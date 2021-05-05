RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Lym, Brook R. to Hawthorne, Abigail Rene and Jonathan Dale, 11814 N. 158th St., $300,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Blatchford, Kory and Ashley, 8909 N. 177th St., $321,533.
Richland Homes LLC to Boulton, Jason R. and Natalie E., 17609 Clay St., $331,715.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Smrdel, Brenda L. and Honliasso, Christophe O., 6961 N. 172nd St., $395,000.
Metro Homes LLC to Bighia, Christina M. and Blake, Kyle W., 10210 N. 152nd Ave., $310,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Stork, Matthew and Eaton, Lindsay, 17610 Clay St., $337,727.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Preble, Cale C. and Behle, Brooke M., 7911 N. 149th St., $305,100.
Mikkelsen, Kaleigh F. to Irvin, Benaiah S., 8002 N. 146th St., $199,500.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Boltinghouse, Britney and Brianne L., 7427 N. 175th Circle, $358,308.
Haugen, Melissa K. to Rusin, Jacob and Kelsey, 16090 Girard Circle, $314,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Narveson, Alyson M. and Joel R., 7029 N. 172nd St., $353,772.
Anchor Point Villas LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17502 Hanover St., $54,950.
Anchor Point Villas LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7527 N. 175th St., $54,950.
Honliasso, Christophe O. and Smrdel, Brenda L. to Campbell, Chandler and Martin, Kourtney, 14582 Potter Circle, $261,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hulbert, Regan N., 7828 N. 147th Ave., $216,239.
Kms-168 LLC to Best Team LLC, 8215 N. 166th St., $55,950.
Rodriguez, Sandy and Perez, Rigoberto to Wilberger Properties LLC, 15402 Clay St., $180,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Davis, Jordan N., 7327 N. 166th St., $238,762.
Ecm Investments LLC to Bobsellsomaha LLC, 15508 Hanover St., $38,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Kevin S., 7331 N. 167th St., $261,328.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Boyle, Chase C. and Shyla R., 7813 N. 147th Ave., $240,863.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Au, Binh and Nguyen, Mai, 7820 N. 147th Ave., $213,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wozniak, Greg P. and Zajic, Sarah M., 16659 Read St., $333,118.
68022
Johnson, Christopher B. and Katie A. to Panfilov, Olexiy and Lozova, Svitlana, 19621 Mayberry St., $415,000.
203rd Plaza LLC to Weekley, Jacklyn and Drew, 5502 S. 241st Circle, $169,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Preston A. and Casey L., 21110 Drexel St., $321,552.
Charleston Homes LLC to Abbott, Heather and Brad, 4687 N. 209th St., $446,359.
Pine Crest Homes llc to John & Nancy Beaver Living Trust and Beaver, John J., trustee 21730 Blaine St., $412,941.
Westbury Farm LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4424 S. 219th St., $67,500.
FRK Development LLC to Icon Homes LLC, 18402 Grand Ave., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 18701 Larimore St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4808 N. 187th Ave., $60,000.
Wunch, Pepper J. and Shaun S. to Holtz, Jeremy, 637 S. 214th St., $365,000.
Brower, Kami to Akeson, Eric and Christine, 4809 N. 204th Ave., $420,000.
Legacy Purpose LLC to Tuttle, Jacob and Erin, 4601 N. 189th St., $500,000.
Pruss, Casey L. to Pudenz, Taylor and Ashley, 19266 Ruggles Circle, $472,000.
M Group LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 3770 N. 192nd Terrace, $71,750.
Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 21533 B St., $48,400.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Rowan Family Trust and Rowan, John E., trustee, 21533 B St., $645,000.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Kurz, William, 6472 S. 208th St., $72,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to J Henry Homes LLC, 18420 Corby St., $50,000.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builder Inc. to Howard, Amber, 2728 N. 191st Ave., $356,000.
Echelon Homes LLC to Hoffart, Brent and Barbara, 4308 S. 220th St., $674,089.
Dinola, Dustin and Bach, Christine to Beresiwsky, Evash A. and Lisa R., 21822 Hillandale Road, $420,000.
Oelco LLC to Griffith, Shawn M. and Barbara J., 2608 N. 202nd Ave., $279,575.
M Group LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 3768 N. 192nd Ave., $65,250.
Watson, Thomas B. and Veronica L. to Dirkschneider, Daniel R. and Linda S., 4414 N. 195th Circle, $439,000.
Rager, Aaron and Kristin to Drake, Justin R. and Lindsy R., 2445 S. 219th St., $625,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 18404 Larimore St., $65,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Baker, Gary and Debra, 4405 George Miller Parkway, $585,414.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Waggoner, Drew Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth, 21820 G St., $556,296.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Fisher, Patrick O. and Tara M., 6312 N. 289th Circle, $185,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Wilcox, Gabriel L. and Carey A., 6002 N. 285th St., $164,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Callahan, Natalja, 28614 Laurel Circle, $152,000.
68069
Jes Capital Management LLC to List, Gail and Dean, 23404 Agee Lane, $319,400.
68102
McGuigan, Christine to Grimshaw, Dawn and Joseph, 612 S. 18th St. 7, $165,000.
Brundo, Gerald C. II to Cruz-Lara, Javier, 1024 Dodge St. 504, $180,000.
Ricke, Ryan to Stine, Mackenzie D., 1024 Dodge St. 212, $215,000.
68104
Bernhardt, Michael Allen Richard and Erica Dee to Marie Sam Living Trust and Sam, Marie M., trustee, 4918 N. 57th Ave., $135,000.
Ohana Building Group LLC to Halverson, Jacob M. and Amanda M., 7087 Wirt St., $150,000.
Falkner, John to Kent, Charice A., 5813 Camden Ave., $110,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Perkins, Mary Elizabeth, 4811 Franklin St., $128,000.
Page, Jason Ehrig and Kathryn Mattingley Ehrig to Voorhees, Christopher Van, 6305 Franklin St., $156,500.
McGill, Gary F. and Hoich-McGill, Denise to Alfaro, Santos Roberto, 6332 Binney St., $145,000.
Dragon, Christopher P. and Fawn Webster to Merendon, Mariah, 6306 Spaulding St., $144,000.
Franzone, Joseph and Carolyn to Smith, Shandell, 6316 N. 51st Ave., $193,000.
Brown, Vineeta and Banerjee, Alice B. to Djmm Construction LLC, 6630 Laurel Ave., $87,000.
Starman, Karla S. to Starman, Anthony J., 2954 N. 47th Ave., $100,000.
Vidlak, Franklin D. and Shirley to Vidlak, Salena Marie, 2305 N. 70th St., $120,000.
Whitehall, Merica Donnette to Meyo, Samantha, 3337 N. 47th Ave., $158,000.
Chapman, Sharon to Om 3927 N. 70 Trust and Western Financial LLC Tr, 3927 N. 70th Ave., $61,300.
Seva Rentals LLC to Kbt Properties LLC, 2723 N. 45th St., $145,000.
New Terra Group LLC to Jimenez, Melissa F., 2333 N. 67th St., $140,000.
Stone, Rosemarie K. and Young, Rosemarie K. to Plucker, Joel W. and Kathryn L., 6219 Nebraska Ave., $191,500.
Parker, Karen F. to Hosler, Adam and Sonja Ak, 4920 Evans St., $125,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Fluckey, Troy, 3119 N. 49th Ave., $173,000.
68105
Samson Holdings LLC to Hummel, Alfred Reese and Lavon Kay, 2939 Martha St., $180,000.
Drohman, Mandi to McChesney, Alec and Nickles, Megan, 4415 Marcy St., $220,000.
Held, Steven F. and Julie to Ananth, Megha and Weisbrod, Luke James, 819 S. 31st St., $299,000.
Arellano, Carlos and Cruz, Brenda to Winstead, Catherine Hope, 3855 Grover St., $160,000.
Hellbusch, Emily Alexis and Jackson, Emily Alexis to Timon LLC, 539 Park Ave., $175,000.
Zetino, Lilian Susana Ecute and Cruz, Vergel to Eagle, Jennifer Bear and McCave, James A., 4412 Spring St., $233,000.
Daro, David T. and Alexandra Marie to Full Send LLC, 4340 Marcy St., $180,000.
Flores, Jose A. Martinez and Diaz, Araceli G. to Shilton, Dylan E. and Paige M., 2511 S. 42nd St., $150,500.
Big Als Place LLC to Red Ladder LLC, 2724 S. 42nd St., $70,000.
Rental Properties LLC to Kildow, Tyler, 806 S. 35th St., $165,000.
Fotoplos, George to Fotoplos, Nikolas G. and Krystin J., 841 S. 35th Ave., $145,000.
68106
Incontro Enterprises LLC to Schochenmaier, Randy Raye Jr. and Angela, 2521 S. 49th Ave., $275,000.
Latimer-Briggs, Kelly and Briggs, Timothy B. to Hipsher, Jason M., 4802 Krug Ave., $195,000.
68107
Ramirez, Jesus Sergio to Chaidez, Brian, 4107 S. 36th Ave., $63,000.
Palos, Martin Hernandez and Silva, Agueda to Pena, Margarito, 6209 S. 39th St., $134,000.
Sanchez, Rita and Castillo, Rita to McCoy, Don L. Jr., 3464 Washington St., $145,000.
Arp, Jeremiah E. to Vizcaya, Juan Luis Trejo, 5006 S. 36th Ave., $145,000.
Tomes, Frank S. to Douglas Sarpy Investments LLC, 1331 Madison St., $85,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Alvarez, Jesus Carlos Sanchez, 3424 U St., $83,900.
Begeman, Joshua T. and Watson, Sarah A. to Elizondo, Vicente, 3388 Y St., $165,000.
Povondra, Albert and Martha to Jimenez, Eva E. and Jimenez-Gomez, Jose Jonathan, 4520 S. 33rd St., $17,900.
Varela, Luis Enrique and Gaviola to Barajas, Adrian, 5218 S. 19th St., $100,000.
Park Ave Capital 2 LLC to 5248 LLC, 4801 S. 24th St., $540,000.
First National Acceptance Co. to Diaz, Marvin Arnoldo De La and Cruz, Emelina Yanet Perez De Lane, 5229 S. 21st St., $59,900.
68108
Future Dev LLC to Luna Enterprises LLC, 1738 S. 13th St., $103,000.
Sokol Omaha and Telocvicna Jednota Sokol Omaha to 2234 Properties LLC, 1314 Martha St., $1,600,000.
Juenemann, Adam F. to Urban Firebird LLC, 2325 S. 24th St., $65,000.
Santos, Carlos A. Romero and Romero, Maria Dina Guardado De to Transportation Management Group LLC, 2409 S. 20th Ave., $82,500.
68110
Hudson, Dale and Stacy L. to Lin, Jenny, 5828 Florence Blvd., $107,000.
Stewart, George and Margarita Rodriquez to Msp Properties of Minnesota Lp, 5719 N. 16th St., $135,000.
68111
Mack, Taddese to Humphrey, William R., 3054 Belvedere Blvd., $158,000.
Omaha Economic Development Corp. to Danzy, January L., 3416 Parker St., $136,000.
Bryant, Ellen L. and Thomas C. to Caniglia LLC, 2515 Fort St., $70,500.
Rahn, Bettie F. and Lyree to Own The Pond LLC, 2004 N. 34th St., $58,500.
Pettid, James and Jessica to Lee, Rachal, 3170 Curtis Ave., $139,500.
Dailey, Chad and Damita to Verde Investments LLC, 3244 Bedford Ave., $107,500.
Drc Properties LLC to Dory, Jovanne R., 3176 Arcadia Ave., $158,000.
Hawes, Richard D. Jr. and Sandra L. to Campbell, Shelby, 5611 N. 27th St., $57,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Williams, Jarrell D., 3162 Arcadia Ave., $130,000.
Chatelain Properties LLC to AMF Farming LLC, 1918 N. 40th St., $382,500.
Kaiser, Ross and Yasmine to Jedm Holdings LLC, 2219 Military Ave., $210,000.
G&R Investment Group LLC to Diaz, Glenda Monarrez, 3606 Patrick Ave., $67,625.
Debbie L. Koesters Ira and Luke F. Koesters Ira to Sabarro Company LLC, 5509 N. 37th St., $115,000.
Phillip, Edgar Jr. and John L. to Nash, Jonathan Jr., 3116 Miami St., $50,000.
Break Thru Real Estate LLC and New Wave Real Estate LLC to Dreamvesting Properties II LLC, 2866 Pinkney St., $66,000.
Jedm Holdings LLC to Official Developments LLC, 2219 Military Ave., $280,000.
Wave Investment Team Inc. to Kabtg Investments LLC, 3323 N. 40th St., $174,000.
Evans, Aaron G. and Taina to Perlmer Investments LLC, 4014 Miami St., $70,000.
Frohloff, Wade A. and Shawn to Tabernacle of Faith Church, 2706 Camden Ave., $65,000.
Hazen, Charles J. and Susan L. to Woods, Raymond L. and Simaira W., 4736 N. 36th Ave., $78,000.
68112
Byrne, Mathia T. to Houdek, Caleb J. and Shubert, Bailey, 2731 Read St., $150,000.
Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC to AMF Farming LLC, 7254 N. 35th Circle, $103,000.
Array Group LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 3912 King St., $200,000.
68116
Meca Properties LLC to Dudley, Stefanie, 17118 Taylor St., $231,000.
McKay, Kelsey K. to Rahimova, Ozoda, 14655 Boyd Place, $169,000.
Rowswell, Crystal L. and Walker, Crystal L. to Williams, Gerald and Leslie, 6306 N. 150th St., $295,500.
Brown, Mary Jeanne to Becky Jo Moats Revocable Trust and Moats, Robert A., trustee, 15764 Hartman Ave., $410,000.
Reinhart, Daniel J. and Jalayna D. to Witkowsky, Joseph and Spelde, Kelsey, 4204 N. 171st St., $246,000.
Anderson, Lauren A. and Tanner C. to Harvey, Samantha A. and Fleeman, Taylor A., 16851 Erskine St., $400,000.
Dempster, Amy B. and Grevengoed, Amy B. to Shankiti, Abdulrahman Al and Awadh, Ashwaq, 4703 N. 150th Ave., $251,000.
Bleyhl, Alex and Shannon to Beekley, Tyler and Jordan, 14619 Fowler Ave., $231,000.
Nuzum, Joel and Amber to Sehn, Gary J. and Martha M., 4149 N. 146th Court, $165,000.
Ford, Timothy C. and Alla L. to Evans, Adam J. and Mary C., 4242 N. 164th St., $305,000.
Buder, Anthuan T. to Real Growth LLC, 3434 N. 161st Terrace, $320,000.
Joan M. Hill Family Trust and Goodman, Patricia J., trustee, to Czyz, John D. and Sheryl R., 14505 Ohio St., $305,000.
McLaughlin, Nathan J. and Kristin E. to Dempster, Daniel S. and Amy B., 6313 N. 150th St., $350,000.
68117
11T Ne LLC to Vanandel, Emma Lee and Zavala-Martinez, Jose E., 4465 S. 61st St., $140,000.
Tripp, Jon D. and Barbara to Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC, 4518 S. 61st St., $95,000.
Jimenez, Arturo and Rosa Maria to Jimenez, Arturo Jr. and Hernandez, Claudia Ezquivel, 5617 S. 50th St., $154,000.
Menchaca, Kristen to Yang, Naldo and Rebecca, 5443 S. 48th Ave., $190,000.
Gintz, Sammy Jr. and Jessica to Mathiesen, Michael and Nickel, Diana, 5907 M St., $165,000.
68118
McCann Living Trust and McCann, David A., trustee, to Nevole, Nicholas and Mary, 16211 Capitol Ave., $372,500.
Oelco LLC to Olsen, Patrick, 17070 Nicholas St., $254,625.
Oelco LLC to McGrew, Douglas B. and Deborah M., 17094 Nicholas St., $250,900.
Norton, Jonathan P. and Mykaila M. to Reynolds, Brandon and Jamie, 438 S. 159th Ave., $361,000.
68122
Ferragonio, John and Polk, Marissa E. to Subedi, Prakash and Gautam, Suman K., 7798 N. 88th St., $245,100.
Rand, Rebecca C. and Milliken, Benjamin S. to Cleberg, Travis and Caitlyn, 9123 Scott St., $218,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hudson, Dale and Stacy L., 8018 N. 84th St., $255,117.
Celebrity Home Inc. to Williams, Dennis D., 8013 N. 84th St., $208,100.
68124
Roh, Laura C. and Joseph J. to Poppen, Laurie, 8009 Barbara St., $275,000.
Bivens, Jillian Elizabeth and Droge, Jillian Elizabeth to Kotouc, John and Wende, 1520 S. 83rd St., $635,000.
68130
Hildegard Herzfeldt Revocable Trust and Pruehs, John, trustee, to Rakes, David and Felicia, 1328 S. 163rd Ave., $245,000.
Klein, Hannah W. and Packer, Hans L. to Stamper, David William and Shannon Marie, 19307 Woolworth Ave., $480,000.
Ott, Robert and Ott, Robert L. Jr. to Strategic Asset Management LLC, 1286 S. 165th Ave., $211,000.
Chen, Jiongjian and Xie, Jialing to Stumme, Sarah L., 19924 C St., $470,000.
Catalano, Deborah M. and Patrick J. to Pruss, Casey L. and Paulson, Christopher, 3313 S. 188th St., $576,000.
Carrell, Donald L. to Garrity, Patrick, 17265 Pine St., $340,000.
Mattson, Robert W. and Mary E. to Pederson, Linda, 16574 Bancroft St., $340,500.
Kasem, Burhan and Habash, Martha to Kasem, Hannah E., 15939 Spring St., $200,000.
Diandrea, Paul to Strategic Asset Management LLC, 1706 S. 173rd Court, $276,000.
68131
Ihc LLC to Mjsj1 LLC, 3925 Farnam St., $430,000.
McClenathan, Jeffrey T. and Sharon to Lee, Bruce and Jennifer, 105 N. 31st Ave., 502, $131,500.
East Campus Realty LLC to David and Sue Benson Revocable Trust and Benson, David W., trustee, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3506, $447,900.
Stansberry, Delbert G. and Kathleen A. to Coleman, Madison Brooks, 120 S. 38th Ave., 33, $85,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Fuller, Meredith A. and Luyten, James R., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3810, $223,900.
Barker, Claudia L. and Pierce, Claudia L. to Mohlman, Dakota and Ashley, 823 N. 43rd St., $166,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Bloom Custom Builders LLC, 620 N. 41st St., $91,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Weinrich, Gregg B., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3511, $410,900.
68132
Lebeda, Richard J. and Lebeda, Richard J. Jr. to Lerda, Shannon L. and Emiliano, 5115 Webster St., $395,000.
Kateri Land Holdings 16 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5006 Burt St., $130,000.
Johnson, Tyler and Jessica to Kohler, Kayd and Timmins, Michaela, 5419 Lafayette Ave., $255,000.
Gustafson, Gary J. and Wendy L. Wiseman to Frohman, Jan and Ann M., 106 N. 53rd St., $840,500.
Wall, Dale L. to Wallace, Aeric and Natalie, 6525 Charles St., $180,000.
68134
Bowley, Larry P. to Bowley, Goldie L. and Chleborad, Davis J., 7611 Richmond Drive, $140,000.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 3410 N. 101st St., $151,000.
Williams, Darin K. to S&K Home Solutions LLC, 8331 Bedford Ave., $169,000.
Schattenberg, Diane and Hynson, Tracy to Martin, John and Darla Ann, 3706 N. 93rd St., $200,000.
Mwpi LLC to Ford, Salik and Anya, 9817 Meredith Ave., $180,000.
Htoo, L. Rose May to Maaiah, Nadir and Muwanas, Lama, 9418 Maplewood Blvd., $190,000.
Bain, Jared L. and Kayleigh to Dahlke, McKenzie and Seth, 9929 Evans St., $225,500.
Campbell, Candler H. and Campbell, Chandler to Vaca-Lubischer, Alfonso and Rachel, 7510 Lawndale Drive, $256,500.
68135
Goodyear, Patricia E. to Iverson, Jennifer A., 4826 S. 190th St., $260,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Buscher, James and Darlene, 6726 S. 198th St., $417,900.
Appani, Roopesh and Donkada, Vidya to Volkman, Larry L., 5809 S. 191st St., $285,000.
Dunlap, Alan R. and Tamara J. to Howery, Barbara and William J., 4421 S. 198th Ave., $325,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Morris, Stephan and Kelly, 6720 S. 198th St., $383,900.
Decock, Jennifer L. to Scott C. Berryman Revocable Trust and Berryman, Scott C., trustee, 17210 P St., $290,900.
Kopun, Gabriel V. and Lyndsey T. to Welker, Ryan and Ashley, 6309 S. 176th St., $345,000.
Alex, Brandon R. and Angela J. to Dannehl, Sally, 16263 Z St., $242,500.
Miles, Cory and Nancy to Brassington, Ryan Douglas, 6017 S. 187th St., $258,000.
Scheiding, Kevin M. to Tausz, Jeffrey J. and Ferguson, Linda, 19631 S St., $237,000.
Trapp, Meghan Roberta to Durkan, Brian, 19276 Orchard Ave., $325,000.
Dibiase, Patrick J. and Sharon M. to Bosn, Brian R., 5463 S. 194th St., $219,000.
Franklin, Preston T. and Lindsay to Sloan, Carly, 16626 Ehlers St., $253,000.
Larsen, Ryan P. and Mahoney, Makayla S. to L Higa Family Limited Partnership, 18716 U St., $225,000.
Campo, Adolfo L. Moreno to Nelson, David Matthew, 5804 S. 191st St., $265,000.
Nancy J. Nowell Living Trust and Nowell, Nancy J., trustee, to Septak, James M. and Kaitlin S., 5017 S. 171st Ave., $396,000.
Carl J. Guenzel Rollover Ira and First Nebraska Trust Company Trustee to Knapp, Bruce, 16523 Ehlers St., $275,000.
Rafe, Anthony R. and Ashley to Hammer, Austin R. and Sylvia G., 5902 S. 191st Terrace, $261,926.
68137
Zeising, Troy and Rebecca to Refior, Michael D., 14711 Walnut Grove Circle, $205,000.
Van Roy, Jeffrey and Beth to Duran, Saul A. Aguilar, 5831 S. 136th St., $197,500.
Howery, William J. and Barbara to Hoit, Arden, 12669 Orchard Ave., $210,000.
Durkan, Brian Andrew and Sausha to Turner, McKale, 5735 S. 137th St., $195,000.
Erspamer, Joshua to McLaughlin, Jenny, 6212 S. 151st St., $204,250.
Nelson, Kevin P. and Lani to Vernon Properties LLC, 6707 S. 118th St., $275,000.
Knutson, Travis and Megan to Krayer, Larissa and Timothy, 4644 S. 154th Avenue Circle, $310,750.
Byron Reed Group LLC to Kresl, Jacob Robert and Nekola, Paige, 4971 Magnolia St., $220,000.
68142
Perdue, Emily C. to Gunubu, Odile and Kofi, 14204 Vane St., $242,000.
68144
St. Clair, John P. and Lisa to Obermeyer, Logan and Kenny, Sarah, 14741 Castelar Circle, $278,000.
Cherney, Ashley Anne to Johnson, Samuel, 12429 Martha St., $192,500.
Tighe, James M. II and Michaela M. to Raible, Kelly and Robert, 3215 S. 117th St., $232,055.
Nigro, Frank Santo to Engesser, Thomas Q. and Maria E., 2323 S. 113th St., $275,000.
Dawkins, David B. to Bauwens, Benjamin D., 12528 Martha St., $190,000.
Pollard, Kenneth E. and Karen R. to Diaz, Alexander Gavin and Rebecka Rose, 2405 S. 113th St., $259,550.
Smith, Clara J. to Daniel M. Gloria L. Ward Living Trust and Ward, Daniel M., trustee, 3509 S. 121st St., $171,500.
68152
Kings Heritage Estates I. LLC to Fernandez-Carr, Nyeshia, 5223 Bauman Ave., $75,000.
Mabey, David Jason and Lisa Marie to Vanderveen, Ron and Heather, 7249 N. 71st Ave., $263,000.
68154
McConnaughhay, Thomas and Morgan to Yourston, Connor and Classe, Haley, 15230 Lincoln Circle, $222,500.
Laskowsky, Jeffrey Michael and Mary Kathryn to Buettgenbach, Cody and Celeste, 15529 Leavenworth St., $292,000.
Kennelly, Patricia C. and Kennelly, Micheal J., per rep, to Kavan, Colleen L., 976 S. 119th Court, $215,000.
Olechoski, Janet Sue to Dooly, Brenden A., 15329 Westchester Drive, $252,000.
Zimmerman, Jonathan and Mary to Huff, Tyler N. and Sarah K., 15115 Douglas Circle, $285,000.
Taadaa Enterprises LLC to Burma, Christopher, 15468 Western Ave., $325,000.
Mashek, Edward Alan and Terri Lynn to Ayala-Johnson, Rachel and Moore, Jesse, 1417 N. 126th St., $363,000.
68164
Burnham, Sean T. to McKay, Kelsey, 5325 N. 126th St., $230,000.
Circo, Steven J. and Tracy D. to Miller, Thomas C. and Jacqueline E., 6028 N. 116th Circle, $230,001.
Gonzalez, Joseph Michael and Selman, Anita, per rep, to Messersmith, Andrew Wayne, 2429 N. 112th St., $177,000.
Hahn, Raylee H. and Brittney B. to Zida, Tindwende David and Ouedraogo, Berenice T., 11441 Sunburst St., $245,000.
Garreans, Abigail R. and Hawthorne, Abigail R. to Mason, Aaron and Elizabeth, 4221 N. 131st St., $185,000.
Franks, Nathan J. and Sarah to Money, Matthew A. and Buschelman, Bailey N., 6720 N. 112th St., $210,000.
Fu, Xiaohui and Tang, Lifeng to Clark, Elijah and Garcia, Emily, 12922 Vernon Ave., $210,000.
Glaubius, Gary L. to Price, Peyton, 13547 Sahler St., $325,000.
Petersen, Nicholas S. to Orellana, Nelson, 10909 Mary St., $211,000.
Schultz, Donald P. and Carpenter, Joyce A., per rep, to Cornerstone Investment Properties LLC, 12111 Miami St., $86,250.
Carpenter, Joyce A. and Mike to Cornerstone Investment Properties LLC, 12111 Miami St., $86,250.
Sorensen, Steven August and Cinda L. to Myers, Alexander F., 11341 Taylor St., $256,500.
Holcomb, Megan A. to Byiringiro, Innocent and Theresa, 12124 Burdette Circle, $207,000.
Ott, Christian A. and Andrea to Albin, Bernice and Richard, 4903 N. 126th St., $238,200.
Flores, Taylor and Pedro to Podraza, Taylor J. and Wagner, Brianne, 2729 N. 125th Ave., $240,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Grimes, Rebecca and Andrew to Jameson, Lisa F., 3105 Wallace Ave., $135,000.
Jackson, Dennis and Diane to Holtmeyer, Eric, 310 Brooks Plc, $259,000.
Cml Properties LLC to Garfield Properties LLC, 7414 S. 41st St., $125,000.
Mooberry, Janette L. and Brandon to Ward, Hannah, 2510 Jefferson St., $120,000.
Werner, Richard M. and Jill S. to Roberts, Robbyn Raye and John Clayton, 911 Bayberry Drive, $400,000.
68028
Sedlacek Bros Inc. to Pribnow, Karen and Sedlacek, James J. and Richardson, Carol M. and Dierkhising, Diane C. and Sedlacek, Jerry A., 16502 S. Highway 31, $1,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Baker, Lance, 11414 S. 168th Ave., $334,000.
68046
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Knapp, Shawn A. and Catania, Jennifer K., 11730 S. 113th Ave., $293,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Deloske, Jamie L., 11302 Slayton St., $271,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 11710 S. 119th Ave., $38,000.
Zych Construction LLC to Parra, Adolph Ernest III, 10253 Freeboard Drive, $435,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Buckland Homes LLC, 12214 Carpenter, $92,000.
Hartso, Cecil D. to Turtle Creek Construction LLC, 808 Forst St., $145,000.
Dickens, Carl Robert Thomas and Kristi L. to Shurts, Ryan T. and Padilla, Juanita A., 1120 Summit Ridge Drive, $305,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Dickens, Carl Robert Thomas and Kristi L., 11863 S. 113th Ave., $415,000.
Dishman, Mary L. to Dishman, Zachary T., 1118 Gold Coast Road, $160,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Palmer, Michael and Jenna, 11107 Sunburst Drive, $439,000.
Toh, Christine to Brooke, Fauna C. and Billy J., 10811 Cimarron St., $330,000.
Naser, Kevin K. and Brenda to Calabrese, Tyler and Alexis and Kaipust, Kelli and Laurence Jr., 403 E. 3rd St., $259,000.
Baker, Stacey to Stevens, Kyle and Nicole, 7529 Overview St., $425,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Caples, Chad and Kristy, 9816 Pintail Drive, $429,000.
68059
Kildow, Brandon to Donley, Steven Andrew, 380 Platteview Drive, $163,000.
Gloe, Todd and Kerry to Mefford, Chad and Amy, 10306 Front St., $216,000.
68123
Horizon Realty Inc. to Kasperek, Andrew and Katherine, 12040 S. 44th St., $406,000.
Stones, Greeley A. to Vk & Assoc LLC, 16602 Main St., $39,000.
Atchison, Shane Patrick and Alexis Susan to Williams, Roxanne C., 14316 S. 25th Ave., $225,000.
McNair, Sherri L. and Brian C. to Francis, Kimberly M. and Jonathan R., 13814 S. 14th St., $291,000.
Kramer, Jason M. and Callista Star to Goodrich, Aaron and Burner, Lauren, 2105 Yorktown St., $230,000.
Medara, Thomas C. and Shirrel C. to Tos Investments LLC, 225 Derby Drive, $190,000.
Stanisch, Nathan and Orrie to Reyes, Christopher, 3126 Sheridan Road, $212,000.
Seymour, Kaleb and Taylor to Ramsey, Courtney A., 3312 Henery Road, $230,000.
Rossi, Jason F. and Angelina F. to Mortensen, Christopher and Lindsay, 13703 S. 18th St., $371,000.
Espinoza, Octavio Villa and Ester Villa to Ristvedt, Joel N. and Karlene R., 2918 Jack Pine St., $225,000.
Artin, Phillip D. and Amy L. to Peters, Kristian and Hannah, 11103 S. 18th Circle, $220,000.
68128
Weinert, Carol A. to Weinert, Jayme, 7710 S. 76th Ave., $200,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Irwin, Michelle, 8718 Mayberry Road, $255,000.
Escritt, James B. and Ellis Escritt, Laurie M. to La Lune LLC, 7402 Valley Road, $145,000.
Craig, James F. and Sallese Craig, Jennifer to Branl, Matthew, 7111 Pine Drive, $175,000.
68133
Kimball, Russell F. and Allen, Karen K. and Picard, Michael E. and Karalee to Yanikov, John and Liane, 204 Fleetwood Drive, $260,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Wium, Kristian Michael and Rebecca Sue, 5012 Waterford Ave., $412,000.
Dewitt, Charles Darrell, trustee, and Dewitt, Ricky D., trustee, Freedom Foundations Trust to Schroeder, Brandon and Casey, 209 Sea Pines Drive, $225,000.
Urbansky, Michael T. and Melissa D. to Potts, Ryan, 12104 S. 48th St., $380,000.
68136
Thompson, Dean P. and Kerri to Chochon, Julie A. and Scott R., 17419 Riviera Drive, $360,000.
Krugerud, Kurt A. and Stefanie M. to Maulding, Michael Cody and Wilson, Mary Frances, 18838 Edna St., $375,000.
Bell, Kelsy to Burr, Gary B. and Beverly J., 16147 Briar St., $171,000.
Tesnohlidek, Grant and Jennifer to Hatfield, Brandon and Michelle, 7947 S. 171st, $355,000.
Held, Brian D. to Grzebielski, Andrew D. and Vanlandingham, Lindsay M., 17212 Sage St., $390,000.
Senske, Danielle D. and Andrew B. to Johnson, Michael, 14121 Margo St., $301,000.
Donahoo, Tim and Amy to Williams, Shedrick L. and Erica M., 16519 Greenleaf St., $366,000.
Wheeler, Logan M. and Lauren L. to Buscher, Kristin and Jonathan, 17048 Aurora St., $355,000.
Jensen, Matthew S. and Megan J. to Singkofer, Alan and Lindsey, 16032 Virginia St., $345,000.
68138
Rickert, Matthew R. and Alexis L. to Jensen, Patrick and Stephanie, 7821 S. 154th Ave., $355,000.
Desoe, Cheryl and Steven to Lane, Marshall Douglas and Hellstrom, Brianne Nicole, 8113 S. 152nd Ave., $215,000.
Huff, Tyler N. and Sarah K. to Huff, Ethan and Grace, 14107 Rose Lane Road, $160,000.
Ragan, Brandie J. to Ragan, Trenton M., 14712 Gertrude St., $179,000.
Bighia, Christina to Martinez, Alberto Salvador Briseno and Garcia, Yaritza Estrada, 13426 Chandler St., $215,000.
Jackson, Sarah and Donnell to Bellido, Paola, 14516 Josephine St., $218,000.
Nelson, Rebecca J. and Matthew N. to Williams, Jeffrey A., 15310 Gertrude St., $247,000.
Krejci, Frank R., trustee, Frank R. Krejci Trust to Consolidated Investments LLC, 13240 Chandler Road, $393,000.
Tomanek, Laurie R. to Magallanes, Alberto, 14203 Greenfield Road, $221,000.
Kelly, Laura C. and Brian C. to Hetherington, Mitchell and Welchert, Kaleigh, 15517 Borman St., $286,000.
Guzman, Laura to Hibler, Doug, 7425 S. 155th St., $225,000.
Ressler, Roslyn K. to Capps, Christina, 8802 S. 143rd Ave., $189,000.
Milbourn, David and Caitlin to Merkley, David M. and Katherine B., 12831 Olive St., $227,000.
Conley, Jennifer and Kacy to Deleon, Edgar and Yolanda, 7503 S. 135th Streeet, $200,000.
Mir, Abdul Fatah to Bealer, Ray Anthony II and Luna, Yoselin Martin, 7415 S. 139 St., $240,000.
Monaghan, Brian R. and Capalite, Tracy to Faucher, Andrea and Coldanghise, Mark, 7013 S. 129th St., $222,000.
Cameron, Justin Michael and Shannon Marie to Bramblett, Samantha, 15308 Greene Ave., $220,000.
Lyons, Christopher M. and Danielle C. to Toledo, Raymond and Marianne, 15119 Borman St., $325,000.
Pinkham, Linda K., per rep, estate of Richard Wayne Kroh II, deceased, to Venteicher, Bradley James, 15135 Chalco Pointe Drive, $210,000.
Provident Trust Group LLC Fbo Dwight R. McGhee Traditional Ira to Special T. Masonry Inc., 12719 Emiline St., $150,000.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 12712 Slayton St., $93,000.
Cooper, Eric G. and Hanson, Christine M. to Peters, Robert and Audrey, 15206 Chalco Pointe Drive, $262,000.
Crum, David T. and Ailene N. to Lundeby, Jaime D. and Angela, 15514 Borman St., $315,000.
Horejs, Geoffrey J. to Dudzinski, Logan and Samantha, 13616 Emiline St., $199,000.
Neal, Andrew and Makala to Stein, Laurie J., 13410 Lillian St., $215,000.
Canady, Mark D. and Theresa E. to Weeks, Christian, 13508 Cooper Circle, $211,000.
Walton, Justin and Amy to Hagglund, Josh and Vonbergen, Jill, 7927 Rock Creek Circle, $237,000.
Arellano, Christine E. and Joseph R. to Perlera, Calixto E. and Yudith C., 12820 Edna St., $222,000.
Payne, Deborah L. to Tuff, Andrew Curtis and Bridges, Amanda Kathleen, 15508 Timberlane Drive, $315,000.
68147
Hanson, Allison C. and Kyle to Drinkard, Nancy and Wanda, 4004 Valley View Ave., $195,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Perez, Mark and Michelle, 9014 S. 21st St., $365,000.
Krajicek, Jeff and Quinn A. to Barker, Mary and Norton, Jack Sr., 3013 Albert St., $160,000.
Gagliano, Kathryn and Frank to Burden, Kyle M. and Kassandra K., 2501 Gindy Drive, $220,000.
Duckett, Jessica N. to Detter, Robin N. and Amanda J., 2210 Marlee Drive, $230,000.
Byorth, Jacob and Jordan to Banks, Anna and Keelan, 2030 Gindy Circle, $337,000.
Katz, Benjamin S. to Aguilar, Anthony Joseph Ramirez and Victoria Alexandria, 9303 S. 25th Ave., $295,000.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 2717 Margo St., $110,000.
Burrus, Troy to Three Strands Investments 4:12 LLC, 2705 Olive St., $110,000.
Jackson, Chaz J. and Sydney N. to Metzigian, Andrew and Lakin, 9511 S. 25th Ave., $255,000.
Hawthorne, Diana L. to Barr, Kathryn and Craig, 8808 S. 16th St., $336,000.
Arellano, Eloy S., per rep, estate of Cecilia M. Portschy to Barrera, Ciro Martinez, 2813 Greene Ave., $180,000.
68157
Jkc Construction Inc. to Graves, Rebecca, 4714 Bernadette Ave., $240,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Bintner, Brent and Jackie, 6306 Kyla Circle, $372,000.
Mascarello, Lisa, personal representative, and Dorothy Stika Estate to Buettner, John and Buettner, Robert and Kelly, 4901 Copper Hill Drive, $255,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to McKenna, Patrick and Kristi, 6310 Kyla Circle, $434,000.
Glowen, Ann, personal representative, and Glowen, Brian M. to Pote Investments, 7402 S. 53rd St., $22,000.
Coufal, David E. to Williams, Kaitlyn and Coufal, Brenan, 4703 Greene Av, $125,000.
Hadley, Richard J., personal representative, and Eugene R. Hadley Estate to Luttig, Jerome A. and Suzanne M., 7302 S. 52nd St., $25,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Carroll, Sally and Walter, 6315 Kyla Circle, $439,000.
Taylor, Gary D. and Carol A. to Van Valkenburg, Scott D., 7801 S. 50th Circle, $210,000.