RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Crum, David T. and Ailene N. to Lundeby, Jaime D. and Angela, 15514 Borman St., $315,000.

Horejs, Geoffrey J. to Dudzinski, Logan and Samantha, 13616 Emiline St., $199,000.

Neal, Andrew and Makala to Stein, Laurie J., 13410 Lillian St., $215,000.

Canady, Mark D. and Theresa E. to Weeks, Christian, 13508 Cooper Circle, $211,000.

Walton, Justin and Amy to Hagglund, Josh and Vonbergen, Jill, 7927 Rock Creek Circle, $237,000.

Arellano, Christine E. and Joseph R. to Perlera, Calixto E. and Yudith C., 12820 Edna St., $222,000.

Payne, Deborah L. to Tuff, Andrew Curtis and Bridges, Amanda Kathleen, 15508 Timberlane Drive, $315,000.

68147

Hanson, Allison C. and Kyle to Drinkard, Nancy and Wanda, 4004 Valley View Ave., $195,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Perez, Mark and Michelle, 9014 S. 21st St., $365,000.

Krajicek, Jeff and Quinn A. to Barker, Mary and Norton, Jack Sr., 3013 Albert St., $160,000.

Gagliano, Kathryn and Frank to Burden, Kyle M. and Kassandra K., 2501 Gindy Drive, $220,000.