RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Story Homes LLC to Young, Vincent W. and Mindee, 10316 N. 152nd Ave., $359,635.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Erwin, Kaitlyn and Patrick J., 7210 N. 154th Ave., $359,695.
Johnson, Troy and Jasey to Schmidt, Nathan and Katrina, 8002 N. 147th St., $242,000.
Thoendel, Martin L. and Shannon A. to Rzemyk, Thomas and Kehn, Janice, 16015 Vane St., $57,000.
Krt Construction Inc. to Nelson Builders Inc., 7803 N. 166th St., $69,500.
Pearson, Michael and Michelle to Thurman, Alba Beatriz and Argueta, Carlos Mauricio, 8929 N. 159th Ave., $268,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Colling, Jesse U. and Alexandria L., 16633 Vane St., $283,814.
Leach, Brett and Deianira to Champ, Penney L., 424 N. Allen St., $255,000.
Yarger, Anthony J. and Pagels, Danielle C. to Morgan, Justin, 15924 Grebe St., $405,000.
Sedlacek, Paul C. and Debra A. to Sedlacek, Megan, 7430 N. 144th Ave., $255,000.
Jimenez-Hernandez, Carmen Adrian and Jimenez, Monica R. to Gujjari, Sampath Kumar and Soma, Mounica, 14507 Craig St., $251,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hernandez, Carmen Adrian Jimenez and Jimenez, Monica, 6990 N. 172nd St., $454,400.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Larson, Timothy Bernard and Lia Nicole, 7021 N. 172nd St., $405,474.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Marchick, Tyler D. and Gandy, Alexandra D., 7837 N. 147th Ave., $252,890.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sharma, Sabin and Pandey, Kalpana, 7169 N. 167th Ave., $241,100.
Lane Building Corp. to Daley, Christian J., 16372 Mormon St., $321,805.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Richards, Joshua D. and Taylor L., 7841 N. 147th Ave., $255,674.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Glinski, Thomas and Caitlin, 7102 N. 172nd St., $427,229.
Johnson, Ronald L. and Deborah L. to Ensor, Keith and Carrie, 12116 N. 161st St., $400,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Kopietz, Tyler and Lauren, 17110 Scott St., $470,899.
Lachapelle, Brad A. and Lindsey A. to Slobotski, Matthew and Kaylee, 16228 Leeman St., $378,000.
Ruegsegger, Timothy and Amanda to Henrichsen, Eric and Janette Ridley, 15974 Reynolds St., $441,501.
Mathis, Christopher M. and Catherine E. to Henry, Kaden R. and Regennitter, Jenna M., 8010 N. 145th St., $267,000.
68022
Thiessen, Ruth H. and Thiessen, Dale N., per rep, to Klosterman, John B. and Kathleen A., 20131 Veterans Drive, $220,000.
Maxim Enterprises LLC to Welch, Timothy Patrick and Angela Sloss, 21172 C St., $679,000.
Select Construction LLC to Stone, David and Katherine, 2818 N. 205th St., $267,000.
Edens, Christopher J. to Mohon, Nick, 3011 N. Main St., $300,000.
Carol A. Sorensen Trust and Sorensen, Carol A., trustee, to Johnson, Randy, 21301 Hickory St., $575,000.
Ritter, Billy R. and Debra L. to Rohlf, Nathan M. and Lacy L., 21427 Fieldcrest Drive, $260,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Ward, Robert, 4716 N. 189th St., $509,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Northrup, Theresa M., 21120 Monroe St., $285,031.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vitera, Ryan J. and Skovesende, Nicole M., 5015 N. 180th Ave., $315,127.
Nathan Homes LLC to Cronin, Keith and Emily, 3307 S. 209th St., $76,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Schulte, Amy Elizabeth, 4938 N. 208th St., $307,613.
Ram Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2308 N. 186th St., $61,300.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Nelson Builders Inc., 6608 S. 207th Ave., $72,000.
204 Fstreet LLC to Thomas David Builders LLC, 3973 George B Lake Parkway, $33,500.
FRK Development LLC to Pinecrest Homes LLC, 4615 N. 187th St., $69,500.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Brown, Aaron J. and Angela D., 2418 S. 219th St., $732,394.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Canfield, Jeffrey and Robyn, 4811 N. 192nd Ave., $538,000.
Henry & Patricia McMillan Lt and McMillan, Henry, trustee, to Bullock, Margaret and John, 5201 N. 196th St., $1,500,000.
Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Development Co. to Wood, Randy A. and Candace A., 3222 S. 229th St., $179,000.
Farrell, Matthew and Thomasina to Daymut, Adam M. and Laura M., 20825 Timberlane Drive, $725,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Kendall, Jonathan S. and Mary P., 2308 N. 186th St., $578,000.
Widhalm Custom Homes Inc. to Serednytsky, Ruslana and Nazar, 3876 S. 208th St., $570,493.
Garcia, Leonardo Jr. and Elizabeth to Pearson, Erik S. and Joy D., 20829 U Circle, $611,000.
Serednytsky, Nazar and Ruslana to Vanpatton, Brandi Sweet and Matthew Austin, 263 S. 199th St., $420,000.
Jergovic, Jessica M. to Galaska, Justin and Michaela, 18871 Manderson Circle, $535,000.
Steele, Anthony James and Megan Wegner to Bouc, Paul R. and Aimee M., 414 S. 198th St., $491,000.
Gish, Ricky L. and Sharon K. to Travers, Matt and Brittany, 1721 S. 220th Ave., $760,000.
Houck Joint Revocable Trust and Houck, Randy L., trustee, to Cox, Sarah A. and Christian W., 18675 Nicholas St., $645,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Adhikari, Navin P. and Dhakal, Pramita, 5007 N. 180th Ave., $261,810.
Blaha, Steven P. and Renee L. to Grandfield, Cole S. and Carly T., 1879 Blue Sage Parkway, $699,000.
Rabe, Jennifer Sherrelle and Joel P. to Juelfs, Trevor D. and Mikaela G., 3910 N. 208th St., $365,000.
Beckman, Julie and Tyrel to Elsayad, Nariman and Osman, Mohaned, 1401 N. 181st Ave., $425,000.
Barr, Robert E. III and Naomi A. to Gandemey, Geraud H. and Dena K., 917 S. 184th St., $350,000.
Maresh, Joseph C. and Kelly-Maresh, April M. to Merten, Kevin and Danielle, 4413 S. 218th St., $625,000.
204th Street Car Wash LLC to Store Master Funding XXI LLC, 787 N. 204th Ave., $907,324.
204th Street Car Wash LLC to Rocket Property Company LLC, 787 N. 204th Ave., $3,386,259.
Richland Homes LLC to Gella, Naresh and Tadakamalla, Nikhitha, 4210 S. 213rd St., $322,876.
Zumbrennen, William J. and Andrea D. to Juett, Lance, 1852 Blue Sage Parkway, $532,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2702 Piney Creek Drive, $52,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 19906 Piney Creek Drive, $46,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2616 Piney Creek Drive, $52,000.
Brummels, Jay C. and Kirstin E. to Lilly, Tyler M. and Felicia N., 557 S. 180th Ave., $385,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Lee, Michael and Sims, Teresa M., 3004 N. 184th St., $561,675.
Roelle, Justin D. and Dia M. to McGarel, Christopher and Jane Kathryn, 18833 Taylor Circle, $575,000.
Arent, Jeffrey S. and Jennifer E. to Sankey, Andrew and Sarah, 18070 Honeysuckle Drive, $470,000.
Swayway LLC to 615 Properties LLC, 20615 Elkhorn Drive, $170,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Anand, Aditya and Bhat, Rushali, 5008 N. 209th St., $349,607.
68064
Woods, Corey S. to Sandra A. Hardy Hammond Liv Tru and Hammond, Sandra A. Hardy, trustee, 625 S. E St., $160,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Pettit, Michael and Melissa, 28438 Laurel Circle, $189,000.
Purcell, Josh and Holly to Weber, Nathan and Jeanette, 4014 N. 265th St., $895,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to MPK Homes LLC, 114 W. Charles St., $32,000.
68102
Bushouse, Shawn to Zook, Molly and Bruce, 420 S. 11th St. 411, $425,000.
Defa LLC to California Union LLC, 318 S. 16th St., $450,000.
Kevin C. Watts Trust and Watts, Kevin C., trustee, to Carlson, L. Wade and Beth, 300 S. 16th St. 1303, $165,000.
Cordero, Jorge Andres Gil to Willis, Edwin A. and Linda B., 420 S. 11th St. 407, $800,000.
68104
Prosolow, Victor E. and Kassandra L. to Dingman, Jennifer, 6515 Bedford Ave., $182,000.
Ema Properties LLC to Dickes, Stephanie and Charles, 5612 Burdette St., $182,000.
Minturn, Joshua J. and Jocia to Martinez, Micah and Abigail, 6223 Kansas Ave., $265,000.
Yang, Tao to Met Properties LLC, 2727 N. 65th St., $247,500.
Wilson, Zach and Weber, Haley to Cratsenberg, Drew Montgomery and Osborn, Caitlin, 4940 Pinkney St., $250,000.
Delancey, Karmen L. to Koenig, Margaret Katherine, 1835 N. 49th St., $155,000.
Reh, Ko and Su to Ro, Storm Moe and July Paw, 4601 N. 55th St., $170,000.
Lawless, Kimberly K. to Jssrdl LLC, 2905 N. 47th Ave., $119,000.
Brown, Nicole and Kerst, Nicole to Reh, Mi, 6309 N. 68th St., $190,000.
Matthews, Christopher R. and Michelle to Herman and Thorn LLC, 7059 Bedford Ave., $150,000.
Chapman, Michelle to Chapman, Jonathan and Jene, 5515 Jaynes St., $25,000.
Klabunde, Kyle to Mary F. Moran Revocable Trust and Moran, Mary F., trustee, 2815 N. 69th St., $208,000.
Kaster, Johnathan R. and Alissa J. to Cox, Patrick, 5430 N. 61st St., $185,000.
Square 1 Property Solutions LLC to Say, Dee, 6060 Park Lane Drive, $182,500.
Burgess, David Anthony and Danielle Lavaun to Oyl Mission LLC, 4535 Crown Point Ave., $65,000.
Young, Mary K. to Collman, Michael J. and Hundt, Samantha J., 6112 Spencer St., $179,000.
Wheeler, Dustin James and Stacy Marie to Castillo, Martha E., 3009 N. 50th St., $68,200.
Basar, Habi Bin Nor and Mi, Are Kar to Kyaw, Kyaw, 5710 N. 52nd St., $200,000.
Fairgood, Tonya to Soe, You, 3509 N. 53rd St., $160,000.
Spataru Vi LLC and Spataru Vii LLC to Upside Pharmacies LLC, 2929 N. 60th St., $6,786,000.
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Vb One LLC, 3123 Fontenelle Blvd., $124,000.
68105
CNDB Properties LLC to Prescription Properties LLC, 2613 Rees St., $180,500.
Vaca, Rebecca Ann to Vaca-Keller, Tyler J., 3819 Valley St., $90,000.
Kelco Residential LLC to Ruggles Street LLC, 3701 Jones St., $700,000.
Alukonis, Jeremy R. to James, Mackenzie L., 2141 S. 34th St., $137,000.
Emsick, Lisa M. and Daniel J. to Emsick, Garrison, 2909 Dupont St., $140,000.
Pablo, Marlene Dwelsa and Jose, Roberto Pablo to Mejia, Ivonne, 2935 Dupont St., $160,000.
Vogel, Beverly Ann to Anderson-Sifuentez, Patricia and Sifuentez, Reynaldo Sr., 2523 S. 33rd St., $202,000.
Synowiecki, Robert and Joyce to Emsick, Lisa M. and Daniel J., 2909 Dupont St., $75,000.
Anderson, Thomas J. and Liane R. to Conway, Christopher M. and Emily A., 817 S. 37th St., $218,000.
Buresh, Treyton and Rebecca to Cox, Samuel J. and Amanda J., 3312 S. 44th Ave., $235,000.
Mouse Enterprises LLC to Project Houseworks, 3821 Castelar St., $125,000.
Liester, Levi M. and Lucart, Courtney J. to Brewer, Matthew, 2831 S. 32nd St., $205,000.
Clampitt, Jeanne M. and Guinn, James D. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 525 S. 31st Ave., $125,000.
Barajas-Alvarez, Jose and Morales-De Barajas, Gloria to Tornez, Irma Nemoria Arcos, 1512 S. 27th St., $157,894.
Hop LLC to Phelps, Robert and Heard, Jason, 4301 Pine St., $393,720.
Cleto, Azucena Nava and Dambre, Wend Kuni G. to Gallegos, Santos M. Gonzalez, 3819 Krug Ave., $164,000.
68106
Ferring, Jean to Vaca, Megan and Brian Lee, 6228 William St., $315,000.
Hunter, Paul H. and Larri L. to Maverick Empires LLC, 2143 S. 61st Ave., $115,000.
Daberkow, Tyler James and Nicole to South 55th LLC, 1305 S. 55th Ave., $235,000.
Hocij, Royce to Roy, Lisa R., 6031 Pacific St., $365,000.
Crawford, Robert and Elsie to Claborn, Bridget, 2102 S. 61st St., $250,000.
Empire Estates LLC to Stiles, Jacquelyn, 819 S. 50th St., $285,000.
Bell, Debra K. to Holding, David and Claudia, 2144 S. 48th Ave., $179,900.
Hinsley, Renee K. to Vyhlidal, Bailey C., 3403 S. 49th Ave., $187,000.
Devaney, Nicole Lea and Lewis, Nicole Lea to Clippinger, Frank, 5811 Frederick St., $197,000.
Dinsmore, Joan P. and Jelinek, Vlasta A., per rep, to Hansen Investments LLC, 4511 William St., $154,500.
Andersen, Derek M. and Kimberly K. to Smith, Kevin, 2112 S. 61st Ave., $255,000.
Bruce, Rachel L. to Bruce, Rachel L. and Sagert, Eric L., 613 S. 51st Ave., $135,100.
Friedrichsen, Anthony W. and Clare T. to Schneider, Daniel L. and Rose T., 3611 S. 49th Ave., $225,000.
Carrera, Anthony to Hellman, Meredith, 6307 Pierce St., $185,000.
68107
Geier, Rick L. and Gayle P. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 2627 Z St., $155,000.
Macias, Edder to Gomez, Juan Llamas, 4513 S. 40th St., $190,000.
Medina-Howell, Rosenda to Palomino, Mario Ortiz, 5629 S. 21st St., $57,200.
Coronado, Francisco J. and Vazquez, Adriana to Gonzalez, Oscar Rivera, 6049 S. 37th St., $147,500.
Coronado, Francisco J. and Vazquez, Adriana to Gonzalez, Oscar Rivera, 6053 S. 37th St., $10,200.
Popek, Betty E. and Popek, Betty L. to Tenorio, Teodora, 3525 Drexel St., $135,000.
Mystic Homes LLC to Sousa, Joseph L. and Murph, 6227 S. 41st Ave., $150,000.
Garcia, Jonathan and Herminia to Sanchez, Francisco J. Ortiz and Hernandez, Edith J. Trejo, 6250 S. 36th Ave., $142,000.
Ibarra, Martha and Rodriguez, Salvador Ibarra to Navarrete, Jose C. Huerta and Garcia, Fabiola, 6221 S. 39th St., $160,000.
Magana, Adrian and Melissa K. to Nunez, Jazmin Gutierrez, 4212 S. 20th St., $185,000.
Flores, Elvia Rosas and Vasquez, Bernardo to Perera, Ezequiel Rivera and Ramirez, Ma De La Luz Rivera, 4315 S. 16th St., $170,000.
Green, Robert to Sabarro Company LLC, 3948 L St., $50,000.
Aldinger, Ruby Jean and Public Guardian of County of Santa Clara Ca G/C to CPM Eats LLC, 4302 L St., $1,050,000.
Benz, Janice M. to Hall, Anthony and Charity, 918 Atlas St., $175,000.
Wieduwilt, Thomas Edward and Michele A. to Taitte, Matthew P. and Terry, Nicole S., 4031 Drexel St., $216,000.
Marble, Denise to Anderson, Thomas and Liane, 2514 E St., $200,000.
Tegegne, Yalew S. and Gebreyes, Tigist G. to Zaracki, Ricki and Raymond Sr., 4125 S. 42nd St., $120,000.
Guzman, Luis Diaz and Diaz, Jasmine Araceli to Martinez, Ana G. Tejada De and Henrry E., 3361 W St., $156,000.
Hartman, Fred W. to Yellowstone LLC, 1517 Z St., $65,200.
68108
Calinger, Nancy L. to Genthe, Jason R., 1465 S. 14th St., $200,000.
Valenti, Larry L. to Adams, Colten and Cory, 2303 S. 6th St., $145,000.
Haggin, Josh to Mills, Donald and Amor, 2010 Deer Park Blvd., $155,000.
Parra, Marco to Keys Please LLC, 1217 S. 15th St., $120,000.
Engelsgjerd, Michele B. and Patterson, Michele B. to Sjoberg, Sarah and Hall, Carter, 1208 S. 6th St., $290,500.
Evh LLC to Gonzalez, Ismara, 1115 William St., $130,000.
68110
Davault, Homer to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 1826 Manderson St., $56,000.
Stephens Family Revocable Trust and Stephens, Gilbert D. Jr., trustee, to Lincoln, Mark A., 4506 N. 15th St., $13,000.
Davis-Stewart, Felicia and Stewart, Cynthia to Skipper, Theodore, 2114 Spencer St., $155,000.
New Wave Real Estate LLC to Big Fundamental LLC, 1607 Evans St., $75,000.
Stephens Family Revocable Trust and Stephens, Gilbert D. Jr. to Lincoln, Mark A., 4508 N. 15th St., $13,000.
Walnut Grove Investments Inc. to Luth, Jerry, 3410 N. 16th St., $51,000.
Nebalasca, Crystal and Allison, Rasheed to Allison, Rasheed, 1818 Lothrop St., $36,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Doss, L. C. Jr., 3712 N. 19th St., $135,000.
68111
Davault, Homer B. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 3671 Bedford Ave., $20,000.
Davault, Homer B. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 3662 Bedford Ave., $21,000.
MM&L International Corp. to Salinas, Francisca Reyna, 4621 N. 42nd St., $30,000.
Sabarro Company LLC to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 2425 Spencer St., $75,000.
S&M Homes LLC to Own The Pond LLC, 4318 Erskine St., $107,000.
Slotemaker, Gerald R. and Jane A. to Keller, Sean, 2566 Ellison Ave., $127,500.
Willcock, Julie Ann to Sempeck, Jason and Tina Olivia, 5368 N. 29th St., $76,000.
Parker-Eure, Ladonna and Eure, Harry to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 4230 Parker St., $86,000.
68112
Bear Homes PC to Lopez, Juan Lopez and Paiz, Juana Lopez, 2880 Bauman Ave., $106,000.
Byrne, Mathia to Wendell, Carmel M. and Tanner, 7421 Idledale Lane, $140,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Harris, Mia L., 3912 King St., $220,000.
Smith, Kimberly to Herndon, Donald B., 2902 Grebe St., $132,000.
Blackburn, Michael and Young, Sharon to Prescription Properties LLC, 6502 N. 40th St., $118,500.
68114
Daeges, Dorothy to Harman, Van W. III, 716 N. 74th Ave., $232,500.
RBS Management LLC to Cass77 LLC, 1023 N. 77th Ave., $140,000.
Ciurej, Sarah R. and Hardin, Justin to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 108 N. 87th St., $219,900.
Milone, Willa A. and Krause, Elizabeth A. to Rudish, Jayne, 1016 N. 74th Ave., $265,000.
Dowd, Timothy S. to Barnason, Timothy and Nicole, 231 S. 86th St., $525,000.
Hp3 X LLC to Olson, Rebecca and Jamie, 322 S. 84th St., $227,200.
Anderson, Taylor and Roberts, Ryan to Wendel, Nathan L. and Wolfe, Erin A., 9166 Charles St., $200,000.
68116
Barajas, Amy L. and Cleveland, Shane to Perry, Steven P. and Bartlett, Samantha, 16496 Grant St., $225,000.
Shane, Molly G. to Nerz, Matthew and Koellner, Brittany Rey, 15134 Evans St., $275,000.
Foxhoven, Stacey and Brichacek, Stacey to Anderson, Tom and Charlene, 5002 N. 155th Ave., $230,000.
Morgan, Michael J. and Janice F. to Hoch, Daniel Joseph and Jayme Elizabeth, 2708 N. 176th Ave., $500,000.
White, Jason R. and Ashley N. to Siemers, Taylor A., 2915 N. 152nd St., $265,700.
Miller, Mark M. and Karen G. to Fisher, Justin A. and Julie C., 2222 N. 150th Ave., $335,000.
Beardslee, Shane L. and Bossert, Pamela G. to Barr, Robert and Naomi, 6729 N. 159th St., $582,500.
Cook, Mark A. Jr. and April to Ridout, Jon and Reisig, Kate, 3815 N. 158th St., $375,000.
Blatter, Theodore K. and Mary P. to Flores, Taylor and Pedro, 6519 N. 150th St., $350,000.
Kletke, Gerald M. and Shirley Y. to Mullen, John and Mary, 3310 N. 147th Court 2109, $170,000.
Ward, Deborah Leah King to Rogers, Jonathan and McCloskey, Brittany, 2512 N. 150th St., $314,000.
Markise, Robert L. and Deborah A. to Escobar, Bielmar Obdulio Soto and Soto, Esweidy Valdovinos, 6406 N. 163rd St., $498,750.
Sturdivant, Marques and Ashley to Caldwell, Richard Kenyon and Donna Louise, 2221 N. 151st St., $325,000.
Szmyrko, Charlene to White, Jason R. and Ashley N., 14614 Miami St., $365,000.
Goodsell, Darwin L. and Carla D. to Moussa Ismaila and Songne, Faouziya, 16420 Jaynes St., $472,000.
Matheny, Julie and Phillip to Nelson, Jacob T. and Matheny, Grace M., 2322 N. 152nd St., $265,000.
Mahoney, Bryan T. and Karla M. to Sheffield, Chad and Rebecca, 6215 N. 154th St., $381,000.
Holt, Brinda A. to Kortan, Devin, 6636 N. 149th Ave., $251,500.
Duster, Chris C. and Analin to Anderson, Justin T., 14660 Boyd Court, $172,000.
Mayfield, Robert L. and Jeanette M. to Vaidya, Jubin, 16331 Grand Ave., $325,000.
Sanchez, Christopher R. and Christine C. to Curry, Tyler, 3817 N. 161st Ave., $380,000.
Bock, Daniel F. to Mackeprang, Susan M., 15304 Corby St., $290,000.
Emmack, Norman B. and Naomi A. to Z & Z Rentals LLC, 17057 Dora Hamann Parkway, $387,500.
Association of Service Professional Equipping Nebraska LLC to Dorado Group LLC, 3526 N. 163rd Place, $477,500.
Charleston, Jacob M. to Dimmock, Russell, 16252 Saratoga St., $245,000.
Grovijohn, Brad A. to Grovijohn, Debra J., 14473 Saratoga St., $166,000.
68117
Schmidt, Nathan T. and Katrina M. to Vicente, Amilcar O. Vasquez, 4871 S. 50th Ave., $150,000.
Roberts, Justin A. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4872 S. 53rd St., $31,300.
Rosman, Kenneth J. and Veronica L. to Martinez, Efren Calderon, 6023 Orchard Ave., $205,000.
Krance, Edwin D. and Eric L., per rep, to Medel, Jose Trinidad Partida, 5005 S. 60th St., $180,000.
68118
Werner, Carolyn to Heithoff, Morrie M. and Patricia, 1860 N. 176th Court, $241,000.
Ennis, Kathy to Kavanaugh, John F. Jr. and Mary S., 1868 N. 176th Court, $225,000.
Hall, Thomas M. and Pamela A. to Laber, Brittney M. and Anthony B., 812 S. 159th Ave., $411,000.
Travers, Matthew R. and Brittany L. to Kruger, Evan J. and Abigail, 17518 Harney St., $550,000.
Behannon, Daniel I. and Nicole L. to Bushey, Dennis and Cassandra, 811 S. 178th St., $425,000.
Alberts, Trev and Angela to Sorrentino, Joseph A. and Madeline L., 16411 Leavenworth Circle, $540,000.
Hanna, Sharon L. to Madsen, Thomas M. and Carol S., 912 S. 177th Circle, $325,000.
Murphy, Terrence T. and Melanie A. to Person, Austin and Lisa, 720 N. 157th Circle, $915,000.
Oelco LLC to Hajek, Jo Ann, 17020 Hawthorne Ave., $230,025.
Gillen, Daniel J. Sr. and Patricia R. to Roccaforte, William H. and Jane S., 17702 Marcy St., $380,000.
68122
Reeves, Kyle and Kara to Ohlson, Andrew and Calena, 7424 N. 107th Ave., $285,000.
Kami, Suk B. and Hima D. to Gurung, Parbat and Mongar, Sumitra Maya, 7415 N. 74th St., $220,000.
Young, Grant J. and Braxton A. to Blanton, Jennifer, 7714 N. 82nd Ave., $355,000.
Goldstein, Russell Darren and Amy to Mueller, Mark and Walker, Adam, 7302 N. 106th Ave., $285,000.
Rasmussen, Chase A. to Eloge, Barbara, 9239 Craig St., $232,000.
Morgan, Justin E. and Jennifer L. to Milford Select, 8223 Howell St., $181,500.
Friend Logistics LLC to Tomczak, Heather, 7018 N. 74th Circle, $250,000.
Rousek, Matthew J. and Rina to Gark Homes Shv 3 P. LLC, 9138 Weber St., $215,000.
Spencer General Partnership to Grell, Gregory Heath, 7170 N. 85th St., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rai, Suk M. and Limbu, Tulhangma, 7923 N. 84th St., $249,200.
68124
Hoffman, Jo B. to Bakker, Rachel and Aaron, 9935 Rockbrook Road, $465,000.
Berg, Kyler Vande to Clark, Ryan and McConnell-Clark, Jennifer, 8222 Gold St., $300,000.
Habrock, Monty L. and Kara S. to Baltzer, Gregory B. and Habrock, Claire, 2833 S. 107th St., $225,000.
Turnquist, Scott and Lynda M. to Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, 3422 S. 79th St., $208,000.
Marlye, Bobbie Lou and Marley, Steven, per rep, to Reeves, Kara and Kyle, 3429 S. 104th St., $250,000.
Tomlinson, Ryan L. to Sandcastle Dreams LLC, 3229 S. 90th Ave., $205,000.
Sun, Guanqing and Zhu, Min to Stromp, Steven, 2106 S. 87th Ave., $415,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Villalongo, Cristian, 7630 Nina St., $210,000.
Trimble, Anne S. to Lorenz, Jeffrey John and Peralta, Luciana Lupianez, 8905 Hickory St., $455,000.
Fulcher, Thomas G. and Caye S. to Demayo, Miles A. and Gerralyn F., 9317 Oak St., $370,000.
McKeever, Richard J. and Kathleen A. to Gillespie, Michael L. and Kaylee, 1604 S. 99th St., $265,000.
Buckley, Bren L. and Duchek, Douglas Fred to Certified Property Management Inc., 3264 S. 77th St., $145,000.
68127
Brown, Barry Bruno and Hill-Brown, Bessie to Manzer, Allison, 7523 Washington St., $235,000.
Hood, Zachary L. and Jennifer to Colpitts, Amanda K., 8246 Walnut Lane, $175,000.
Payton, W. Frank and Elaine M. to Weaver, Sophie, 9812 O St., $205,000.
Patricia M. Young Revocable Trust and Stuck, Jeffrey G., trustee, to Kearney, Joshua Steven and Susanna Fey, 5033 S. 79th Ave., $207,500.
Romror Properties LLC to Diaz, Johanna and Pena, Emily M., 9579 Weir St., $202,000.
Sorrell, James F. III and Jessica L. to Austin, Bonnie L. and John, 5027 S. 79th Ave., $230,000.
Gause, Steven L. and Kyra E. to Engley, Lauren, 5011 S. 99th St., $211,300.
Valdovinos, Esweidy Soto and Escobar, Bielmar Soto to Garcia, Herminia, 7387 Madison St., $257,000.
Hickey, John A. and Deborah K. to Little, Katherine, 10612 O St., $230,000.
68130
Weber, Donald E. and Milone, Stephanie W., per rep, to Harrington, Vicki and Wells, Bryce, 4030 S. 173rd Circle, $545,000.
Timmerman, Joseph and Amy to Badders, Chelsea Nicole, 16746 Pierce Circle, $250,000.
Altman, William J. and Danielle to Grant, Robert Tyler and Emily P., 1406 S. 163rd St., $290,000.
Herrera, Sonia and Hazael Christian to Dupuy, Taryn and Bradley, 16063 Frederick St., $250,000.
Barker, James F. and Kristine to Larson, Earl Kenneth III and Alison Sader, 19303 Walnut St., $669,000.
Allan, Cynthia K. to Vacha, Deborah A., 2118 S. 177th St., $343,000.
Sorrentino, Joseph A. and Madeline L. to Andersen, Derek Mitchell and Kimberly Kay, 16317 Westfield Circle, $351,000.
Ludden, Kevin and Lindsay L. to Ehmke, Michael S. and Jacqueline M., 17006 Shirley St., $250,000.
Canfield, Jeffrey Donald to Franco, Kathleen R., 1410 S. 190th Place, $450,000.
68131
Cahill, Angelique B. to 4022 Lafayette Ave LLC, 4022 Lafayette Ave., $178,000.
Wallfred, Teresa and Daniel to Anderson, Blake, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5203, $232,000.
68132
Custom Redesign LLC to Poland, Garrett and Sara, 5001 Hamilton St., $180,000.
KTMD Holdings LLC to Mortenson, James, 801 N. 49th St., $270,000.
Coconut Properties LLC to Allied Oil & Tire Co., 5813 Lafayette Ave., $450,000.
Provuncher, Matthew and Crystal to Fitzpatrick, John, 5113 Nicholas St., $425,000.
Rosales, Linda D. and Jaime to RLT Premier Properties LLC, 103 S. 50th Ave., $300,000.
Criss, Scott S. and Boyda, Abbie N. to Belle Vie Properties LLC, 6502 Western Ave., $247,500.
Joan A. Kraft Revocable Trust and Kraft, Joan A., trustee, to Wilson, Zachary Andrew, 601 N. 51st St., $368,640.
Mueller, Bryan and Leigh to Wendt, Josephine, 6554 Lafayette Ave., $315,000.
Hedglen, Callen and Danielle to Chevalier, Sarah and Lechtenberg, Chad, 1107 Mayfield Ave., $235,000.
Kennedy, Linda K. to Stoltman, Amelia Powderly and Carpenter, Daniel James, 5116 Webster St., $475,000.
Bagby, Lisa to Harris, Courtney Weathers, 6630 Western Ave., $230,000.
Kenneth B. Patrick Living Trust and Mount, Kristine M., trustee, to Hoagland, Joseph and Kathleen, 6511 Lafayette Ave., $210,000.
Shandell-Ferer, Ilene W. to Simon Holdings LLC, 6788 Lafayette Ave., $115,000.
6928 Lafayette LLC to Vogt, Shane and Tyler, 6928 Lafayette Ave., $135,000.
Skyline Holdings LLC to VB One LLC, 6939 Hamilton St., $118,000.
6935 Lafayette LLC to VB One LLC, 6935 Lafayette Ave., $132,000.
68134
Brown, Jeremy P. and Elizabeth G. to Gourley, Shawn W. and Kashelle L., 2705 N. 97th St., $255,000.
Ladehoff, Kyle L. and Nalani M. to Adkins, Jason Edward, 2717 N. 98th St., $214,676.
Rechtenbach, Jason M. to Bradford, Courtney, 3835 N. 88th Ave., $195,000.
Marquard, Philip A. and Roberta M. to KP3 Investors LLC, 10310 Boyd St., $185,000.
Applebee, Stephanie M. to Cook, April E., 8704 Pratt St., $270,000.
Spaulding, Caitlin J. and Shawn M. to Thuan, Lian, 8104 Himebaugh Ave., $248,000.
Avina-Reed, Andrew J. and Reed, Andrew J. to Eggli, Meghan and Jordan, 6405 N. 105th St., $330,000.
GTM Properties LLC to Wilson, Nicholas Lane and Paopao-Wilson, Telesiana Mikaylaah-Hing, 7612 Sherman Drive, $175,000.
Auto Bathouse Real Estate LLC to Store Master Funding Xxi LLC, 3711 N. 90th St., $729,804.
Auto Bathouse Real Estate LLC to Rocket Property Company LLC, 3711 N. 90th St., $2,255,675.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Hall, Grant, 9911 Pratt St., $195,000.
Blanchard, Gary Paul and Helen M. to Wah, Hta, 6421 N. 79th Ave., $225,000.
Debra L. Kellberg Revocable Trust and Kellberg, Debra L., trustee, to Genovesi, Angelica P., 9320 Ohio St., $240,000.
Harlow, Taylor and Ryley E. to Wilcox, Kasie and Kriegler, Aaron Daniel, 8773 Fowler Ave., $221,000.
Robert E. McNichols Living Trust and McNichols, Steven E., trustee, to Coddington, Myles J. and Allen, Nicole K., 4810 N. 93rd St., $130,000.
Bailen, Beth and Long, Richard Jason to Woami, Kokousse, 9318 Manderson Circle, $185,000.
68135
Main, Jeffery A. and Jean A. to Joshi, Pavan Kumar and Kumar, Nidhi, 19350 V St., $245,000.
Hemminger, Duane and Nelson-Hemminger, Martha to Boone, Robert Stephen Jr., 6439 S. 185th Ave., $397,000.
Wilkie, Roberta L. and Blacketer, Ronald D. to Wilkie, Roberta L., 6755 S. 191st Ave., $84,050.
Bruegman, Brian E. and Hayley to Wolodkewitsch, Elizabeth Marie and Flock, Jalen Timothy, 19621 U St., $240,000.
McGowan, Luke and Tiarra to Mauro, Kurt S. and Jacqueline M., 18912 T Circle, $240,000.
Hall, Elizabeth and Edwards, Elizabeth to Conselatore, Matthew and Kristina, 5405 S. 157th St., $290,000.
Forman, Christopher T. and Anjanette M. to Palmer, Chad V. and Paulette M., 5521 S. 165th St., $419,000.
McDermott, Mark B. and Megan A. to Whitmore, Scott and Melissa, 16251 Z St., $300,000.
Edward L. & Susan E. Furman Revocable Trust and Furman, Edward L., trustee, to Russell, Mariah, 6528 S. 159th St., $330,000.
Nice, Nicholas J. and Kristina to Heuton, Allan D. and Susan M., 15724 Orchard Ave., $260,000.
Assink, Dale A. and Lea Dawn to Gary D. & Catherine A. Smith Tru and Smith, Gary D., trustee, 17216 Patterson Drive, $343,500.
Karen K. Kula Revocable Trust and Kula, Karen K., trustee, to Ragan, Bobby W. and Esther I., 4614 S. 175th Ave., $385,000.
Grandfield, Cole S. and Carly T. to Chatfield, Kappes and Joy, 5021 S. 196th Circle, $232,000.
Skorcz, Caitlin Danae and Exum, Caitlin Danae to Allassani, Kabiratou Salifou and Tchabode, Tchagbeleou, 5641 S. 193rd St., $235,000.
Ensor, Keith and Carrie to Martin, Wendy L., 17609 Renfro St., $403,500.
Kampschnieder, Keith A. to Daly Enterprises LLC, 18734 U St., $220,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Markey, Tyler Michael and Brandais Morgan, 19927 Madison St., $364,809.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Johnson, Georgia L., 19916 Jefferson St., $355,665.
Oeltjen, Craig L. and Julie B. to Schiele, Philip and Lisa, 6012 S. 157th Circle, $361,900.
Taylor, Glenn F. and Wanda C. to Vernon A. Ortmeier Revocable Trust and Ortmeier, Rita R., trustee, 6709 S. 191st Ave., $240,000.
French, Daniel J. and Jessica R. to Reed, Denise and Phillip, 6112 S. 191st Terrace, $252,589.
Bennett, Shane and Jacqueline to Barry, Christian and Yen, 18771 Holmes St., $350,000.
Prest, Lachlan A. and Kathryn E. to Meyer, Garrick and Terra, 19511 Gail Ave., $250,000.
Calease, David and Jennifer to Cromer, Nathan, 6313 S. 191st St., $335,000.
68137
Austin, John S. and Bonnie L. to Starr, Jessica, 6506 S. 139th Circle, $230,000.
Peters, Marilyn M. and Peters, Kirk A., per rep, to Jaras, Sanjay Ramdas and Sunanda Sanjay, 14986 H St., $290,000.
Schon, Diane J. to Stejskal, Ryan James and Lee, Sheng, 12548 Bartels Drive, $250,000.
Siepker, Bret and Jordan to Orn, Donovan, 14724 Monroe St., $261,000.
Geyza, Justin A. and Nicole C. to Flahive, Lori J., 12643 Ohern St., $236,050.
N2J LLC to Haynes, Grant and Emily, 5310 S. 122nd Ave., $240,000.
Goldsberry, Garrett and Neale to Maaiah, Nadir and Muwanas, Lama, 11418 T Circle, $190,000.
Nestander, Doreen M. to Geyza, Justin A. and Nicole C., 6324 S. 131st Circle, $350,000.
Jankowski, Jolene and Alvin to Cary, Tyler and Aimee, 6366 S. 139th Avenue Circle, $245,000.
Ladwig, Bruce and Bridget to Plagmann, Brandon G. and Pliego, Mandy M. Corona, 14736 Orchard Circle, $230,000.
Vargas, Ayla and Duba, Ayla to Kurtz, Katelyn M., 13716 Madison Circle, $223,000.
Hansen Investments LLC to Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Jr. and Lopez, Cecilia Elizabeth Riesta, 11062 V St., $275,000.
68142
Marie Schroeder Real Estate to Overfield, Mike William Albert, 11030 Girard St., $225,000.
Romero, Ramiro Ortega and Davalos, Maria Cabrera to Clothier, Eric J. and Ann Marie, 10909 Potter St., $225,000.
68144
Webster, Douglas E. and Elena J. to Slaton, Pamela Jane, 12405 Pinewood Drive, $295,000.
Wakeman, John and Nicole to Phillips, Michelle D. and Trevor S., 2511 S. 155th Circle, $295,000.
Bintner, Gayle L. and Beaber, Jim to Cooper, Samuel L. and Paula M., 2223 S. 123rd Ave., $185,000.
Argo, Kim and Eric to Haylor, Sue, 1811 S. 155th Ave., $255,000.
Watson, Christine M. to TCMD LLC, 2125 S. 114th St., $400,000.
Mueller, E. John and Cathie D. to Palma, Ana M., 11506 Oak Circle, $190,000.
Medinger, Howard L. and Panida to Prough, Alec Adler and Brooklyn, 3110 S. 120th St., $190,000.
Gomez, Andrew R. and Rachell R. to Kouma, Nicole Jannette, 13716 Valley St., $230,000.
Jackson, Raymond W. and Barbara B. to Wolinski, Colton and Halpern, Meredith, 1512 S. 141st Avenue Circle, $255,500.
Hale, William J. and Nancy M. to Anderson, Alecia and Miller, Virginia, 14822 Martha Circle, $252,000.
Kasada, Janice L. to Farber, James and Judith, 13729 Grover St., $240,000.
Beaulieu, Scott K. and Gobar, Lisa to Beebe, Robin L. and Nicholas H., 3411 S. 117th St., $290,000.
Citta Family Revocable Trust and Schouten, Cheryl D., trustee, to Wieduwilt, Thomas and Michele, 3421 S. 112th St., $260,000.
Baker, Debra Lee to Reyes, Enrique, 13425 Valley St., $231,000.
Thacker, Kathleen A. to McCoy, Sandra A., 2918 S. 112th St., $267,800.
Steiner, Barbara A. to Stromquist, Jason and Rebecca, 3233 S. 118th St., $290,500.
Gandemey, Geraud Hector and Dena to Kelly, Kristine and Bush, Theresa, 1868 S. 135th Ave., $310,000.
Martin, Patricia R. and O'Brien, Cheryl A., per rep, to Purvinis, Elaine Margaret, 3439 S. 126th St., $177,000.
Team Bruck PC to Vanimpe, Francois and Kristen L., 12507 Crawford Road, $316,850.
Slattery, Timothy L. Jr. and Dorothy W. to Francis, Nicholas D. and Siobhan M., 15405 Lloyd St., $440,000.
68152
Dimari, Jeremy C. to Soe, August and Hser, Nay, 6424 Whitmore St., $199,000.
L4 Group LLC to Lawler, Edward, 7108 Iowa St., $238,000.
68154
Shirley A. Andrews Revocable Trust and Andrews, Daniel R., trustee, to James D. Villotta Family Trust and Villotta, James D., trustee, 915 S. 119th Court, $260,000.
B&F Properties LLC to Woods, Corey, 325 N. 152nd St., $243,000.
Parayno, Roderick and Michaun to Rickover, Anne and Robert, 337 S. 127th St., $405,000.
Jonathan S. Kendall Revocable Trust and Kendall, Jonathan S., trustee, to Krebs, Charles and Emily, 1826 N. 129th Circle, $460,000.
Krebs, Charles W. IV and Emily to Cai, Jian, 831 N. 121st St., $270,500.
Bracht, Andrew J. to Bracht, Teresa M., 11112 Farnam St., $210,000.
Tupper, Katherine M. and McGuire, Katherine M. to Burgher, Jeffrey P. and Colleen E., 12845 Jackson St., $335,000.
Emerson, Tasha and Hansen, Tasha to Wanke, Justin, 333 N. 155th Circle, $250,000.
Flatowicz, Pierre D. and Claire M. to Rachel Skradski Luhrs LLC, 241 S. 111st St., $176,000.
68164
Ray, Cory M. and Katherine L. to Wieczorek, Thomas J. and Kimberly A., 4810 N. 126th St., $245,000.
Brady, Sheryl L. and Collins, Brandon Lee to Keener, Kyle, 5816 N. 126th Ave., $227,000.
Hargis, Gary T. and Anne L. to Moluf, Maureen M., 4923 N. 135th St., $337,000.
Henrichsen, Eric A. and Janette Ridley to Dynamic Properties LLC, 12963 Eagle Run Drive, $350,000.
Stalheim, Nicholas R. and April to Santillan, Luis Eduardo Mazuca and Katriana L. Mazuca, 11208 Martin Ave., $215,000.
Justice, Raeleen C. to Carlson, Derek J. and Allie K., 2636 N. 113th St., $220,000.
Jones, Karen C. to Schneider, Margaret Lu and Greene, Andrew, 6303 N. 131st St., $210,000.
Loyd Maloney Revocable Trust and Pryor, Mica M., trustee, to Baumer, Kyle, 6133 N. 109th St., $175,100.
Mahoney Revocable Trust and Mahoney, Michael J., trustee, to Klabunde, Kyle and Onorato, Kathryn, 12905 Binney St., $400,000.
Barnett, Paul E. and Jacqueline L. to Ber, Hser and Ju, Ju, 4624 N. 130th Avenue Circle, $230,000.
Henson, Julie to Terry J. Patton Revocable Trust and Patton, Terry J., trustee, 11017 Laurel Circle, $195,000.
Grove, Angelica Marie to Linda Tillotson Trust and Tillotson, Linda, trustee, 10932 Larimore Ave., $330,000.
Kolar, Christopher and Carrie to Olsen, Susan J., 4633 N. 136th St., $346,500.
Hannah Ventures LLC to 6322 N. 128th St Intervivos Rt and Nazmul, Mohammed Naser, trustee, 6322 N. 128th St., $230,000.
Bartek, Rachel L. and Joe to Hawkins, Jennifer and Jacobs, Christopher, 12653 Meredith Ave., $300,000.
Randall, Jeffrey D. and Melinda L. to Randall, Curt, 13609 Boyd St., $300,000.
Rohleder, Marianna and Mitchell, Timothy J., per rep, to Horvath, Eric, 11431 Saratoga St., $265,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Echenique, Gregory and Kelsey to Longshore, Daniel F. and Stuthmann, Alycia A., 1330 Hancock St., $150,000.
Alladin, Dawn R. to Hreig LLC, 602 Kountze Memorial Drive, $187,000.
Koziol, Aaron and Callahan, Alainna to Wiechel, Ciara and Medsker, Cody, 1309 Willis Ave., $200,000.
Labart Holdings LLC to Johnson, Tabitha, 2801 Washington St., $110,000.
Godberson, Ronald P. to Lark, Dennis M., 2111 Crawford St., $219,000.
Swayway LLC to Anderson, Thomas N., 2525 Madison St., $135,000.
Guertin, Joseph R. to Sanchez, Maria Loretty and Segundo Postrano, 1023 Parkway Drive, $205,000.
Brooks, Tyler D. and Gail E. to Pacheco, Taylor Edward and Hailey Amanda, 806 Brenton Ave., $235,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Cruz, Said Morga, 2102 Main St., $160,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Barrett, Malcolm D. and Madison A., 1211 Bryan Ave., $181,000.
Doolin, David E. to McCaw, Morgan and Traylor, James, 127 Gregg Pl, $128,000.
Doolin, Miriam U. to McCaw, Morgan and Traylor, James, 127 Gregg Pl, $127,000.
Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Draft, Derek A., 1411 Sunbury Drive, $219,000.
Myhlhousen, Elaine G. to Coombs, Trever J. and Angus, Maren E., 832 Hidden Hills Drive, $295,000.
Wagner, Chad E. and Emily to Hester, Keith Kilbane and Mary Jo, 2701 Hancock St., $146,000.
Pane, Joseph F. Jr. to Bytyci, Elifije Zejnije, 1009 Willow Ave., $162,000.
68028
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Krueger, Keith and Jenna, 7808 S. 196th St., $398,000.
Green, Jeremy Alan and Kristina Kay to Johnson, Troy A. and Jasey E., 21110 Flagstone Circle, $375,000.
Schaefer, Jerome A. and Paula R. to Kick, Todd W. and Janet M., 11105 S. 212th Circle, $345,000.
Conyers, Jon Q. II and Debra J. to Scott, Mary, 10914 S. 215th St., $340,000.
Larson, Randy L. and Crystal L. to Jensen, Timothy J., 111 Wesgaye St., $245,000.
Jensen, Timothy J. to Cleveland, Jerod, 103 W. Plains Road, $175,000.
Weeden, Gabriel T. and Kristina L. to Finnegan, Kyle and Scanlan, Lauren, 20215 Crystal Ave., $330,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Baber, William, 17005 Samantha Road, $277,000.
Rowe, Jonathan W. and Jana J. to Werner, Jacob and Wilkinson, Christina, 21851 Hilltop Ave., $305,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Bartels, Jeffery Paul and Jeanne Marie, 8114 S. 193rd Ave., $420,000.
68046
Sindelar, Ronald G. and Esther M. to Grandview Residences LLC, 1501 Grandview Ave., $3,000,000.
Encinas, Francisco L. and Jillian to Welch, Bradan and Anna, 1132 Devon Drive, $248,000.
Salkeld, Kyle L. and Michaela K. to National Residential Nominee Svcs Inc., 1112 Timber Drive, $440,000.
National Residential Nominee Svcs Inc. to Hrupek, Toby and Traci, 1112 Timber Drive, $440,000.
Doyle, Jared M. and Bethany A. to McCready, Tyler and Kerry, 814 Tara Road, $240,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Saliga, Corinne M. and Matthew W., 11115 Sunburst Drive, $401,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hall, Timothy J. and Natasha G., 11514 S. 112th Circle, $351,000.
Liggett, Daniel D. and Heather K. to Jankowski, Ashley M. and Alvin M., 512 E. 5th St., $183,000.
High Caliber Holdings LLC to Store Master Funding XXI LLC, 767 Olson Drive, $1,310,000.
Bare, Michele A. to Dent, Ryon Eric and Tayler Jo, 725 N. Beadle St., $215,000.
High Caliber Holdings LLC to 700 Olson Drive Holdings LLC, 785 Olson Drive, $400,000.
Javier, Rhomer B. and Laiza T. to Robertson, Keith L. and Jennifer A., 2410 Lakewood Drive, $290,000.
Steiner, Thomas and Suzanne to Hosler, Adam and Sonja Ak, 404 Hogan Drive, $180,000.
Sykes, Morgan B. and Tess to Palmerton, Nicole Scott and Carranza, Vidal Cameron, 802 Sherman St., $325,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Sturgeon, John R. and Jessica N., 10307 S. 106th St., $439,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 12513 Edward Circle, $126,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 11555 S. 123rd Ter, $105,000.
Brown, Jerry and Diane L. to Wojcik, Michael and Shelley, 111 Fenwick Circle, $250,000.
Price, Nathaniel J. to BW Real Estate LLC, 1706 Southview Drive, $240,000.
Alm, Jeremy M. and Kristina A. to Ndembe, Elvis M. and Namuganga, Gladys N., 1712 Walnut Circle Drive, $328,000.
68059
Kohlbek, Randall J., trustee, and Kohlbek, Kathleen A., trustee, Randall & Kathleen Kohlbek Trust to Faria LLC, 19706 W. Hwy 31, $1,100,000.
68123
Galisin, David M. and Sheryl Kay to Cabrera, Enrique Jr. and Jazmin, 914 Thurston Ave., $231,000.
Hatcher, Michele L. and Mario J. to Young, Grant James and Braxton Ann, 4319 Brook Drive, $341,000.
Luck, Edwin A. and Loretta A. to Thomas, Teresa and Bradley, 14810 S. 21st St., $360,000.
Johnson, Timmy and Chancy Soriano to Orr, Joseph and Jennifer, 1903 Oriole Drive, $369,000.
Gress, Kolby G. and Cynthia M. to Brindisi, Vanessa and Mitchell, 2725 Coffey Ave., $280,000.
Johnson, Adam E. and Emily J. to Rosberg, Ryan and Katherine, 13113 S. 26th Ave., $280,000.
Jurado, Mitchelle J. to McClure, Chris and Jessica, 4413 Brook St., $250,000.
Holton, Ronald Gene Jr. and Cruz Holton, Lourdes Maria to Barnachea, Christian M. and Cecilia Katherine L., 2809 Parkside Drive, $248,000.
Sketch, Martin H. and Cindy to Fleege, Jason and Heldstab, Angela M., 1812 Platte River Drive, $160,000.
Trabosh, Evan M. and Jessica K. to Savage, Vincent T., trustee, and Vincent T. & Virginia M. Savage Family Tr, 14314 S. 17th St., $325,000.
Wiemann Properties LLC to Smith, Joshua M. and Hagen Smith, Janea R., 12905 S. 30th St., $265,000.
Lenz, Jeremy and Megan to Ndanu, Miriam, 2510 Raven Ridge Drive, $286,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Singleton, Paul M. and Laila M., 15006 S. 19th St., $274,000.
Perkins, Robert R. and Jackie A. to Scott Road Properties LLC, 10006 S. 9th Ct, $177,000.
Wilson, David Nathan and Carrie to Alvarez, Yunier and Hernandez, Yanet, 4311 Jerry Gilbert Circle, $276,000.
Jeffcoat, Kyle D. and Tsai, Yi Fang to Hoffman, Aaron and Lacy, 3412 Schuemann Drive, $232,000.
Wilson, Justin Charles and Jennifer Gill to Carl, Rachel D., 10610 S. 25th Ave., $266,000.
Mlnarik, Thomas W., trustee, and Mlnarik, Janet L., trustee, Thomas & Janet Mlnarik Revocable Trust to Shaw, Michael and Alison, 3318 Chad St., $260,000.
Bachman, Joshua S. and Kendra M. to Boyer, Christopher and Antonia Marie, 1504 Halifax St., $285,000.
Hatcher, Paula V. to Weber, Jeffery W. and Weber Stacy A., 2333 Hogantown Drive, $132,000.
68128
Keck, Pattarawadee and Michael to Francia, Ariana, 7919 Heather Ave., $155,000.
Turner, Monica J. to Kucera, Patricia and Daryl, 9731 Margo St., $181,000.
Zuroski, Marvin J. and Carol A. to Roth, Gary, 7005 S. 74th St. Unit 207, $190,000.
Berke, Blake and Danielle and Richardson, Taylor D. and Lanie to Jimenez, Hector Ruiz, 7304 Elizabeth St., $200,000.
Erwin, Thomas W. to Williford, Rebecca Lyn, 7726 Willow St., $210,000.
Ezra, Gary L. Jr. and Gayla to Romero, Raquel Guadalupe Perez, 7812 Terry Drive, $170,000.
Trinidad, Carlos and Angelica to Trinidad, Rennee and Christian, 7434 Joseph Ave., $185,000.
Krabbenhoft, Kent M. and Hindmarsh, Deb to Krabbenhoft, Megan M. and Heaton, Michael P., 7010 Michelle Ave., $269,000.
Krause, Emily A. and Michael J. to Burget, Dillon J. and McGee, Shanelia L., 7303 Elm Drive, $220,000.
Hartigan, Michael C. and Cynthia J. to White, Brittney Frances and Thomas, 9436 Park View Blvd., $395,000.
68133
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Campbell, Craig G. and Debora O., 13511 S. 52nd St., $400,000.
Suski, Tammy Sue and Church, James Brian to O'Brien, Sheila and Matthew, 4503 Waterford Ave., $313,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Starke, Nathan J. and Alexis C., 5316 Helwig Ave., $294,000.
Via LLC to Holtmeyer, Joseph and Brittany, 2007 Ridgewood Drive, $390,000.
Scheurer, Marvin W. and Virginia to Thomas, Chandler and Angela, 1906 Skyhawk Ave., $260,000.
Shelbourn, Jeffry W. and Tracie D. to Cubilla, Briceno Gerardo and Ramirez, Maria E. Aquirre, 401 Summerset Drive, $280,000.
Freeman, Katie L. and Karrie D. to Triassi, Michael D. and Natalia Zadoretski Maria O., 11828 S. 52nd St., $385,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Mallory, Potenciana G., trustee, and Potenciana G. Mallory Revocable Trust, 5020 Lawnwood Drive, $332,000.
Waszak, Matthew N. and Kristi Lynn to Wilt, Ashley and Kyle, 2011 Liberty Lane, $343,000.
Wooldridge, Michael A. and Crystal to Lenerville, Kristian and Matthew, 2121 Betsy Ave., $335,000.
Martin, David B. and Mary Beth to Shuput, Matthew J. and Christine T., 2113 Franklin Drive, $374,000.
Ganster, Alejandro R. and Katheryn R. to McPhaul, David Couprey Jr., 12107 S. 49th St., $377,000.
68136
Mander, David to Johnson, Michael and Sarah, 8117 S. 161st Ter, $245,000.
Gower, Jamie and Shannon to Mak, Hannah and Calvin, 16809 Briar St., $360,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Nnaji, Nkechi B. and Ndubuisi C., 18415 Margo St., $380,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rechtenbach, Jason and Mann, Micheala F., 18419 Margo St., $352,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Amin, Rashmik Guha and Poulami Guha, 18423 Margo St., $308,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Storm, Megan and Anthony, 7310 S. 184th Ave., $335,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Vencil Construction Inc., 18256 Cheyenne Road, $91,000.
Melvin, Jessica to Taibemal, Austin and Williams, Lacey, 7322 S. 183rd St., $311,000.
Littrel, Kari to Elwer, Katherine, 7714 S. 161st Ter, $240,000.
Beran, Mary K. and Michael G. to Mazzi, Joseph and Jane, 17201 Banner St., $360,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Thi Builders Inc., 10110 S. 184th St., $116,000.
TTKM Holdings LLC to King, Nicholas and Kaya, 16126 Birch Ave., $265,000.
Thompson, Kenneth D. and Nicole L. to Kahle, Edward J. and Kylie C., 15801 Emiline St., $352,000.
Busboom, Nicole B. to Hendricks, Robert F. and Jessica R., 7679 S. 161st St., $250,000.
McMahon, Raymond A. and Rhonda A. to Libibe, Minam B. and King, Stephanie M., 7331 S. 182nd St., $245,000.
Poots, Ryan and Jennifer to Watkins, Rachael Cassiday and A. Anthony II, 8815 S. 164th St., $316,000.
68138
Libibe, Minam B. and King, Stephanie M. to Thelen, Sarah, 13522 Mercury St., $215,000.
Walker, Terrance L. and Faye A. to Amato, Angela M. and Joshua C., 13206 Chandler Ct, $272,000.
Sunderman, Jacob William to Sunderman, Jacob William and Weis, Rachel, 15417 Chalco Pointe Drive, $140,000.
Wasserburger, Charles M. and Fauniel L. to Geraghty, Meaghan A., 14906 Willow Circle Drive, $225,000.
Hohman, Bryce, and Hohman, Joyce M. and Richard M. to Hartigan, James and Dwornicki, Livia, 12827 Olive St., $205,000.
Hallett, Travis and Langfeldt, Dana to Alberhasky, Sage Alan and Hernandez, Yvonne, 13437 Josephine St., $205,000.
Jasa, David D. to Schlehuber, Brooke, 13235 Carpenter St., $165,000.
Parker, Todd A. and Stephanie R. to Schreiner, Logan, 13812 Edna St., $227,000.
68147
Pfister, Jay Beckaert to Tamayo, Michelle and Severiano, 8004 S. 36th St., $190,000.
Ciaccio, Donna J., per rep, and Jeanette Volcek Estate to Anstey, Bailey and Barone, Nicholas James, 8308 Cedar Island Road, $135,000.
Dinah Inc. to Luvimart LLC, 2605 Chandler Road, $150,000.
Carbajal, Solis Ranferi and Gonzales, Maria Del Rosario Campuzano to Rodriguez, Clemente Jr. and Brenda, 2707 Georgia Ave., $255,000.
Connolly, James J. to Haworth, David and Kathleen, 7223 Chandler Hills Drive, $150,000.
Walenz, Michelle R. to Reinders, Jason Dean and Mandi J., 9506 S. 20th St., $240,000.
Wynne, Nicoli to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 3406 Cherry Lane, $150,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Persico, Alan and Joy, 2124 Gindy Drive, $410,000.
HBI LLC to Holmes, Jesse David and Megan Elizabeth, 2717 Margo St., $151,000.