RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Slazinik, Ian M. and Courtney E. to Birdsall, Jeremiah and Martin Birdsall, Jennifer Marie, 5302 Timberridge Drive, $372,000.

68136

Snyder, Scott D. and Paige to Kugler, Casey and Stephanie, 18513 Summit Drive, $435,000.

Dolan, Thomas J. to Dolan, Thomas J. and Cortez, Jeanette M., 8117 S. 184th Ter, $220,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Rosso, Nick and Emily, 18313 Cheyenne Road, $92,000.

Faltys, Neal and Lori to Hipple, Tiffany and Kristie, 18505 Summit Drive, $385,000.

Newman, Tab L., trustee, and Newman, Misty M., trustee, Tab & Misty Newman Revocable Trust to Bemis, Danielle and Adam, 7813 S. 169th St., $395,000.

Otto, Jay E. and Teresa C. to Hottovy, Hunter and Billie, 8709 S. 167th St., $330,000.

Brown, Aaron J. and Angela D. to Bellows, Violeta Sofia and Scott Wesley Royce, 16330 Portal St., $325,000.

King, Lucas and Chelsea to Bonano, Angel Antonio Serrano and Serrano, Nicole Katherine, 17721 Chandler St., $240,000.

Gibbs, Joseph M. and Shelly J. to Pearson, Jason R., 18830 Josephine St., $411,000.