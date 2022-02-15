RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Lesperance, Gabrielle E. and Paul C., 8010 N. 167th St., $449,078.

Lyons, Connor and Alexandra to Robinson, Ashley and Dillon, 14804 Young St., $295,000.

Silverstone Building Co. LLC to Kolar, Chris and Carrie, 7255 N. 172nd St., $453,506.

Evolved Structures and Lim Construction LLC to Goduguchinta, Leela Prasad and Puthalapattu, Dimpul, 465 N. Molley St., $379,118.

Bryson, Sharan N. to Linden, Robert E., 15809 Young Circle, $265,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rhen, Colin A. and Jenna N., 7912 N. 148th St., $256,752.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Wolverton, Jeffrey and Sarah, 7245 N. 172nd St., $481,773.

Kms-168 LLC to Dean Properties LLC, 16611 Gilder Ave., $67,950.

O'Doherty, Shamus S. to Petersen, Dane, 7660 N. 147th St., $245,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, Riley T. and Hannah J., 7913 N. 148th St., $276,974.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brooks, Kareem A. and Dominique C., 7158 N. 167th St., $346,999.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Robinson, Christopher B. and Stacey R., 7016 N. 167th St., $318,508.

Weiland, Jerome N. and Weiland, Thomas G., per rep, to Pabian, Hunter and Johnson, Layne, 14601 Knudsen St., $235,000.

Kms-168 LLC to Huntington Homes LLC, 8217 N. 167th Ave., $79,950.

Kelner, Jordan to Ballesteros, Maiya and Nelson, Damon, 15260 Bondesson St., $260,000.

Beach, Jack R. and Lori L. to Swallow, Michael, 8220 N. 164th St., $388,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roberts, Grant and Shyanne M., 7152 N. 167th St., $327,100.

68022

Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Real Estate Co. Inc. to Shane and Amber Allen Trust and Allen, Shane, trustee, 3507 S. 228th St., $250,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Mercury Contractors Inc., 4410 S. 218th St., $69,200.

Blondo 180 LLC to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 2705 Big Elk Parkway, $87,409.

Wonder, David to Cole, Christopher and Laughlin, Nathaniel, 20738 Hemlock Circle, $378,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Clyde, Dalton and Abigail M., 20906 Larimore Ave., $383,525.

Louis, Marlene and Folkers, Lori, per rep, to Olson, Mike and Amber, 21260 Harney St., $325,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bonine, Mark D. and Danielle L., 6110 S. 211th St., $348,369.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Adrian, Carl F. and Rheta R., 20966 Polk St., $558,000.

FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 4602 N. 186th St., $135,000.

Pandey, Sanjit and Upadhyay, Navodita to Jerabandi, Raghavendra C. and Basapathi, Sushma, 4915 N. 208th Ave., $412,500.

Greckel, David D. and Renae M. to Vacek, Collin and Darby, 18207 Lafayette Ave., $467,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Five & Five Development LLC, 6302 S. 208th Ave., $967,500.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Siniard, Steven B. and Julia C., 21735 Blaine St., $506,929.

Lallman, Wayne D. and Angela K. to Nordquist, Luke, 20710 Cedar Circle, $200,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Eaga, Suman and Javvaji, Tejaswini, 4602 N. 188th St., $380,679.

Gutschow, Sarah and Wagenfuhr, Sarah to Jaffery, Cyrus and Michelle, 213 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $510,000.

Bergstrom, Jeffrey S. and Aaron to Simons, James, 602 S. 201st Ave., $517,000.

68064

Gem Holdings LLC to Soco Industries LLC, 30030 W. Reichmuth Road, $700,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Dorfmeyer, Troy Eugene and Kelly Rae, 6709 N. 293rd St., $250,000.

Sager, William L. to Dostal, Jordan T., 101 W. Whittingham St., $175,000.

Grimm, Emma Jane to Ueberrhein, John C., 9059 N. 276th St., $285,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Athen, Blake and Sara, 5306 N. 290th Circle, $255,000.

68104

Lawless, Kimberley K. to Pappan, Miles, 3115 N. 48th St., $154,900.

Sprowls, Robert F. to Horst Power Realty Group PC, 3516 N. 47th Ave., $77,000.

Kerary Investments LLC to Mekonnen, Tikikel A., 6125 Bedford Ave., $220,000.

Higbee, Brian D. and Marti to Williams, Brandy N., 6306 N. 53rd St., $193,000.

Palmisano, Victoria M. and Anthony R. to Brodersen, Cale Rohde, 2762 N. 49th St., $180,000.

Seigel, Katja S. and Starkey, Katja to Adkisson, Nathaniel and Kirsten, 3406 N. 65th St., $155,000.

Slump, Jamie to Scimecca, Chris and Erhart, Melanie, 5140 Grant St., $330,000.

Sahler Street Springing LLC to Sams Goat LLC, 4842 Sahler St., $1,600,000.

Palmisano, Anthony R. and Victoria M. to Vargas, Armando, 6314 Military Ave., $151,000.

Sullivan, Joshua K. to Running, Rebecca A. and Carlos A., 5815 Miami St., $190,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Johnson, Devante and Stallbaumer, Sydney, 5831 Sahler St., $150,000.

Stennis, Jessie Adell and Ruby M. to Lippold, Kayla R. and Barbour, Travis R., 5605 N. 51st St., $170,000.

Wlliams, Nick R. to Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC, 2915 N. 65th St., $125,000.

Joy, Saw and Poe, Ta Ler to Paul, Paul and Ter, Say, 4529 Grand Ave., $160,000.

Faughn, Amanda to Contreras, Rafael, 7075 Binney St., $38,750.

Faughn, Tammy and Shane to Contreras, Rafael, 7075 Binney St., $38,750.

68105

Pomerleau Group LLC to Henry Louis LLC, 617 S. 35th St., $1,848,000.

Reidstone LLC to Elkhorn Parkway LLC, 816 S. 38th Ave., $91,666.

Greystone LLC to Newport Avenue LLC, 4407 Leavenworth St., $395,000.

Vargas-Perez, Noel to Ali, Tariq, 4109 Valley St., $340,000.

Kenny, Patrick A. to Dfk Innovations LLC, 3143 Mason St., $105,000.

Brooks, Samuel and Ana to Best, Brendan James Gerardo and Wofford-Best, Lela Gayle, 3511 Walnut St., $265,300.

Greystone LLC to Blp Holdings LLC, 4307 Leavenworth St., $91,666.

Sevrenlf LLC to Mdm Construction LLC, 2132 S. 42nd St., $695,000.

Revense, Zachary John and Grossman, Caleb John to Sanchez, Luis Fernando and Franco, Ana Isabel Duran, 2502 Pierce St., $160,000.

Andrews, Randall L. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 3114 Poppleton Ave., $118,000.

68106

Wilson, Sarah to Ketcham, Keith E., 628 S. 55th St., $219,900.

O'Hearn, Colin to Double A. Homes LLC, 2112 S. 49th St., $150,000.

Worrall, Timothy R. and Lyndsey T. to Poppleton Investments LLC, 5615 Pierce St., $212,500.

Fulton, Russell P. and Nancy A. to Worrall, Timothy and Lyndsey, 4711 Walnut St., $385,623.

Bisenius, Kathryn and Youngblade, Kathryn to Langdon, Peter, 6215 Pacific St., $230,000.

Sloup LLC to Sloup, Garrett, 6034 Frederick St., $77,000.

Bottjen, Cassidy to Circo Strategic Investments LLC, 965 S. 55th St., $287,900.

John M. Dolan and Donlan, Kevin T., per rep, to Meister, David J. and Donlan, Kathleen, 6006 Woolworth Ave., $165,000.

Black, Robin L. to Anderson, Christopher and Sarah Labedz, 4687 Mason St., $252,001.

Foster, Ruth to Foster, Louise and Karen, 5124 Leavenworth St., $57,333.

Centaur Properties LLC to C&M Farms LLC, 3325 S. 66th Avenue Circle, $945,000.

Sorensen, Ryan and Prewitt, Leanne to Abinader, Eliza M., 4923 Woolworth Ave., $192,000.

Gorman, Anna and Gregory T. to Carson, Debra, 4516 Walnut St., $300,000.

68107

Ruiz, Cesar J. and Tomasa to Mata, Felix and Rke, 3256 Polk St., $60,000.

Baker, Keith M. and Lainie to Gomez, Nerlyn Estuardo Castellon and Garcia-Aguirre, Maria Elena, 1830 Jefferson St., $130,000.

Rose, Jason Michael and Molly A. to Weddle, Anthony and Maggie, 4202 S. 12th St., $168,000.

Refurbysh LLC to Vidal, Itzamar Rodriguez, 3809 U St., $195,000.

M1 Radon Plus Waterproofing LLC to Tran, Thinh, 2203 W St., $186,000.

68108

Bolek, Anna and Joseph A. to Williams, Bobby Henry Jr. and Mary Ellen, 3024 S. 17th St., $24,925.

Williams, Bobby Henry Jr. and Mary Ellen to Doerneman, Jacob, 3024 S. 17th St., $102,000.

Wallace, Jordan M. to Carl, Andrew A. and Brianna M. D., 1414 S. 11th St., $160,000.

68110

Mosley, Nola and Brontelle Sr. to Stalvey, Ryan, 1807 Miami St., $74,000.

Vintage Management LLC to Mohamed, Abdelhamid, 1533 Willis Ave., $30,000.

Deal, David and Lathan, Tamika, per rep, to Berakah LLC, 2201 N. 24th St., $150,000.

68111

Randels, Harry J. and Karen J. to Katemanity LLC, 3743 N. 36th Ave., $50,500.

Anderson, John R. and Erica M. to Black Swan Homes LLC, 4405 Vernon Ave., $108,000.

Kaj Corp. to Dunn, Patricia and Dunn, Wc, per rep, 3876 Parker St., $50,000.

Dunn, Patricia and Dunn, Wc, per rep, to Sabarro Co. LLC, 3876 Parker St., $35,000.

Sabarro Co. LLC to Sfr3-050 LLC, 3876 Parker St., $65,000.

Lor, Tou and Feuy Luang to Pi, Pi and Pho, Shee, 4403 Jaynes St., $150,000.

Murrell, Luceal and Harrington, Felica G. Gd to Skyline Rentals LLC, 5337 N. 25th St., $55,000.

Imagine Generations LLC to Deal, Marcus, 6115 Belvedere Blvd., $35,000.

Gurung Brothers Real Estate LLC to Diyali, Sumiran, 3864 Franklin St., $118,500.

Lbd Investments LLC to Sfr3 050 LLC, 4337 N. 32nd St., $89,000.

Caruso, Richard J. and Mary A. to Swaitseven LLC, 1611 N. 35th St., $55,000.

Caruso, Richard J. and Mary A. to Swaitseven LLC, 5345 N. 33rd Ave., $65,000.

Bales Real Estate Solutions LLC to Molvig, Aimee R., 6326 N. 32nd St., $133,999.

68112

Polesky, Karen L. to Boes, Alexander C. and Mathine, Michelle M., 9969 High Point Circle, $430,000.

Metro Spec Corp. to Punch It Out Inc., 2740 Titus Ave., $105,000.

Davis, Jerry W. to Lofing, Jordan and Olson, Alexis, 3111 Clay St., $180,000.

68114

Maverick Empires LLC to Perez Plaza LLC, 701 N. 87th St., $157,000.

Baker, Wolford S. Jr. and Susan K. to Nassa, D. Anselme and Genevieve, 8411 Hamilton St., $375,000.

Stovall, Alisa D. to Stovall, Alisa D. and Kevin D., 1856 N. 93rd Court, $85,900.

Hruby, Jean to Dah, Tah and Kler Moo, 1718 N. 107th Ave., $240,500.

Buhrman, Velda M. to Zimmerman, Steven M. and Caitlin H., 9828 Louis Drive, $270,000.

68116

Stanzel Revocable Trust and Stanzel, Michael A., trustee, to Sammons, Gabe and Ariel, 15512 Corby St., $274,900.

Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Matos, Miguel and Christina Dunbar, 3310 N. 177th St., $710,000.

Anderson, Blair E. and Bonnesen, Blair Elizabeth to Heckman, David J. and Mariah M., 2322 N. 163rd St., $265,000.

Hill, Chase and Camie to Allington, Megan, 2724 N. 154th Ave., $350,000.

Youngers, Margaret Eryan and Bradley to Boldt, Michael John and Kristina M., 3215 N. 169th St., $385,000.

Richardson, Robert L. Jr. to Taubenheim, Mariah J. and Taylor, Robert, 4305 N. 163rd St., $350,000.

Gregory, Steven M. and Laura J. to Cronican, Robert Jc and Filippelli, Francesca R., 2622 N. 166th St., $333,700.

Edward Custom Homes LLC to Heider, Kelbey and Nicole, 5702 N. 169th St., $549,565.

Richland Homes LLC to Johnson, Cassandra and Brian O., 15352 Norwick Drive, $367,978.

Rakhimov, Farrukh and Achilova, Saodat to Boyd, Justin and Shana, 17313 Emmet St., $445,000.

Holmstrom, Kenneth D. and Lisa K. to Thorn, Tyler and Susan, 5004 N. 145th St., $235,000.

Fisher, Aaron S. and Jil M. to Wagaman, Kolton G. and Jennie, 6214 N. 159th Circle, $440,000.

68117

Omaha Bedding Co. and Omaha Bedding Co. Inc. to Black Elk Development LLC, 4011 S. 60th St., $8,400,000.

Colvin, Ina Scharmaine to Callahan, Tommy P. and Lobo, Elizabeth, 4523 S. 60th Ave., $130,000.

Kracher, Kelsey M. to Reder, Benjamin, 4213 S. 62nd St., $150,000.

Dvorak Rentals LLC to Hausinger, Vilma Y. Salinas De, 4474 S. 61st St., $118,000.

68118

Timanus, Barry J. and Linda C. to Cooney, Melissa E. and Jacob A., 16002 Decatur St., $325,000.

Eberspacher, Marilyn J. to Prochnow, Melissa, 1708 N. 174th St., $367,000.

68122

Thomas, Lakishia to Reh, Pray, 7390 N. 77th St., $227,000.

Dabbs, Gordon Keith and Carmen M. to Schmidt, Daniel and Colabello, Shari, 7309 N. 72nd St., $135,000.

Perez, Adam J. to Rai, Dhan, 7412 Wyoming St., $240,000.

Smith, Natalie I. to Paw, Mar, 7796 N. 88th Ave., $256,250.

Kula, Ryan J. to Kula, Ryan J. and Orozco, Sergio, 9106 Potter St., $100,000.

Fleming-Rhine, Barbara C. and Fleming, Barbara C. to Fleming-Rhine, Barbara C., 8306 Iowa St., $106,000.

Oldaker, Douglas and Kathleen M. to Oldaker, Kevin W., 7510 N. 75th St., $243,000.

68124

Stebbins, Ross A. and Sandra K. to Bartels, Karsten and Mayes, Lena M., 2149 S. 84th St., $347,000.

Weiner, Aaron D. and Vaughn, Therese to G&R Investment Group LLC, 3013 S. 76th Ave., $174,000.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Dougherty, Joseph William and Dongilli, Sophia Josephine, 7803 Woolworth Ave., $385,000.

Piatek, Julian and Malgorzata to Saquib, Abu Taiyab Md Nazmus and Juliann, 3435 Cornhusker Drive, $170,000.

Kingsley, Donald L. and Karmann, Linda K., per rep, to Learch, Matthew David, 8007 Pasadena Ave., $165,000.

McCormick, Andy and Lueth-McCormick, Kassie A. to Dickey, Sandra Jo, 1714 S. 75th St., $380,000.

Garg, Nitin to Nielsen, Drew and Kelly, 8906 Hickory St., $620,000.

Richter-Egger, Dana and Heather to Heldridge, Thomas and Gayle, 7462 Rogers Road, $200,000.

68127

Ponderosa Chateau LLC to Harvest Development IV LLC, 6709 S. 73rd Circle, $4,000,000.

Landon, Matthew D. and Brande to Burt, Corey James, 7363 Jefferson St., $241,000.

Dean G. Preister Trust and Preister, Dean G., trustee, to Carnazzo, Shelly A. and Paul A., 5405 Bay Meadows Road, $231,000.

Kotecki, Kyle A. and Cortnie D. to Bruggeman, Kaden and Mimick, Lauren, 4742 S. 99th Circle, $240,000.

Bender, John Henry and Cindy Jean to Bender, John Henry and O'Brien, Karen Kay, 7748 Park Drive, $74,600.

Tems LLC to Tlustos, Robert J. and Sara, 8729 Orchard Ave., $220,000.

68130

Moore, Clive R. and Margaret E. to Davis, Matthew and Moore-Davis, Robyn, 16512 Gold St., $210,000.

Halverson, Dennis Warren to Crawford, Holly, 16624 Pierce St., $265,500.

Ronald B. Roots Family Trust and Kluver, Douglas D., trustee, to Bonnet Creek Holdings LLC, 2432 S. 182nd Circle, $112,500.

Goracke, Ellen M. to Markel, Micki Lynn, 1304 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $645,000.

Markel, Micki and Moylan, Micki to Vanderwilt, Derek and Tamara, 1819 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $550,000.

68131

Bhika, Nikesh and Bipin to Grossman, Melissa, 105 N. 31st Ave., 604, $112,500.

Anania-Martinez, Arielle and Martinez-Turbi, Javier to Hosking, John M. Jr., 3000 Farnam St. S3I, $106,000.

Patel, Rupal and Raj to Gingin LLC, 505 N. Saddle Creek Road, $141,900.

68132

Eisenhardt, James W. to Eisenhardt, James W. and Wiegmann, Stefanie, 1019 N. 67th Circle, $213,850.

Basye Real Estate Concepts Inc. to Vb One LLC, 6624 Hamilton St., $103,000.

Reidstone LLC to Newport Avenue LLC, 4801 Chicago St., $395,000.

Becker, Christian R. and Krystel G. to Wilson, Ada and Walker, Matthew, 5630 Western Ave., $315,000.

Paulsen Smith Properties LLC to Jgc Investments LLC, 4822 Chicago St., $1,850,000.

Means, Rebecca L. to Grossman, Terry Michael and Julie Ann, 678 Parkwood Lane, $290,000.

Taadaa Enterprises LLC to Sleddens, Jill, 6313 Hamilton St., $135,000.

O&V Properties LLC to Cummings, Carly and Dylan, 809 N. 48th St., $211,000.

68134

Candanoza, Jaime Jr. and Celina to Mctizic, Thomas R. and Deametria L., 5706 N. 91st Ave., $250,500.

Reh, Pa and Kaylaw, Helena to Price, Crystal and Erik, 7528 Hartman Ave., $215,000.

Clough, Richard J. and Sandra K. to Weidner, John and Laura, 9518 Blondo St., $260,000.

Quackenbush, Julie A. to Bailey, Dennis and Nancy, 3723 N. 77th St., $215,000.

Camelot Village Development Co. LLC to Kwik Shop Inc., 2202 N. 90th St., $750,000.

Meisinger, Alan and Eleanor to D-Pack LLC, 7622 Sherman Drive, $150,000.

68135

John & Melissa Lazoritz Revocable Trust and Lazoritz, John P., trustee, to Hofmeister, Jackson, 4608 S. 198th St., $505,000.

Sikora, Douglas P. and Nancy E. to Cushing, Nicholas and Sabrina, 15819 Polk Circle, $360,000.

Wiebe, Leeann and Folkers, Kyland to Nelson, Keegan, 16515 Rolling Ridge Road, $365,000.

Elko, Paul J. to Luu, Andy T. and Nguyen, Ngoc, 5705 S. 159th St., $327,000.

Sbs Kapital LLC to Duffy, Mark, 18183 Polk Court, $235,900.

Frey, Frank Anthony to Fonseca, Daniel Diogo Ferrao Da Trindade and Guerreiro, Ana Sofia Paulo, 19451 Gail Ave., $248,000.

Miller, Michael C. and Cheryl M. to Pentecost, Ingrid and Elisara, Karen Lynne, 6432 S. 177th St., $415,000.

Waterman, Zachary R. and Vivian N. to Poe, Ta Ler and Taw, Heh, 16170 T Circle, $400,000.

68137

Hart, Kevin M. and Marlee A. to Asuh Inc., 5915 S. 152nd St., $250,000.

Armstrong, Paul D. and Janell C. to Jakes, Shirley and Kerrick, 5815 S. 115th Circle, $250,000.

Eagle Properties LLC to Fallick, Jay B. and Kylie A., 14524 N St., $251,500.

Jakes, Shirley M. and Keller, Shirley M. to Davies, Stephen M., 5611 S. 123rd St., $200,000.

Cosentino, Aaron and Kylie to Schwening, Kristen, 6615 S. 154th St., $243,000.

Chramosta, Lacy and James to Munnelly, Anne, 14630 M St., $245,000.

68142

Daniel & Elizabeth Setlak Trust and Setlak, Daniel E., trustee, to Wallingford, Scott M. and Shannon R., 7902 N. 124th St., $733,600.

68144

Boldt, Michael and Kristina to Orr, Joshua, 12010 Bel Drive, $212,000.

Trio Elite Homes LLC to Gold Star Property Solutions LLC, 11206 Martha Circle, $275,000.

Thornquist, Brent S. and Patricia A. to Millsap, Edwin G. and Vicki K., 12621 C St., $200,000.

Adams, John D. and Claire E. to Stratton, Larry and Kurmel, Staci, 1606 S. 114th St., $475,000.

13315 A. Street LLC to Marco Dreams LLC, 13315 A St., $954,960.

Sci Funeral Services LLC and Sci Funeral Services Inc. to D&J Olson LLC, 11902 West Center Road, $1,425,000.

Ralph and Kathryn Forke Living Trust and Forke, Kathryn M., trustee, to Forke, Emily and Thomas, 12519 Poppleton Ave., $160,000.

Watson Rei LLC to Watson, Kelsey, 3105 S. 118th St., $315,000.

Just, Shirley J. and Just, Michael J., per rep, to Sinkule, Joseph A. and Nancy A., 13576 Walnut St., $250,000.

68152

Kings Heritage Estates I LLC and Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Mj Omaha Re LLC, 5307 Bauman Ave., $1,575,000.

Gizzy LLC to Brill, Garn, 4708 Manchester Drive, $250,000.

Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC to Rawashdeh, Reem, 6231 Country Club Road, $410,000.

Ruhe, Anthony D. to Ro-Dan LLC, 8746 Raven Oaks Drive, $170,000.

68154

Broncos Land Co. to Waples, Thomas M. and Angela M., 840 S. 112th Place, $337,500.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Russell, Thomas and Haley, 15036 Cuming St., $337,500.

Om 114 S. 122 Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to Gabb, Betsy Shoestall and James Neil, 114 S. 122nd St., $360,100.

Bonura, Michael Andrew and Kimberlee Bethany to Beninato, Gregory M. and Erin C., 13816 Charles St., $835,000.

Violi, Peter Lp to Guffey, Cody and Rethwisch, Cali, 607 S. 124th Ave., $365,000.

68164

Teo, Alan and Eng Tong to Lin, Haidi and Yuzhi, 6213 N. 129th St., $188,000.

Manchester, Cleveland and Violet to Arif, Muhammad Ulfat, 13443 Taylor St., $330,000.

Shelbourn, Donald and Brooke to Swanson, Hyejin and Ricky, 11619 Mary Circle, $236,000.

Newton, Mark P. and Leslie A. to Dinh, Lam and Nguyen, Thanh, 13019 Jessie Ave., $280,000.

Smith-Sandhurst, Christine L. and Smith, Christie to Bell, Dedrick, 2323 N. 120th Avenue Circle, $185,000.

Parker, Lisa to Bride, Lori A., 4909 N. 126th Ave., $200,000.

Fregoso, Yolanda Georgina and Ayala, Erik to Shrader, Eric and Deshiro, Toni, 5123 N. 116th St., $255,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Bass, Steven L. to Mercado, Bismark Axel Diaz and Bradley, Kimberly Elizabeth, 1217 Sunset Drive, $189,000.

Blaha, Mark A. to Payne, Aaron, 1404 Warren St., $185,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Scherer, Shawn and Cassandra, 11316 S. 170th St., $353,000.

Varner, Robin and Jason to Rubeck, Darwin and Katherine, 21338 Castlerock Lane, $360,000.

Lawry, Mary K., per rep, and Anton J. Lawry Estate to Shahwan, Ann and Jacob, 528 S. Ave., $170,000.

192&370 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc. Hildy Homes, 11359 S. 190th St., $95,000.

68046

Benson, Margaret Josephine to McCrary, Angelica and Alan, 806 Shannon Road, $277,000.

Budd, Darlene M., per rep, and Bonnie J. Robertson Estate to Swanson, Kurt and Harshbarger, Amanda, 1004 W. Perry St., $270,000.

Montoya, Lisa M., successor trustee, and Joseph David & Carol Sue Mitchell Re Tr to Guillermo, Efren Ruiz and Garcia, Julie, 809 Pineview Drive, $275,000.

Wilsey, Chris M. and Mindi L. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 11408 S. 124th St., $89,000.

Comstock, Terry A. and Saoirse L. to Miller, Baron and Kellye, 620 S. Adams St., $160,000.

Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Showcase Homes Inc., 9862 S. 98th Circle, $90,000.

68059

Peters, Jane E. to McCleary, William, 860 N. 5th Ave., $185,000.

68123

Jones, Marsha to Contreras, Gustavo and Celia, 13527 Glendale Circle, $230,000.

Fickel, Nicholas F. to Rojas, Jorge and Estelle N., 11524 S. 35th St., $236,000.

Richey, Robert B. and Jennifer J. to Olive Street LLC, 17308 Ivy Circle, $30,000.

Mosi Properties LLC to Coonfield, Michael J. and Franks, Jazmin E., 2305 Nottingham Drive, $205,000.

Wilson, Todd A. to Ripoli, Craig and Jennica K., 3316 Chad St., $240,000.

Horizon Realty Inc. to Smith, Mary and William, 12108 S. 44th St., $332,000.

Meinholz, Meredith and Luke to Robinson, Hunter Allen and Nikelle Bird, 12749 Forestdale Drive, $290,000.

68128

B&G Realty LLC and Marcus Southport LLC to Tbtcr2021 LLC, 000000000, $2,500,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Morgan, Patrick D. and Evangelea, 5014 Sheridan Road, $425,000.

68136

Rourke, Timothy J. and Mary L. to Harp, Robert D. and Pamela D., 16031 Virginia St., $388,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kroll, James, 9715 S. 184th Ave., $389,000.

Auto Owners Insurance Co. to Borgman, Cathy J., 9614 S. 175th Circle, $358,000.

68138

Shaw, Eliason Taylor M. and Eliason, Steven Michiel to Garwood, Jared and Meredith, 7507 S. 147th St., $175,000.

Donner, Nicholaus A. and Hallie L. to Nielsen, Ryan and Rachel Culross, 7884 S. 151st Circle, $260,000.

68147

Hug, Eugene D. and Hug, Daniel R., co-per rep, Zofia Hug Estate to Hug, Jerry M., 7216 S. 41st Terrace, $175,000.

Brandon, Kevin to King, Christopher and Keely, 7511 Ira Circle, $185,000.

Sharkey, Alexis and Bean, Brent to Staub, Ryan, 7706 S. 30th St., $215,000.

68157

McDowell, Zachary and Lyndsay to Underhill, Caleb and Jennifer, 8122 S. 50th Ave., $272,000.