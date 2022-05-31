RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Hagen, Carla, 16076 C W. Hadan Drive, $298,497.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Livingston, Susan, 7813 N. 149th St., $346,065.

Lane Building Corp. to Sindelar, Lance and Kathryn, 16398 Mormon St., $390,635.

Celebrity Homes, Inc. to Komeng, Bright O., 16459 Vane St., $359,400.

Ashmore, Pamela to Shivashankar, Vaibhavi Malavalli and Hegde, Varun, 16405 Hanover St., $400,000.

Jenkins, Brian to Reh, Baw and Meh, Ra, 8226 N. 172nd St., $225,000.

Jenkins, Jody to Reh, Baw and Meh, Ra, 8226 N. 172nd St., $225,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Preister, Drew and Heather, 8229 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $410,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Krayneski, Seth R. and Larsen, Kelsey Fay, 16614 Vane St., $320,872.

Sindelar, Lance A. and Kathryn M. to Dendinger, Chase A. and Dannika F., 14624 Craig St., $276,000.

Renaissance Custom Homes Inc. to Echelon Homes LLC, 7711 N. 167th Ave., $73,950.

Charleston Homes LLC to Cromling, Zachary and Lindsey, 11019 N. 169th Ave., $404,794.

Vacha Properties LLC to Hellmann, Kade, 15324 N. Second St., $250,000.

Leclair, Joshua R. and Tate, Raiven A. to Mancuso Enterprises LLC, 8701 N. 153rd St., $250,000.

Brammer, Erica C. and Alexander, Erica C. to Way, Jason, 15532 Potter St., $430,000.

Ho, Rin N. and Tran, Bich Ngoc T. to Nichols, Bria L., 14468 Wyoming St., $410,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to TJL Consulting Inc., 6984 N. 172nd St., $89,950.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6966 N. 172nd St., $89,950.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Benning, Brandyn M. and Lindy C., 16452 Whitmore St., $406,681.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Higgins, Courtney and Justin, 8209 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $395,000.

Stephens, Melissa to Strickler, Dustin and Jessica, 15338 Gilder Ave., $440,000.

Metro Homes LLC to Brossart, Garrett and Ingalls, Brook, 10308 N. 152nd Ave., $385,000.

Niederklein, Tyler D. and Nicolette T. to Foulk, Trevor and Kerri, 16508 Potter St., $371,000.

King, Terry and Jessica A. to Sudbeck, Ross and Elizabeth, 17237 Bondesson St., $615,000.

68022

Emsick, Henry R. and Margaret R. to Gordon, Benjamin D. and Brooke E., 21620 Arbor St., $85,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Long, Ryan A. and Moran, Elizabeth M., 4710 N. 188th St., $425,779.

Blondo 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2748 N. 182nd Ave., $87,252.

Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 2426 N. 188th St., $75,000.

Murphy, Christian S. and Maureen F. to Backer, Sean and Khyla, 21519 Leavenworth Circle, $301,000.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Lawrence, Tanya and Aufenkamp, Wyatt, 21839 I St., $535,230.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Kristie K. Kuo Revocable Trust and Kuo, Timothy C., trustee, 18107 Gretchen Ave., $708,991.

Charleston Homes LLC to Calderon, Michael and Kelsie, 20916 Camden Ave., $375,000.

Amidon, Janice R. and Jones, Scott R. to Amidon, Janice R. and Jones, Scott R., 2542 S. 221st Circle, $260,600.

Virginia M. Dale Revocable Trust and Dale, Alan, trustee, to Thaldorf, Robert K. and Nancy L., 4020 N. 210th St., $310,000.

LPC Properties LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 2909 N. 183rd St., $72,500.

Claxton, Gene and Londa to Oehlerts, Jennifer L. and Christopher S., 1025 N. 190th St., $798,000.

Rahn, Jerrad K. to Srb, Andrew James, 20808 Parker St., $360,000.

Brown, Trevor R. and Megan E. to Hanson, Gregory and Lisa, 21003 Cleveland St., $440,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Beasley, Shaun C. and Alexandra N., 21064 Drexel St., $380,283.

Ekdahl, Lisa to Hendricks, James and Ashley, 21378 Blaine St., $464,000.

Giandinoto, David M. and Jennifer R. to Pettit Living Trust and Pettit, Timothy, trustee, 5102 N. 192nd Avenue Circle, $690,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Keval Construction LLC, 3949 S. 207th St., $84,500.

Gardner, Melvin J. II and Calida L. to Maverick Empires LLC, 4622 N. 208th St., $435,000.

Zahkung, Gyung Nan and Seng, Juli to Mirza, Rizwanbaig Mehmud and Naziyabanu Rizwanbaig, 6015 N. 181st St., $339,500.

Richland Homes LLC to Mart, Peggy and Rich, 4324 S. 214th St., $346,140.

Thomas David Builders LLC to Alpha 2 Nhc LLC, 3531 S. 214th St., $325,000.

Boyer, Cynthia to Cline, Jeffrey and Brittani, 640 S. 215th St., $326,500.

Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Rajan, Aadithan Deiveega and Vasudevan, Madhumitha, 4407 Big Elk Parkway, $584,900.

D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC to Kanasuta, Patara, 3763 N. 192nd Ave., $375,990.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hadley Homes LLC, 3538 S. 210th Ave., $110,000.

Backes, Mary and Samuel to Asher, Dustin and Molly, 21502 Brierwood Road, $410,000.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Afuh-Leflore, Chantal N. and Leflore, Mark Kevin Jr., 20612 Ellison Ave., $827,500.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Kotschwar, Michael A. and Sandra K., 5813 N. 209th St., $599,900.

Downey, Jordan R. and Stephanie R. to Lipari, Thomas and Rebecca C., 1327 N. 181st St., $430,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kendall, Joshua D. and Alexandria D., 5708 N. 182nd Ave., $327,900.

Morgan, Matthew Allen and Allison Marie to Nielsen, Allison Adele Schmutz and Matthew Stanley, 1818 N. 207th St., $235,000.

Schneider, Jamie R. to Peters, Jesse and Michelle, 20560 Binney St., $275,000.

Vinton22 LLC to Klamm, Mark and Ponack, Nicole, 18531 Patrick Ave., $455,881.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to JBT Holdings LLC, 3925 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Harbin, Lisa R. to Siref, Andrew, 1008 S. 200th St., $500,000.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Keval Construction LLC, 3916 George B Lake Parkway, $77,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 3938 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Halweg, John Matthew and Kari, 2537 N. 188th St., $785,000.

68064

Cutchall Property Management LLC to Bluewater Development Corp., 6209 N. 295th St., $260,000.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Andrew & Wendy White Living Trust and White, Andrew T., trustee, 28521 Laurel Circle, $189,000.

68069

Saathoff, Kurt S. and Peggy J. to Childs, Adam and Ginger, 602 First St., $432,500.

Armstrong, Cory M. to Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 25902 Douglas St., $475,000.

Christensen, Steven O. and Georgia B. to Denherder, Douglas J. and Julie L., 506 Lakehurst Drive, $654,000.

Wichita, Alice B. to Wichita Czech Stop LLC, 29212 Platte River Place, $61,000.

68102

Orand, Adam S. to Barry, Gregory, 312 S. 16th St. 33, $115,000.

Schiltz Properties LLC to Mandulis LLC, 626 S. 19th St. L3 7, $93,500.

68104

Deshazer, Clyde W. and Vernetta to Pool House LLC, 5609 Ames Ave., $113,000.

Wheatley, Jana M. and Renault, Pascal to Jireh Properties LLC, 2019 N. 49th St., $225,000.

Umbrella House Inc. to FA Properties LLC, 4152 N. 60th Ave., $105,000.

Daley, Megan to Marrero Properties LLC, 3024 N. 69th St., $246,000.

Kline, Vincent and Claire to Balster, Christopher and Gustafson, Audrey, 5619 Blondo St., $363,000.

Goose Remodeling LLC to Jimenez, Ricardo Mota and Mota, Jordan, 5406 N. 68th St., $251,000.

Douglas Sarpy Investments LLC to Nell Bell LLC, 4817 Grant St., $135,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Re Imagined Residential LLC, 2944 N. 56th St., $180,000.

Wright, Mattie L. and Culliver, Mattie to D-Pack LLC, 4908 N. 48th St., $73,000.

Adkins, John M. and Nesvik, Russ H. to Njoku, Courtney A., 2513 N. 50th St., $182,000.

Schenzel, Turner and Jade to Henning, Catherine Carpenter and Bowles, Aaron Andre, 3414 N. 49th St., $240,000.

Abresch, Chad J. and Melissa to Wilson, Michael and Angela, 5002 Corby St., $251,000.

Truong, Duc H. to Cisneros-Hernandez, Jorge L., 6927 Wirt St., $205,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Swaitseven LLC, 4938 Erskine St., $106,000.

IBCN LLC to Schindler, Randall Ralph, 6928 Binney St., $222,500.

Project Houseworks to Sudar, Dasha N., 2711 N. 65th Ave., $155,000.

Ganson, Kathleen A. and Hope, Carrie A., per rep, to Burris, Caroline and Conyers, Neal, 6945 Binney St., $170,000.

Caro, Rosa Lilia to Jensen, Blake and Jasmin, 4727 Burdette St., $148,000.

Graham, Elizabeth and King, Zachury A. to Boland, Amy and Matt, 2040 N. 50th Ave., $285,000.

Green, Kameron J. C. Sr. and Wright, Renesha to Lav LLC, 2014 N. 60th St., $99,500.

Cho, Mi and Naing, Kyaw to Aye, Mi and Cruz, Jose D. Martinez, 3133 N. 47th Ave., $154,200.

Karl, Charles and Gabriela Catalina to Smith, Kaelynn, 3027 N. 48th St., $160,000.

68105

Garcia, Ivan Francia and Francia, Enedina Arroyo De to Villegas, Ricardo Alexis, 1327 S. 27th St., $195,000.

Denton, Wilma and Charles A. to Denton, Mikaela M. and John Matthew, 2106 S. 39th St., $164,600.

Bancke, Richard and Mary Ann to Barrett, David, 1102 S. 43rd St., $227,000.

3807 Hascall LLC to Franco, Joseph A., 3807 Hascall St., $203,000.

Williams, Warren Robert and Sarah Adams to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3003 S. 39th St., $197,000.

ADL Investments LLC to MT & T Homes LLC, 3524 Pacific St., $205,000.

Olson, Marvin L. and Olson, Christopher, per rep, to Behrens, Eric and Trisha, 3207 Leavenworth St., $160,000.

Rhbrrei LLC to Metro Insurance Inc., 2501 Hanscom Blvd., $170,000.

68106

La Lune LLC to Cutler, Luke and McKenna, 5855 Elm St., $215,000.

Malm, Mary Jo to Gustin, Samuel J. and Shelby A., 5420 Pine St., $92,500.

Brumfield, Jonathan to Hinsley, Jared A., 3115 S. 54th St., $231,000.

Diaz, Grace E. and Amorim, Grace E. De to Whelan, Eric Michael, 4679 Mason St., $242,000.

Rinn, Adam and Jones-Rinn, Jennifer M. to Pohlman, Zachary and Julia, 1310 S. 46th St., $340,000.

Riley, Christine M. and Katlyn M. to Harre, Jason, 6312 Woolworth Ave., $157,500.

Connell, James A. and Erica R. to Slagle, John and Soulliere, Mia, 2130 S. 61st Ave., $222,500.

68107

Alvarado, Arturo and Eva to Silva, Elizabeth, 2318 F St., $115,000.

Silva, Elizabeth to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 2318 F St., $115,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Ozuna, Victor Manuel Garcia and Bernal, Dule Padci Barcenas, 4028 S. 38th St., $165,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to FA Properties LLC, 2318 F St., $120,000.

Fernandez-Zavala, Juana D. to Solache, Jesus Rivera and Rivera, Mayra Alvarado De, 3120 Y St., $215,000.

RBJ One Real Estate LLC to Serenidad LLC, 2415 K St., $98,800.

Volcek, Charles John and Erin to Szalewski, Christin Jo, 3612 Monroe St., $123,600.

Palmisano, Leonard J. and Cassandra L. to Bernal, Santos G., 6053 S. 42nd Ave., $211,000.

68108

Wright, Kendra and Spector, Harrison Zachary to Castillo, Ameer I. Pinto, 2405 S. 11th St., $220,000.

Mascarello, Delores A. to O'Connor, Melissa J., 2417 S. 6th St., $160,000.

Kela Landco LLC to Huge, Parker D. and Tess, 1230 Park Wild Ave., $44,000.

Bourne, Philip T. to Joe Real Estate Ventures LLC, 2009 S. 8th St., $160,000.

Watson Rei LLC to Eirene LLC, 2018 Pierce St., $77,500.

68110

Ariza, Elizabeth M. and McIntyre, Elizabeth M. to Veeh, Elizabeth and Jacob, 5512 Florence Blvd., $155,000.

Emmanuel Revival Pentecostal Church Kingdom Ministries Inc. to Ortiz, Victor, 2224 Fowler Ave., $110,500.

Abram, Rayshawn and Moore, Rondell to Shanahan Capital LLC, 1455 Evans St., $90,500.

Nelson, Irene to AMW Acquisitions LLC, 4205 N. 21st St., $12,000.

Skyline Rentals LLC to Gallardo, Roberta, 3410 N. 16th St., $86,500.

Peterson, James B. and Karen S. to Gomez, Benny Lora and Cruz, Abel Y. Beato, 2124 Burdette St., $163,500.

Lozier Corp. to Greenslate 5902 LLC, 5902 N. 9th St., $2,400,000.

Valadez, Marielena and Natalie to Torrez, Edith Gonzalez, 1704 Lake St., $35,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Arnold, Erin Emeline, 3936 N. 22nd St., $145,000.

68111

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Akot, Helen A., 4011 N. 25th Ave., $138,000.

Rivas, Juan Andrade and Andrade, Xiomara to Vb One LLC, 3801 Blondo St., $125,000.

Payich, Daniel Z. to S & W Investments LLC, 4343 Camden Ave., $80,000.

Gooden, Donna and Miller, Donna to Rodarte, Sofia Moreno and Preciado, Nerea Sofia, 3318 Nebraska Circle, $155,000.

Benitez, Eliud and Maria G. to Brunick, Bradley W., 4231 Camden Ave., $155,000.

Williams, Richard F. to Williams, Charles A., 3016 Emmet St., $26,000.

Henry, Latisha W. and Mitchell, Latisha W. to Gipson, Tashena and Mason, David J., 4124 N. 41st St., $133,000.

Brown, Earlene to Easterling, James F., 3707 Parker St., $35,000.

Ngo, Bich Ngoc T. to Lacey, David M., 2420 Laurel Ave., $21,100.

McNeal, Phyllis L. and Jones, Domenda M., per rep, to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 4007 N. 42nd St., $44,000.

Wood, Harrison T. to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 5316 N. 27th St., $50,000.

Nielsen, Nolan to Yaw, Paw Ta, 5922 N. 40th St., $180,000.

Colvin, Ronnie and Davis, Pamela L. to Cook, Jacqueline L., 2707 Crown Point Ave., $47,000.

Emmanuel Revival Pentecoastal Church and Emmanuel Revival Pentecoastal Church & Ministries Inc. to FA Properties LLC, 3560 N. 40th St., $80,000.

Waller, Norma Jean to Hamilton, Brittany Jo, 4316 Saratoga St., $117,000.

Carr, Charles and Tikisha Yonkay to RSAB Properties LLC, 3340 N. 40th St., $35,000.

Timothy L. Wight Living Trust and Spencer, Debra D., trustee, to Coronado Properties & Renovations LLC, 2754 Camden Ave., $74,000.

Davis, Marcel E. to Thomas, Clifford D., 2418 N. 28th Ave., $75,000.

Ayi, Anani B. and Gayibor, Kote to Delgado, Victor Hugo Sanchez, 4024 Maple St., $175,000.

68112

Schulte, Alexander R. and Nancy A. to Vb One LLC, 3406 Martin Ave., $127,500.

Grimes, Nickita L. to TPC Corp, 6862 Minne Lusa Blvd., $55,000.

Lenahan, Thomas and Hampton, Hazel A. to Heidbrink, Kayla, 2881 Vane St., $176,000.

Wagner, Kelsey and Peters, Kelsey R. to Swanson, William G. III and Leah A., 3401 Forest Lawn Ave., $115,000.

CDM Properties LLC to Carney, Alice F., 6728 N. 31st Ave., $220,000.

Parker, Frank T. Jr. to McKelvy, Michael and Brianna, 3984 Weber St., $200,000.

68114

Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to KR Properties LLC, 9950 Fieldcrest Drive, $400,001.

9805 Fieldcrest LLC to Lesiak, Alex and Kendra, 9805 Fieldcrest Drive, $600,000.

Moore, John C. to Stilley, Richard A., 9734 Ascot Drive, $765,000.

Patricia M. Moore Revocable Trust and Holm, Mary Anne, trustee, to Amy L. Farha-Neary Revocable Trust and Farha-Neary, Amy, trustee, 10138 Fieldcrest Drive, $500,000.

Barbara Hosford Revocable Trust and Pinnacle Bank, trustee, to Cordero, Jorge Gil, 317 N. 96th St., $369,000.

68116

Ring, Amanda K. and Patrick to Thielen, Mark and Deborah, 15316 Wirt St., $235,000.

Miller, Cathleen M. to Knievel, Tim and Kelly, 17563 Wirt St., $400,000.

Phillips, Tiffany J. to Blair, Jessica, 2511 N. 166th Ave., $436,000.

Glantz, Matthew J. and Katharine to Abreu, Nelson and Mackenzie, 4307 N. 169th St., $261,000.

Johnson, Michael B. to Karumuru, Venugopala Reddy and Nagini, 17511 Patrick Ave., $366,000.

Nguyen, Mylan and Huyng, Tuan to Vu, Vuong T. and Pham, Thanh T., 16478 Erskine St., $230,000.

Morrissey, Lauren M. to Koesters, Christine Marie, 4251 N. 146th Court, $198,000.

Rowe, Kristine A. to Devunoori, Abhinav and Rayarao, Aneela, 4807 N. 175th Ave., $315,000.

Triplett, Charles Jason and Allyson Nicole to Huang, Liang and Xin, 14704 Ruggles St., $325,000.

Wise, Benjamin and Marisol Ocampo De to Saidov, Dilshod and Marjona, 2411 N. 179th St., $522,000.

Woods, Scott A. and Debra K. to Sinclair, Ross and Jennifer, 2627 N. 160th St., $527,000.

Bremer, Randy and Patricia to Wells, Grant and Aleasa, 6620 N. 153rd St., $365,000.

Romanek, Michael P. J. and Madison D. to Norquziev, Khushruz and Hotamova, Zuhriya, 15352 Locust St., $310,000.

Simpson, Paul to Hazel, Kendall, 17138 Sprague St., $287,000.

68117

Brick House Properties LLC to Stambaugh, Jacob B. and Meyers, Taryn A., 6081 H St., $156,000.

Ebisch, Paul F. and Schraeder, Catherine S. to CNDB Properties LLC, 6157 Hillsdale Ave., $200,000.

Anguiano, Epigmenio Palmerin and Paramo, Angelica Adame to JBM Investments LLC, 5106 S. 45th St., $175,000.

Stanley, Sherlene and Stanley, Gerald P., per rep, to RPGM LLC, 4518 S. 60th Ave., $79,000.

Halac, Michael to USA Builders LLC, 5904 N St., $62,500.

Chaidez, Brian to Lopez, Kevin Chavez, 5210 O St., $210,000.

Mikovec, Jeffrey Brian to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 6715 S. 49th Ave., $219,000.

68118

Liao, Ke and Niu, Fang to Davis, Tiffany Ann and Josey Wales, 15626 Westchester Circle, $303,900.

Oelco LLC to Dovel, Ann M. and Stoffel, Craig M., 17128 Nicholas Circle, $334,975.

Murphy, Nicholas J. and Mindy Marie to Schmidt, Ryan, 1517 N. 158th Ave., $303,250.

68122

Schenk, Matthew S. and Haylie A. to Butler, Terrell A. and Svagera, Cierra, 8102 King St., $330,000.

Owen, Justin C. to Monger, Asha, 7769 N. 86th Ave., $245,000.

Preister, Andrew L. and Heather J. to Cope, Linda and Marshall, 9133 Potter St., $260,000.

Wortmann, Wesdon to Rai, Mangal and Dro, 9143 Hanover St., $262,000.

Michaelsen, Walter C. and Kathleen A. to Edquist, Marsha and Vodehnal, Michael, 7421 N. 77th Ave., $275,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barrera, Mayte Moran and Hernandez, Irwuin T., 8718 Sunrise St., $289,100.

Phan, Tam Tai to Cao, Tien Nguyen and Phan, Bich N., 7370 N. 88th St., $66,000.

Punch It Out Inc. to Reed, Elizabeth and Makos, Ellis G., 7414 N. 77th Ave., $247,000.

Hansen, Laureen K. to Kouassi, Sopkaty Laetitia Emmanuela and Diomande, Hiba Modeste, 7740 N. 87th St., $296,000.

Williams, Alexander H. and Elizabeth W. to Robak, Joshua Steven and Jennifer Rose, 8409 Girard St., $277,000.

Reinhart, Christopher James and Julie Ann to Dee, Hay and Day, Pah, 6730 N. 105th Ave., $325,200.

Skaggs, Ann Rachel and Danny Samuel to Khandavalli, Sridevi and Surendra, 7715 Bondesson St., $250,000.

68124

Linda R. Gratton Revocable Trust and Gratton, Linda R., trustee, to Harris, Brian and Stephanie, 3613 S. 94th Ave., $480,000.

Pfitzer, Todd R. to Sodusta, Domerlin and Rowena, 3111 S. 72nd Ave., $270,000.

Lila M. Moylan Revocable Trust and Moylan, Lila M., trustee, to Leigh, Eric J. and Lauren E., 2245 S. 86th St., $795,000.

Kruszka, Stephen J. to Brummel, Mackenzie C. and Erin A., 2206 S. 86th St., $600,000.

Lohr, Rosemary C. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 7512 Spring St., $205,000.

Bosshamer, Kermit and Linda to Bosshamer, Bart and Zhao, Xiaolan, 1505 S. 96th St., $177,000.

68127

West, Dean and Hraban, Sarah Lynn to Rivera, Jose Maria Caravantes, 8828 Ohern St., $240,000.

Wollenhaupt Living Trust and Wollenhaupt, William A., trustee, to Dooley, Rodney G. and Deann L., 9005 T Circle, $220,000.

Mattes, Chad M. to Leick, Stephen and Mary, 4934 S. 91st St., $130,000.

Lange, Chad M. to Lange Brothers LLC, 4869 S. 93rd Ave., $190,000.

Tangeman, Rodney and Suzanne to Kolvek, Patrick and Seizys, Haleigh, 5015 S. 82nd St., $250,000.

68130

James and Karen Deignan Living Trust and Deignan, James E., trustee, to Marrero Properties LLC, 1418 S. 162nd St., $332,000.

Garage At 204 LLC to Vogel, Blair D., 20121 Oak St. A08, $152,597.

Scott & Brenda Coenen Intervivos Revocable Trust and Coenen, Scott S., trustee, to Timmons, Steven and Judy, 2410 S. 165th Ave., $375,000.

Marie Schroeder Real Estate PC to Coulibaly, Tenin, 1827 S. 173rd St., $255,000.

Maloley, Paul J. and Lori L. to Maloley, Ryan and Solt, Mackenzie, 2501 S. 186th Circle, $525,000.

Del Prete Investments LLC to Cl Dubya Enterprises LLC, 18017 Oak St A., $270,000.

Brenda V. Soukup Trust and Soukup, Kevin L., trustee, to Melissa A. Hauptman Living Trust and Hauptman, Melissa A., trustee, 1720 S. 175th Ave., $485,000.

Sutton, Steffanie and Kenneth to Micka, John and Haley, 1524 S. 161st St., $270,000.

Meents, Erica Marie to Yan, Dazhi, 1714 S. 171st Court, $318,000.

68131

East Campus Realty LLC to Findley, Marlene M. and Thomas L., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5711, $414,900.

East Campus Realty LLC to Miller, Cathleen M., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5503, $415,900.

Murphy, Dan and Michelle to Pheasant Property LLC, 3411 Lafayette Ave., $140,000.

68132

Chen, Eric X and Chen-Newton, Emily to French, Austin and Qiu, Haowen, 5136 Dodge St., $475,000.

Skowronski, Cara and Timothy to 5114 Izard Title Holding Trust and Halbur, Paul J., trustee, 5114 Izard St., $689,900.

Dwaywahhei, Biebie Hser and Htoo, December to Mon, Khaing and Tun, Nay, 6337 Hamilton St., $235,000.

68134

Munchrath, Marilyn R. to Stein, Daniel and Andrea, 8570 Larimore Ave., $218,000.

THD Investments LLC to Thiemann Investments LLC, 8616 Templeton Drive, $200,000.

Creps, Thomas M. and Janet M. to Kanoski, Jeff and Michaela, 2712 N. 99th St., $200,000.

Yang, Li to Hreig LLC, 5617 N. 96th St., $199,000.

Walpus, Kyle to Paw, Lah Pwe and Kae, Thay Lah, 4617 N. 96th St., $276,925.

McGill, John to Gloria, Joseph, 8161 Spaulding Circle, $375,000.

Edwards, Austin to Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC, 9716 Hartman Ave., $210,000.

Lawrence, Don L. and Judy D. to Vanormer, Matthew and Kaitlin, 7917 Manderson St., $296,000.

Frisch, Cheryl L. to Morgan, James A. and Melissa R., 9617 Ruggles St., $250,500.

Jban Investments LLC to Butler, Mathew, 8941 Miami St 9, $120,000.

Mueller, Westley J. and Herrada, Cameo C. to Tey, Ngwe and Aye, Shwe, 3916 N. 95th St., $247,000.

68135

Kennedy, Daniel J. and Lauren A. to Guy, Damian, 16023 Adams St., $425,000.

Pojar, Kris Renee and Walters, Kris R. to Hickenbottom, Lane Eugene and Sarah Carlene, 6210 S. 161st Ave., $409,500.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Bien, Emily, 19825 Adams St., $439,535.

Romero, Fabio Guiovanni Villa and Londono, Paola Andrea Castiblanco to Peek, Gary Michael and Lundquist, Nicole Marie, 16266 Riggs St., $300,000.

Lane, Shirley A. to Parsons, Ross and Tracy L., 17506 Polk St., $315,000.

Hoskovec, Christopher A. and Victoria L. to Hutchison, Nicholas P. and Kenkel, Amanda L., 17813 Washington Circle, $330,000.

68137

Oswald, Jason W. and Miranda J. to JJNJ Property LLC, 13930 P St., $215,000.

Thaldorf, Robert K. and Nancy L. to Rakhmonov, Khushvakht and Shahnozai, Sadriddinzoda, 15126 Hillsdale Ave., $375,000.

Rosin, Timothy A. and Melissa L. to Kommavarp, Uday Bhaskar and Yakasiri, Swathi Sai, 14029 Washington St., $260,000.

Campbell, Jeremy and Mariska to Kay, David M. and Fueangchoonuch, Anantika, 13563 W Circle, $290,000.

Green, Brian M. and Suzanne M. to Pistillo, Michael, 6624 S. 110th St., $245,000.

Richards, Ryan L. and Cassy A. to Kros, Kayla and Wolf, Bryant, 11023 Z St., $300,000.

Horizon Investments LLC to Epperson, Donald J. II and Lisa M., 5125 Marshall Drive, $360,000.

Jordan, Barnett Jr. and Cynthia Kay to Arends, Zachary Michael, 13827 Polk Circle, $245,000.

Maurer Rentals LLC to Allen, David and Sara, 12156 Allan Drive, $192,711.

Riedlinger, Matthew J. and Erin M. to Kruse, Devin and Pham, Amelia, 5952 S. 137th Circle, $257,000.

Tennison, Melissa K. to Lockwood, Elliott and Jennifer, 12636 Orchard Ave., $240,000.

King, Brian and Ann to King, Lauren, 12605 Oakair Drive, $200,000.

Merchant, Craig and Carminda L. to Pavelka, Ronald E. and Angela, 14612 S St., $335,000.

McKenna, Glenda to Cooper, Amy L., 12722 Deauville Drive 326, $175,000.

Jeppesen, Addison B. and Allison C. to Knapp, Eleni L. and Brunetto, Karalina S., 13126 Weir St., $265,000.

68142

Livingston, Susan to Jyles, Karrissa Ann, 10870 Weber St., $235,000.

Cash, Kayla to Jennings, December and Ray, 14217 Iowa St., $300,000.

Arlene Heine Revocable Trust and Heine, Arlene, trustee, to Shadden, William and Stacey, 7916 N. 124th St., $1,000,000.

Higgins, Courtney R. and Bishop, Courtney R. to Craven, Cera and Uher, Dylan, 7411 N. 140th Ave., $285,000.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Kanthi, Prashanth and Musku, Sandhya, 14051 Wood Valley Drive, $266,000.

68144

Jacobsen, Brett A. and Charlie to 88 Street Rentals LLC, 11030 Spring St., $237,500.

Amador, Kaitlin L. and Klingemann, Kaitlin La Vonne to Botros, Kerlos and Gerges, Jaklein, 3405 S. 127th St., $244,500.

Kader, Fred J. and Sarah to Turner, Levi A. and Abigail, 1324 S. 134th St., $340,000.

Sojka, Matthew L. to Siebert, Anna Elizabeth and Konrad Henry, 15515 Poppleton Circle, $446,000.

Fuxa, Ryan J. and Amanda C. to Wehner, Mark T. and Therese A., 13523 Oak St., $195,000.

Palmer, Herschel E. and Linda C. to Sabarro Co. LLC, 13423 Frances St., $210,000.

Bouckhuyt, Paula J. to Palmer, Jacob A. and Swoboda, Rachel L., 13605 Frederick St., $190,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Amsberry, Tyler and Camryn, 12237 William Circle, $210,000.

Demeo, Christopher Mark to Quintana, Theresa Mary, 11703 Cedar St., $122,850.

Hoskins, Beau Bradley and Whitney Sandusky to Wageman, Sam, 1813 Holling Drive, $325,000.

Evans, Tricia L. to Costner, Annmarie, 12671 A St., $256,000.

Brown, Robert M. and Andrea E. to Elliott, Jeremiah and Janine, 2415 S. 109th St., $549,000.

Steffes, Adam and Tia to Hammack, Kathleen, 15582 Walnut Circle, $320,000.

Thomas, Brenton to Huzella, Christopher Hammond, 12505 A St., $250,000.

Church, Kyle and Nicholas to Church, Kyle, 13584 Shirley St., $84,414.

Kempner, Roger B. and Nancy L. to Powell, Warren Jr. and Priscilla, 12316 Hickory Road, $150,000.

Clausen, Darren C. and Mariah K. to Deidel, Abigail Lavay, 3318 S. 126th St., $220,000.

68152

Hiykel, Jeffrey to Murphy, Amanda, 7114 N. 57th St., $75,000.

Williams, Catherine I. and Dudley, Colleen A. Williams, per rep, to Mathison, Danielle and Allen, 6014 Country Club Oaks Pl, $670,000.

Gulick, David R. and Terri L. to Stenger, Stuart, 8705 N. 52nd Ave., $382,500.

Buelt, David L. and Erin E. to Domeier, Laura and Rollins, Matthew, 10020 N. 53rd St., $490,000.

68154

Sagrero, Katie M. and Mighuel to Spanel, Chloe and Trevor, 11118 Douglas Circle, $250,000.

Anthony & Mary Siahpush Revocable Trust and Siahpush, Anthony, trustee, to Lock, Brianna Lynette and Christopher Robert Ray, 15311 Jackson St., $270,000.

McLaughlin, Joanne L. and McLaughlin, David, per rep, to Damcl Industries LLC, 933 Meadow Road, $190,000.

Schaefer, Matthew Steven and Laguna, Aleyda Aideth Olivares to Koslosky, Petra A., 14014 Parker St., $525,000.

Boicourt, Robert E. to Mueller, Westley J. and Herrada, Cameo C., 417 S. 154th St., $350,000.

Jirousek Family Trust and Jirousek, Josephine, trustee, to Vanarkel, Linda M. and Douglas G., 1727 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $465,000.

68164

Sieng Yau Living Trust and Yau, Cheng C. Trust to Spanjers, Andrew and Saef, Rebecca, 13408 Burdette St., $400,000.

Hanson, Gregory J. and Lisa to Miller, Max and Connell, Katie, 5014 N. 113th St., $260,000.

Kamphaus, Jacob N. and Meyer, Catherine to Fuxa, Ryan J. and Amanda C., 12918 Laurel Ave., $271,000.

Essman, David J. to Tenhoff, John, 10906 Sahler St., $285,000.

Clay, Angelica and Kleen, Angela to Palmerin, Epi and Adame, Angelica, 6830 N. 116th Circle, $255,500.

Bednar, Robert J. and Teresa A. to Mathews, Christopher and Heffernan, Suzanne, 4209 N. 139th Ave., $480,000.

Bell Properties LLC to Stobbe, Matthew Q., 2629 N. 113th St., $280,000.

Shadden, William and Stacey to Wegner, Benjamin Scott and Brandy Nicole, 14058 Hartman Ave., $488,400.

Rush, Corey L. to Cuevas, Kassandra and Barrios, Elizabeth Gaona, 5007 N. 142nd St., $381,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Stricklin, Georgia M. to Stricklin, Marny J. and Christopher C., 1102 Camp Gifford Road, $200,000.

Davidson, Corley and Austin to Sabapathi, Mahesh K., 2032 Calhoun St., $181,000.

Pesarchick, Jakob Ryan and Lauren Renee to Trentlage, Daniel A. and Susan K., 1122 Grandview St., $280,000.

Paquette, Barbara A., trustee, to Miller, David and Cinda, 2704 Washington St., $100,000.

Miller, Thomas and Blanca to Rose, Wyatt A., 1706 Warren St., $240,000.

Tucker, Lisbeth R. to Loos, Kacy, 107 Kirby Ave., $196,000.

Jura, Ronald J. and Brittany to Fleenor, Elizabeth and Steve, 2811 Jackson St., $187,000.

Payne, Ronald D. to Rothlisberger, Jeffrey Keith, 108 Gregg Circle, $116,000.

68028

Reagan, Kayla K. and Graff, Joe to Pravecek, Sarah J., 11709 S. 202nd St., $250,000.

Kyte, Jeremy and Bobbi Jo to Ackerman, Patrick D. and Elizabeth K., 9336 S. 232nd Circle, $1,395,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Dingrin, Brang Aung and Share, Ja Dim, 17318 Morgan Ave., $290,000.

Jackson, Randy M. and G. Joann to Delta Capital Inc., 12036 S. 218th Circle, $350,000.

Koesters, Joseph A. and Erin L. to Williams, Tyler and Amy, 15555 Hwy 6, $200,000.

Wilkins, Brian M. to Brown, Cameron and Kinzie, 7713 S. 194th Ave., $436,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Schiley, Patrick and Rachel, 19705 Greenleaf St., $433,000.

MWKW LLC to VS Storage LLC, 11821 S. 216th St., $2,450,000.

68046

Anderson, Joseph B. and Lindsay P. to Rodriguez, Brandon and Kristen, 1105 Horseshoe Circle, $340,000.

Haas, Anton J. Jr. and Isobel to O. Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 1009 S. Washington St., $273,000.

Skaggs, Sean to Harrelson, Sumner, 1247 Limerick Road, $395,000.

Scheiding, Bradley J. and Lisa A. to Henrichs, Jeremy D. and Wendi R., 1103 Rousseau Ct, $325,000.

Callahan, Paul and Jessica to Hollingsworth, Meghann and Eric, 503 Laramie Circle, $276,000.

PPG Shadow Real Estate LLC to SMB Olsen Drive LLC, 7506 Olson Drive, $3,230,000.

Montgomery, Kimberly J. and Vancleve, Troy to Montgomery, Scott, 815 Lake Vista Drive, $225,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gloe, Todd A. and Kerry L., 11714 S. 111th Ave., $376,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hill, Ryan H. and Jennifer M., 11753 S. 112th St., $384,000.

Greco, Robert F. and Olivia to Caillau, Kenneth and Deborah, 500 Fort St., $270,000.

Reyna, Maynez Paula and Maynez Mikhail to King, Jeremy A. and Laura B., 1211 Buckboard Blvd., $276,000.

Gahl, Stefan and Alyssa to Allen, Jimmie Lee Jr. and Hutton, Erin Eileen, 1107 Hackney Drive, $275,000.

Ayala, Dawn M. and Travis J. to TTKM Holdings LLC dba Milford Select, 1018 Haverford Drive, $245,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Garrison, Brittany E. and Joshua W., 12107 S. 111th St., $406,000.

Naylor, Kevin E. and Ann K. to Naylor, Kevin E. and Ann K. and Walker, Dale R. and Mary E., 11504 S. 115th St., $39,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Ryan, Timothy M. and Kristine R., 10208 Cove Hollow Drive, $420,000.

68059

Andrade, Bryan to Rew, Mollie, 560 Elm St., $271,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Stednitz, Dustin P. and Leah A., 805 N. 10th Ave., $382,000.

68123

White, William J. and Karen L. to Bauer, Brian and Brandis, 2001 Mayflower Road, $400,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fraser, Benjamin A. and Christen D., 14605 S. 19th St., $336,000.

Courtier, Zoey B. to Moore, Kylie M. and Caldwell, Nicholas T., 3110 Jason Circle, $254,000.

Conn, Zachary A. and Kerinda M. to Bautista, Yadira and Yessica, 14405 S. 29th St., $251,000.

Smith, Jon and Danielle to Toledo, Heraldo, 10013 S. 14th St., $268,000.

Messer, Sara and Jonathan to Kang, Richard, 2939 Lone Tree Road, $270,000.

Penaloza, Julian Munar and Munar, Kristen to Bachtell, Rick and Wikanda, 13905 S. 43rd St., $295,000.

Cardwell, Kyle P. and Virginia K. to Trusty, Michael, 3712 Schuemann Drive, $272,000.

Perez, Gregorio J. and Cyrstal L. to Dudley, Tyler and Hannah, 14002 Kelly Drive, $304,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Willis, Deshawn Levon Andre and Baker, Jessica Lynn, 2024 Hummingbird Drive, $375,000.

Wiens, Twyla G. and Rhonda K. to Mackin, Jill, 3724 Gayle Ave., $166,000.

Ng, Genfu Felix and Jinling Wu to Callahan, Paul and Jessica, 15004 S. 23rd St., $410,000.

Zeitner, Melvin R. and Dawn M. to Pena, Maria G. and Contreras, Mario A., 10604 S. 18th Circle, $321,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Hollingsworth, Thomas and Amara, 12109 Quail Drive, $394,000.

68128

Torra, Michaela K. and Christopher to Hintz, Josiah, 7530 S. 75th St., $223,000.

Weiss, Brian P. and Sonja K. to Meighan, Indigo and Brinkley, Deandre, 7106 S. 80th St., $216,000.

Kyriss, Laura C. to Uff Da LLC, 7501 Terry Drive, $196,000.

68133

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Marquez, Longfellow and Deborah, 4611 Lawnwood Drive, $385,000.

Ryan, Kristine R. and Timothy M. to Bonge, Steven J. and Madeline M., 301 Summerset Drive, $285,000.

Russell, Matthew T. and Ryan, Jaimie S. to Schneider, Nathan A. and Behrens, Kelly L., 6753 Ridgewood Drive, $433,000.

Moreland, John Kenneth and Cidella Antoinette to Harvat, Michelle and Joe, 2809 John St., $435,000.

Jones, Todd and Wise, Jessica to Kress, Melissa, 13804 Clearwater Drive, $370,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Jensen, Carol L., 4512 Lawnwood Drive, $392,000.

68136

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Derosa, Vincent and Erica, 7721 S. 185th St., $430,000.

Patterson, Patrick W. and Stephenee to Wolff, William Charles, 11009 S. 186th Ave., $350,000.

Gelber, Judith to Vanasperen, Devin G., 18114 Josephine St., $270,000.

Rinehart, Nathan A. and Kelli to Cade, Colin and Wendy, 18008 Sunridge St., $285,000.

Gowda, Raghava Bhoje and Chunchegowda, Impu to Gesell, Tanner and Thomas, Andrea, 7220 S. 184th St., $375,000.

Meyers, Matthew G. to BGRS Relocation Inc., 18817 Blackwalnut St., $385,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Valker, Meghan K. and William S., 7313 S. 184th Ave., $394,000.

Windsor East Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17512 Greenleaf St., $228,000.

68138

Founders Ridge LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 12638 Carpenter St., $151,000.

Gade, Stephanie L. to Petrovich, Michael, 14614 Gertrude St., $240,000.

Messerschmitt, Joshua G. and Amanda to Greenfelder, David and Lindsay, 15530 Newell St., $275,000.

Dobin, Svetlana to Ambriz, Erik Manuel Jimenez and Camarena, Enedina Manriquez, 12938 Olive St., $238,000.

Harless, Joshua S. and Emily A. to Kuhn, Christine Emily and Justin, 7109 Joyce St., $250,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Oliva, Logan, 14010 Lisa St., $225,000.

Spillman, Shanda Renea to Kean, Patrick Scott and Angel Marie, 12934 Olive St., $240,000.

New Terra Group LLC to Galas, Gabriel, 13463 Margo St., $235,000.

Petersen, Trevor and Nicole to Shoen, Taylor and Muehlbach, Eric, 7601 S. 136th St., $293,000.

68147

Palubecki, Anna, per rep, and Michael Estate Palubecki to Palubecki, Melinda, 8614 Cedar Island Road, $122,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sanchez, Maricela, 2451 Rose Lane Road, $400,000.

Reafleng, Michael Drew and Interiano, Jennifer Carolina to Costanzo, Steven, 8402 S. 26th St., $315,000.

Holder, Ruth Sharon and Tate, Wayne Lee and Cidy Ann and Tate, Darryle Vincent and Kristel Janell to Moore, William F. IV and Kaylee A., 2503 Childs Road W, $230,000.

Orchard Valley Inc. to Veterans of Foreign Wars and Bernard O'Connor Post 10727, 9501 S. 25th St., $1,000.

Cantrell, Donna M. to Cantrell, Donna M. and James E., 2504 Tulip Lane, $115,000.

Swehosky, Terran and Ashleigh to Shapland, Amanda, 2620 Linda St., $286,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Collado, Esteves Yadmeris and Pita, Feliciano Jesus F., 6404 Kyla Drive, $401,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kruger, Jenny, 6412 Centennial Road, $387,000.