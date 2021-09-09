 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
0 comments

RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

  • Updated
  • 0

Douglas County

8007

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Butinski, Michael J., 7817 N. 149th St., $290,259.

Nelson, Steven D. and Elizabeth A. to Nelson, Kyle and Meyer, Rachel, 301 N. Stark St., $185,000.

Rogers, Shawn L. and Patricia J. to Black, Gregory M. and Lori M., 16408 Hanover St., $355,000.

Blake, Carolyn S. and Olechoski, Timothy J. to Dinan, Ashley and Nicholas, 8310 Kilpatrick Parkway, $320,000.

Frederick, Penny R. to Case, Beth, 10414 N. 152nd Ave., $325,000.

Bp Development LLC to Redwood Homes LLC, 16055 Zac Lane, $75,500.

Norton, Harold Sheldon and Desirae to White, Bradley E. and Cristina, 9724 N. 151st St., $465,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Tran, Duy and Nicole, 8110 N. 167th Ave., $344,496.

Tomjack, Michael E. and Christine K. to Slattery, Daniel S. and Deborah K., 10710 N. 191st Ave., $472,500.

Willis, Cody M. and Kara N. to Parker, Joshua and Ali, 12001 N. 157th St., $205,000.

Kms-168 LLC to Gerdes, Linda, 7704 N. 167th Ave., $53,950.

Evans, Traci L. and Scott R. to Barragan, Martha A., 14872 Eagle St., $280,000.

Casad, Maria L. and Darryl F. to Don & Evelyn Crinklaw Living Trust, 16106 Tucker Court, $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Knapp, Joan D., 16606 Whitmore St., $336,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hough, Jenny L., 17516 Potter St., $330,950.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moussa, Boussina A. and Issa, Ahmat A., 7907 N. 149th St., $317,000.

Perry, Phillip M. and Kathrynn to Carbaugh, Christopher C. and Drew E., 10401 N. 152nd Ave., $385,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Crawford, Kylan D. and Rebecca L., 7304 N. 153rd St., $457,301.

McGrath, Chase M. and Rachel to Simanek, Robert C. and Gruhn, Ashley N., 14509 Leeman St., $213,000.

Yosten, Daniel A. and Kerri R. to Tierney, David Glenn and Ashleigh Anne, 8207 N. 162nd St., $370,000.

Klawitter, Elizabeth Marie to Roger and Ellen Johnson Trust and Johnson, Roger Gale, trustee, 15514 Hanover St., $450,000.

68022

Showcase Homes Inc. to Kerkman, Kodey, 3003 N. 183rd St., $519,000.

Celebrity Homes, Inc. to Wiley, Christine E., 21107 Monroe St., $275,700.

Gregory, Megan and Jason to Gusse, Mark D. and Rachel A., 3210 N. 205th St., $165,000.

Baack, Jonathan and Brittany to Schmidt, Michael Alan and Kerry Alice, 1803 S. 220th Ave., $730,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Ciochon, Christopher and Corcoran, Ashley, 4320 S. 214th St., $380,610.

Pili, Devin and Bailee to Miller, Ryan Clayton and Rachel Lyne, 21350 Blaine St., $367,000.

Morningstar Properties LLC and Jsd Holdings Inc. to Lp and Rw LLC, 18101 Burt St., $2,810,752.

FRK Development LLC to Legacy Purpose LLC, 4609 N. 187th St., $69,500.

Charleston Homes LLC to Aki, Narendra and Kaja, Sharika, 4917 N. 209th St., $376,286.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Callahan, Matthew and Natalja, 21101 Joseph St., $63,000.

Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Miles, Michael R. and Michael R. II, 21423 B St., $897,249.

228 Skyline LLC to Smjca LLC, 4210 S. 234th Place, $240,000.

FRK Development LLC to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 4235 George Miller Parkway, $68,500.

Sanitary Improvement District 517 to Danigole, Mark S. and Melinda M., 23612 P St., $60,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 21775 K St., $75,350.

Westbury Farm LLC to Griffin Enterprises Pc, 21774 K St., $72,350.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Reed, Joshua S. and Kristin A., 4821 N. 183rd St., $605,729.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Furches, Christopher A., 21815 I St., $429,900.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Buhrman, Nicholas Patrick and Lisa Renee, 18425 Meredith Ave., $437,068.

Johnson, Mitchell Joseph and Melissa to Stalp, Joseph, 2603 N. 185th St., $440,000.

Focht, Lelith L. to McCann, Bryant and Shannon, 19660 Harney St., $510,000.

Gilmore, Tait and Summer to Newman, Matthew J. and Taylor M., 4207 S. 213th Ave., $407,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jothivel, Kriphakarren Komaleeswaranpet and Manohar, Sujatha, 5104 N. 181st St., $351,263.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McElderry, Darrell and Bell-McElderry, Ashley A., 21202 Monroe St., $284,200.

Heck, Corey T. and Beth A. to Lujan, Cameron and Shannon, 20161 Farnam St., $365,000.

Lanoha Development Co. and Lanoha Real Estate Co. Inc. to Rosipal, Charles E. and Jennifer L., 3324 S. 229th St., $194,000.

68064

Myers, Ladonna G. to Torres, Rosendo Robles, 24505 Martin Ave., $55,000.

Fools Inc. to Reilly, Kelsey, 7914 N. 281st Ave., $350,397.

Poisson, Jami J. and McKamy, Jami J. to Storjohann, Coleen K., 117 E. Alexander St., $179,000.

68102

Placzek, Kate E. and Charles & Jackson LLC to Hillis, Jeffrey L. and Stephanie L., 1308 Jackson St. 309, $310,000.

Nebgen, Gilbert B. and Joyce L. to Riepe, S. Merle, 902 Dodge St. 201, $290,000.

68104

Christensen, Siegfred and Christensen, John, Sp Adm, to Sphs LLC, 4802 Jaynes St., $28,000.

Cesh LLC to Ja, Lying La and Noh, Aine, 5415 N. 48th Ave., $172,500.

Heermans, Jerrod T. and Braseth, Annie L. to Abbott, Ron and Lisa, 1816 N. 49th Ave., $305,000.

Love, Curtis A. and Sheila A. to Mitchem, Antwan D., 4502 Grand Ave., $108,500.

Black, John J. and Stephanie D. to Blocker, Peter John III, 4921 N. 60th St., $180,000.

Smyth, Mary V. and David J. to Duden, Robert J. III and Mensinger, Elizabeth, 2050 N. 54th St., $325,000.

Love, Sylvia L. to Croom, Reginald L. Jr., 5208 N. 48th Ave., $137,000.

Sphs LLC to Reyes, Kimberly and Ariel, 4802 Jaynes St., $85,000.

Moore, Brenda Faye Hall and Hall, Brenda Faye to Cooks, Welton Jr., 4624 N. 47th St., $129,000.

Western Wave Realty LLC to Magana, Laura, 3824 N. 53rd St., $145,000.

Madhavan, Anand to Bonneville, Leslie Patrick and Terrie Lea, 2015 N. 56th St., $320,000.

Misterek, Michael and Carolyn to Madhavan, Anand, 5127 Decatur St., $360,000.

Caswell, Michael P. to Legge, Douglas R. and Heather, 1836 N. 49th St., $100,000.

J Adams Investments LLC to Vanreed, Calvin Jaron and Evans, Latresa Roshail, 4410 N. 52nd St., $360,000.

68105

Stoltenberg, Scott and Richelle to Zsr Properties LLC, 3030 Marcy St., $170,000.

Baeza, Luz Munoz and Salinas, Luz Munoz to Stewart, Shantail L., 2709 Woolworth Ave., $160,000.

Webber, Kari A. and Lidgett, Kari A. to Bilbow, Denise, 2822 S. 33rd St., $268,500.

Suliman, Priya to Waltman, John L., 2625 S. 38th St., $192,000.

Mackinnon, Shane Tanner and Samantha to Orellana, Maria A. Ayala, 2109 S. 43rd St., $195,000.

Coleman, Jeffrey and Brenda J. to Fauver, Joseph and Litz, Taylor, 2327 Hanscom Blvd., $232,500.

Kobashigawa, Wesley N. to Vanblarcum, Kaylee, 823 S. 30th Court, $264,000.

Cutchall, Cory C. and Kimberly A. to Benavides, Mauro A. Lobos, 3820 Valley St., $182,500.

68106

Guenther Family Trust and Chen, Bing, trustee, to Williams, Nathan M., 5603 Jackson St., $306,000.

Martin L. & Teresa M. Kalkowski Trust and Kalkowski, Martin L., trustee, to McGee, Diane and James, 5170 Jackson St., $350,000.

Gerritsen, Jason S. and Lindsay W. to Philbin, Patricia L. and Fraser, Cheryl M., 2733 S. 49th St., $210,000.

Lorraine, Andrew to Williams, Carly and Henderson, Dartan, 4540 William St., $260,000.

Chase, Kelly Ann to Biffar, Lisa, 5827 Oak St., $165,000.

Wahl, Shelly to Dueling, John, 1823 S. 60th St., $54,750.

Pippin, Michael and Lisa to Jb Homes LLC, 5643 Cedar St., $150,000.

Huelskamp, Jeanne M. and Daniel to Rasmussen, Christopher Patrick and Magdalen, 2230 S. 46th St., $196,000.

68107

Prinz, Ronald R. and Lauren A. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2627 Y St., $66,000.

Lemonds, Rhonda S. to 36th and T. LLC, 5423 S. 36th St., $101,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Lopez, Juana, 4119 S. 20th St., $190,000.

Chong, Ikhui and Carla to 3302 X Street LLC, 3302 X St., $44,300.

Ruiz, Jose A. and Flores, Guadalupe to Flores, Angeles Ruiz and Sotelo, Gabriel Marin, 1424 Pasadena Ave., $128,000.

Bruno, Richard H. to McVay Enterprises LLC, 3431 U St., $98,236.

Heybrock, Blake A. and Brittany N. to Henderson, Randall, 4605 S. 23rd St., $206,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Diaz, Andres Rios, 4524 S. 34th St., $135,000.

Shultz, Suzanne M. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3901 S. 35th St., $170,000.

S 22nd Street Holdings LLC and Schwartz Twin Buildings LLC to Levante Property Holdings LLC, 4319 S. 22nd St., $795,000.

Oha LLC to Arzate-Martinez, Blanca P. and Orlando, 4115 S. 39th Ave., $155,000.

68108

Northwest 1 LLC to Ms Investigations LLC, 1329 Connell Court, $50,000.

Bradley, Nicholas G. and Julie E. to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 3015 S. 24th St., $97,500.

Perez, Guadalupe C. and Guzman, Guadalupe C. to Castillo, Ameer I. Pinto, 2230 Pierce St., $85,000.

Levin, Karen F. to Jsd Real Estate Co LLC, 1214 S. 12th St., $250,000.

Ryder, Jaclyn C. to Santos, Mayra Pacheco and Maganda, Elder Arcos, 3030 S. 21st St., $190,000.

Robinson, Rosemary C. and Robinson, Glenn III, per rep, to Bennett, Mirna M. and Sanchez, Flavio Jose Zapata, 2302 S. 23rd St., $88,000.

68110

Grayson, Peter T. to Tcr Capital LLC, 2117 Ohio St., $38,300.

Stephens Family Revocable Trust and Stephens, Gilbert D. Jr., trustee, to Vb One LLC, 4554 N. 16th St., $100,000.

68111

Yk Holdings LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 4312 Patrick Ave., $102,900.

Sena, Tammy J. to Vb One LLC, 4215 Grant St., $112,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Mori, Abraham, 3805 Binney St., $45,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Villar, Sophia Pico Del, 5362 N. 27th St., $25,000.

Henriquez, Eber and Maldonado, Keyly Nohemy Bonilla to Buford, Iesha and Johnson, Jeremiah, 4244 Burdette St., $190,000.

A&I Services LLC to Hall, Broc Nicklas, 3123 Seward St., $150,750.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to T&F Holdings LLC, 4519 N. 37th St., $136,500.

Goodman, Brittany M. to Jaramillo, Stephanie, 1820 N. 31st St., $113,000.

Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Maly, James R., 5123 N. 37th Ave., $45,000.

Us Home Ownership LLC to Palmer, Joshua J., 4208 Decatur St., $19,317.

Atha, Dan and Mary to Ortiz, Gladis, 2824 Binney St., $47,500.

Kmj Properties Co. LLC to Lemus, Dayane, 4425 Vernon Ave., $46,000.

68112

Suiter, Charles J. and Mildred K. to Fredrick, Penny R., 3711 N. Post Road, $425,000.

Rydberg, Terry L. Jr. to Lorenzen, Michael L., 2755 Iowa St., $150,000.

Se Dreams LLC to Ozuna, Alejandra Lorenzo, 8022 N. 30th St., $180,000.

Johnson, Paige and Tucker to Hickey, Shane, 7918 N. 39th St., $170,000.

Hickey, Shane to Hickey, Shane and Reynolds, Tyra, 7918 N. 39th St., $85,000.

Cullen, Alice E. to Kirby, Michael J. Jr., 2733 Ida St., $60,000.

Cdm Properties to Ejike, Errik O. and Leflore-Ejike, Joanna, 3124 Forest Lawn Ave., $151,400.

Tlatenchi, Robert to Polesky, Karen L., 9928 Florence Heights Blvd., $264,000.

Perez, Luis and Miriam N. Zapata to Loya, Geronimo Raul and Teresa, 2719 Sharon Drive, $80,000.

68114

Schroeder, Suzanne L. and Ballard, Suzanne L. to Emmi, Thomas J., 1518 N. 106th St., $190,000.

68116

Yun, Ron E. and Yun, Ronald E. Jr. to Christensen, Jennifer Lynn, 4708 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $289,000.

Johnson, James R. and Kate to Keast, Madison and Jacobi, Trent, 3424 N. 152nd Ave., $270,000.

Johnson, Mark B. and Kenita to Lambert, Edwin A. and Diane, 17019 Corby St., $477,800.

Trc Properties LLC to Kennedy, Sean and Samantha, 3315 N. 147th Court 1301, $165,000.

Nilius, Aaron C. and Elisabeth J. to Galayda, Michael, 15116 Spencer St., $242,000.

Cochran, Kirt A. and Linda G. to NEI Global Relocation Co., 6535 N. 157th St., $550,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Kavan Homes, 3313 N. 177th St., $87,475.

NEI Global Relocation to Terzian, William Thomas Hillman and Amy Dyer, 6535 N. 157th St., $550,000.

Crawford, Kylan D. and Rebecca L. to Hough, Kyle and Elizabeth, 2327 N. 144th Ave., $350,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Bain, James Vj and Jimenez-Bain, Dellanira, 2901 N. 166th Ave., $443,832.

Pier 15 Development LLC to Legacy Purpose LLC, 5831 N. 169th St., $85,000.

Carr, Jeremiah A. and Jessica to Chandran, Prassanna V. Gokul, 17587 Grand Ave., $330,000.

Baker, Jeffery S. and Kimberly A. to Pirtle, Christian, 17209 Manderson St., $155,000.

Ptacek, Trenton and Sahar to Beaugard, Jacquelyn, 3315 N. 147th Court 1211, $185,000.

Newport Homes LLC to Ross, James R. Sr., 6009 N. 168th Ave., $362,400.

Buhrman, Nicholas P. and Lisa R. to Canelli, Justin M. and Justine P., 4714 N. 172nd St., $363,500.

Shkaidy, Marlon and Mikaela to Pitt, William Lawrence and Brazda, Dawn Marie, 4201 N. 164th St., $360,000.

68117

Sears, Austin M. to Centeno, Leonel, 5626 S. 49th St., $205,000.

Peers, John J. and Peers, Michael M., per rep, to Kriegler, Edward S., 4609 Drexel St., $200,000.

Oliver, Jason M. and Christina K. to Snyder, Matthew and Hoppes, Tyler, 5516 N St., $150,000.

68118

Andrew O. Fossum Revocable Trust and Fossum, Andrew O., trustee, to Aliano, Josephine, 1857 N. 176th Court, $220,000.

Oelco LLC to Scarpello, Fred, 1068 N. 170th Terrace, $297,725.

Thompson, Brook E. and Schumacher, Brook E. to Nachreiner, Michael and Megan, 226 S. 167th St., $480,000.

Logan, Andrew J. and Catherine A. to Franke, Linsey J. and Sean C., 1526 N. 159th St., $300,000.

Lawrenson, Amy L. to Bowdino, Jesse, 15675 Leavenworth St., $304,000.

Ginzburg Revocable Trust and Ginzburg, Arkadiy P., trustee, to Crosbie, Paige, 15734 Seward St., $270,000.

Oelco LLC to Ogden, Kim M., 17058 Nicholas St., $246,300.

Oelco LLC to Shumaker, David and Regina, 17062 Nicholas St., $253,675.

68122

Colwell, Christen A. and Derek A. to Maran, Isaac D. and Lasi, Jangai, 7325 Wyoming St., $235,000.

Wilson, Jacob W. and Kendra to Spencer, James R. and Constance V., 8766 Read St., $211,000.

Allen, Randy, per rep, and Lindquiest, Joy N. to Anderson, Elaine E., 6523 N. 105th Ave., $240,000.

Chao, Eric and Chau, Bonnie to Sharma, Bhushan, 9110 Black St., $230,000.

Clausen, Brandon P. and Brittany C. to Tamang, Dhan and Gurung, Rekha, 7516 N. 89th St., $268,000.

Shiley, Richard D. and Molly to Dunn, Paige and Martig, Thomas, 7854 Morris St., $225,000.

Gray, Sabra A. to Noudjintangar, Djingueinabaye and Nako, Bonodji, 7509 N. 77th Ave., $250,000.

G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7808 N. 94th Circle, $128,000.

68124

Miller, Sandra L. and Kenneth J. to Gardner, Jacob M., 3516 S. 100th Ave., $256,065.

Moffett, Mary E. to Staley, Chad and Saraann, 3516 S. 101st St., $393,500.

Bryan, Benjamin C. and Tara K. to Harvey, Robert and Matt, Molly, 9813 Pine St., $341,750.

Lee, William G. III to Pane, Joseph F. Jr., 2817 S. 74th St., $180,000.

Marsh, Joel R. and Krystin Brita to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 7805 Woolworth Ave., $305,000.

Cutrell, Spencer P. and Genoveva M. to Jones, Naomi, 8214 Gold St., $225,000.

Thomas and Kay Osika Revocable Trust and Osika, Thomas W., trustee, to Buelt, Joseph and Lisa, 3321 Bridgeford Road, $425,000.

Gregg, Jon C. to Kavan Homes Inc., 7803 Woolworth Ave., $210,000.

Gold Star Property Solutions LLC to Bencker, Jeremiah and Sarah, 3742 Cornhusker Drive, $280,000.

68127

Mackling, Vaughn D. and Donald L. to Morrison, Timothy, 6336 S. 95th St., $260,000.

Arzoumanian, Amy L. to Santos, Jennifer E., 7757 Oakwood St., $149,500.

Muffly Family Trust and Kirk Benton & Beverly Kay Muffly Family Trust to Lloyd, Benjamin and Mallory, 10209 Monroe St., $415,000.

Sparks, Kathleen M. to Morrison, James A., 7737 Maywood St., $103,900.

Darlene Higgins Trust and Higgins, Michael K., trustee, to Ramirez-Juan, Maria, 10322 P St., $246,000.

Hayworth, Andrew and Amanda to Larkin, Tamara Marie, 5033 S. 90th St., $197,000.

Ruhga, Charles A. and Marlene M. to Sorenson, Shaila and Paul K., 9286 Adams St., $270,000.

68130

Harvest Church Omaha Inc. and Omaha All Nations Church to Liv178 LLC, 1101 S. 178th St Sign, $1,184,928.

Digiacomo, Dominic J. and Megan L. to Maultsby, Nicholas Anthony and Sarah Kristine, 2006 S. 182nd Avenue Circle, $499,000.

Cameron, Terry and Diane M. to Vanackeren, Dan and Beth, 18036 Poppleton Place, $725,000.

Timmons, Terry R. and Roxiann K. to Khan, Faris and Kanwal, Sumera, 2111 S. 183rd Circle, $530,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Franco, Zachary S. and Ellen R., 18659 Nina St., $53,700.

Jeannette McReynolds Revocable Trust and Smith, Michaela, trustee, to Briggs, Matthew C. and Heather R., 2334 S. 178th St., $429,000.

169 Lakeside LLC to Viribus Real Estate LLC, 2110 S. 169th Place, $4,850,000.

Cheran Investments LLC to Marie Schroeder Real Estate Pc, 1827 S. 173rd St., $220,000.

King, Barbara J. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 1446 S. 167th Ave., $215,000.

Adams, Pam and Ron to Minahan, Kenneth L. and Jane L., 1722 S. 175th St., $424,900.

Eggerss Living Trust and Eggerss, Marty W., trustee, to Hartz, Ronald L. and Deborah L., 3909 S. 188th St., $615,000.

68131

Saavedra, Pablo and Maria to Little Venez LLC, 3324 Lafayette Ave., $75,000.

Radio, John J. to Maas, Matthew B., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3410, $210,000.

Roads To 30 Series 1 LLC to Bruscher, Christopher and Nancy, 140 N. 31st Ave., $205,000.

McCloskey, Candyce and Jerry to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 4023 Lafayette Ave., $68,000.

East Campus Realty LLC to Harrison, Jeffrey Dale and Connie Sue, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5706, $439,900.

East Campus Realty LLC to Jaksha, Jessica, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5304, $390,900.

Lisa Ann Kelley Family Trust and Kelley, Lisa Ann, trustee, to Poor, Angela Marie, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5308, $197,000.

McDaniel, Eugene L. and Morris, Susan A. Con to Schaneman, Gregory L., 3166 Lincoln Blvd., $85,000.

68132

Judy K. Mosher Living Trust and Judy K. Mosher Trust to Dvorak, Ryan and Mary, 704 Sunset Tl, $876,000.

Moss, Jacque R. to Mbi Financing II LLC, 5016 California St. 2, $172,000.

Whitley, Cody and Sampy, Brittany to Utama, I. Made M., 5010 Lafayette Ave., $215,000.

Todd, John A. Jr. and Krisana to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5205 Izard St., $580,000.

Murphy, Randy and Ashlee to Nelson, Christian, 4907 California St., $450,000.

Shumaker, David L. and Regina A. to Croll, Sara, 108 S. 50th St., $260,000.

68134

Thielen, Mark A. and Debbie to Doo, Gilbert, 2704 Kimberly Drive, $250,000.

Frary, Amanda to Parker, Chris, 9711 Larimore Ave., $180,000.

Swanson, Stanford James and Saodat Malikovna to Puryear, Justin and Herring, Elizabeth, 9922 Cady Ave., $340,000.

Griffin, Carla D. to Calero, Juan M. and Melgoza, Shanea Brooke, 8128 Burdette St., $196,000.

Zitterkopf, Zacharias P. and Katelyn to Ti, Char and Say, Lar Kpaw, 9380 Ogden St., $235,000.

Clough, Helen L. to Fenster, Marshal, 4516 Aurora Drive, $200,000.

Moody, Michael A. and Pamela to Wynn, Carl and Carmichael, Jana, 9837 Hartman Ave., $255,000.

Wheeler, Jeffrey R. to Johnson, Darren and Mary, 5027 N. 105th St., $299,000.

Madden, Daniel F. to Berg, Ryan M., 8416 Vernon Ave., $68,000.

Huston, Angela L. to Dahlke, Lynn M. and Johnson, Desmond K., 9606 Corby St., $190,500.

Sambol, Anthony R. and Jeanne E. to Sjoberg, Gabriel Matthew, 3304 Cottonwood Lane, $227,500.

McGee, Teresa R. and Bryan to McGee, Brianne, 7715 Miami St., $218,750.

Jensen, Corey to Dickinson, Brian and Jessica, 9168 Boyd St., $196,500.

George Reynolds Md Revocable Trust and Reynolds, George, trustee, to McGee, Bryan L. and Teresa, 2012 N. 102nd St., $431,250.

Victor, John K. and Erin G. to Johnston, Debra Ann, 9312 Fowler Ave., $165,000.

68135

Omahandy Properties LLC to Fowler, Laurie, 18162 Hayes Place, $159,495.

Mira, Thomas J. and Susan Marie to Omahandy Properties LLC, 4412 S. 178th St., $200,000.

Olson, Misty Lee and Dorr, Richard D. to Anderson, Errin and Ryan, 4708 S. 199th Ave., $400,000.

Cypress Group Inc. to Ceass, Richard and Kathey, 17817 Holmes Circle, $55,000.

Anderson, Ryan C. and Errin N. to McMurray, Matthew and Jessica, 4707 S. 199th Ave., $361,500.

Goodman, Paul E. and Jennifer to Harrison, Justin Scott and Chelsea Jaymes, 18651 Allan St., $225,000.

Harrison, Chelsea Jaymes and Justin Scott to Ballard, William and Suzanne, 15815 Berry St., $309,000.

Walkenhorst, Todd A. to Stangl, Jeffrey and Kasey, 19706 Archer Ave., $395,000.

Wertz, Luke M. and Lexie L. to Ruwe, Courtney R. and Storz, Christopher Rush, 6723 S. 163rd St., $360,000.

Ledden, Ryan to Sfaihi, Farid and Malki, Hayat, 19464 R St., $245,000.

Kennedy, Kaleigh A. to Steffensmeier, Vanecia L., 18155 Hayes Place, $145,000.

Janky, David M. and Gladyce O. to Gaius-Anyaegbu, Alexandra L., 17124 Patterson Drive, $356,600.

Huffman, Robert Clint to Cordova, Jessica Lizelle, 16137 V Circle, $245,000.

Holsing, Jennifer D. and Ross R. to Davis, William Steven and Heather Anna, 19359 H St., $340,000.

Reed Revocable Trust and Reed, Joshua S., trustee, to Nag, Kamal K. and Verma, Poornima, 5825 S. 191st Ave., $341,000.

Randels, Stacy L. and James to Tomek, Emily and Ureten, Ismail, 18628 T Circle, $265,500.

Mardi, Daniel J. to Utts, Duane M. and Duane Michael, 18710 V St., $98,000.

Chonis, Kathy M. and Lustgarten, Michael B. to Jones, Scott A. and Kimberly A., 15704 S St., $295,500.

68137

McMurray, Matthew A. and Jessica to Alkango, Ahmed, 14821 N St., $223,500.

Fuhlrodt, Mark W. and Angela L. to Randall, Teresa, 6611 S. 137th Circle, $245,000.

Hibbs, Sheri S. to Steven & Angela Watkins Liv Tru and Watkins, Steven K., trustee, 4972 S. 133rd St., $154,650.

Kaipust, Jeffrey and Ashley to Potts, Rebecca and Sidzyik, Taylor, 15219 Madison St., $233,000.

Koch, John and Ashley to Haynes, Ryan, 10911 Y St., $260,000.

Huff, Randy Jr. and Huff, Randy J. Jr. to Djmm Construction LLC, 5004 S. 132nd St., $162,000.

Peters, Lloyd A. and Peters, Robert A., per rep, to Vandenack, Matthew J., 6018 S. 146th St., $334,900.

Gray, Daniel R. and Cushing, Jessica to Domenge, Lauren A., 14726 O Circle, $250,000.

Baulisch, Jeff and Victoria to Perri-Fleming, Valerie Marie, 13117 N St., $205,000.

Hansen, James P. and Bell, Melinda to Rodriguez, Antonio De Jesus, 5629 Blackwell Drive, $260,000.

Navin, Gerald E. and Laura L. to Story, Sydney Paige and Nathaniel Preston, 15066 Dayton St., $250,000.

68144

Spomer, Samuel Wilbourn and Meagan Elizabeth to Doucet, Gaelle Eve Raymonde, 12712 Gold St., $297,500.

Stevenson, Dena L. to Frolov, Ievgen and Olena, 12236 William Circle, $260,000.

Dagerman, Lisa A. to Mimick, Darryl Richard and Bumby, Ann Kathryn, 1522 S. 139th St., $201,000.

Ciochon, Christopher J. and Corcoran, Ashley to Engelbert, Janice and Eugene, 3620 S. 154th St., $240,500.

Johnson, Jordan and Stasia to Karls, Jason J. and Mary Catherine, 3314 S. 112th St., $300,000.

Joan C. Denton Living Trust and Denton, Robert C., trustee, to Zeleny, Matthew and Ma, Anyun, 1410 S. 134th St., $306,000.

Hartung, Eunkyong and Clinton M. to Springer, Eric and Whitney, 15539 Arbor St., $260,000.

Naylon, Daniel E. to Comstock, Thomas John and Nicole Marie, 1213 S. 124th St., $340,000.

Mutchie, Brian Damian and Nicole Lynne to Beckler, Scott A. and V. Dawn, 14910 Dorcas Circle, $362,500.

Kline, Vincent and Claire to Lagreca, Michael and Bridget, 13645 Pierce St., $292,700.

Naylon, Daniel E. to Comstock, Thomas John and Nicole Marie, 1221 S. 124th St., $340,000.

Staley, Chad E. and Saraann M. to Chou, Chih-Hung and Huang, Pei-Chi, 11026 Spring St., $260,000.

Sweetbriar Iv LLC to Michael E. Root Living Trust and Root, Michael E., trustee, 12710 Woolworth Ave., $159,564.

Ro-Dan LLC to G Squared Homes LLC, 3428 Augusta Ave., $162,500.

68152

Davis, Robert J. and Colleen C. to Souder, Dena, 9128 Timberline Drive, $411,000.

Bradley, Jerome and Rebeccah to Rost, John Richard and Rachel McGuire, 9110 N. 52nd Ave., $375,000.

South, David L. and Rebecca A. to Kline, Vincent T. and Claire E., 6405 Country Club Road, $380,164.

Nelson, Precious S. and Grant, Precious S. to Grant, Shonsie M., 6807 N. 51st St., $205,000.

68154

J3Dt LLC to Esteban, Jaime Lagunas, 609 S. 111th St., $250,000.

Cotton, Richard T. to O'Neill, Ryan P., 12221 Deer Hollow Drive, $235,000.

Nichols, Kathryn L. and Christopher A. to 100 Year Homes Inc., 15121 Douglas Circle, $190,000.

Grady, Nance to Healy, Mark and Stephanie, 11951 Mason Place, $315,000.

Andreasen, Michael Paul to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 15218 Burt St., $200,000.

Collins, David E. and Lori K. to Etchison, Joel and Katie, 740 N. 154th Ave., $300,000.

Deboer, John and Elaine to Robidoux Pass Holdings LLC, 1302 N. 138th St., $2,095,000.

Thomas B. Barker Trust and Barker, Thomas B., trustee, to Sb Trust and Brigden, P. Tracy, trustee, 13430 Hamilton St., $2,600,000.

68164

Cindy L. Collins Irrevocable Trust and Meisinger, Laura N., trustee, to Logan, Andrew J., 12958 Corby St., $220,000.

Althoff Properties LLC to Reh, Bya and Meh, Shar, 13042 Nebraska Ave., $230,000.

H&S Partnership Llp to Walker, Karen S., 2617 N. 140th Ave., $222,500.

Hogan, Colin D. and Allison to Aines, Theresa, 5002 N. 136th St., $411,950.

Barr, Damian A. and Abigail F. to Randolph, John, 2641 N. 129th Circle, $205,000.

Kopecky, Michelle Ann to Eagle Land Holdings LLC, 2618 N. 142nd St., $208,000.

Pargett Revocable Family Trust and Pargett, Kenneth D., trustee, to James D. Villotta Family Trust and Villotta, James D., 13227 Willis Circle, $275,000.

Eller, Jeff and Allison to Savoy, John III and Allissa, 13111 Meredith Ave., $217,000.

Rhodman, Eugene H. and Kristine Ef to Polito, Nicolas, 5705 N. 116th Circle, $240,000.

Togbey, Selawosse Wonderful to Molina, Miguel Angel Mezquita and Mezquita, Leidy Yanira Sosa De, 6607 N. 108th Ave., $222,000.

Sarpy County

68005

Brown, Rick and Marcia L. to Robles, Victor M., 1314 Hansen Ave., $199,000.

Walchli, Jonathan D. and Jessie A. to Goucher, Charles and Sarah, 2305 Warren St., $180,000.

Grant, Patricia A. to Kuta, Craig and Rebecca, 2302 Lloyd St., $210,000.

Pratte, Jason to Gallagher, Kevin and Kacey, 1018 Day Drive, $297,000.

Pfeiffer, Kathryn to McEntaffer, Mark A. and Janet R., 1014 W. 31st Ave., $105,000.

Prospect Investors LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 401 W. 27th Ave., $245,000.

68028

Logar Home Construction LLC to Cappello, Tanner John, 19714 Greenleaf St., $316,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Manning, Jennifer and Nick, 7711 S. 197th Ave., $394,000.

Mannewitz, William B. II and Amanda P. to Houser, Erin and Trevor, 19903 Hackberry Drive, $345,000.

Lane, Thomas P. and Jeanne M. to Bearup, Chandler and Lynette, 7422 S. 198th Circle, $385,000.

Morgan, Joseph W. and Shawna M. to Hillebran, Justin David and Jenna, 21010 Paradise Drive, $240,000.

Guenther, Adam A. and Leah M. to Drake, Austyn, 12610 S. 218th St., $287,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Salunkhe, Manjiri Sanjay and Badugu, Venkata Sai Kiran, 12113 S. 209th Ave., $360,000.

Kroupa, Allison E. to Batenhorst, Alexander F. and Katie L., 11411 S. 198th St., $279,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wright, Jeremy J. and Lisa B., 7856 S. 197th St., $376,000.

Downey, Allan M. and Lorie L. to Dobbs, Cody D. and Krystal, 12408 S. 217th St., $265,000.

68046

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to James, Christopher T. and Amanda L., 11524 Grissom St., $399,000.

O'Neil, Keara C. and Stacy L. to Patterson, Theresa, 504 E. Patton St., $220,000.

Herd, Andrew T. and Monica R. to Cole, Kyle G. and Ashley, 1806 Ranch Drive, $432,000.

Ethington, Scott D. and Michelle R. to Geu, Geu and Dau, Mary, 2411 Glacier Drive, $421,000.

Hbc Homes Inc. to Hoffmann, Eugene R. and Deborah L., 10421 S. 106th St., $431,000.

Shuler, Christopher James and Jessica Autumn to Duggan, Courtney and Rebecca, 10614 S. 110th St., $350,000.

Ingold, Paul and Deanna to Pernicek, Sara Ann and Matthew J., 300 Prospect Drive, $250,000.

Rhoten, Carlton W. to Sicner, Marc, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 4B, $105,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Piatt, Darrel, 10214 Superior Drive, $406,000.

Jeck & Company Inc. to Grill, Jeffrey J., 10407 S. 102nd St., $420,000.

Tyson, Thaddeus and Hannah to Cook, Michelle, 607 Mikelluke Circle, $215,000.

Sheridan House LLC to Arehart, David and Sarah, 112-114 E. Sheridan St., $128,000.

Mitchem, Alana D. to Daivid, Angelina S. A. and Laro, Emanuel L., 2107 S. Mineral Drive, $320,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Qiu, Menglin, 11737 S. 113th St., $300,000.

Peterson, Wesley and Ashley to Nikiema, Daniel, 2108 Queen Drive, $285,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cole, Sarah E. and Thomas R., 11516 Grissom St., $340,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schermerhorn, Jeff R. and Dominica A., 11303 Edgewater Drive, $283,000.

Feild, Melissa J., trustee, and Kieckhafer, Ryan L., trustee, Ryan Kieckhafer & Melissa Feild Living Revocable Trust to Diaz, April Marie, 513 W. Sherman St., $185,000.

Smith, Christopher L. to McGlohn, Aaron and Lauren, 10616 S. 110th Ave., $298,000.

Smith, Brian D. and Celia N. to Whipple, Emily and Kennedy, 1120 Sally St., $266,000.

Davis, Carrie L. to Redmond, Jason P. and Jill M., 2311 S. Mineral Drive, $327,000.

68059

Dill, Carol A. to Kliewer, Shawn M. and Anneliese J., 406 N. 3rd St., $232,000.

Duggan, Courtney J. and Rebecca A. to Morrissey, Daniel John and Valerie Nicole, 15616 S. 144th St., $345,000.

Kessler Heikens LLC to Falk, Erik R. and Megan L., 630 S. 3rd St., $145,000.

McGowan, Justin Lee and Charley N. to Aronson, Lisa A. and Christopher F., 18014 Cottonwood Lane, $426,000.

68123

Walters, Miranda and Ryan to Radcliff, Alexandra and Koziol, Jacob, 13808 S. 43rd St., $255,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Esper and Betrail M., 2022 Raven Ridge Drive, $343,000.

Hess, Bryan J. and Tasha to Kroeger, Pamela and Ronald, 3110 Lone Tree Road, $207,000.

Potter, Steven and Charlotte to Hess, Bryan and Tasha, 14907 S. 22nd St., $375,000.

Schneider, Lance Andrew and Jamie to Urban, Derek, 3208 Daniell St., $240,000.

Jones, Larry C. and Jennifer M. to Jaime, Leslie Areli, 11610 S. 37th St., $200,000.

Owen, Shaun and Jennifer to Rosas, Jesus Alvarado and Arroy, Aylin, 13402 S. 33rd St., $220,000.

Stehower, Adam M. and Allison F. to Baldwin, Edward A. II and Rachel, 3115 Sheridan Road, $278,000.

Trosper, Sean to Murray, Deanna and Christopher, 11733 Fisher House Road, $290,000.

Jenkins, Ron R. to Battaglia, Vincent M., 2710 Arrowhead Lane, $280,000.

Brun, Michael and Belkey, Shawn to Gausemel, Jacquelyn Lee, 3405 Redwing Drive, $245,000.

Zoellick, Casey and Sarah K. to Garrett, Ian Michael and Dana, 3719 Lawnwood Drive, $250,000.

Pirnat, Jane C. and Anthony to Kroupa, Troy and Wheeler, Whitney, 13524 Westport Circle, $230,000.

Inzauro, Anthony J. and Beth to Stuart, Kim and Michael, 3513 Leawood Drive, $265,000.

68128

Moncrief, Aloma J. to Threlkeld, Thomas Kelly, 7410 S. 70th St., $155,000.

Karls, Mary C. and Jason J. to Leggitt, Justin, 7527 S. 89th St., $196,000.

Subedi, Bhim P. and Chalise, Girisa to Renkosiak, Matthew G. and Bobbie J., 7429 Peters St., $265,000.

Huff, Robert R. Jr. and Shirah A. to Roth, David and Ann, 9328 Margo Circle, $435,000.

Cook, Michelle R. to Anderson, Matthew, 8733 Park View Blvd., $190,000.

Bitter, Lavern C. and Barbara S. to Rivera, Jose A., 7715 Marisu Lane Ct, $210,000.

68133

Youngberg, Garrick K. and Christiane M. to Montoya, Pablo and Harvey, Mary Ann, 1509 Beechwood Ave., $250,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Barker, Mark C. and Dru Ann, 5413 Lynnwood Drive, $293,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wickwire, Troy Robert and Carol Ann, 5102 Heartland Drive, $389,000.

Conroy, James M. and Kimberly K. to Delacastro, Patricia, 2011 Franklin Drive, $325,000.

Vanhaute, Richard F. and Mary B. to Mansfield, Mashi Foinbainda and Eunice, Binwi, 2008 Liberty Lane, $320,000.

Sheldon, Roger W. and Daphne M. to Martin, Baron and Abel, Kylie, 5212 Timberridge Drive, $276,000.

68136

Ready, Kevin D., successor co-trustee, and Ready, John T., successor co-trustee, Debra M. Ready Trust 2017 to Davis, Shemaiah and Minchow, Matalie J., 7616 S. 173rd St., $220,000.

Helvey, Richard D. and Carol J. to Hallgren, Richard J. and Susan M., 7214 S. 183rd St., $260,000.

Corbett, Nicholas and Jessica to Clawson, Tim and Nicki, 7656 S. 162nd St., $380,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rivera, Daniel and Ann M., 17408 Palisades Drive, $349,000.

Anglemyer, Burl George and Sharon Kay to Munoz, Gerald and Karen, 7222 S. 173rd St., $423,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Calabretto, Jesse, 18412 Pinehurst Circle, $165,000.

Perrings, Christopher J. and Jennifer A. to Patterson, James and Briley, 9703 S. 173rd Ave., $390,000.

Fulton, Blaine W. and Brittany to McCann, D. Ryan and Stacy, 9509 S. 171st Ave., $380,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Rossi, Robert J. and Melissa A., 11010 S. 187th St., $359,000.

Kurpgeweit, Morris J. and Fay A. to Haynes, Austan and Rebecca, 7406 S. 189th St., $344,000.

McGuire, Rhonda L. and Patrick J. to Aycock, Amanda S. and Arthur J., 7828 S. 159th St., $235,000.

Barfknecht, Blaine A. and Kelly A. to Arroyo, Eric and Vaca, Vanessa, 16012 Birch Ave., $251,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cote, Erin E. and Ernest L. II, 18407 Margo St., $394,000.

McWilliams, Mary to Fonseca, Daniel Diogo Ferrao Da Trindad and Guerreiro, Ana Sofia Paulo, 16148 Cherrywood St., $224,000.

Pleiss, Anthony M. and Chelsey A. to Villagomez, Mairene and Moran, German Ramirez, 17847 Edna St., $223,000.

68138

Palmer, Megan A. to Peitzmeier, Joshua, 13950 Greenfield Road, $145,000.

Stone, Katrina M. and Thoms, Gabriel W. and Shaunna to Johnson, Dominique N., 14108 Emiline St., $237,000.

Ingram, Donna R. to Zych Construction LLC, 13919 Meadow Ridge Road, $150,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Scott, Jeffrey J. and Luan J., 12608 Grant Ct, $438,000.

Boomer Family LLC to Nienaber Investments LLC, 14546 Shepard St., $311,000.

Rossel Properties 1 LLC to Monce, Daniel Forward and Heidi, 13441 Josephine St., $201,000.

Robinson, Amanda K. and Rutter, Nathanael Jay to Elite Nebraska P. C., 13605 Glenn St., $200,000.

Vacha, Daniel J. and Kristine A. to Fisher, Danie Karen and Brett Michael, 15218 Borman St., $348,000.

Rivera, Daniel and Ann to Krab, Martin R., 7926 S. 151st Ave., $271,000.

Obara, Shirley A. to Sullivan, Patrick, 7104 S. 139th Circle, $252,000.

Miller, Stephen and Lacey to Red Ladder LLC, 12905 Gertrude St., $161,000.

68147

Hettrick, Diane L. to Sattar, Sameena and Talat, Zain, 8602 Citta Circle, $188,000.

Figueroa, Guillermo A. to Reyes, Lisa A., 3716 Greene Ave., $97,000.

Johnson, Michael S. and Sarah to Durant, Haley S., 2705 Emiline St., $140,000.

Productive Property Group LLC to Everett, Nicholas T., 7506 S. 22nd St., $125,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert