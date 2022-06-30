RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Krejci Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 11001 N. 169th Ave., $60,000.

Brown, Tracy and Kari to Brunt, Kim and Marian, 8925 N. 169th Ave., $645,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Masterpiece Building Group LLC, 17102 Sophia St., $60,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Masterpiece Building Group LLC, 16909 Sarah St., $50,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7630 N. 167th Ave., $58,751.

Kms-168 LLC to J Walter Builders LLC, 8210 N. 167th Ave., $495,000.

Harris, Jarvis T. and Ashley R. to Atoigue, Philip Jude Tupaz and Jacqueline C., 15509 King Circle, $345,500.

Kinnison, Julie Marie to McGinn, Karen and Joseph, 11819 N. 173rd Circle, $937,000.

68022

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Shadow Ridge Limited Partnership, 3792 N. 192nd Ave., $414,990.

Real Growth LLC to Abts, Timothy and Michon Marcil, 713 S. 201st Ave., $480,000.

Steinbrueck, Bryan S. and Crystal A. to Rehberg, Julie, 4611 N. 206th St., $395,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Waters, James Jr. and Kelsey, 2908 N. 185th Ave., $564,900.

Meyer, Andrew and Tracy to Kelly, John H. K. and Cheryl L., 19501 Wirt St., $440,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stepp, Alecia K., 6410 S. 213th St., $307,150.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Barr Homes Inc., 3909 S. 213th Ave., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hadley Homes LLC, 3923 S. 213th St., $87,000.

Leisey, Jay T. to Benes, Troy and Kristy, 1707 S. 211th St., $460,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wilson, Benjamin M. and Amanda S., 6406 S. 213th St., $352,525.

Hildy Construction Inc. to York, Michael C. and Lausterer, Sharefa, 2914 N. 185th Ave., $592,900.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3201 N. 183rd St., $57,100.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Miller, Ethan and Megan, 3201 N. 183rd St., $565,000.

Ramm Holdings LLC to Boulevard Homes Inc., 2554 N. 188th St., $55,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Citadel Signature Homes LLC, 5705 N. 208th St., $107,500.

Gutierrez, Jose B. and Joanna May to Pacheco, Leobardo and Bernal, Yadira, 529 S. 186th St., $460,000.

John Roth & Son Inc. to Dillon, James K. and Cheryl A., 21105 Greenbrier Drive, $142,000.

Woosley, Monte and Erin to Simpson, Mark W. and Ellen M., 4428 N. 190th Ave., $610,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Sprakel, Luke and Tara Fae, 5030 S. 224th Place, $180,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Friedrichsen, Joel J. and Kristen A., 20958 Camden Ave., $397,297.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Kosch, Joel and Jessica, 3786 N. 192nd Terrace, $406,990.

Halweg, John M. and Kari L. to Shroyer, Russell and Denise, 18508 Hamilton Circle, $500,100.

Echelon Homes LLC to Mathes, Melissa, 3828 S. 212th St., $908,408.

Swanson, John to GW Tackett Inc., 3406 S. 228th St., $448,361.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Mowrey, Shawn and Jessica, 5422 N. 208th St., $589,900.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Joseph & Pamela Dobroolny Trust and Dobrovolny, Joseph R., trustee, 21402 A St., $604,617.

Blondo 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 18119 Miami St., $87,252.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, Brandon D. and Jessica R., 6020 N. 181st St., $446,137.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Manley, John M. and Mary Jean, 18129 Camden Ave., $344,908.

Gehrki, Bernard and Elizabeth to Rogers, Christopher Wayne and Jill Marie, 2118 S. 212th St., $825,000.

Gollapudi, Kartik and Radhika to Houser, Stephanie and Jason, 18815 Taylor Circle, $620,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Sunderman, Timothy and Julie, 5421 N. 208th St., $524,075.

Cambridge Homes LLC to McPherson, Steven and Cassi, 5918 N. 209th St., $450,000.

68064

Johnson, Cory J. and Alison M. to Stang, Daniel T., 25909 Bennington Road, $160,000.

Gilmore, Amanda King and James S. to Reilly, Christine K., 5509 N. 292nd Circle, $1,400,000.

Mielak Designs LLC to Amanda J. King Gilmore Trust and Gilmore, Amanda J. King, trustee, 5902 N. 292nd Circle, $1,679,000.

68069

Joseph P. Hauptman Trust and Muller, Kristin M., trustee, to Jardine, Ryan, 2901 S. 252nd St., $459,500.

Mlkhec Inc. to Bertelsen, Jerry L. and Karen S., 2119 Logan Drive, $351,000.

68102

Futurer LLC to McMaster, Ryan and Tara, 300 S. 16th St. 808, $169,000.

68104

Pu, Tha and Paw, Mui Ya to Wah, Eh and Say, Klo Kweh, 3108 N. 55th St., $185,000.

Lifechangers Academy LLC to Heaton, Joshua, 2715 N. 61st St., $250,000.

Pane, Erik Jason to Enriquez, Moises, 2043 N. 64th St., $185,000.

Parrotts Realty & Investment LLC to Vaillant, Davion, 4731 Fowler Ave., $169,900.

Madison, James K. and Lynda S. to Boggs, Kevin M. and Kimberly K., 3945 N. 55th St., $123,000.

Davis, Laura S. and Rodgers, Michael J. to Burkey, Amanda Ann, 4545 Seward St., $187,000.

Woodson, Justin L. and Grindel, Kirsten to Sampsell, James, 5032 Wirt St., $173,000.

KR Properties LLC to Schulze, Kimberly Lyn and Theodore, 2331 N. 67th Ave., $125,000.

Pool House LLC to Armand, Julie, 5609 Ames Ave., $140,000.

Poindexter, Eugene A. to Kruse, Travis D., 3335 N. 53rd St., $151,000.

Jorgensen, Richard J. and Jorgensen, Kirk R., per rep, to Frey, Paul and Ashley, 6930 Bedford Ave., $212,000.

Cook, Heather L. to Bailey, Caleb and Arp, Sydney, 4839 Franklin St., $305,000.

Reeves, Leslie D. and Ann C. to Watson Rei LLC, 4624 N. 54th Circle, $117,000.

Belfiore, Jennifer and Swanson, Jennifer to Schubert, Gregory Earon Jr. and Dittmar, Jocelyn Cecile, 5709 Manderson St., $180,000.

Cunnington, Jeffrey and Connealy to Denbo, Jeffrey A. and Cardona, Rick A., 1901 N. 60th St., $437,500.

Tran, James V. and Le, Ann Q. to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 2340 N. 65th Ave., $130,000.

Foundation Investments LLC to Hovenga, Andrew, 2316 N. 61st St., $280,000.

Souradjou, Faridath to D-Pack LLC, 2951 N. 55th St., $170,000.

68105

Dushan, Gena R. and Tracey, Peter W. to Ayoub, Michael and Ashley, 4250 William St., $550,000.

Droptine Farms LLC to Lacroix, Gary Anthony and Priscilla Soth, 3144 Mayberry Court, $291,500.

Savage, Marilyn A. and Fleming, Cathleen J. to Fleming, Cathleen J., 4205 Pierce St., $172,000.

Bader Construction LLC to Busteed, Scott and Elizabeth, 910 S. 38th St., $350,000.

Cryer, Karissa L. and Wellenstein, Chris Allen to Redstone Enterprises LLC, 1033 S. 33rd St., $372,500.

Larsen, Mary E. to Larsen, Robert J. and Hunter, Mary A., 4437 Woolworth Ave., $45,500.

Conway, Michael to Hansen, Robert T. and Raymond G., 3521 Jones St., $259,500.

Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 3309 S. 32nd Ave., $114,700.

Castelan, Rigoberto Diaz and Macedo, Maria Alba Dominguez to Hernandez, Oscar Serrano and Serrano, Norma Lilia, 2815 S. 39th St., $215,500.

Hospodka, James A. to Heller, Rileigh, 1012 S. 41st St., $206,000.

Marcea Lee Hovendick Trust and Greise, Catherine, trustee, to Greise, Catherine, 2138 S. 39th St., $187,000.

Anderson, David E. and Susan K. to Saavedra, Brenda Jeanette and Cuadra, Albert L., 1014 S. 26th St., $245,000.

68106

Ruff, Scott M. and Kirkland, Mary L. to Gauthier, Emma and Peterson, Jared, 6021 Frederick St., $220,000.

Conway, Lisa and Hug, Nicholas to Rothlisberger, Jeffrey Keith, 5116 Poppleton Ave., $75,000.

Lepez-Mora, Jose and Montano, Mirella Lepez to Chavez, Jose Manuel Lepez and Montano, Mayra Lepez, 6614 A St., $104,200.

Lampe, Mark L. to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 5019 Gold Circle, $75,000.

Winningham, Peter and Grace to Tully Real Estate LLC, 515 S. 51st Ave., $345,000.

68107

Jimenez, Eva E. and Jimenz-Gomez, Jose Jonathan to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 4520 S. 33rd St., $15,000.

W.G. Construction Service LLC to Serrano, Jose M., 2021 Q St., $192,000.

Ramirez-Jardines, Juan to Zianya Properties LLC, 3382 X St., $92,000.

3907 S. 24th Street Apartments LLC to Avara Investments LLC, 3907 S. 24th St., $385,000.

Pae Investments LLC to Herrera, Delfino Valle and Flores, Angelica Rivas, 3206 Upland Parkway, $115,000.

Slowik, Bernard J. and Mary C. to Guevara, Melissa, 4353 J St., $152,000.

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Gillian, Terrence and Kayla, 4604 S. 22nd St., $169,000.

Deleon, Elida R. to Lagunas, Catalina, 5610 S. 19th St., $64,300.

68108

NR LLC to Bautista, Juan Andres Carmona and Factor, Cecilia Alvarado, 2220 S. 18th St., $300,000.

Joe Real Estate Ventures LLC to Contreras, Blansky, 2009 S. 8th St., $185,000.

Stephens, Matthew Kat and Megan Katherine to CSF Holding Co. LLC, 1413 S. 4th St., $245,000.

Riedl, David T. and Erin M. C. to J&S 4716 LLC, 2730 S. 20th St., $105,000.

Nvestco LLC to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 2901 S. 23rd St., $92,200.

Tillisch, Jeffrey and Tammi to Vb One LLC, 1904 S. 16th St., $170,000.

Kowal, Thaddeus A. and Melissa A. to Muenchrath, Margaret Erin, 1409 S. 17th St., $165,000.

Slingerland, Daniel J. to Nowell LLC, 2470 S. 17th St., $120,000.

Shannon, Liliana E., trustee, to Dolores M. Semin Trust, 2427 S. 23rd St., $125,000.

68110

Allen, Albert III to Aserse, Banchayehu, 2007 Florence Mills Place, $84,000.

Kessler, Donald and Susan D. to Lincoln, Mark A., 814 E. Camden Ave., $55,000.

Melendez, Miguel Padilla and Ortiz, Cindy J. Mejia to Leon, Nuvia Hercules and Navarro, Henrry Omar Robles, 2116 Lothrop St., $61,800.

68111

Brannon, Rodney to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 4215 Meredith Ave., $45,000.

Gumise, George to Arnold, Katharine M., 4312 Grant St., $205,500.

Rugeley, Brett M. to Aguilar, Petra and Bahena, Juan Aguilar, 4305 Fort St., $140,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to FA Properties LLC, 2850 Corby St., $101,000.

Dailey, Chad D. to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 3011 N. 28th Ave., $30,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Duanes, Miguel, 4215 Meredith Ave., $60,000.

Robinson, George and Tiwana M. to Acosta, Gabriel Osvaldo Valenzuela, 3745 N. 39th St., $130,000.

Hankins, Robert L. Jr. and Hankins, Shane E. Sr., per rep, to Hankins, Shane E. Sr., 4233 Pinkney St., $48,000.

Wilburn Rentals LLC to Mendoza, Manuel Gallardo, 2626 Maple St., $192,500.

Hazuka, Beverly J. to Padron, Dayam T. Martinez and Soto, Ronald Gonzalez, 4019 Saratoga St., $85,000.

Yellowstone LLC to Marco, Dawnielle and Bradley, 2418 Ellison Ave., $137,000.

Phillips, William and Anne G. to Sfr3-080 LLC, 4262 Maple St., $95,000.

Sanders, Nia Shanell to Starks, Glenda M., 2817 Pratt St., $61,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Taddy, Bablue and Lily, 5753 N. 35th St., $130,000.

Brian and Helen Idzik Living Trust and Idzik, Brian Joseph, trustee, to Villareal, Aurelio Jr., 4304 Parker St., $115,000.

Vibrant Homes LLC to Miller, June Marie and Steven Edward, 3021 Decatur St., $250,000.

Meyer, Emmett F. and Meyer, Kevin P., per rep, to King, Edmond L. and Cooley, Brenda Lucas, 6327 N. 36th St., $60,000.

Andrew L. & Tracy A. Nielsen-Leas Living Trust and Leas, Andrew L., trustee, to Aviles, J. Apolinar Hernandez, 3485 Boyd St., $85,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Badassflips Inc., 4465 Nebraska Ave., $99,000.

68112

Jones, Parker and Slocum, Larry, per rep, to Buena Vista Development LLC, 2553 Mary St., $150,000.

Brayman, Pierre Craig and Tiffany to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 2866 Ida St., $121,000.

Kirby, Michael Sr. to Grant, Daron C. and Rone, Iona N., 3110 Reynolds St., $255,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Optimal Investment Opportunities LLC, 2308 Redick Ave., $132,000.

Morris, Shirley M. and Roy R. to Abboud, Samuel S. and Trudy K., 7952 N. 39th St., $45,750.

Reeve, Karen E. to Conner, Eric R., 7805 N. 36th St., $235,000.

68114

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Nvestco LLC, 7701 Lafayette Ave., $112,000.

Arkfeld, John B. to Kess, Jase, 714 N. 72nd St., $216,000.

Naughtin, Barbara P. to Anderson, Marlene and Michael E., 8719 Indian Hills Drive, $306,000.

Anderson, Mollie and Marlene K. to Pemberton Conduit Trust and Pemberton, John W., trustee, 8405 Indian Hills Drive 2B3, $225,000.

68116

Coats, Brooke K. and Sinton, Brooke K. to Jackman, David E. and Claudia B., 16363 Lothrop Circle, $500,000.

Larsen, Paul D. and Leah L. to Lemay, Kyle and Kerry, 16541 Fowler Ave., $315,000.

Brott, Ryan and Ashley to Collie, Jensen and Clara, 16422 Ames Ave., $331,000.

Waldron, Lauren E. and Zachary B. to Medeiros, James and Latasha, 16421 Sherwood Ave., $330,000.

Krumwiede, Kyle E. and Alexa Y. to Myers, Kevin and Amber, 15125 Butler Ave., $370,000.

Pier 15 Development LLC to JC Custom Build LLC, 16812 Hartman Ave., $86,000.

Miller, Megan and Ethan to Keiser, John and Weaver, Chelsea, 15311 Spencer St., $285,000.

Coulter, Dwight J. and Harbourne, Emily K. to Naegele-Ashford, Deborah, 16025 Browne St., $260,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to McMillon, Irma, 5513 N. 178th St., $371,500.

Beyer, Jay Linn to Leonard, Sheryl, 5933 N. 158th Court 303, $195,000.

Benjamin A. and Joyce L. Redman Trust and Redman, Benjamin A., trustee, to Jensen, Jeffrey and Paula, 16094 Redman Ave., $292,000.

Prickett, Melissa M. and Seth M. to Pathak, Tanmay and Barthakur, Manami, 4702 N. 173rd Circle, $335,000.

Lausterer, Sharefa to Valentino, Joe and Schafer, Ashley, 4340 N. 173rd St., $262,500.

Turner, Elvett R. and Karen P. to Steward, Nickolas and Ruth Ann, 15133 Miami Circle, $410,000.

Pier 15 Development LLC to JKC Construction Inc., 5819 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $133,668.

Beam, Margaret G. and Fritzsche, Brian to Muganyizi, Amon and Katrina E., 4668 N. 150th St., $320,000.

Johnson, Julie M. and Ommen, Julie M. to Poast, Abigail, 3315 N. 147th Court 1302, $190,000.

Letcher, Kiley N. and James M. to Ohde, Chase and Troe, Emily, 16314 Meredith Ave., $340,000.

Valiquette, Ethan and Jessica to Morgan, Michael Christopher, 4725 N. 175th Ave., $325,000.

McGinnis, Craig A. and Renfrow, Shana to Cole, Katherine V., 14656 Meredith Ave., $258,000.

Hamilton, Kevin L. to Schaeffer, Andrew J. and Caitlyn M., 4834 N. 162nd St., $355,000.

Nicole R. Conner Living Trust and Conner, Nicole R., trustee, to Shoemaker, Christopher L. and Ferole L., 16505 Bauman Circle, $505,000.

Horizon Land Corp. to Kurtz, James and Kathy, 5915 N. 168th Ave., $374,575.

Malik, James and Jerrilyne to Collins, Jennifer M., 17101 Camden Circle, $278,000.

Benner, Shahnaz A. to Shakyawar, Sushil Kumar and Tantuway, Sujata, 16864 Browne St., $271,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kathayat, Ashesh S. and Pradhan, Ava, 16926 Nebraska Ave., $374,248.

68117

Peterson, Tory L. to Cloonan, Patrick M. and Pamela J., 4176 S. 61st Ave., $167,000.

Brown, Gregory E. to Janoweid Enterprises LLC, 5601 S. 52nd St., $96,000.

68118

Ferrarini, Steven J. and Kathleen E. to Larson, Taylor J. and Sabrina M., 15752 Jackson Drive, $351,000.

Wang, Xiaolu and Boegner, Ray to Bruce M. Henderson Living Trust and Henderson, Bruce M., trustee, 17826 Harney St., $752,000.

68122

Stacy, Clark R. to Stacy, Breanna P. and Jake R., 7860 Bauman Ave., $215,000.

Billups, Devon and Hollis, Caprice to Rai, Mon B. and Barta M., 9108 Scott St., $260,000.

11T Ne LLC to Parhelion LLC, 7175 N. 78th Court, $14,000.

Secord, Dennis C. and Tanya L. to Rajendran, Vinothkumar and Sundar, Pavithra, 7014 N. 90th St., $255,000.

Brown, Matthew L. and Annemarie E. to Suryanarayana, Kaushik Yasaswy and Indraneil, Suryanarayana, 8722 Sunrise St., $275,000.

Belgrade LLC to Lake Resources LLC, 7010 N. 97th Plaza Circle, $3,025,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gajmer, Ganga and Soma Rai, 8706 Sunrise St., $288,929.

Hobbs, Christopher Scott II and Caroline Elizabeth to Fritz, Roebert and Robert, 7610 Newport Ave., $225,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mongar, Nar and Kami, Dhan, 7707 N. 88th St., $299,400.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mattox, Bryan and Jerryce, 8526 Reynolds St., $276,945.

Tetterington, Olivia Ona Nicole to Stechschulte, Nathan William, 7420 N. 87th St., $98,200.

Bishop, Nathan and Rachel to Reh, Poe and Meh, Beh, 7318 N. 107th Ave., $320,500.

68124

MH Ozone II LLC to Dudzinski Properties GE LLC, 7016 Grover St., $817,142.

Cap, Joseph A. and Virginia A. to Low, Matthew and Michelle, 3147 S. 105th Ave., $420,000.

Christensen, Martha J. to Winter, Zachary and Ballard, Samantha, 2104 S. 88th St., $423,500.

Drew, Victoria J. to David, Julie C., 9826 Pasadena Ave., $255,000.

68127

Barbari, Garrett P. and Stephanie R. to Carroll, Zachary J., 7561 Madison St., $275,000.

Murphy, Jerome M. and Hendrickson, Rebecca, per rep, to Marsden, Daniel and Morgan, 5824 S. 91st St., $98,000.

Murphy, Nancy Carol to Marsden, Daniel and Morgan, 5824 S. 91st St., $98,000.

Belgrade LLC to Lake Resources LLC, 10000 J St., $2,050,000.

Elder, Tyler and Christina to Palmisano, Joshua M. and Rosemary A., 8712 Monroe St., $260,000.

Briest, Terri J. and Daniel P. to Gradoville, Allison and Stoysich, Benjamin, 9140 Berry St., $305,000.

Lopez, Edward A. and Kim M. to Palmer, Colton and Stephanie, 10409 Jefferson Circle, $450,000.

Anthony Inc. to Plumbers Administration Training Trust, 7220 F St., $3,100,000.

68130

Healy, Lisa and David to Struble, Thomas, 17226 Pierce St., $370,000.

Schinzel, Noal J. and Stacy Jo to Navarro, Anjillica and Adam, 3605 S. 181st St., $475,000.

Milliken, Mason and Laura to Wissmiller, Brock D. and Rebecca A., 1322 S. 197th Ave., $417,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Woodson, Justin and Grindel, Kirsten, 16124 Cedar Circle, $299,000.

Kotschwar, Michael A. and Sandra to Louis, Eden and Adeline, 15606 Spring St., $335,000.

Link, Michael Christopher and Georg John Peter to Loeffler, Brandon and Macaulay, 19009 Ontario St., $351,000.

Dailey, Arnold C. to King, Brian and Melissa, 2811 S. 165th Ave., $425,000.

Briley, Adam M. and Stacey J. to Mukusha, Linda and Atwell, 20184 George B Lake Parkway, $515,000.

Garage At 204 LLC to Packett, John, 20121 Oak St D02, $154,911.

68131

Mancuso, Michael J. and Jeannene T. to Eller, Travis and Vanessa, 4164 Burt St., $166,250.

McCarthy, Molly A. to Harm, Julianne, 4170 California St., $265,000.

68132

Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 4616 Davenport St., $111,000.

Turner, Alexander J. and Abegglen, Hailee to Mitchell, Ronald Alan and Suzan, 5817 Charles St., $250,000.

Monen, James P. and Nancy R. to Musk Associates LLC, 5202 Underwood Ave., $850,000.

Erin K. Kamp Living Trust and Kamp, Erin K., trustee, to Rensch, Gage and Frances, 670 N. 59th St., $725,000.

68134

Dopheide, Neil G. and Dopheide, Andrew P., per rep, to Fliam, Doug, 6105 N. 76th Circle, $142,000.

Kollath, Jolene E. and Val H. to Kollath, Andrew John, 9759 Erskine St., $127,000.

Henriquez, Noe and Jaimes, Berenice to Higgins, Jessica Lynne, 8115 Vernon Ave., $302,000.

Gaudreau, Bryant A. and Simon, Andrew J. to Simon, Kyle J., 4005 Clifton Drive, $160,000.

First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 10524 Spaulding Circle, $177,100.

Watson Rei LLC to Perez, Cristian Jesus, 8537 Pinkney St., $230,000.

Donald W. & Barbara J. Humphrey Trust and Humphrey, Barbara J., trustee, to Amz Homes LLC, 8621 Templeton Drive, $140,000.

Rokes, Catherine E. and Cowdin, Hugh P. to K&Bg Inc., 2016 N. 102nd St., $330,000.

Joseph T. Huettner Revocable Trust and Huettner, Stephen, trustee, to Elliott, Catherine, 9569 Corby St., $245,000.

Glen Ruff and Judy Ruff Trust and Ruff, Glenn H., trustee, to Pavlis, Cindy, 7615 Maple St., $169,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 3605 N. 92nd Circle, $45,821.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 3605 N. 92nd Circle, $66,660.

Vences, Jose R. Molina and Denison, Kerri, per rep, to Red Ladder LLC, 2707 N. 88th St., $76,500.

Samson, Terrance L. and Karen B. to Gwynne, Ian P. and Carrie M., 7838 Military Ave., $360,000.

Horrell, Nathan G. and Perez, Cecilia to Horrell, Dakota and Kayleigh, 2712 N. 97th St., $245,000.

68135

Boie, Jacqueline M. and David E. to Hamm, Brandon and Marissa, 6315 S. 191st Terrace, $315,000.

Ackley, Beverly A. to Whitlow, Matthew and McCarthy, Molly, 17208 Patterson Drive, $397,000.

Larance, Ryan and Caitlin to Smith, Quinn K. and Danielle S., 18720 Birchwood Ave., $345,000.

Zabloudil, Brian L. to Reynolds, Penny L., 19623 S St., $295,000.

Bremers, Eric L. and Janet L. to Healy, David and Lisa, 17606 Riggs St., $455,000.

Howell, Eric J. to Beste, Samuel, 5018 S. 163rd St., $282,000.

Gerner, Christopher Jacob and Shirley Rosemary to Shillingsburg, Anne, 16631 Weir St., $290,000.

Hansen, Jeffrey A. and Elizabeth A. to McGee, Nicolas Michael and Schinning, Kara Krista, 18633 Anne St., $325,000.

Kinnersley, Barry D. and Jessica A. to Mahmood, Amir, 5016 S. 164th St., $290,000.

Timmons, Brian A. and Chandra L. to Harris, Jarvis and Ashley, 17007 Polk St., $420,000.

McMillan, Sarah R. to Sullivan, Daniel and Maddison, 4221 S. 193rd St., $400,000.

Hagen, Galen and Kesley to Massey, Keith and Patricia Aileen, 19959 Polk St., $377,000.

Wright, Cory to Shonsey, Myles P. and Ferrell, Jenna N., 18720 Allan St., $270,000.

Heckert, Elaine D. to Luhrs Properties LLC, 4711 S. 189th St., $140,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Pike, David L. and Kaitlin C., 19802 Washington St., $472,579.

Kaplan, Jacob and Shelby to Smith, Ryan and Kimberly, 17703 Jacobs St., $290,000.

Shats, Oleg Y. and Aelita Yur Yevna to Roland, Daniel and Cheri, 15717 Rolling Ridge Road, $375,000.

Klecic, Christopher to Johnson, Jeffrey S. and Kristina N., 17564 Z Circle, $440,000.

Kramer Properties LLC to Sweat Equity 4412 LLC, 4412 S. 179th St., $207,000.

Tanner, Richard L. and Debra C. to Berman, Bryan, 6113 S. 191st Terrace, $325,000.

68137

Rudloff, Joel M. and Kate L. to Kuhl, Seth D. and Kleinsmith, Sarah, 14935 M St., $250,000.

Dergan, Marcella R. to Ruskin, Nicholas Hart and Suzuno, 13647 V St., $245,500.

Astorino, Maria F. and Lundin, Maria F. to Pradhan, Faruq and Beatrice, 12495 Woodcrest Drive, $462,500.

McKibbin-Woodard, Amanda Jo to Goshorn, Kevin and Rachelle, 15237 Z St., $261,000.

Sol Construction Inc. to Gottschalk, Adam and Olson, Daylee, 11621 Drexel St., $280,000.

Johnsen, Chad R. and Cassie E. to Adams, Nicholas, 14730 Madison Circle, $350,000.

Hanson, Mary Lou to Bleeker, Martin and Havenridge, Rachel, 12411 Woodcrest Circle, $312,500.

68142

Bath, Spencer T. and Nicole J. to Elias, Thomas and Lisa Ann Sonntag, 12678 Read St., $550,000.

68144

Koehn, Ramona to Cool, Brandon, 2323 S. 123rd Ave., $199,500.

Brown, David C. and Kristina T. to Kennedy, Jason D. and Sarah E., 3031 S. 147th Circle, $300,000.

Florence M. Adams Revocable Trust and Hagen, Donna L., trustee, to Morris, Monte and Jackielyn, 2816 S. 136th St., $235,000.

Kunkle, Adeline R. to Craig, Dylan J. and Hagge, Rachel E., 3343 S. 112th St., $285,000.

Smith, Mark and Carla M. to McBride, Lisa L. and Jeffrey P., 3112 S. 137th St., $220,000.

Nanfito, Eric and Naylor, Kaitlin A. to Allen, Madeline M., 11361 Bel Air Drive, $325,000.

McPartland, Karen L. to Halbrook, Cooper Matthew and Paige Nicole, 12335 C St., $220,000.

Davis, Samuel G. and Jennifer L. to Evert, Brian and Cloyed, Betty, 13805 Poppleton Circle, $260,000.

Knox, Justin T. and Kelli to Manning, David and Meghan, 3204 S. 116th St., $365,000.

68154

Infantino, Anthony L. to Green, Corey and Junge, Molly Ann-Marie, 12815 Hamilton St., $525,000.

Brown, Kevin O. and Juliet C. to Robertson-Kanne, Afton and Kanne, Colin, 13822 Hamilton St., $1,020,000.

Bruce A. Moulton Trust and Vanita Jane Moulton Trust to Blakestad, Michelle, 15321 Parker Circle, $325,000.

Long, Tara Sue and Moline, Jayson to Yueill, Christine M. and Brian E., 1215 N. 121st St., $330,000.

George C. Erdel Revocable Trust and Erdei, Judith M., trustee, to Turner, Alexander and Abegglen, Hailee M., 316 S. 123rd St., $478,000.

68164

Chen, Tao to Kunrath, Jason and Hartl, Renae, 2823 N. 126th Avenue Circle, $230,000.

Lemay, Kyle and Kerry to Long, Taylor Cole Witt, 2124 N. 129th St., $280,000.

Doce Select Vistas LLC to Diabri, Abdoul Aziz Bamboarini and Konate, Bidjalwo M., 6520 N. 111st St., $257,000.

Poulson, William and Sierra to Bouthillier, Thomas Noah Jr. and Jaclyn, 5117 N. 139th Ave., $390,000.

Clark, Paulina and Donte L. to Crneckiy, Aleigh M., 11353 Raleigh Drive, $251,000.

Sunderman, Timothy D. and Julie M. to Chambers, Rodney and Debbie, 11323 Queens Drive, $295,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Dynamic Properties LLC to Barfield, Gary A. Jr., 918 McLaughlin Circle, $165,000.

Sutton, Scott Harrison and Yolanda to Myer, Benjamin and Hart, Alexandra, 2308 Julie Circle, $230,000.

Edwards, David E., trustee, and Edwards, Helen D., trustee, to Heartland Center for Addictions Rehab, 1803 Freeman Drive, $270,000.

68028

Bjornstad, Debra L. and Michael T. to Wiese, Zach and Katerina, 12862 S. 229th St., $170,000.

68046

Rife, Twila I. to Doldouras, Zachary and Hage, Maria, 806 Evergreen Drive, $283,000.

French, Elliott O. to Hiatt, Johnathan M. and Forster, Kayla M., 1240 Cork Drive, $383,000.

Mayer, James M. and Lynn M. to Hreig LLC, 703 N. Madison St., $280,000.

Papillion Hospital Partners LLC to Mustang Properties LLC, 529 Pinnacle Drive, $21,461,000.

68123

Luttkus, Christoph Ernst, trustee, and Luttkus, Karen Ann, trustee, to Richardson, Daniel, 2704 Michaela St., $260,000.

Roche, Andrew P. III and Maggie to Gabler, Charles and Kristie, 10104 S. 13th St., $280,000.

68133

Mead, Jesse L. and Leslie to Davis, Tracie and Shawn Tyler, 4606 Sheridan Road, $410,000.

Palensky, James and Denise to Bennett, James and Julie, 212 Castle Pine Drive, $400,000.

68136

Hampton, John and Brittany to Scheidemann, Kevin, 7113 S. 176th Ave., $261,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Niss, Erik and Hannah, 18817 Blackwalnut St., $385,000.

68138

Cihacek, Joshua D. to James, Cynthia A., 13228 Carpenter St., $170,000.

68147

Colby, Tony J. and Lisa A. to Servin, Victor Salazar, 2718 Emiline St., $200,000.

Beckman, Annastazia Lynn to Flores, Jesus M. Sr. and Morales, Manuela Isabel Lopez, 7223 S. 24th Ave., $172,000.

Johnson, Brian S. to BT Realty Group LLC, 2514 Linda St., $225,000.