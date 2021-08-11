RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

68059

Kohlbek, Randall J., trustee, and Kohlbek, Kathleen A., trustee, Randall & Kathleen Kohlbek Trust to Faria LLC, 19706 W. Hwy 31, $1,100,000.

68123

Galisin, David M. and Sheryl Kay to Cabrera, Enrique Jr. and Jazmin, 914 Thurston Ave., $231,000.

Hatcher, Michele L. and Mario J. to Young, Grant James and Braxton Ann, 4319 Brook Drive, $341,000.

Luck, Edwin A. and Loretta A. to Thomas, Teresa and Bradley, 14810 S. 21st St., $360,000.

Johnson, Timmy and Chancy Soriano to Orr, Joseph and Jennifer, 1903 Oriole Drive, $369,000.

Gress, Kolby G. and Cynthia M. to Brindisi, Vanessa and Mitchell, 2725 Coffey Ave., $280,000.

Johnson, Adam E. and Emily J. to Rosberg, Ryan and Katherine, 13113 S. 26th Ave., $280,000.

Jurado, Mitchelle J. to McClure, Chris and Jessica, 4413 Brook St., $250,000.

Holton, Ronald Gene Jr. and Cruz Holton, Lourdes Maria to Barnachea, Christian M. and Cecilia Katherine L., 2809 Parkside Drive, $248,000.

Sketch, Martin H. and Cindy to Fleege, Jason and Heldstab, Angela M., 1812 Platte River Drive, $160,000.