michelle, 607 Mikelluke Circle, $215,000.
Sheridan House LLC to Arehart, David and Sarah, 112-114 E. Sheridan St., $128,000.
Mitchem, Alana D. to Daivid, Angelina S. A. and Laro, Emanuel L., 2107 S. Mineral Drive, $320,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Qiu, Menglin, 11737 S. 113th St., $300,000.
Peterson, Wesley and Ashley to Nikiema, Daniel, 2108 Queen Drive, $285,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cole, Sarah E. and Thomas R., 11516 Grissom St., $340,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schermerhorn, Jeff R. and Dominica A., 11303 Edgewater Drive, $283,000.
Feild, Melissa J., trustee, and Kieckhafer, Ryan L., trustee, Ryan Kieckhafer & Melissa Feild Living Revocable Trust to Diaz, April Marie, 513 W. Sherman St., $185,000.
Smith, Christopher L. to McGlohn, Aaron and Lauren, 10616 S. 110th Ave., $298,000.
Smith, Brian D. and Celia N. to Whipple, Emily and Kennedy, 1120 Sally St., $266,000.
Davis, Carrie L. to Redmond, Jason P. and Jill M., 2311 S. Mineral Drive, $327,000.
68059
Dill, Carol A. to Kliewer, Shawn M. and Anneliese J., 406 N. 3rd St., $232,000.
Duggan, Courtney J. and Rebecca A. to Morrissey, Daniel John and Valerie Nicole, 15616 S. 144th St., $345,000.
Kessler Heikens LLC to Falk, Erik R. and Megan L., 630 S. 3rd St., $145,000.
McGowan, Justin Lee and Charley N. to Aronson, Lisa A. and Christopher F., 18014 Cottonwood Lane, $426,000.
68123
Walters, Miranda and Ryan to Radcliff, Alexandra and Koziol, Jacob, 13808 S. 43rd St., $255,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Esper and Betrail M., 2022 Raven Ridge Drive, $343,000.
Hess, Bryan J. and Tasha to Kroeger, Pamela and Ronald, 3110 Lone Tree Road, $207,000.
Potter, Steven and Charlotte to Hess, Bryan and Tasha, 14907 S. 22nd St., $375,000.
Schneider, Lance Andrew and Jamie to Urban, Derek, 3208 Daniell St., $240,000.
Jones, Larry C. and Jennifer M. to Jaime, Leslie Areli, 11610 S. 37th St., $200,000.
Owen, Shaun and Jennifer to Rosas, Jesus Alvarado and Arroy, Aylin, 13402 S. 33rd St., $220,000.
Stehower, Adam M. and Allison F. to Baldwin, Edward A. II and Rachel, 3115 Sheridan Road, $278,000.
Trosper, Sean to Murray, Deanna and Christopher, 11733 Fisher House Road, $290,000.
Jenkins, Ron R. to Battaglia, Vincent M., 2710 Arrowhead Lane, $280,000.
Brun, Michael and Belkey, Shawn to Gausemel, Jacquelyn Lee, 3405 Redwing Drive, $245,000.
Zoellick, Casey and Sarah K. to Garrett, Ian Michael and Dana, 3719 Lawnwood Drive, $250,000.
Pirnat, Jane C. and Anthony to Kroupa, Troy and Wheeler, Whitney, 13524 Westport Circle, $230,000.
Inzauro, Anthony J. and Beth to Stuart, Kim and Michael, 3513 Leawood Drive, $265,000.
68128
Moncrief, Aloma J. to Threlkeld, Thomas Kelly, 7410 S. 70th St., $155,000.
Karls, Mary C. and Jason J. to Leggitt, Justin, 7527 S. 89th St., $196,000.
Subedi, Bhim P. and Chalise, Girisa to Renkosiak, Matthew G. and Bobbie J., 7429 Peters St., $265,000.
Huff, Robert R. Jr. and Shirah A. to Roth, David and Ann, 9328 Margo Circle, $435,000.
Cook, Michelle R. to Anderson, Matthew, 8733 Park View Blvd., $190,000.
Bitter, Lavern C. and Barbara S. to Rivera, Jose A., 7715 Marisu Lane Ct, $210,000.
68133
Youngberg, Garrick K. and Christiane M. to Montoya, Pablo and Harvey, Mary Ann, 1509 Beechwood Ave., $250,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Barker, Mark C. and Dru Ann, 5413 Lynnwood Drive, $293,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wickwire, Troy Robert and Carol Ann, 5102 Heartland Drive, $389,000.
Conroy, James M. and Kimberly K. to Delacastro, Patricia, 2011 Franklin Drive, $325,000.
Vanhaute, Richard F. and Mary B. to Mansfield, Mashi Foinbainda and Eunice, Binwi, 2008 Liberty Lane, $320,000.
Sheldon, Roger W. and Daphne M. to Martin, Baron and Abel, Kylie, 5212 Timberridge Drive, $276,000.
68136
Ready, Kevin D., successor co-trustee, and Ready, John T., successor co-trustee, Debra M. Ready Trust 2017 to Davis, Shemaiah and Minchow, Matalie J., 7616 S. 173rd St., $220,000.
Helvey, Richard D. and Carol J. to Hallgren, Richard J. and Susan M., 7214 S. 183rd St., $260,000.
Corbett, Nicholas and Jessica to Clawson, Tim and Nicki, 7656 S. 162nd St., $380,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rivera, Daniel and Ann M., 17408 Palisades Drive, $349,000.
Anglemyer, Burl George and Sharon Kay to Munoz, Gerald and Karen, 7222 S. 173rd St., $423,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Calabretto, Jesse, 18412 Pinehurst Circle, $165,000.
Perrings, Christopher J. and Jennifer A. to Patterson, James and Briley, 9703 S. 173rd Ave., $390,000.
Fulton, Blaine W. and Brittany to McCann, D. Ryan and Stacy, 9509 S. 171st Ave., $380,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Rossi, Robert J. and Melissa A., 11010 S. 187th St., $359,000.
Kurpgeweit, Morris J. and Fay A. to Haynes, Austan and Rebecca, 7406 S. 189th St., $344,000.
McGuire, Rhonda L. and Patrick J. to Aycock, Amanda S. and Arthur J., 7828 S. 159th St., $235,000.
Barfknecht, Blaine A. and Kelly A. to Arroyo, Eric and Vaca, Vanessa, 16012 Birch Ave., $251,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cote, Erin E. and Ernest L. II, 18407 Margo St., $394,000.
McWilliams, Mary to Fonseca, Daniel Diogo Ferrao Da Trindad and Guerreiro, Ana Sofia Paulo, 16148 Cherrywood St., $224,000.
Pleiss, Anthony M. and Chelsey A. to Villagomez, Mairene and Moran, German Ramirez, 17847 Edna St., $223,000.
68138
Palmer, Megan A. to Peitzmeier, Joshua, 13950 Greenfield Road, $145,000.
Stone, Katrina M. and Thoms, Gabriel W. and Shaunna to Johnson, Dominique N., 14108 Emiline St., $237,000.
Ingram, Donna R. to Zych Construction LLC, 13919 Meadow Ridge Road, $150,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Scott, Jeffrey J. and Luan J., 12608 Grant Ct, $438,000.
Boomer Family LLC to Nienaber Investments LLC, 14546 Shepard St., $311,000.
Rossel Properties 1 LLC to Monce, Daniel Forward and Heidi, 13441 Josephine St., $201,000.
Robinson, Amanda K. and Rutter, Nathanael Jay to Elite Nebraska P. C., 13605 Glenn St., $200,000.
Vacha, Daniel J. and Kristine A. to Fisher, Danie Karen and Brett Michael, 15218 Borman St., $348,000.
Rivera, Daniel and Ann to Krab, Martin R., 7926 S. 151st Ave., $271,000.
Obara, Shirley A. to Sullivan, Patrick, 7104 S. 139th Circle, $252,000.
Miller, Stephen and Lacey to Red Ladder LLC, 12905 Gertrude St., $161,000.
68147
Hettrick, Diane L. to Sattar, Sameena and Talat, Zain, 8602 Citta Circle, $188,000.
Figueroa, Guillermo A. to Reyes, Lisa A., 3716 Greene Ave., $97,000.
Johnson, Michael S. and Sarah to Durant, Haley S., 2705 Emiline St., $140,000.
Productive Property Group LLC to Everett, Nicholas T., 7506 S. 22nd St., $125,000.