RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Watt, Linda A. to Thomas, Amber J., 15715 N. Second St., $162,600.

Milliken, Linda to Weber, Lauren, 7102 N. 154th St., $330,000.

Thompson, Jason and Sara to Barnett, Joan E., 7719 N. 151st Circle, $450,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Thompson, Jeffrey and Emily, 17177 Whitmore St., $479,370.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ward, Caleb L. and Marley E., 14903 Leeman Circle, $339,150.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7404 N. 171st St., $65,800.

Fredrickson, Scott and Lynn to Milliken, Linda and Fegenbush, Bonnie, 16009 Weber St., $350,000.

Woodson, Shelly A. to Andreasen, Shelly L., 8115 N. 153rd Ave., $216,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bocomehounou, Ayao E. and Francisco, Allegra, 14907 Leeman Circle, $288,500.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Vandeloo, Adam and Katrina, 17031 Sarah St., $407,188.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 7020 N. 171st Terrace, $68,100.

68022

Krejci Development LLC to Thomas David Builders LLC, 5151 S. 225th Plaza Circle, $185,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Kloewer, Daniel James and Stessman, Carol, 6608 S. 207th Ave., $537,547.

Hagmann, Nicholas Philip P. and Kristin Elizabeth to Coble, Cory D. and Jacqueline N., 260 S. 199th St., $405,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Sparks, Benjamin and Lauren, 3828 S. 213th St., $798,757.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Duran, Robert Bruce and Laura Nicole, 3768 N. 192nd Ave., $532,131.

Furjanic, Walter M. and Furjanic, Walter M. III to Jaeger, Dennis and Lorie, 24004 U Circle, $142,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Island Development LLC, 5010 S. 224th Place, $180,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Dau, Todd A. and Stacie L., 3003 N. 184th St., $443,816.

Richland Homes LLC to Mills, Patrick and Morgan, 4356 S. 214th St., $456,635.

Barr Homes Inc. to C Dennis & Danielle Leu Living Trust and Leu, Danielle N., trustee, 4209 S. 218th Ave., $559,518.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Anderson, Michael J. and Kerrigan, Cheryl L., 21729 G St., $471,153.

Charleston Homes LLC to Moore, Jennifer, 5003 N. 210th St., $361,516.

Richard & Vicki Sliva Living Trust and Sliva, Richard, trustee, to PRN Properties LLC, 904 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $600,000.

Island Development LLC to Johnny M. & Lori A. Hill Living Trust and Hill, Johnny M., trustee, 22404 N. Plaza Circle, $200,000.

Scharff, Anthony Ray and Kristin Marie to Perez, Adam and Fox, Cathy, 1409 S. 208th St., $570,000.

Bailey, Derek to Augustyn, Alexander and Julia, 4920 N. 208th St., $405,000.

Krejci Development LLC to ADC Homes Inc. and Advance Design & Construction, 4870 S. 227th Place, $190,000.

Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2316 N. 182nd Ave., $66,345.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 21615 Grover St., $87,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Edwards, Richard M. and Brenda L., 3937 S. 207th St., $520,622.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Steiner, Joseph and Brandy, 3211 N. 184th St., $579,200.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Dumond, Jeremy and Karen, 21061 Valley Circle, $910,815.

68064

Bluewater Development Corp. to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 6405 N. 293rd Circle, $250,000.

Hudnall, John and Jennie to Bluewater Development Corp., 5706 N. 292nd Circle, $250,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 5707 N. 294th Circle, $265,000.

Ratcliff, Carl M. and Janet L. to Robinson, Timothy, 7506 N. 285th Avenue Circle, $255,000.

Archistructure LLC to Monzon, Scott D. and Terri D., 6020 N. 280th Circle, $199,900.

68104

Gray-Trevino, Anna and Trevino, Jose to Hayden, Thomas, 6787 Binney St., $250,000.

Carroll, Ryan M. to Heirloom Enterprises LLC, 3228 Fontenelle Blvd., $120,500.

Leo H. Gent and Barbara J. Gent Living Trust and Gent, Barbara J., trustee, to VB One LLC, 6107 Spencer St., $110,000.

Nguyen, Brandon Long and Holly H. T. to Vaughn, Geneva T. and Tilie, 3130 N. 47th Ave., $155,000.

Inception Realty LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 6632 Franklin St., $230,000.

Simon Operations I. LLC to Hermsen, Dan and Karlie, 4217 N. 60th St., $159,000.

Fitzgerald, Linda M. to Beers Team, 4852 Maple St., $100,000.

Bell, Ricky M. to Evans, Rosalind A. and Brown, Rosalind A., 5312 N. 47th Ave., $56,100.

Huie, John to Empire Capital Real Estate LLC, 3525 N. 57th St., $20,000.

Prochaska, Sandy and Chandler, Jason to Keres, Kelsey, 3845 N. 65th St., $180,000.

Blue Group LLC to Lorence, Alexis L., 1820 N. 48th Ave., $155,000.

Singleton, Veronica C. and Miller, Erika D., per rep, to Lopez, Jose Martin Mejia, 4708 Laurel Ave., $161,500.

Hugos LLC to Boothe, Jonathan L. Jr. and Samara S., 2956 N. 54th St., $147,500.

Sagitteh, Napo E. and Sessou, Brigitte to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3316 N. 57th St., $107,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Sas Properties LLC, 3702 N. 65th Ave., $114,000.

Alexander, Catrina M. and James D. Jr. to Maharjan, Sony and Essler, Brandon, 6318 N. 49th Ave., $153,100.

68105

Devault, Donald R. and Devault, Rick W., per rep, to Keys Please 2 LLC, 4224 Grover St., $230,000.

Allen, Theresa to Moats, Adam, 3121 S. 42nd St., $157,000.

Kavan, Tyler to Liljegren, Kerri, 1113 S. 30th Ave., $202,000.

68106

Nelson, Patrick J. to Milota, Daniel and Madeline, 1106 S. 51st St., $260,000.

Barbara Ramsey Trust and Ramsey, Barbara Lee, trustee, to Pearson, Zam and Jerard Joseph, 709 S. 67th St., $302,500.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Radke, Tyler and Brianna, 5431 Frederick St., $100,000.

Dongilli, Marilyn and Paul to Kumar, Rosalind Ashley, 4825 Poppleton Ave., $220,000.

68107

Omahanebraskarentals LLC to Sabino, Julio C., 3816 M St., $190,000.

John J. Wrobleski III Trust and Wrobleski, Jennifer, trustee, to JBM Investments LLC, 5820 S. 38th St., $230,000.

Sommer, Jason L. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3905 S. 35th St., $140,000.

USA Builders LLC to Mora, Horacio Amador Torres and Guerrero, Gabriela Torres, 6811 S. 32nd St., $210,000.

Small Job Handy Corp. to Dowd, Catherine, 5524 S. 33rd St., $190,000.

Moreno, Randy D. and Melanie C. to 108 Center Street LLC, 6017 S. 36th Ave., $130,000.

Lopez-Labor, Miguel A. and Lopez, Rafaela Estrada to Caro, Bruno and Anna, 5044 S. 38th St., $115,000.

Miller, Cheryl A. to Holst, James A. and Dan L., 5020 S. 39th St., $53,066.

Sabarro Co. LLC to Sfr3-050 LLC, 6010 S. 20th Ave., $117,500.

JBM Investments LLC to Guico, Ana Ajiataz and Pablo, Ervin Perez, 5224 S. 20th St., $165,000.

68108

Joseph P. Mittermeler Revocable Trust and Mittermeier, James P., trustee, to Garrett, Dustin J. and Morgan L., 1921 S. 17th St., $103,000.

Cesh LLC to MG Fern Properties LLC, 2212 Poppleton Ave., $50,000.

68110

Christiansen, Ian to Kelley, Cynthia, 4134 N. 19th St., $122,000.

FA Properties LLC to Gonzalez, Cesili Lerma and Lerma-Garcia, Fernando, 5012 N. 22nd St., $196,000.

Cesh LLC to Roby, Latessa Lynn, 6003 N. 24th St., $150,000.

Devault, Homer B. to Mejia, Denis Heraldo and Salaz, Blanca Yanet, 1721 Lake St., $60,000.

68111

Lafi Ibrihim Jafari Revocable Trust and Kerr, Marlene, trustee, to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 2595 Himebaugh Ave., $20,000.

MM&L International Corp. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 5628 N. 29th St., $45,000.

Coles, Jo Lynn to Nelson, Kevin K. Sr., 3704 N. 36th Ave., $115,000.

Nation, Victor to Socr Investments LLC, 3175 Sprague St., $12,000.

Brown, Tiffany S. to Council, Otha, 2411 Blondo St., $31,300.

Hugos LLC to BP Rivalry 1921 LLC, 2213 Military Ave., $310,000.

Sinclair Group LLC to Cesh LLC, 2416 Binney St., $90,000.

RCR Properties LLC to Menjivar, Hilda A., 4720 N. 37th St., $28,500.

Sabarro Company LLC to Loya, Geronimo Raul and Teresa, 5801 Fontenelle Blvd., $65,000.

Official Developments LLC to Perez, Javier A. and Kitzia E., 5032 N. 33rd St., $194,000.

Purchase, Timothy J. and Janice to VB One LLC, 4320 Saratoga St., $87,000.

Memon, Malika to Crawford, Romero and Lopez, David, 4414 Curtis Ave., $159,000.

Magnus Investments LLC to Kelly, Kaela, 4014 Paxton Blvd., $85,000.

Linear Properties LLC and Sinclair Group LLC to Rodriguez, Rosalba, 2564 Taylor St., $47,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Rodriguez, Jose O., 5217 N. 41st St., $81,000.

Craig, Miker J. to Bellamy, Rett, 4004 N. 25th Ave., $21,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha to Soe, Hammer and Htaw, Mu, 2572 Manderson St., $130,000.

68112

Paw, Ka Mwee to Wickard, Chase and Hannah, 3651 Ernst St., $145,000.

Lemieux, Anna Marie to Leeper, David and Seibert, Allison, 2714 Newport Ave., $194,000.

DLD Investments LLC to Omahome Realty LLC, 7008 N. 33rd St., $55,000.

68114

LJD Investments LLC to Blue Jay Development LLC, 8553 Webster St., $196,000.

68116

Haake Family Trust and Haake, Stephen W., trustee, to Sepich, Gordon and Debora, 3325 N. 148th Court, 3306, $185,000.

Sipe, Emily and Hammel, Stacy to Lei, Qibao and Wang, Yumei, 4614 N. 166th St., $365,000.

Burnett, Julie L. to Anderson, Sandra L., 15514 Camden Ave., $200,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Chanda, Murali Krishna and Shanthi, 5514 N. 178th St., $341,559.

Pier 15 Development LLC to JKC Construction Inc., 5815 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $66,834.

Hess, Charles A. and Mary Katherine to Taylor, Judy L. and Darren L., 16021 Boyd Circle, $373,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Scott, Jordan and Desseraye, 16867 Crown Point Ave., $588,042.

Chu, Crystal Matanee and Kolinski, Vincent to Day, Sarah J. and Derrick J., 4019 N. 147th St., $310,000.

68117

Thomas M. Gofta Living Trust and Gofta, Thomas M., trustee, to Gomez, Mariela, 5814 Weir St., $240,000.

Goodman, Shirley J. to Hensel, Kevin and Britnee, 5049 S. 50th St., $250,000.

Aguilar, Cruz Roque and Wilmarck Eliseo to Tizol, Estefany E. Alonzo, 4836 S. 46th Ave., $220,000.

Boettcher, Donna L. to Massow, Roland Depaul Sr. and Dorothy M., 4521 S. 61st Ave., $60,000.

Love, John and Diane to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 6250 Buckingham Ave., $80,762.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Home Team Properties LLC, 6250 Buckingham Ave., $112,000.

Go Development LLC to Bothwell, Byron, 5313 Orchard Ave., $75,000.

LM&F Investments LLC to Payan-Lerma, Francisco and Payan-Vega, Yasmin, 4718 S. 52nd St., $170,000.

Chapman, Savannah to Odyssey Investments LLC, 6221 H St., $147,000.

68118

11T NE LLC to Walton, C. Jane, 1120 N. 168th Ave., $32,500.

Oelco LLC to Roth, Leslie, 17026 Hawthorne Ave., $230,025.

68122

Ahounou, Eugenie and Maurice to Karr, Hosea and Doh, Hser Nay Blut, 6718 N. 77th St., $226,500.

Vandeloo, Katrina E. and Adam to Dun, Ceu, 7027 N. 88th Ave., $243,000.

Jil Hobbies Inc. to RWP LLC, 10020 Scott Circle, $3,000,000.

Leddy, Patrick B. and Sharon K. to Miles, Jake and Thaw, Say, 8418 Girard St., $244,000.

68124

Roxburgh, Eric M. to Meier, Tate A., 7921 Joseph St., $225,000.

Joyce Cohen Revocable Trust and Cohen, Bertram R., trustee, to Hill, Peter and Julie, 8432 Hickory St., $899,000.

68127

Red Ladder LLC to Red Park LLC, 5617 S. 77th St., $235,000.

Winter, Alex and Kurt to Barclay, Elisabeth Heidi, 5515 S. 80th St., $177,500.

Savadogo, Perpetue Felicite Sidwaya and Bamouni, Abdoulaye to Gallegos, Rocio and Solis, Efren Gallardo, 8113 Ralston Ave., $176,000.

D&J Properties LLC to Bernhart, Elizabeth J., 6509 S. 89th Circle, $336,000.

68130

Singhal, Shailendra and Chopra, Neha to Swinton, Matthew and Chantel, 17445 Valley Drive, $1,350,000.

Bonine, Mark D. and Danielle to Nebbia, Mary, 1336 S. 162nd Ave., $250,000.

68131

Mary Street LLC to Auburn Central Apartments LLC, 3319 Myrtle Ave., $150,000.

FA Properties LLC to Deleon, Robert L., 432 N. 34th St., $150,000.

Wucy LLC to Menephee, Camden and Abigail, 3110 Myrtle Ave., $210,000.

East Campus Realty LLC to Agarwal, Rahul, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5703, $435,900.

68132

Johnson, James M. and Bryn E. to Roberts, John Patrick and Maria Christine, 6108 Hamilton St., $260,000.

Zan Properties LLC to Stoural, Jennifer Paulette, 4628 Capitol Ave., $499,500.

White, Charles T. to Liuba, Dorina, 4851 Burt St., $210,000.

Wilder, Phillip J. and Denise M. to Chapman, Tracie, 923 N. 49th St., $270,000.

68134

Gobet, Ashley and Pokorny, Ashley to Zimmerman, Kurt, 9342 Corby St., $235,000.

King, Richard and Megan to Rhbrrei LLC, 8811 Sprague Circle, $113,000.

Nichols, Ron Peronisca Jr. and Betty Jo to Kiper, Kathryne I., 4806 N. 81st St., $226,000.

Marmelat, Vivien and Telinhos, Annabelle to Campbell, Tracie, 3842 N. 100th Ave., $240,000.

Costello, Michael B. and Kirsten to Vesely, Jessica E. and Womach, Travis R., 9623 Burdette St., $240,000.

Pane, Louis and Kimberly to Hoerath, Jerry E. and Susanne M., 8204 Meredith Ave., $182,000.

Henrich, Daniel B. and Henrich, Daniel J., per rep, to Wee, Creighton, 9611 Bedford Ave., $225,000.

Fick, Robert L. and Miller, Lana, per rep, to 100 Year Homes Inc., 9223 Ames Ave., $220,000.

68135

Cagle, Nancy Graham and Bradley H. to Lincoln, Ruth and James, 4545 S. 162nd Ave., $957,375.

Gese, Michael and Taylor Kathryn to Long, Ashley Nicole, 18707 S St., $268,000.

Pullabhotla, Sai S. and Bhaskara, Sandhya to Douglas, Jack and Danielle, 19735 Jacobs St., $500,000.

BSR-FW LLC to Lane Building Corp., 6302 S. 200th St., $62,900.

Cooper, Thomas J. and Tara to Boehmer, Brook and Heuertz, Kendyl, 18674 Berry St., $296,500.

Brummer, Nicholas and Hix, Kelly L. to Buffington, Matthew C. and Erika C., 19306 Holmes St., $280,000.

Martin, Wendy L. to Magee, Todd A., 17609 Renfro St., $435,000.

Neary, Brian Joseph and Katlyn Meree to Lundberg, James A. and Cathryn J., 6310 S. 189th St., $295,000.

68137

Odom, Thomas C. to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 15436 Y St., $205,000.

Lena Properties II LLC to Manyimo, Lincoln T., 12327 Weir St., $320,000.

Botdorf, Patricia A. and Cusick, Nicole A., per rep, to Lowe, Jonathan E., 6040 Oakcrest Place, $210,000.

Hawkins, Sarah to Taulborg Real Estate PC, 13615 Birchwood Ave., $215,000.

68142

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to S&P Contractors LLC, 8104 N. 129th St., $67,500.

Mane, Yawo S. and Katie L. to Czerwinski, Cheryl L., 13863 Wood Valley Drive, $250,000.

68144

Li, Min and Shu to Srisai Properties LLC, 15276 Grover St., $260,000.

Fredrickson, Kathryn H. and Eric S. to Reikofski, Connor James, 14221 Briggs Circle, $255,000.

Woods, George and Deborah Gail to Nanteza, Angella Kirabo, 3370 S. 133rd St., $191,500.

Ross, Ray S. and Anson, Alyssa M. to Weeks, Ryan and Yungbluth, Carey, 3710 S. 154th St., $275,000.

Kathryn K. Hochstein Revocable Trust and Hochstein, Kathryn K., trustee, to Sweetbriar IV LLC, 1417 S. 127th St., $446,724.

Granados, Toby L. and Kelli J. to Tilgner, Drew Charles, 3314 S. 121st St., $222,150.

Le, Trung and Do, An Vuong Thi to Nguyen, Ayet Le, 12129 Bel Drive, $205,000.

Brown, Robert T. and Krista P. to Taulborg Real Estate, 11318 Martha Circle, $343,050.

68152

Fast, Donna H. to Everts, Michael E. and Linda M., 8307 N. 46th St., $250,000.

68154

J&J Challenger LLC and LSA Properties Management LLC to Flatrock Group LLC, 11718 Nicholas St., $5,295,000.

Karen A. Coffey Family Trust and Coffey, Elizabeth N., trustee, to Coffey, Elizabeth N., 12830 Jones St., $153,000.

Athen, Sara and Blake to Baird, Darrica Lyn and Evan James, 13917 Charles St., $885,000.

68164

Young, Matthew to Arce, Alejandro Aguila, 11430 Queens Drive, $265,000.

McConnell, Russell II and McKenna to Pokorny, Ashley Renate and Andrew James, 4340 N. 143rd St., $387,000.

Gaebler, Stewart A. to Lippincott, Carol D., 13473 Meredith Ave., $121,350.

Sorensen Properties 118 Street LLC to 118th Street Buildings LLC, 2910 N. 118th St., $3,733,500.

Wieck, Justin Brent and Gaebrielle Ioannis to Witt, Gail L. and Janet L., 6215 N. 128th St., $235,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Park, Duncan and Jessica to Sheldon, David and Lisa, 601 Wilshire Drive, $210,000.

Bushnell, Richard Kraig L. to Cerveny, Ashley and Ritter, Todd, 708 Logan Ave., $188,000.

Seiko LLC to Park, Duncan and Jessica, 3202 Jackson St., $301,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Slater, Danyel and Eric, 1609 Freeman Drive, $245,000.

Christensen, Charlotte and Dain to Cook, Laura P., 2816 Greensboro Ave., $225,000.

Natama, Wenpanga Barthelemy and Ouedraogo, Nathalie Wend Kummi to Anderson, Drew David, 2105 Twin Ridge Drive, $222,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc. to Vazquez, Rose Mary Feliciano and Carrero, Jayson, 2105 Lindyview Lane, $220,000.

Keltner, Lance David and Kailey Marie to Martinez, Carmen V. and Diaz, Francisco J. Alvarado, 1708 Pelton Ave., $226,000.

Long, Andria Elizabeth and Dana II to Ramos, Martha A. Lopez, 1206 Kay Lynn Drive, $138,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Johnson, Brian and Ashley, 7707 S. 197th St., $391,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Strope, Douglas R. and Oma P., 7718 S. 197th Ave., $366,000.

Herum, Calvin and Sherwood, Kristin to Iodence, Jessica, 20803 Frances St., $340,000.

Miller, Una to Taulborg Real Estate P.C., 11733 Willow Park Drive, $305,000.

More Sun Investments LLC to VTJ Properties LLC, 13633 S. 217th St., $1,200,000.

Powell, Joshua D. to McKee, Eric and Kelly, 12746 S. 229th St., $165,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hale, Brett and Sinner, Amy, 20855 Jeannie Lane, $396,000.

VTJ Properties LLC to Highwaymen LLC, 13633 S. 217th St., $1,200,000.

68046

Ab Re Port Owner II LLC to Leaver, Jeffrey M., 1202 N. Washington St., $2,219,000.

Sicner, Marc to Bloomquist, Tucker Adam and Breanna Marie, 1120 Delmar St., Unit 4B, $160,000.

Justice, Eloisa and Donald to Lunsted, Kyle and Jena, 601 Fort St., $255,000.

Beberniss, Wayne A. Sr., trustee, and Beberniss, Thelma C., trustee, to Cullen, Timothy A. and Jessica R., 1001 Conestoga Road, $300,000.

Eisenhower, Perry J. to Fricke, Charles H. Jr. and Michelle J., 2400 Glacier Drive, $355,000.

Hendren, Shane Morgan and Sarinyarat T. to Frazier, Steven W. and Amanda Lea, 404 W. Centennial Road, $340,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Nelson, David J. and Katelyn M., 11618 S. 111th St., $416,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Coffin, Melissa and Erik, 11714 S. 119th Ave., $408,000.

Pugh, Dave and Joanne to Mehbrodt, Ashlee and Nicholas, 1306 Patricia Drive, $285,000.

Victory Properties LLC to Killian, Raymond, 822 Driftwood Drive, $330,000.

68123

Donovan, Susan to Nguyen, Quynh, 2307 Brighton Drive, $200,000.

Quinn, Daniel J. and Kimberly to Pina, Marco A. and Denise S., 3407 Faye Drive, $305,000.

Andahl, Paul K. to Krupski, Daniel J. Jr. and Linda E. and Krupski, Daniel J., 1913 Canyon St., $265,000.

Eischeid, Justin J. and Alainna M. to Eischeid, James, trustee, and Eischeid, Cynthia, trustee, 2305 Scarborough Drive, $200,000.

Gerber, Jacob D. and Allison C. to Jennings, Daniel and Kate, 3119 Coffey Ave., $260,000.

Zipprich, Gene M. to Willis, Paige Nicole and Trevor Ronald, 13204 S. 35th Ave., $295,000.

Kaufman, Keith and Carol to Wells, James Jr. and Rachel, 3012 Tammy St., $281,000.

Maverick Empires LLC to Zipprich, Gene and Hyde, Erin, 3717 Sheridan Road, $315,000.

McDonnell, Mary A. to Falgione, Brenton J. and Michelle D., 2506 Annabelle Drive, $335,000.

Liberty Land LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12034 Quail Drive, $111,000.

Whitney, Clinton and Sandra to Simmerman, Justin and Riannon, 3402 Tasha Circle, $259,000.

Nowack, Jaime Christine and Garrett to Witt, Gail L. and Janet L., 3105 Mirror Circle, $215,000.

Winger, Robert C. and Ashley M. to Koolhoven, Phillip and Amezcua, Gabriel, 2908 Kelly Drive, $340,000.

Skinkle, William and Leanne to Richter, Shane L. and Janet R., 2603 Jack Pine St., $242,000.

68128

CLR Development LLC to Loschen, Avery L., 7502 S. 84th St., $1,295,000.

Lange Brothers LLC to Nguyen, Jason and Ramos, Kelsie, 8637 S. 98th St., $423,000.

Eyster, Michael E. and Sheryl L. to Clark, Jenna K., 7214 Joseph Ave., $143,000.

Ehrlich, Andrew to Ehrlich, Andrew and Searles, Morgan, 8004 S. 68th Ave. Circle, $94,000.

Bidrowsky, Kaylyn to King, Wayne Orin, 7439 S. 69th St., $173,000.

O'Connell, Danielle Marie and Shane to Hercules, Marco Antonio Alas and Ramirez, Alina Gallegos, 8703 S. Glenview Drive, $237,000.

Peavy, Blossom and Richard to Milford, Select, 7012 Josephine St., $160,000.

Parkison, Roger J. and Pamala L. to Brown, Ethan and Amanda, 8112 S. 68th Ave. Ct, $230,000.

Fleming, Charles J. and Alberta C. to Hopp, Russell A. and Anita M., 9315 Hillcrest Drive, $310,000.

68133

Fletcher, Derek L. and Kimberly to Costello, Kirsten and Michael, 125 Castle Pine Drive, $425,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Boesen, Michael S. and Darci D., 13504 S. 50th St., $294,000.

Guenther, Steven F. and Jeani M. to Dreher, James and Hannah, 1803 Deerfield Way, $385,000.

Bury, Nancy L. to Gustin, Tahni, 216 Oakwood Drive, $275,000.

68136

Kambhampati, Vivek and Garapati, Navya Sri to Yerva, Veera Raghu Kiran, 8409 S. 164th St., $352,000.

Grant, Otis W. and Marcia L. to Grant, Nathan W. and Mirian, 9310 S. 173rd St., $330,000.

Kloewer, Kevin John and Brianne Leigh to Bergen, Jeff and Dezafra, Marcie, 17242 Rampart St., $365,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Song, Mingming, 9315 S. 179th St., $354,000.

Vasquez, Eric A. and Angela J. to O'Connell, Shane and Danielle, 7326 S. 183rd St., $303,000.

Schmidt, Philip P. and Jessica A. to Elliott, Clayton James Hart and Katie Lynn, 18802 Willow St., $385,000.

Price, Trevor J. to Harris, William, 17813 Gertrude St., $256,000.

Charles, Terry A. and Ann M. to Proline Ventures LLC, 16125 Blackwalnut St., $190,000.

Windsor East Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8126 S. 177th St., $98,000.

Windsor East Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8110 S. 177th St., $98,000.

Kinnett, Trevor M. and Kilie to Fahmie, Tara A. and Anderson, John T., 16518 Greenleaf St., $422,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Smith, Joshua and Kirkpatrick, Kelsey, 9613 S. 183rd Ave., $327,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kettleson, Alicia, 18053 Soldier St., $269,000.

PIC Capital LLC to Wiebelhaus, Tanner G. and Megan M., 16121 Blackwalnut St., $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to KTS Holdings LLC, 17718 Rampart St., $325,000.

68138

Jensen, Timothy Lee and Dawn R. to Mason, Timothyjames Jr., 7901 S. 151st Ave., $280,000.

Lytle Investments LLC to 7811 S134 St LLC, 7811 S. 134th St., $1,200,000.

Berg, Adam P. and Marines Y. to Kirshman, Kalli and Pellan, Jamie, 7076 S. 154th St., $252,000.

Trisler, Matthew and Raphael, Nicole to Adams, Katherine, 13505 Josephine St., $200,000.

Scroggins, David and Hunter, Mary to Franklin, Michael Thomas and Horton, Alexandra Malia, 13510 Gertrude St., $260,000.

Corbaley, Mary to Miles, Steven R., 13253 Josephine St., $245,000.

68147

Finley, Joseph N. and Brittany L. to Navarro, Dairen Estrada, 2106 Lucille Drive, $275,000.

Grimes, Patrick L. and Gina M. to Tyner, Andrew Mark, 2205 Lucille Drive, $253,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Handlos, Bryan F., 3826 Edna St., $130,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Crane, Kelly Ann and Kaasch, Edward James, 6427 Kyla Drive, $363,000.

Bryson, Matthew R. to Johnson, Jeremiah and Gudenrath Hurst, Maria, 4940 Bernadette Ave., $251,000.

Wright, Richard, per rep, and Beverly A. Jacobson Estate to Middleton, Thomas A. Jr. and Laura, 4908 Copper Creek Road, $165,000.