RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Cardinal Homes LLC to Deas, Ethan and Amanda, 16023 Zac Lane, $476,670.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Devries, Shannon and Friend, Ryan, 12655 N. 161st Ave., $359,960.

Newport Homes LLC to Peters, Zachary M. and Patera, Melanie M., 7315 Kilpatrick Parkway, $450,768.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Houndjo, Tete and Quashie, Emefa K., 7009 N. 167th Ave., $291,052.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shakya, Ananta Man and Ramita, 7021 N. 167th Ave., $254,800.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pham, An T., 14911 Leeman Circle, $295,200.

Bender, Brett A. and Nichole M. to Wold, Tomme J., 7856 N. 147th St., $270,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Childers Custom Homes Inc., 17030 Sarah St., $50,000.

Phillip & Bonnie Apley Revocable Trust and Apley, Phillip M., trustee, to Hammer, Jennifer Lynn, 15938 Mormon St., $287,500.

BP Development LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 12501 N. 161st Ave., $73,300.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bidrowski, Ryan S. and Angelina, 7819 N. 148th St., $283,363.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Laughlin, Richard J. and Debra J., 7010 N. 167th St., $303,938.

Richland Homes LLC to Joy, Nathan and Ashley M., 8618 N. 177th St., $320,570.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lawrey, R. Jeff and Pamela, 16470 Whitmore St., $405,543.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nero, Hillard and Araceli, 7903 N. 149th St., $367,000.

Hemmer, Mark J. and Kara A. to Klug, Laura and Michael, 12144 N. 178th Circle, $1,360,000.

Horne, Derwin R. to Hofer, James Marcus and Karisa Janel, 7346 N. 166th Ave., $300,000.

D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC to Papison, Helinka I., 17508 Potter St., $331,990.

68022

Richland Homes LLC to Yelle, Prasad and Latha, 4221 S. 213th St., $316,608.

Advantage Development Inc. to Durand, Michael and Jennifer, 21664 I St., $601,271.

Roy Ralph & Catherine Ann Segelberg Trust and Segelberg, Roy Ralph, trustee, to Pace & Lee LLC, 21828 Hillandale Road, $250,000.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Jenson, Mark L. and Alexandra J., 18011 Gretchen Circle, $625,000.

Fools Inc. to Nowak, Brennen Patrick and Amanda Marie, 4420 S. 219th St., $409,411.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Gell, John and Lisa, 4545 S. 217th St., $567,700.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Cypress Group Inc., 21320 B St., $85,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Barr Homes Inc., 3908 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Williams, Kristina, 4327 S. 214th St., $341,588.

Belt Construction Inc. to Poppe, Rick and Nancy, 4410 S. 220th St., $574,940.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5806 N. 209th St., $72,500.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hoegemeyer, Thomas C. and Linda L., 20606 Ellison Ave., $689,900.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Walsh, Michael John and Brosnahan, Justine Lee, 3312 S. 212th Ave., $95,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Goei, Travis J. De and Stephani K. De, 20917 Larimore Ave., $392,630.

Skidmore, Steve and Stephan to Parkhurst, John and Korte, Joan, 4104 N. 194th St., $520,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to JBT Holdings LLC, 21626 Grover St., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to JBT Holdings LLC, 21154 C St., $115,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vogel, Timothy A. and Karen L., 21063 Monroe St., $334,875.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Waheed, Imran, 6506 S. 208th Ave., $77,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Waheed, Imran, 6455 S. 208th St., $73,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Waheed, Imran, 6510 S. 208th Ave., $77,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Waheed, Imran, 6461 S. 208th St., $70,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Bell, Deyron, 18414 Grand Ave., $483,510.

Sorensen, Robert J. and Sorensen, Robert J. Jr. to Trausch, Delvin R., 21016 Arbor Court, $450,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Bluestone Custom Builders Inc., 21211 C St., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 3914 S. 212th St., $95,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Nelson Builders Inc., 21502 Grover St., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21063 Howe St., $95,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Jergovic, Marc, 2708 N. 186th St., $579,900.

Altman, William J. and Danielle to Wutzke, Christina Diane, 21212 Appaloosa Drive, $237,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3919 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3802 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Echelon Homes LLC to Wike, Melissa K., 4432 S. 219th St., $599,900.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Advantage Development Inc., 21058 D St., $87,000.

Klm Enterprises PC to Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 21545 B St., $100,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Williams, Christian and Alejandra, 3001 Big Elk Parkway, $611,608.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Painter, Timothy and Tamara, 21411 A St., $752,823.

Vanderwilt, Tamara S. to Paskevic, Alex Michael and Allison Paradise, 18408 Emile Circle, $452,500.

Schieber, Matt and Stacy to Aron, Rebecca and Downey, Ryan, 1602 S. 218th Ave., $2,100,000.

Perrien, Shane A. and Cindy M. to Fuller, Stetson and Joy, 22107 Trailridge Blvd., $625,000.

Cole, Lance and Sharon V. to Petty, Amy and Gerald, 19109 Ohio St., $400,000.

Moody, Anthony E. and Kantor, Nancy J. to Stenzel, Matthew and Olivia, 3915 S. 205th St., $370,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Guthrie, Ryan J. and Haley C., 3108 N. 184th St., $609,900.

Savant, Alex L. to Box, Catrina L., 21371 Blaine St., $148,850.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Rathonyi, Laszlo R. and Long, Kirbi J., 3114 N. 183rd St., $599,900.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Concept Homes & Design Inc., 3899 S. 210th St., $115,000.

Sun, Yuze and Shi, Wen to Strategic Asset Management LLC, 610 S. 180th Ave., $327,500.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Bender, Brett A. and Nichole M., 4819 N. 187th Ave., $549,900.

Gillick, Anthony G. Jr. and Ashley B. to Courtney, Michael P. and Nancy L., 20922 Barbara Plaza Circle, $275,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 20962 Polk St., $79,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 6518 S. 208th Ave., $79,000.

Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2321 N. 182nd Ave., $76,845.

68064

Kirkwood, Marilyn G. to Kirkwood, David W., 36 Ginger Cove Road, $550,000.

68069

Brooks Builders Inc. to Smith, Theresa, 23275 Agee Lane, $298,917.

68102

Hiatt, Dustin and Pratt, Susan to Mababil LLC, 420 S. 11th St. 410, $600,000.

68104

Four Jays LLC to Herring, Logan and Caveye, Caitlin, 6029 Ruggles St., $125,000.

Peyton, Eva Jeanette and Peyton, Vickie, pe rep, to Thomas, Tom and Angela, 6806 Ogden St., $175,000.

Battle, Rosa E. to Strayer, Kaitlin, 6715 Himebaugh Ave., $150,000.

Hohenstein, Melissa to Young, Laurie and Boyle, Jessie, 4819 Erskine St., $168,400.

Satorie, Spencer J. and Jessica to Dawson, Alexa, 2818 N. 45th St., $190,000.

Shirk Management LLC to Telos Holdings LLC, 2523 N. 48th Ave., $175,000.

Settje, Richard and Laura to Tri Futurity Home LLC, 1720 N. 45th St., $95,000.

Kponton, Louis Agbeko and Quam-Dessou, Paowa Kponton to Sierra, Luis Alonso, 4116 N. 64th St., $163,000.

McCarville, Scott C. to VB One LLC, 5809 Northwest Drive, $138,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Davies, Robert, 6409 Hartman Ave., $278,000.

68105

Cortes, Jose and Chaidez, Magali to Randolph, Ashlyn, 2716 Shirley St., $190,000.

Don Shafer Graphics LLC to Oneworld Community Health Centers Inc., 1321 Park Ave., $725,000.

Hershey, Janet Louise Irwin to Gaupp, Kay, 3267 Center St., $175,000.

Tesina, Kenneth J. to Smith, Thomas and Helen, 2120 S. 42nd St., $181,000.

Hansen, Dale A. and Patricia A. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 4068 Valley Circle, $100,000.

CQ Properties LLC to Miller, Ryan, 1145 Park Ave., $207,000.

Two Blue Doors LLC to Miller, Ryan, 1334 S. 30th Ave., $223,000.

68106

Hampton, Jeffrey D. and Lanai L. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 5861 Gold St., $67,500.

Cutshall, Maria R. to Invest Omaha SC LLC, 4909 Mayberry St., $230,000.

Vipond, Michael David and Spanbauer, Lori Lynn to Invest Omaha Sc LLC, 957 S. 49th St., $250,000.

Pearson, Jerard J. and Zamzam K. to Invest Omaha SC LLC, 4901 Mayberry St., $290,000.

Besch, Michael E. to Invest Omaha Sc LLC, 969 S. 49th St., $600,000.

Stark, Joan D. and Gloria J. to Miller, Kristy and Stark, Kathy, 1210 S. 60th St., $73,333.

H & S Partnership LLP to Wicks, Andrew J. and Tomes, Anne, 1820 S. 60th St., $220,000.

Fajardo, Gloria to Fajardo, Carolina Prada and Martinez, Rene Gavina, 4510 Hascall St., $145,000.

Messick, Joyce N. to Scout Properties LLC, 2301 S. 49th Ave., $182,500.

Jacobson, Michael A. II to Broekemeier, Hannah, 3710 S. 48th St., $205,000.

68107

Delong, Juanita Faye and Neely, Pamela M., per rep, to Sfr3-050 LLC, 4503 S. 21st St., $106,000.

FA Properties LLC to Bothwell, Byron, 4534 S. 15th St., $68,000.

Swanson, Jessica to Guzman, Karina, 5135 S. 41st St., $140,000.

PGM Real Estate LLC to Janoweid Enterprises LLC, 5210 S. 23rd St., $82,000.

Nero, Araceli and Hillard E. to Leon, Felipe, 4536 S. 39th St., $216,000.

Falcon, Rondolfo C. to Perlmer Investments LLC, 1541 W St., $100,000.

Code Blue Investors LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3515 U St., $105,000.

68108

DFP LLC to Gomez, Marco A. and Liuba, Alexandru S., 1117 William St., $150,000.

68110

RSV Properties LLC to Wilbeck, Grant M. and Corey, 2104 Maple St., $152,500.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to FA Properties LLC, 5012 N. 22nd St., $130,000.

Smith, Carl Lester Jr. and Buchanan-Smith, Jeannette to Lin, Jenny, 3724 N. 18th St., $79,500.

Givehand, Autumn to Uebele, Elizabeth Christine, 6333 N. 24th St., $147,000.

68111

H & S Partnership LLP to Bates, Elizabeth M., 4542 N. 41st St., $95,000.

Floyd, Harley N. Sr. and Floyd, Harley N. to Gonzalez, Jose Rafael, 4116 N. 38th St., $28,000.

PNL Properties LLC to Maner, Angela Marie, 4016 Maple St., $139,900.

New Peace Ministries Inc. to Pentecostal House of Praise, 3403 Seward St., $125,000.

Bernal, Irma Liliana Coronado and Tristan, Alberto Castillo to Sabarro Company LLC, 2518 Burdette St., $20,000.

Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Martinez, Anderson Balmore Miranda, 3736 N. 40th St., $72,500.

Sabarro Company LLC to Problem Property People LLC, 2518 Burdette St., $36,000.

68112

Wiese, Chad W. to Lopez, Jose, 9420 N. 29th St., $116,000.

Madison, Dorothy L. and Salts, Lenora A., per rep, to VB One LLC, 6750 N. 35th St., $116,000.

Prescription Properties LLC to Hti, Paweh and Ser, 6502 N. 40th St., $185,000.

68114

Burke, Michael C. and Kristine M. to Oliveros-Martinez, Melquecidec, 1414 Maenner Drive, $172,750.

Blue Jay Development LLC to Nash, Jordan, 8853 Izard Circle, $223,000.

Stanesick, Vincent R. and Stanesick, Neal V., per rep, to Segura, Angela Mayte Guerrero, 779 Cole Creek Circle, $185,000.

Petersen, Marlin D. to Petersen, Marlin and Roberts, Charlesa, 8339 Nicholas St., $43,500.

Hank & Reese LLC to McGee, Jeremy, 1022 N. 76th St., $255,000.

EFLIQ Design Restoration LLC to Rismiller, Cynthia, 108 N. 87th St., $365,000.

107 Properties LLC to Benson, Jason and Autumn, 8918 Farnam Court, $651,930.

Cifuno, Bobette M. and Bruggeman, Bobette M. to Dinh, Devin and Thien, 9119 Meadow Drive, $230,000.

Kotcherlakota, Vani Vijaya to Pandharpurkar, Mahesh and Kotcherlakota, Suhasini, 600 Ridgewood Ave., $79,533.

68116

Holiday, James D. and Amy R. to Many Moons LLC, 5009 N. 168th Ave., $200,000.

Bresleys Inc. to Callahan, Lynne Renee and Claassen, Daniel John, 17224 Taylor St., $232,500.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 6006 N. 170th Ave., $89,200.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Marquardt, Nicholas and Tiffeny, 6006 N. 170th Ave., $646,341.

TS Global LLC to Brown, Charles Dewey III and Danielle, 14927 Wirt St., $237,500.

Otto Properties LLC to Bakhit, Talina N. and Hailee I., 15127 Newport Ave., $253,609.

Bresleys Inc. to Tatroe, Matthew Perry and McKenzie Rae, 14469 Meredith Ave., $212,500.

Neal, Thomas L. and Holly Berquist to Warneke, Christian A. and Demasi, Lauren E., 5105 N. 161st Avenue Circle, $340,000.

Bresleys Inc. to White, Lauren and Dirk A., 14453 Grand Ave., $215,000.

Naro, Peggy J. and First National Bank & Trust of Clinton, per rep, to Powers, Kathleen T., 3118 N. 176th St., $365,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Opfer, Cameron and Ashley, 5309 N. 177th St., $359,921.

Wheeler, Brenda Gail to Myrna C. Niewohner Revocable Trust and Niewohner, Anthony J., trustee, 15072 Evans St., $306,000.

68117

Johnson, Anne P. to Rivera, Andrea Diaz, 6225 Buckingham Ave., $170,000.

Triple Enterprise LLC to Raible, Michele, 4622 M St., $139,000.

Barrett, Bernard F. and Susan M. to Barrett, Bernard Joseph and Shannon Ranae, 5007 S. 46th Ave., $142,000.

Mendoza-Lopez, Efren to King, Dylan and Kara, 5630 S. 51st Ave., $180,000.

68118

Deane, Sherleen J. to Cahalane, Patrick and Barnes, Michaela, 811 S. 156th Ave., $275,000.

Bauwens, Nicholas D. and Allie R. to Wynn, Cierra Kayte, 1823 N. 176th Place, $245,000.

Schulte, Brian to Wynne, Catherine and Howard, Robert, 15618 Capitol Circle, $280,000.

68122

Tharp, Aaron W. to Willsey, John and Lindsey, 7415 N. 76th Ave., $240,000.

Graff, Jessie and Dittmer, Jessie to Lisse, Acacia Lynn and O'Flaherty, Christopher Scott, 8210 Hanover St., $220,000.

Dean, Dylan to Elkin, Peter, 9158 Black St., $250,000.

Special T. Masonry Inc. to Valder, Rohan and Pais, Preema, 6611 N. 79th St., $219,100.

Scannell Properties #451 LLC to SFG STPK LM Omaha LLC, 8376 N. 72nd St., $57,368,723.

Schmidt, Brady to Wagner, Alicia, 8201 Craig Ave., $110,000.

68124

Rowland, Denise M. to Rowland, Patrick and Pamela, 8137 Barbara St., $163,000.

Jo Anne Amoura Properties LLC to Mahoney, Jean D., 8210 Arbor St., $188,000.

68127

Bewley, Anthony R. to Cordova, Leslie and Baltazar-Francisco, Ector, 7335 Washington St., $275,000.

Nordell, Ronald G. and Nordell, Donald, per rep, to Perry, Joseph D., 8053 Main St., $125,000.

68130

Pacific Grocery LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, 1221 S. 203rd St., $7,379,071.

1991 Properties LLC to Benak, Jared S. and Schrack, Bailee R., 17118 Shirley St., $381,005.

Sieler, Patricia A. to Wiedel, Benjamin and Nicole, 16615 Frances St., $266,800.

Paskevic, Alex M. and Allison P. to Stenger, Bryce James and Olson, Lindsey Nicole, 2915 S. 160th Circle, $322,000.

Bernard R. & Helen L. Beck Trust and Beck, Bernard Ray, trustee, to Clark, Travis M. and Heather, 2309 S. 183rd Circle, $510,000.

Triplett, David and Nott, Joann Diane to Steffes, Robbie L. and Melissa, 3537 S. 169th Circle, $155,000.

68131

Barber, Duane J. and Robin P. to Mukherjee, Sandeep and Urmila, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4501, $485,000.

L&J Investments LLC to Suncone Holdings LLC, 3810 Dodge St., $1,550,000.

Solem, Diane to Salgado, Alec and Bridgette, 134 N. 34th St., $224,000.

Jung, Lawrence and Linda Dianne to Schaefer, Kyle Matthew, 405 N. 31st St., $165,000.

Vogel, Len L. and Braden-Vogel, Bobbie Jo to Sams Goat LLC, 3520 Cass St., $180,000.

Hales, Patrick S. to Seibert, Chance and Caitlin, 815 N. 43rd St., $192,500.

68132

Penrice, David and Christine to Barton, George and Megan, 5414 Nicholas St., $1,150,000.

Barton, George and Megan to Wilcox, Elsa Lilja and Andrew Bradley, 5206 Underwood Ave., $524,950.

Elkhorn Heights Inc. to Underwood Rentals LLC, 817 N. 47th St., $375,000.

Kay, Thomas S. and Jennifer to MKAM LLC, 4738 Capitol Ave., $172,000.

68134

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Mendoza, Carlos E. Sibrian and Sibrian, Carlos, 3518 N. 82nd St., $227,500.

Wilson, Brent to Dendinger, Donald R. and Jane P., 2323 N. 81st St., $241,000.

Syndicate Properties LLC to Meyers, Christopher J. and Alyssa R., 10512 Laurel Ave., $220,000.

Jeffers, Adam M. and Jeffers, Lester, per rep, to Finch, Jeffrey and Brinna, 9187 Boyd St., $194,000.

Krep LLC to Red Spruce Properties LLC, 9524 Binney St., $1,200,000.

Schultz, Leslie to Kucirek, Rebekah A., 3013 Cottonwood Lane, $190,000.

Shepherd, Richard Foster to Cunningham, Clayton, 5111 Eastridge Drive, $255,600.

Punch It Out Inc. to Cooper, Jennifer A. and Mark C., 9406 Ames Ave., $235,000.

Big Score Investors LLC to Asian Family Super-Market LLC, 6026 N. 72nd St., $517,725.

Bavari, Sima and Edens, Christopher James to Sanders, Scott Thomas, 9730 Fowler Ave., $195,000.

NE Obliviscaris LLC to 10665 Bedford Avenue LLC, 10665 Bedford Ave., $1,500,000.

Rice, Tina M. and Preuss, Tina M. to Roth, Matthew and Aleesha, 2609 N. 102nd Ave., $295,000.

68135

Thoendel, Keith and Johnson, Erin C. to Kuta, Dylan P. and Elaine M., 18713 Allan St., $250,000.

Nowatney, Nick S. and Supaporn to Shea, Thomas, 4830 S. 177th St., $600,000.

Broekemier, Bryan and Desirae to Vanderloo, Jordan, 19461 S St., $258,000.

Saner, Hillary and Flynn, Hillary to Yi Zou & Yuning Feng Lv Trust and Zou, Yi, trustee, 5607 S. 193rd Ave., $265,000.

Hall, James J. and Cassie R. to Janovsky, Laurie Lynne and Ryan Ellis, 17110 T St., $415,000.

Janovsky, Ryan Ellis and Laurie L. to Ilardi, Dominic and Katie, 18707 Cinnamon St., $285,500.

Gangwish, Steve J. and Delores J. to Mohammad, Anwar Basha, 20032 Blaine St., $368,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Shultz, Michael K. and Erin L., 19904 Jefferson St., $482,236.

68137

Dean, Larry and Zanteen to Palmer, Michael and Jennifer M., 15256 V St., $265,000.

Demaranville Family Trust and Allmendinger, Jacqueline S. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 14830 Berry Circle, $217,000.

Jodeen F. Petersen Revocable Trust and Shively, Clarice J., trustee, to Hill, Derek J. and Wolf, Taylor E., 12336 Gail Ave., $300,000.

Ace Properties LLC to Swerczek, Nathan and Christo, Carrie A., 11209 Roxbury Drive, $650,000.

68142

Vonknorring, Connor Allan and Devin A. to Poehling, Cory, 11017 Black St., $229,000.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 12819 Mormon St., $85,000.

Blue Ridge Builders LLC to Schutz, Stephen J. and Katelyn L., 13024 Reynolds St., $460,000.

Theisen, Nathaniel S. to Barla, Ved Bharat, 13915 Wyoming St., $269,000.

68144

Rennels, Ian and Caputo-Rennels, Nicole to Jorgensen, Michael B. and Jessica L., 10826 Cedar St., $502,500.

Alrubaiai, Imad to SGC Property Management LLC and Ullsperger, Andrew F., 11820 Cedar St., $267,500.

Egnaczak, Bianca to Ram LLC, 13478 Kingswood Drive, $160,000.

Koken, Russell L. and Vogt, Daniel L., per rep, to Miller, Verlin R. and Ann M., 2311 S. 123rd St., $168,000.

68152

Dempsey, Robert M. and Linda to Bryson, Sharan, 6614 Plum St., $556,000.

Neuvirth, Frank J. and Stoakes, Holly V., per rep, to Downs, Daniel and Odessa Nicole, 8234 N. 47th St., $280,000.

Verschuur, Carol A. to Leong, Hans, 7635 N. 58th St., $168,000.

Lagrone, William to Thompson, Carlina, 6924 N. 56th St., $134,000.

Eker, John F. III and Janis J. to Dew, Josh W. and Michelle L., 8715 Raven Oaks Drive, $420,000.

Brown, Beauford U. III and Phyllis to Walsh, Daniel and Kristin, 9212 N. 52nd Ave., $380,000.

Watchtower Investment Group to Terrazas-Rincon, Emilio and Kafka, Stephanie, 7104 N. 50th Ave., $222,000.

68154

Thomas E. Stevens Living Trust and Stevens, Jordan D., trustee, to Stevens, Christopher S., 12229 Rose Lane, $340,000.

Guthrie, Haley C. and Smith, Haley C. to Konen, Jacob C. and Taylor-Konen, Katharine R., 15418 Burt St., $342,000.

Ewing, John W. and Vivyonne L. to MBI Financing II LLC, 13516 Burt St., $720,000.

McNeil Co. Inc. to Lois E. Christensen Revocable Trust and Christensen, Lois E., trustee, 858 N. 143rd Court, $174,000.

Damme, Patrick and Melissa to Bender, William Jason, 12307 Izard St., $325,000.

Becher, Phillip J. and Kousgaard, Richard A. to Shaw, Nick and Peterson, Travis, 1030 Eldorado Drive, $329,000.

68164

Teko, Adamah P. and Ornela Y. to Doce Select Vistas LLC, 6520 N. 111th St., $186,000.

Ponce, Ally and Sadil, Ally L. to Kriener, Amanda, 12965 Miami Circle, $225,000.

Wojcik, Sophie and Plumb, Sophie to Kilroy, Christina, 6302 N. 128th St., $215,000.

Dreamvesting Properties I. LLC to Korn, Travis and Ayer, Dawna Raejean, 10862 Mary St., $270,000.

Curran Living Trust and Curran, Gail H., trustee, to Cable, Drew, 5517 N. 111th St., $238,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Gootkin, Tyler M. and Von Brock, Allison to Newcomer, Abigail, 2406 Madison St., $168,000.

Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to Taylor, Jesse and Beverly Lahlum, 1520 N. 10th St., $275,000.

Crawford, David E. and Sue E. S. to Malloy, Robert J. III and Chandler, Lisa, 1806 Madison St., $245,000.

Brodecky, Adam and Billi Jo to Jimenez, Daniel and Garcia, Edith, 1001 Colorado St., $250,000.

Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to Robinson, Jeremy C. and Garcia, Adriana V. Rodriguez, 2102 Avery Road, $246,000.

Pratt, Norma R. to Pratt, Sharon Kay, 1502 Mildred Ave., $150,000.

Clark, John R. and Bette B. to Hoang, Roy, 203 Lorraine Drive, $230,000.

68028

Butler, David P. and Taryn C. to TSP Holdings LLC, 406 Highland Drive, $176,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Brown, Joyce Janet, 16865 Jackson Ave., $328,000.

Gowen, Dr. Lance Trust and Gowen, Elen H. Administrative Trust to Hamell, Robert J. and Laura, 22509 Capehart Road, $1,050,000.

Shook, Phyllis M. to Shook, Phyllis M. and Mahan, Patrick and Danell, 20936 Birch St., $92,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Franco, Anthony and Wilson, Shelby, 12125 S. 209th Ave., $390,000.

McRae, Joyce R. to Kreitman, Gage Morrell, 202 Glendale Circle, $193,000.

Stover, Karisa M. and Alex J. to Elston, Marchelle A., 21334 Castlerock Lane, $415,000.

68046

Richland Homes LLC to Bewley, Anthony, 11050 Cove Hollow Drive, $375,000.

Hellbusch, Joyce I. to Hellbusch, Andrew and Emily, 811 Richelieu Ct, $265,000.

McNatt, Robert Jr. and Lani Frances to Delgado, Domingo and Michelle, 10568 S. 110th Ave., $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Barth, Caleb, 10456 S. 113th St., $313,000.

Full Circle Real Estate Inc. to Buildtor LLC, 403 Pioneer Road, $190,000.

Kerkman, Kyle and Taylor to Campbell, Austin and Sheyenne, 230 Windsor Drive, $254,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bieker, Jacqueline, 10359 S. 97th St., $436,000.

Schmid, Albert J. to Jones, Justin and Whitney, 615 E. 6th St., $200,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Edwards, Robert and Lynn, 11759 S. 113th Ave., $357,000.

68123

James, Oraefo and Emily to Cook, Ryan Alan, 3403 Lookingglass Drive, $240,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Farrington, Alecia Tamar Shand, 12907 S. 44th Ave., $396,000.

Abrahamsen, Erik and Shannon to Stream, Douglas Kyle and Debra Kay, 1811 Mayflower Road, $375,000.

Rutland, Nathan A. and Ashley N. to Schrunk, Otto J. Tr, 11805 Quail Drive, $307,000.

Keirans, John P. to Correll, Danielle Elizabeth and Troy and Hickey, Stephanie Anne, 10509 S. 25th Ave., $220,000.

Foehrweiser, Jamie Scott and Nicole M. to Ludwig, Zachary and Haley, 2912 Lynnwood Drive, $286,000.

Jacobs, Khadiji G., per rep, and Janice M. Coleman Estate to Salifou, Kodjo and Chelsea, 2511 Charles Circle, $180,000.

Liberty Land LLC to Horizon Realty Inc., multiple addressess, $172,000.

68128

Houston, Gloria A. Tr to Crym Properties LLC, 7308 Frederick Ave., $162,000.

Hostler, Emily Marie to Callihan, Rachel, 7346 S. 69th St., $160,000.

Dickey, Wesley J. and Bobbie J. and Domnick, Jill M. and Ryan and Dickey, Josh D. and Ristow Dickey, Wendy L. to Modlin, Gordon K., 7111 S. 78th St., $128,000.

Palma, Vilma E. to Yolanda, Irma, 7112 S. 79th St., $135,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Eaker, Jasmine A., 5409 Lynnwood Drive, $324,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Podany, Brad M. and Lisa M., 13502 S. 54th Circle, $399,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hubbard, Jamie W. and Rachael B., 13510 S. 54th Circle, $359,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Cunningham, Kristopher M. and Pollack, Athena M., 5013 Lynnwood Drive, $343,000.

68136

Plasencia, Efrain and Molly K. to Lechuga, Eder Cruz and Perea, Cristal Ermila, 17711 Josephine St., $225,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Davis, Melvin L. and Nicole R., 7708 S. 185th St., $375,000.

Poe, Mary Beth Trust and Blair, Timothy Kay Tr to Lichtenberg, Barbara A., 7013 S. 163rd St., $278,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rawley, Mary D., 9319 S. 179th St., $348,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Harvey, Nicholas and Schuller, Brittany, 9568 S. 183rd Ave., $347,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dean, Larry N. and Zanteen C., 17621 Palisades Drive, $322,000.

East Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, multiple addresses, $98,000.

Windsor East Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8123 S. 178th St., $98,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Horn, Lucas and Jordan, 18307 Prestwick Circle, $378,000.

68138

O'Malley Pamela J. to O'Malley Patrick and Meredith, 13967 Margo St., $250,000.

Price, Brent D. and Nancy M. to Thilking, Sheri B., 13923 Josephine St., $250,000.

Goins, David Paul Sr. Trust and Goins, Dorene Kay Tr to Riemann, Benjamin J. and Rena R., 15240 Robin Drive, $272,000.

Ward, Lyle D. and Janice E. to Bohaty, Anthony J. and Jill E., 15017 Chalco Pointe Circle, $100,000.

Presby, Charlotte A., per rep, and Hayden G. Presby Estate to Salifou, Kodjo and Chelsea K., 13103 Lillian St., $185,000.

Collins, Melissa to Stickney, Cody and Brianna, 15037 Chalco Pointe Circle, $250,000.

68147

Liekhus, Mark S. Sr and Melanie S. to Kueffler, Patrick Jr. and Brookelynn, 7401 S. 41st St., $167,000.

Marsh, John and Caryll to Foreman, Andrew, 7208 Chandler Hills Drive, $165,000.

Ibarra, Ruby T. and Toledo, Jennifer A. to Gonzalez, Christopher Velazco and Hernandez, Dominguez Gabriela, 2623 Greene Ave., $213,000.

Frantz, Robert James and Jessica W. to Juniors Property Management LLC, 9608 S. 27th St., $365,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Johnson, Alana R., 6404 Centennial Road, $395,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Anderson, Erik and MacKenzie, 6431 Kyla Drive, $367,000.

Kudlacz, Richard A. and Beth A. and Ohlinger, James Dean and Carlene Anne to Kudlacz, Nikki and Kirkland Richard, 4521 Borman St., $139,000.