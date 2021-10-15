RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

68147

Alvarado, George and Chyrlyn K. to Torres, Adam, 2512 Tulip Lane, $360,000.

Oseka, Roger A., per rep, and Russell A. Oseka Estate to Bolter, James J. III and Jennifer L., 901 Virginia St., $368,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc. to Smith, Carrie Lynn, 7651 S. 42nd St., $200,000.

Broekemier, Michelle, successor trustee, and Kenneth M. Sirnes Trust to SM Estate LLC, 2613 Gindy Drive, $182,000.

Soucy, Adam and Kelly Ann to Fleshman, Matthew and Cotten, Lataleja, 1504 Georgia Ave., $260,000.

Morrissey, Daniel J. and Valerie to Drees, Cody N. and Tuck, Sarah Lauren, 2522 Rose Lane Road, $245,000.

Carnahan, Travis and Armbruster, Sydney to Davis, Robert and Jewell, 3215 Pleasant Drive, $240,000.

Fox, Chelsea Devin and Wohlers, Ashley Linnea to Munoz, Jesus and Ana Maria, 443 Harrison St., $120,000.

Crockett, Lesa Marketa to Cabrera, Yoshie Itami and Rodriguez, Thomas J. Robles, 2521 Childs Road West, $205,000.

Baldwin, William and Susan to Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC, 2701 Josephine St., $103,000.