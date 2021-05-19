RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Kms-168 LLC to Markise, Robert, 7665 N. 166th Ave., $94,950.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Buckley, Brandon A. and Carolyn J., 9006 N. 170th St., $483,385.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Schultz, Garrett and Amanda, 17111 Potter St., $386,990.
Wallflower LLC to Pr2G Investments LLC, 15310 Young St., $227,516.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 7135 N. 172nd St., $64,950.
Jorgensen, Ronald E. Jr. and Kelli to Makinster, Scott, 17073 S. Reflection Circle, $810,000.
Wallflower LLC to Garcia, Anthony Richard and Sarah Elizabeth, 15382 Mormon St., $225,000.
Klostermann, Todd J. and Natashia S. to Turkel, Dana and Justin, 8945 N. 172nd St., $472,500.
Richland Homes LLC to Powers, Joshua and Rinne, Amanda, 9006 N. 177th St., $322,588.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Slobotski, Steve, 8016 N. 167th St., $56,950.
CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16607 Vane St., $104,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7106 N. 172nd St., $74,450.
Sorensen, Teresa and Kaser, Audrey, per rep, to Johnson, Alen B. and Penny S., 8005 N. 172nd St., $354,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Poudel, Kavita and Dhungel, Dipesh, 8041 N. 173rd St., $320,387.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hoover, Makayla and Jacob, 7428 N. 170th St., $410,727.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7284 N. 172nd St., $74,450.
68022
Todd Menard Construction LLC to McMahon, Zachary C., 2627 N. 188th St., $75,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21513 Grover St., $85,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 18405 Patrick Ave., $60,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 18519 Patrick Ave., $60,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 18707 Patrick Ave., $60,000.
Ritchie, Michael and Brianne to Martin, John P. and Maxine B., 3760 N. 189th Ave., $470,000.
Shaw, Cory D. and Kristi D. to Wewel, John P. and Lindsay J., 21354 Cedar Circle, $1,250,000.
Abbott, Bradley J. and Heather M. to Bergmann, Michele and Spomer, Richard L., 20704 Meredith Circle, $365,000.
Oelco LLC to Feye, Gail, 2752 N. 202nd Ave., $263,575.
Persson, Jeffrey Dean and Courtney Kathleen to Klostermann, Todd John and Natashia Susan, 21919 Chancellor Circle, $700,000.
Rattner, David L. and Jennifer L. to William Albertson Heritage Trust and Albertson, William Edward, trustee, 24109 U Circle, $150,000.
Williams, Peggy A. to Getzfrid, Emelia Rose and Bovill, Logan Lamonte, 20902 Flavin Circle, $300,000.
Davis, Andre and Keesha to Copp, Kristopher and Jerika, 21904 Martha St., $610,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rubeck, Eric and Megan, 20925 Larimore Ave., $392,175.
Roesner, Steven J. and Laurie A. to Roesner, Matthew J. and Lauren, 2615 N. 191st Ave., $250,000.
Kelly, Sebastian and Alexanna to Kilmer, Reid, 3806 Appaloosa Drive, $170,000.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 4505 N. 193rd Avenue Circle, $61,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18414 Grand Ave., $65,000.
Nathan Homes LLC to Marasco Homes Inc., 3938 S. 207th St., $82,500.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Held, Julie and Steven, 3115 N. 184th St., $553,402.
North, Rick L. and Lathrop-North, Pamela J. to Manz, Jon E. and Marie L., 1007 Elk Ridge Drive, $640,000.
Shreve, Christine and Paul to Spracklin, April J. and Kevin, 506 S. 181st St., $430,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Jbt Holdings LLC, 3911 S. 213th St., $85,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2612 Piney Creek Drive, $52,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 19605 Piney Creek Drive, $52,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 20064 Piney Creek Drive, $48,500.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 19910 Piney Creek Drive, $46,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2710 Piney Creek Drive, $52,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2601 Piney Creek Drive, $46,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 19807 Piney Creek Drive, $50,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Aj Alloway Inc., 18323 Patrick Ave., $55,000.
Oberembt, Steven J. and Janeen R. to Knox, Richard and Dana, 1404 N. 182nd St., $477,500.
Fausset, Robert M. and Fausset, Farrah N., per rep, to Nichol E. Rogers Trust and Rogers, Nichol, trustee, 18135 Mason St., $465,500.
Charleston Homes LLC to Roop, Robert, 4916 N. 208th Ave., $343,075.
Marlin, Georgia S. to Magers, Abigail R., 21514 Old Coach Road, $204,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Lippincott, Mark and Kristi, 6205 N. 293rd Circle, $275,000.
68069
Law, Zoe A. and Steven E. to Dickmeyer, Matthew William, 603 Lincoln Ave., $70,000.
Grace Custom Homes Co to Pieters, Renee A. and Kevin L., 933 S. 243rd St., $137,500.
68102
Bradley, Nancy and Heiser, Donna to Ohara, Olivia, 312 S. 16th St. 83, $160,000.
68104
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Williams, Lyndsey, 5615 Ohio St., $157,500.
Curiel, Hector Jr. to Bloom Custom Builders LLC, 6133 Pinkney St., $132,000.
Kerary Investments LLC to B-Rad Properties LLC, 3307 N. 60th St., $125,000.
Johnson, Jerry L. and Diane L. to Johnson, Ahmad W., 3826 N. 70th Circle, $140,000.
Dot Property Solutions LLC to Red Ladder LLC, 6665 Ohio St., $126,500.
CPM Benson LLC to Santa Teresa Capital LLC, 7051 Ames Ave., $947,500.
Hedwig Land Holdings 10 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 4531 Jaynes St., $70,000.
Whelan, Lawrence G. and Jane E. to Kelly, Timothy M., 6069 Blondo St., $86,000.
H&S Partnership Llp to Roebuck, Brenen and Hazel, 2540 N. 48th Ave., $170,500.
Official Developments LLC to Williams, Ramel and Stacey, 5604 Hartman Ave., $245,000.
Reyes, Cindy C. Sarmiento to Reyes, Cindy C. Sarmiento and Montejano, Raymundo III, 4519 Burdette St., $79,900.
Ruhe, Anthony and Myers, Richard D., trustee, to Peters, Douglas M., 2019 N. 60th Ave., $97,000.
Madden, Angela C. and Christopher A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3942 N. 66th St., $125,000.
Wakefield, Derek J. to Milloshi, Besmir, 6755 Blondo St., $138,500.
Falk, Travis and Megin to Miller, Samantha and Engelkamp, Kevin, 3334 N. 55th St., $150,000.
Thompson, Amy M. to Robinson, Mateya E., 3101 N. 67th Ave., $175,000.
Rudolfo, Thomas A. and Kabourek, Diane M., per rep, to Dpack LLC, 4408 N. 56th St., $95,000.
Crandell, Kenya to Boults, Arthur L., 3943 N. 54th St., $100,000.
Ritchie, Hal T. and Wagner-Ritchie, Mary to Coyle, Nathan T. and Deisy M., 2019 N. 56th St., $370,000.
Jackson, Lynette M. and Kerry K. to Coker, Regina, 5224 Kansas Ave., $225,000.
Comer, Jason and Shannon to Pristine Properties LLC, 2737 N. 48th St., $138,500.
Manley, John L. to Ridner, Andrew and Karla, 6734 Vernon Ave., $162,500.
Beresiwsky, Evash and Lisa to Calkins, Danielle Nicole and Raymond Walter, 5421 Decatur St., $351,500.
68105
Hunter, Jeffrey William and Angela Kaye to Meacham, Kyle M. and Holly S., 4309 Grover St., $240,000.
Kubli, Franklin Dean to Cortes, Moises J. Trujillo, 1734 S. 29th St., $170,000.
Perez, James S. to Gomez, Dorian and Murillo, Yessenia, 2546 Hickory St., $42,000.
Engler, Timothy P. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 2619 S. 32nd Ave., $85,000.
Adams, Donald and Ham, Lori to Transportation Management Group LLC, 2730 S. 26th St., $60,000.
Boyd, Thomas D. and Mardesen-Boyd, Cindy to Romero, Muriel and Rodriguez, Rodolfo, 3518 S. 40th St., $175,000.
Erdei, Judith M. to Walters, Robert Allen, 4419 Barker Ave., $177,200.
Steier, Katlin Cecelia and Svendsen, Katlin Cecelia to Lane, David and Rachael, 4315 Grover St., $197,000.
Kramer Investments LLC to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 814 S. 27th St., $49,400.
Syndicate Properties LLC to Laramee, Lukas S., 830 S. 29th St., $214,900.
68106
Holtmeyer, Eric to Wintersteen, Jenna, 4616 Hascall St., $197,000.
McClaren, Jason to Hinsdale, Eric A. and Heppermann, Christine M., 4692 Pierce St., $262,000.
Naumann, Robert Allen to Rich, James and Hashman, Maura, 2318 S. 49th Ave., $250,000.
Young, Kenneth N. and Candy S. to Heeren, Jedediah D. and Ramos, Melissa A., 2116 S. 50th St., $200,000.
Keller, Mandi Michele to Darling, Kyle and Melissa, 1530 S. 55th St., $175,000.
Dunford, Chris L. and Jennifer M. Deboer to Moncrief, Karmin and Driscoll, Andrew, 1930 S. 46th St., $190,000.
Marjorie Ann Giesler Revocable Trust and Giesler, James R., trustee, to Rhoades, Mitchell M., 5919 Poppleton Ave., $254,078.
Mullen, Todd C. and Virginia H. to Grinnell, Robert L., 822 S. 50th St., $260,000.
Verlon E. Allen & Margaret A. Allen Trust and McPeck, Judith M., trustee, to Allen, Steven E., 5138 Pine St., $167,000.
68107
Miranda, Carlos and Rosa to Miranda, Hernan, 4961 S. 36th Ave., $50,000.
Marguerite I. Carr Revocable Trust and Comstock, Judith K., trustee, to Delgado, Alby, 6201 S. 37th St., $160,000.
Andrew Properties LLC to Aspen Ridge Property Holdings LLC, 4131 S. 25th St., $1,448,387.
Andrew Residences LLC to Aspen Ridge Property Holdings LLC, 4225 S. 25th St., $3,041,613.
Luna Enterprises LLC to Gomez, Marisol Martinez, 3735 S. 23rd St., $218,000.
Anzaldo, Anthony to Luna, Ismael Luna and Karina, 3222 Upland Parkway, $200,000.
Silva, Leonel Jorge to Zagal-Rodriguez, Gumecindo and Silva-Cervantes, Gloria, 4848 S. 13rd St., $68,880.
Galas, John F. to Cardenas, Juventino Chaidez, 1070 Kavan St., $57,000.
Kremlacek, Ronald J. and Amber to Perez, Sergio Contreras, 5049 S. 38th St., $140,000.
68108
Franco, Oscar A. and Sandoval, Jayra Rosana to Ortega, Juan Angel and Aguilar, Isabel, 828 Hickory St., $80,000.
Dewey Properties LLC to Galindo, Alfonso and Gallindo, Guillermina Aguirre De, 1725 S. 15th St., $45,000.
Mischo, John Edward to Red Ladder LLC, 1938 S. 11st St., $75,000.
Prather, William King and Anne to Liberty Core Ventures LLC, 1517 Vinton St., $259,000.
Bannick, Emily A. to Liekhus, Alexandra A., 615 William St., $185,000.
Three T. Investments LLC to Jujube Properties LLC, 1012 S. 24th St., $2,500,000.
68110
Slate Investment Properties LLC to Chowdhury, Mohammad and Fatima, 2114 Ohio St., $79,500.
Alstrom, Steven L. to Frasier, Ande G., 4726 N. 16th St., $155,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Badwi, Rawda Hasson and Yagoub, Abdalla Ahmed, 3715 N. 19th St., $134,000.
68111
Tanner, Patricia A. and Tanner, Lamarr, per rep, to Sanchez, Gabriel E. and Stevens, Emily Marie, 3354 Belvedere Blvd., $130,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to AMF Farming LLC, 3744 N. 39th St., $122,000.
Washington, Robert and Noble, Robert, per rep, to Debt Free Homes LLC, 4344 N. 37th St., $40,000.
Wells, Clarence E. and Lesa J. to Team Todd LLC, 4326 Meredith Ave., $77,500.
Bristol, Peter V. to Maly, James R., 2822 Laurel Ave., $27,500.
Brewer, John Butler and Debra to 5 Kings LLC, 3425 Parker St., $32,500.
Dudley, Douglas M. and Carla K. to King Fisher Property Investments LLC, 6310 N. 38th St., $85,500.
Michanda 3 LLC to Lampman, Ben, 4625 N. 37th St., $46,100.
Lampman, Ben to Aviles, Itandehui Ramirez, 4625 N. 37th St., $95,000.
Nejdl, Rick L. and Karla to Garcia, Jose Israel and Godoy, Yuri Estela Martinez, 2745 Browne St., $12,000.
Gre Properties LLC to Chowdhury, Mohammad and Fatima, 2301 N. 27th St., $82,000.
Meridian Holdings LLC to Curry, Kevin and Sharon, 2432 Templeton St., $19,500.
Smith, Rodney C. to Cabrera, Alma and Flores, Margarito, 2860 Wirt St., $59,000.
Tinnin, Jarrod Tyrone to Owens, Lena Denise, 2525 Wirt St., $15,250.
68112
Daley, Thomas A. to Troxel, Megan E., 3041 Vane St., $135,500.
Reitless Nebraska Opportunity Zone Properties LLC to Mitchell, Daniel Robert and Emily Ann, 2433 Mary St., $145,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Avk Properties LLC, 2868 Whitmore St., $135,000.
Drc Properties LLC to Jorgensen, Marissa, 2861 Newport Ave., $175,000.
68114
Buonafede LLC to Rasgorshek, Robert H. III and Shown, Brooke A., 878 S. 89th St., $460,000.
Wilkins, Mark A. and Shandra to Otte, Regina C., 7722 Lafayette Ave., $250,225.
Bremer Restaurant Management Properties LLC to Weisco Properties LLC, 510 S. 72nd St., $1,060,000.
Duncan, Gerald A. to Powell, David Ryan, 7725 Charles St., $120,000.
Crcf Properties LLC to Atkins-Baldwin, Barbara E., 702 S. 90th St., $400,400.
Matrix Properties LLC to Transportation Management Group LLC, 10616 Parker St., $157,176.
Knittle, Duane and Knittle, Douglas, per rep, to Trail Ridge Homes LLC, 714 N. 85th St., $110,000.
Cml Properties LLC to Snell, Michelle, 8311 Decatur St., $186,000.
68116
Wahl, Zachary and Bartsch, Alicia R. to Boller, Wendy, 14724 Meredith Ave., $248,000.
McDonald, Matthew M. and Taina L. to Pursel, Diane R. and Mark A., 2501 N. 166th St., $325,000.
Barton, Linda to Bond, Molly S., 3310 N. 147th Court 2103, $170,000.
Wilson, Gabrielle and Usrey, Gabrielle to O'Brien, Jeanna, 14615 Larimore Ave., $270,000.
Zhu, Gary G. and Shen, Jie to Olabige, Nellie and Sesan, 14919 Bauman Ave., $270,000.
Warner, Bradley M. and Haley R. to Wilberger, Andrew and Alyssa, 16417 Redman Ave., $244,000.
Reinhart, Alex and Erin to Langland, Chloe A. and John G., 17206 Spaulding St., $220,000.
Valasek, Joseph and Erin to Smith, Matthew C. and Weitl, Halli K., 16410 Fowler Ave., $286,000.
Schmucker, Caleb and Rebecca L. to Falk, Travis, 15127 Fowler Ave., $250,000.
Irish, Chad T. and Charity S. to Jensen, Cory, 15470 Spencer St., $240,000.
Stephanie S. Harlan Living Trust and Harlan, Stephanie S., trustee, to Wagner, Mikaela, 17021 Grant St., $425,000.
Johannes, Katherine to Fisher, Olivia, 4307 N. 147th St., $222,600.
Deborah L. Hightower Trust and Hightower, Deborah L., trustee, to Hightower, Thomas A., 14736 Ellison Ave., $207,700.
Lindell, Brett and Leah to Nabors, James L. and Sarah E., 2730 N. 178th St., $469,000.
Neary, Claudia and Cole, Kylie J., per rep, to Bures, Gary L. and Mary J., 15237 Mary St., $357,000.
Pier 15 Development LLC to Ontic Properties LLC, 6018 N. 170th Ave., $91,100.
Mike H. and Natalie A. Stuntz Trust and Stuntz, Mike H., trustee, to McDowell, Brandon Michael and Jaquelyn Marie, 17551 Corby St., $535,000.
Johnson, Mitchell A. to Monsef Family Trust and Monsef, Eric Mehdi, trustee, 14475 Grant St., $330,000.
Buonafede LLC to Jones-Landon, Ashley, 4307 N. 166th St., $348,000.
Pastor, David A. and Lorene M. to Collins, Patrick and Dyer, Danielle, 4717 N. 152nd St., $281,200.
Truong, Khoa Quoc and Nguyen, Anh Thi Thi to Cooley, Katherine and Halvorson, Jonathan, 14765 Kansas Ave., $225,000.
Dentlinger, Michael J. and Rachel to Huebner, Trent M. and Sharon, 17002 Redman Ave., $217,500.
68117
Albin, Richard W. and Bernice to Crested Meadow LLC, 4806 S. 51st St., $24,600.
68118
Oelco LLC to Morris, Allen E. and Catherine F., 17090 Nicholas St., $270,725.
Nichols, Kevin Robert and Cynthia Lou to Nelson, Matthew N. and Rebecca J., 15857 Howard St., $360,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Downing, Geoffrey and Parada, Emely, 8212 King St., $247,222.
Guilliams, Kristi and Wilson, Kristi Leigh to Donovan-Monti, Shannon E., 7813 N. 86th Ave., $225,000.
Amalek, Adok and Obul, Julia S. to Mya, John and Paw, Thaw T., 8316 Wyoming St., $190,000.
York, Tanesha R. and Hebron, Dominique V. to Beltz, Nicholas R. and Kaitlyn A., 8321 Craig Ave., $222,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ruiz, Joseph J. and Sylvia M., 8204 King St., $310,000.
68124
Karen B. Chapman Family Trust and Chapman, Thomas A., trustee, to Task Force Enterprises LLC, 8217 Hascall St., $93,000.
Bcl Properties Inc. to Pearlman, Robert Edward and Holly Dawn, 2004 S. 86th Ave., $760,000.
Zhang, Tai and Han, Hongfang to Msj Enterprises LLC, 8288 Hascall St., $665,000.
Jerome G. Methe Trust and Methe, Jerome G., trustee, to Red Ladder LLC, 8613 Grover St., $115,000.
Huyck, Timothy K. and Garcia-Huyck, Alexa Narro to Peeraphatdit, Thoetchai and Naksuk, Niyada, 1724 S. 79th St., $450,000.
John R. Sunderman Revocable Trust and Jodi M. Sunderman Revocable Trust to Rattner, David L. and Jennifer L., 9765 Frederick Circle, $850,000.
68127
Kosalka, Kyle to Pote Investments LLC, 8107 Oakwood St., $160,000.
Tysdal, Mark A. to Maverick Empires LLC, 7573 Madison St., $175,000.
68130
Garage At 204 LLC to Top Shelf Storage LLC and Shadow Canyon LLC, 20121 Oak St A03, $222,537.
Brown, Bryan and Peggy to Irlmeier, Joseph and Cheloha, Megan, 18919 Howe St., $281,005.
Nichol E. Rogers Trust and Rogers, Nichol E., trustee, to Johnson, Mitchell A., 17023 Hickory Circle, $265,000.
68131
Genoa, Jay G. to Best, Joshua R. and Pearlie, 3036 Cass St., $280,000.
Cave Dwellers LLC to Whitney-Jackson, Aura, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3200, $329,900.
Herold, Carissa K. to Libis, Cory and Angela, 815 N. 44th St., $143,000.
S&H Home Solutions LLC to S&K Home Solutions LLC, 3864 Charles St., $70,000.
Mikolajewski, Kevin and Rhonda to Murphy, Ryan M., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5410, $197,000.
Adams, Austin Taylor to Morrison, Morgan, 3509 Webster St., $168,000.
Grand Slam Investments LLC to Messersmith, Patrick, 3000 Farnam St S8F, $212,500.
Bello, Roel and Lianna to Reed, Anna and Bristol, Michael, 3216 Lafayette Ave., $220,000.
68132
Rupprecht, Earl D. and Shirley A. to Phm IIi LLC, 669 N. 46th St., $610,000.
Wintersteen, Jenna to Madison, Jake, 6108 Charles St., $151,000.
Mint Properties LLC to Figgins, Linae, 412 S. 48th St., $258,000.
Zan, Naw Suu Mya to Keelan-White, Don, 4907 Davenport St 8, $133,000.
Walkers Inc. to Cutchall Property Management LLC, 4602 Cuming St., $115,000.
Batheja, Ash and Ludlow, Jody to Kerrey, Lindsey, 111 S. 52nd St., $465,000.
Erwin, Anthony C. to Fish, Andrew, 6537 Charles St., $171,000.
Yk Holdings LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 1020 N. 47th Ave., $130,100.
68134
Tristan, Jose F. to Vasquez, Sarahi Real Y., 2719 N. 78th Ave., $39,000.
Lemley, John and Sommer to Schill, Andrew and Shannon, 4818 N. 107th St., $210,000.
Anderson, Berger E. Jr. and Grovers, Gloria J., per rep, to Alvarez, Sergio Gonzalez, 7933 Crown Point Ave., $25,000.
Samantha K. Staab Living Trust and Staab, Samantha K., trustee, to Kowal, Daniel and Marissa, 9728 Cady Ave., $199,000.
Rollen, Alicia to Amalek, Adok and Obul, Julia, 5624 N. 92nd St., $248,000.
Sporcic, Laura E. and Shafer, Laura E. to Moore, Jeff and Cheryl, 4612 N. View Drive, $245,000.
Jacobsen, Bridget to Wagner, Tony Duncan, 2734 N. 79th St., $165,000.
Myers, Mark F. and Amber R. to Niroomand-Rad, Michael and Christina, 4603 N. 80th Ave., $235,000.
Graeve, Matthew R. to Anderson, Anthony and Amy, 9823 Ellison Ave., $230,000.
Pursel, Mark A. and Diane R. to Goltl, Timothy James and Joan Marie, 7522 Jaynes St., $175,000.
68135
Bostwick, Alexander V. and Abigail R. to Ariyarathna, Krishan and Lekhani, 18721 R St., $250,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19802 Washington St., $62,000.
Weinberg, Adam S. and Castro, Ana Paula De Baro to Mahl, Nirmaljeet Singh and Gill, Ravneet, 4606 S. 178th St., $225,000.
Rabaa, Yazan M. and Nuwarah, Mervat M. to Castro, Jose A. and Lopez, Rosario R. Ceballos, 4408 S. 173rd St., $345,000.
Gordon, Travis W. to Huetson, Jami M., 18723 U St., $220,000.
Brasel, Amy L. and Jason A. to Kim, Hee C. and Jeeah, 17316 Madison St., $420,000.
Lowry, Robert S. and Kelly M. A. to Flores-Nolasco, Delia, 18156 Southdale Place, $155,000.
Cortez, Jeanette M. and Quattrocchi, Jeanette M. to Harnett, Barrie and Katheryn, 16533 Rolling Ridge Road, $353,000.
Coniglio, Emily E. and Peterson, Emily E. to Gorz, Robert James Jr. and Anaka M., 5017 S. 194th Ave., $290,000.
Coleman, Jeffery S. and Heidi M. to Poderys, Nicholas Edward, 17916 Karen Circle, $230,000.
White, Jennifer L. to Decker, Austin and Brittney, 15723 Orchard Ave., $235,000.
Henne, Taylor L. to Henne, Taylor L. and Schroeder, Colin, 4709 S. 194th Ave., $111,000.
McKenzie, Mitchell S. and Mallory to Turgeon, Teresa, 6616 S. 199th St., $390,000.
Adams Living Trust and Adams, Richard W., trustee, to Easdale, Jeffrey W. and Danielle A. V., 5924 S. 175th Circle, $400,000.
Larkey, Edward and Natalia to Knox, Jim and Tami, 6110 S. 188th St., $240,000.
68137
Debra L. Kellberg Revocable Trust and Kellberg, Debra L., trustee, to Liberty Core Ventures LLC, 4873 S. 121st St., $200,000.
Becirovic, Mehmedalija and Fadila to Becirovic, Elvedina, 5814 S. 136th St., $182,000.
Erin E. Schnase Revocable Trust and Schnase, Erin E., trustee, to Carlson, Bryan and Slater, Autumn, 10968 Washington St., $222,000.
Koertje, David and Pate, Mary K. to Audens, Tracy and Michael, 4366 S. 149th Terrace, $295,000.
Rudnicki, Benjamin David and Maggie Marie to Delts, Clementh, 5416 S. 146th St., $232,000.
Newton, Claudia and Frausto, Claudia Newton to Sol Construction Inc., 11621 Drexel St., $165,000.
Lower, Dustin B. to McBreen, Taylor and Joshua A., 11028 U St., $252,000.
Snow, Christopher D. and Deidre to Nguyen, Duy Quang, 11311 T Circle, $243,000.
Miller, Charles Sr. and Susan to 12633 Holmes Street LLC, 12633 Holmes St., $110,000.
Cloyce C. and Carol I. Abel Trust Agreement and Abel, Cloyce C., trustee, to Hollingsworth, Michael A. and Liu, Xiang, 13929 Weir St., $188,000.
68142
Steinauer, Christopher S. to Mudhelli, Nagaraju and Reddy, Sitalavanya, 7517 N. 108th Ave., $203,511.
Humble, Douglas P. to Burley, Keesha and Shayne, 14209 Iowa St., $246,700.
Rosa, Richard M. and Cynda J. to Harmelink, Joseph and Janson, Kari, 12652 Scott St., $490,000.
68144
Theoren One LLC to Ordonez, Jefferson Jose, 13536 Valley St., $201,300.
Jensen, Stephanie L. and Patrick to McCann, Madeline, 13528 Frederick St., $194,000.
Crzm LLC to Zawaideh, Fida and Ziad, 3418 S. 121st St., $225,000.
Re Imagined Residential LLC to Hall-Roulac, Fiona, 12405 B St., $200,000.
Dumke, John H. Jr. and Penelope J. to Sedivy, Lucas and Madelynn, 13567 Stanford St., $250,000.
Pearson, Connie S. and Kyle G. to O'Dowd, Charles R. and Kimberly A., 13315 William Circle, $330,000.
Barajas, Michelle Janette to Cotten, Gerland L. and Tracy A., 3023 S. 123rd St., $230,000.
Lawrence, Scott A. and Diane M. to 3608 S. 155th St Intervivos R. T. and Muse, Saadiq Abdi, trustee, 3608 S. 155th St., $315,000.
Donner, Karin J. and Schmit, Karin J. to Hollingsworth, Michael A. and Liu, Xiang, 3369 S. 127th Ave., $195,000.
68152
Johnson, Marvin to Pace & Lee LLC, 10906 N. 61st St., $330,500.
Karen C. Potts Trust and Potts, Karen C., trustee, to Hayes, Mark P. and Avery-Hayes, Anna E., 10725 N. 50th Ave., $425,000.
68154
Bopes, Cole C. and Taylor to Tweedy, Justin, 11009 Westover Road, $225,000.
Om 15373 Mason Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to Price, Jane L., 15373 Mason Place, $185,000.
Double A. Homes LLC to Limitless Properties LLC, 141 S. 110th St., $165,000.
Meyer, Garet M. and Trisha A. to Pilege, Matthew A. and Melcher, Jessica N., 1511 N. 145th St., $230,000.
Audino, Rory F. and Lindsey A. to Bounds, Kennith and Rebecca, 15025 Cuming St., $305,000.
Bates, Travis and Sajna to Wheeler, Spencer and Anna, 15109 Douglas Circle, $225,000.
Grieb, Fred D. and Grieb, Daniel S., per rep, to Reuss, Michelle Renee, 727 N. 155th St., $265,000.
Herbolsheimer, Travis and Danielle to White, Samuel and Georgina, 15518 Dewey Circle, $280,000.
Edwards, Robert A. and Lynn M. to Sutton, Lukas and Callie, 1616 N. 111th St., $215,000.
Mary S. Focht Trust and Focht, Mary S., trustee, to Juhnke, Matthew O. and Amanda L., 416 S. 116th St., $370,680.
Schulte, Stephen M. and Victoria M. to Byer, Spence and Eiden, Morgan, 815 S. 154th St., $276,000.
68164
Pierce, Nicholas to Tyser, Jaime L., 10921 Crown Point Ave., $210,000.
Boyd, Wendy Sue to Shaner, Rachael and Alexander, 4203 N. 139th Ave., $380,000.
Pierce, Jeremy D. to Carruthers, Terry William and Victoria Lynn, 2229 N. 141st Ave., $122,000.
Madsen, Rose H. and Madsen, Karen P., per rep, to Property Improvements LLC, 13304 Sherwood Circle, $264,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Haywood, Cory and Gigac, Joshua to Ramirez, Phillip and McClure, Christianne, 1907 Jefferson St., $180,000.
Parks, Lynette C. to Cunningham, Logan J. and Parks, Taylor A., 2808 Victoria Ave., $180,000.
Maly, Carol Ann to Tamayo, Nayeli J. Mares, 3302 Tamarac Drive, $195,000.
First National Bank, per rep, Alyce Ham Estate to Grayson, Peter, 2301 & 2303 Lincoln Road, $40,000.
Choquette, Peggy S. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2102 Main St., $98,000.
Buck, Kevin J. and Emma J. to Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC, 1411 Sunbury Drive, $158,000.
Semin, Joe to Contreras, Blansky, 1103 Bea Circle, $235,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Pane, Joseph F. Jr., 1009 Willow Av, $99,000.
Mannion, Charles A., per rep, and Peter T. Mannion Estate to Arroyo, Juan Carlos and Rodriguez, Tanya, 1706 Elm Circle, $215,000.
Williams, David L. to Hall, Aaron, 2607 Jackson St., $156,000.
68028
Morrison, Timothy M. and Shawn L. to Morrison, Hayden J. and Shotkoske, Thomas J., 12404 S. 217th St., $210,000.
D & E Custom Building & Design Inc. to Barban, Joseph M. and Jean J., 7811 S. 197th Ave., $418,000.
Etter, Jeffrey L. and Dey, Karie A. to Petersen, Jonathan D. and Britnie, 20937 Oak St., $290,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Nelson, Andrew and Lammel, MacKenzie, 16920 Jackson Ave., $292,000.
Walker, Nadina and Ross L. to Chahal, Parminder and Sandhu, Rupinder, 7810 S. 197th St., $375,000.
Agvault Investments LLC to Andersen, Michelle E. and Friedman, Nathaniel James, 21002 Lincoln Blvd., $260,000.
192&370 LLC to Silverstone Building Co LLC, 11310 S. 191st Ave., $95,000.
Kistler, Michael and Wendi to Johnson, J. Joel and Heather, 20009 Oak St., $400,000.
68046
Smolsky, Matthew and Carol J. to Phillips, Sean P. and Amy M., 816 Valentine Lane, $275,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Gagliano, Frank Jr. and Kathryn, 10410 S. 111th Ave., $323,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Constant, Mathew E. and Jodi L., 11734 S. 113th Ave., $298,000.
Tristar Management LLC to Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC, 918 Arlene Circle, $40,000.
Vintage Management LLC to Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC, 914 Gayle St., $20,000.
Munoz, Thor A. and Erin E. to Ko, Li and Colmenarez, Alfredo Alexander Lang, 11715 S. 110th Ave., $400,000.
Shaw, Mary M. to Ricketts, Zach and Christina, 1103 Parc Drive, $260,000.
Newburn, David M. Jr. and Allison L. to Horseman, Duane D. and Jeanne H., 910 Shenadoah Drive, $235,000.
Lecraw, Matthew C. and Katharine M. to Westlund, Christopher, 1710 Ridgeview Drive, $275,000.
Bydalek, Bryan M. and Patricia J. to Sanders, Jordan and Hyre, Christina Deanne, 1130 Laport Drive, $255,000.
Hooper, George R. Jr. and Gail A. to Bryant, Kyle W. and Jessica M., 806 Devoon Drive, $224,000.
Zorko, Richard L. and Janice N. to Browning, Amanda and Brian, 203 Fenwick, $240,000.
Kotulak, James F. and Gail to Kotulak, James Jay and Gail and Babb, Tom and Beth and Kotulak, Joe and Breeane and Molinaro, Jennifer and Aaron, 16300 S. 75th St. Unit 1, $9,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Busbin, Michael A. and Jacqualine Lorlean, 11861 S. 113th St., $413,000.
Sorensen, Jay R., successor trustee, and Sharon K. Sorensen Living Trust to Jay Allyn Real Estate LLC, 308 Crest Road, $185,000.
Matthews, Ryan A. and Kelly L. to Allen, Benjamin B., 803 Fenwick St., $230,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County to Beiro, Pamela, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 1D, $137,000.
Foster, Darin and Michelle M. to Wasikowski, Jacob C. and Tara B., 2450 Sand Hills Drive, $335,000.
Pettigrew, Tammy S. and Mark A. to Lack, Steven A. and Houser, Jennie L., 1105 Hackney Drive, $285,000.
Thompson, Mathew to Cox, Tyler J. and Madelyn J., 1211 Cimarron St., $221,000.
Vos, Phillip Alexander and Erin to Mahakian, Holly J. and Charles G., 12432 S. 81st St., $440,000.
Smith, Richard D., trustee, and Smith, Rebecca L., trustee, Richard D. & Rebecca L. Smith Living Trust to Leach, Michael S. and Marcia J., 1510 Walnut Circle Drive, $278,000.
Marshall, Ronald A. and Nancy H. to Murray, Carl Adam and Sarah Jean, 1117 Hackney Drive, $255,000.
68059
Trouba, Joni L. and Richards, Roland E. and Runyan, Lori J. and Richard and Richards, Patrick B. and Olinda M. to Kulm, Keegan, 360 Elm St., $135,000.
68123
Burbick, James R. and Hannah to Alonzo, Juan and Nicole, 12802 S. 35th St., $240,000.
Mackin, Jill L. to Barrios, Hubbard Sharon, 3314 Comstock Ave., $200,000.
White, Jeremy G. and Jessica L. to Martin, Mary Katherine and Erick Anthony, 718 Cedar View Circle, $288,000.
Anderson, Kathryn E. and Glenn M. to Phillips, Elizabeth, 14808 S. 24th St., $315,000.
Palmisano, Rosemary to Chavez, Reynaldo and Melanie S., 12806 S. 29th Place, $230,000.
Mollenkamp, Jordan and Allyson to Tompkins, Charlene, 13012 S. 24th St., $200,000.
Goodspeed, Dean P. to Paulson, Tyler Christian and Hilary Catherine, 2504 Hogantown Drive, $260,000.
H & S Partnership LLP to Sparks, Timothy Robert and Kimberli, 13304 S. 24th St., $245,000.
Kimbler, William and Christine to Howe, Ronald R. and Peggy L., 2707 Calvin St., $290,000.
Hodges, David L. and Constance A. to Kremer, Kyle L. and Marissa K., 838 Bordeaux Ave., $285,000.
Keller, Robert and Linda to Palafox, Nestor Allan T. and Marilyn B., 42 Platteview Road Highway, $350,000.
Barnett, Brian L. and Krystal L. to Vonnahmen, Kyle and Brittney, 1927 Mesa St., $325,000.
Martin, Jared W. and Sebrina S. to Bratsberg, Jason and Brittany, 13203 S. 29th St., $235,000.
Hubka, Lisa R., per rep, and Phyllis D. Hubka Estate to Mahoney, Victoria Anne and Erin Boone, 14208 C. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $220,000.
Achterhoff, Jeremy S. and Brenda M. to Nelle, Sara and Anthony, 13406 S. 33rd St., $220,000.
Dahmen, Michele and Hans to Brown, Corey and Alaina, 14903 S. 20th St., $320,000.
O'Connor, Larayne L. to Whittington, Shawn III and Samantha, 3120 Marlene Lane, $232,000.
Rivas, Juan Carlos to Papson, Steven J. and Laura E., 13304 S. 20th Circle, $208,000.
Swartzmiller, Konrad and Alyssa G. to Shaffer, Matthew S. and Frances M., 2109 Oriole Drive, $325,000.
68128
Sherlock, James W. and Esther J. to Kjar, Daniel Joseph, 7411 S. 102nd St., $395,000.
Banks, Douglas P. and Jennifer M. to Lvre LLC, 7403 Braun St., $220,000.
McGuire, George Allen and Patricia to Lilly, Eugene J. and Carol I., 8906 Park View Blvd., $180,000.
Dickey, Timothy P. and Maureen M. to Christensen, Gordon A. II and Peterson, Erica N., 8008 Gertrude St., $189,000.
Wright, Todd Allen and Dednam Wright, Janeen to Walls, Candice and Hulett, Mark, 10255 Cimarron Woods Drive, $390,000.
Tighe, James M. II, custodian, and Tighe, Lily G. and Tighe, Colin D. and Tighe, Myra M. to Bittner, Jacob M., 7301 S. 78th St., $148,000.
68133
McIntyre, Jarrod C. to Great Investments LLC, 13035 S. 13th St., $200,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Briseno, Angel, 13817 S. 51st St., $422,000.
Timm, Joseph L. and Elizabeth D. R. to Jones, Sandra S. and Thomas B., 1403 Greenwood Ave., $305,000.
Keel, Daniel J. and Laura W. to Karpets, Olesya and Kayton, Tyler, 4509 Anderson Circle, $312,000.
Harrell, Mary C. and Royal to Miller, Zachary and Sarah, 13506 S. 46th St., $365,000.
Brown, Terrance J. and Teresa L. to Schnurr, Shaaron, 2136 Ashwood Ave., $335,000.
Howell, Sandra L. and Smith, Gregory O. to Yousaf, Natasha and Cable, Mark, 6638 Michael Circle, $287,000.
Luetke, Joseph J. and Litzcel S. to Kendrick, Nicole, 4606 Springview Drive, $226,000.
JSD Real Estate Co. LLC to Grand Slam Investments LLC, 1309 Red Fern Circle, $250,000.
68136
Smith, Jeffrey L. and Williamson, Heidi N. to Hines, John Douglas and Sheri Anne, 7855 S. 188th St., $325,000.
Mumm, Jodi to Gilleland, Kayla, 7935 S. 162nd St., $225,000.
Okereke, Louie C. to Herrera, Garrido Ignacio and Sharon, 7910 S. 156th Ave., $220,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Wise, Terry Lea, 10922 S. 172nd St., $235,000.
Pettit, Michael R. and Melissa G. to Starkovich, Charles Andre and Sandra Rose, 7856 S. 190th St., $394,000.
Nordmeyer, Donna to Sagnon, Mamadou, 15826 Briar St., $220,000.
Valencia, Myles and Amanda to Carda, Ross, 7105 S. 184th St., $320,000.
Spaulding, Michael L. and Diane M. to McDermott, Tom, 8170 S. 190th St., $316,000.
Hayden, Tory and Chad to Carroll, Benjamin, 17703 Margo St., $230,000.
Sedlacek Smith, Nathan D. and Jamie M. to Mjelde, James L. and Julie A., 19071 Greenleaf St., $243,000.
68138
McDowell, Brandon M. and Jaquelyn M. to Unger, Nicholas A. and Bridget D., 7211 S. 140th St., $330,000.
Falter, Andrea C. to Apgar, Tyler Andrew, 13205 Lillian St., $215,000.
McKewon, Bradley J. and Mallory A. to Spacher, Timothy and Samantha, 14113 Margo St., $268,000.
Noyes, Andrew and Neva to Dogbeaze, Christopher Dovi, 8007 S. 154th St., $220,000.
Mink, Collin and Baylee to Andree, Kurt Steven and Alyssa Ann Cutler, 8717 S. 139th St., $235,000.
Hill, Kelley M. and Alyssa K. to Nutter, Elissa and Jacob, 14707 Gertrude St., $210,000.
68147
Stille, Stanley Paul, trustee, and Stille, Mari Mathieson, trustee, Stille Family Living Trust to Dunkleman, Heidi, 2810 Olive St., $190,000.
Rowe, Bryan to Knaup, Jaimie and Stark, Dominick A., 3210 Pleasant Drive, $165,000.
Tsv A. LLC to Richardson, Cody, 7006 S. 23rd St., $160,000.
Badger, Meghan and Dontrell and Marquis Tague, Brenda Kay and Tague, Christopher J. to Gillespie, Mariela, 7655 S. 39th Ave., $175,000.
Thuringer, Heather L. to South, Joseph W., 905 Fairview St., $205,000.
Horst, Misty L. and Krystal to Kortus, Christopher and Kendra, 2725 Olive St., $150,000.
Rose, Tonja Kathleen Schneiderman, per rep, Gene Arthur Schneiderman Estate to Galindo, Oscar and Williams, Lauren, 3330 Cherry Lane, $170,000.
Paonessa, Nicholas R. to Nunez, Juan Carlos Chavez, 7507 S. 40th St., $135,000.
68157
Northrup, Richard M. and Laney Y. to Fago, Timothy J. and Shanise E., 6402 Virginia St., $281,000.
Reyna, Claudia Barrera and Hernandez, Jose Luis to Davis, Quvondo D., 8606 S. 45th Ave., $210,000.
Otzel, Mark A. and Felt, Gayle A. to Tobiasson, Terry, 4709 Glenmorrie Drive, $310,000.