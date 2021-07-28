RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Hinckley, Kyle J. and Samantha L. to Peterson, Nate and Garris, Chanler, 15012 Mormon St., $285,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Demiranda, Juan C. and Concepcion M., 7221 N. 166th Ave., $356,688.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Palmares, Michael Anthony Mercado and Asuncion Rivera, 7806 N. 149th St., $261,575.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Bricko, Damian and Janet, 7629 Kilpatrick Parkway, $403,170.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wilmes, John J. and Julie, 8017 N. 173rd St., $321,000.
CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 7008 N. 167th Ave., $52,000.
CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16630 Whitmore St., $130,000.
Klein, Steven D. and Wendy S. to Castell, Andrew C. and Boonlai D., 18432 Stargrass Road, $450,000.
Lamke, Jennifer C. to Coan, Keith and Megan, 14504 Grebe St., $235,000.
Brown, Jeremy D. and Jenna L. to Daberkow, Nicole and Tyler J., 7911 N. 152nd Ave., $305,000.
Goeres, Matthew and Monica M. to Vogel, Mark, 8010 N. 154th Ave., $250,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Johnson, Amy L. and Askew, Cornelius, 8504 N. 177th St., $348,625.
Montgomery, John Roger and Susan Denise to Kortan, Jeffrey and Lisa, 12609 N. 161st Ave., $585,000.
Petersen, Loren P. and Karen S. to McReynolds, Jeanie and Carl, 14616 Read Circle, $381,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Carper, Elrond, 7844 N. 147th Ave., $238,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 17316 Potter St., $64,450.
Aurora Homes LLC to Becker, Chad V. and Jane E., 7387 N. 169th St., $436,850.
68022
Sutton, Matt and Somer to Nash Den Maha II LLC, 1708 S. 211th St., $606,700.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Dorn, Johnny and Mikala, 2604 N. 186th St., $560,023.
Morrison, Joshua to Tao, Litao and Pei, Qinxian, 18822 Jones St., $387,000.
Leard, Keith A. and Connie L. to Czarnick, John and Sally, 2405 N. 189th St., $270,000.
Nurton, Matthew S. and Stephanie S. to Egan, Richard J., 20801 Camden Ave., $425,000.
FTF Investments LLC to Bangert Properties LLC, 3424 N. 190th Place, $470,000.
Mick, Kelly S. and Bryan S. to Harris, Christopher and Chloe, 1717 S. 219th St., $769,000.
Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC and Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Forman, Anjanette and Christopher, 21415 A St., $668,000.
Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoah Real Estate Company Inc. to Hoover, Jason and Vicki, 3512 S. 228th St., $225,000.
Evolved Structures and Lim Construction LLC to Reinhart, Alex and Erin, 18702 George Miller Parkway, $395,398.
Hopkin, Brian and Lauren to Waggoner, Erin and Blake, 19522 Harney St., $520,000.
Todd Alan Hammond MD Revocable Trust and Hammond, Todd Alan, MD trustee, to Ridenour, Breland and Jennifer, 904 S. 201st St., $369,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Yerva, Veera Raghu Kiran and Sathyamurthy, Vidhya, 4710 N. 189th St., $430,300.
Westbury Farm LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4533 S. 217th St., $72,350.
Westbury Farm LLC to Scranton, Joshua and Jennifer K., 21754 K St., $69,350.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Nathan Homes LLC, 3307 S. 209th St., $53,200.
Ridenour, Breland Wesley and Jennifer Lynn to McKinney, Aaron, 923 S. 216th St., $319,000.
Oligmueller, Virgil H. and Jennifer S. to Larson, Brian and Cara, 1703 N. 212th St., $387,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Belt Construction Inc., 4410 S. 220th St., $75,350.
Hatch, Jonathan and Amber to West, David and Hurst, Jamie, 1313 S. 210th St., $625,000.
Jamrog, Jeffrey and Connie to Stewart, Jeff and Margaret, 622 S. 201st Ave., $425,000.
Lewis, John C. and Sage S. to Alder, Jayson D. and Meredith L., 19521 Leavenworth St., $495,000.
Woodward, Colleen M. to Armbrust, Susan J., 1712 N. 207th St., $277,330.
Richland Homes LLC to Gengler, Cody and Bonnie, 4219 S. 213th Ave., $347,248.
Advantage Development Inc. to Dross, Todd R. and Heidi E., 21754 I St., $581,352.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Yager, Gary T. Jr. and Andrea R., 4311 George Miller Parkway, $461,283.
Miriam Maixner-Jackson Living Trust and Maixner-Jackman, Miriam, trustee, to Fredericks, Robert D. and Annalou, 21037 X St., $715,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Baker, Stephen Richard and Rebecca Lynne, 21705 G St., $484,877.
Muma, Kelly J. to Curry, Kathi J. and Spellman, Douglas F., 23508 P St., $855,000.
Maloley, Ann M. to Day, Jacob and Kelly, 1004 S. 211th St., $670,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Seiker, Timothy A. and Kristina M., 4903 N. 209th Ave., $366,181.
Eriksen, Joshua J. and Sheila K. to Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $250,000.
Adamson, Mark E. and Julie L. to Mutrux, Jeremy Grant and Abby Rebecca, 20644 Corral Road, $480,000.
Sindelar, Cory J. and Toni A. to Mitchell, Fitzroy V. and Cynthia R., 513 S. 184th St., $300,000.
Schuler, Coley J. and Katherine R. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 6603 S. 209th St., $69,000.
Dross, Todd R. and Heidi E. to Digiacomo, Dominic J. and Megan, 21302 Hickory St., $890,000.
Platinum Properties LLC to Catfish Properties LLC, 1720 N. 207th St., $265,000.
Youssef, Amr and Soliman, Safinaz to Heusinkvelt, Christopher and Sally, 20017 Marcy St., $465,000.
Gustafson, Jeremiah and Ashley to Shannon, Nickolaus and Lindsay, 2116 S. 210th St., $635,000.
Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Development Co. to Neville, Judith L., 22601 Hascall St., $169,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18407 Grand Ave., $65,000.
McGuire, Philip J. to Matos, Courtney and Matthew, 524 S. 216th St., $335,000.
68064
Tesmer, Michael J. to Lillie, Mitch, 5505 N. 284th Circle, $670,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Eidson, Summer B. and Slechta, Jeremy J., 6121 N. 295th St., $250,000.
Bluewater Builders LLC to Brown, Justin and Amy, 5709 N. 292nd Circle, $1,033,537.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Johnson, Patrick E. and Mackie, Marci D., 28455 Laurel Circle, $169,000.
Sullivan, John L. and Joann to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 114 W. Charles St., $12,000.
Langer, Josh J. to Bargers, Shawn G. and Crystal L., 112 E. Second St., $270,000.
Broz, Joshua D. and Carrie to McCollister, Stephen S. and Trina C., 3903 N. 269th Ave., $735,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Blessie, Ron, 28456 Laurel Circle, $189,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Hudnall, John and Jennie, 5706 N. 292nd Circle, $250,000.
68069
Fitzwater, Barbara A. to Cameron, Matthew and Haley, 705 S. 259th St., $450,000.
Stanzel, Ryan and Paige to Campagna, Ryan Michael and Chelsea Danielle, 610 Jefferson St., $337,500.
TDH Home Building Inc. to Sloan, Brian and Danielle, 405 Madison St., $370,000.
Thrive Space LLC to TCA Facilities LLC, 707 Driveyers Road, $5,000,000.
68102
Burke, Anita to Belgau, Andrea E., 300 S. 16th St. 1003, $148,000.
Kesselring, Colleen to Corwin, Bryan and Heidi, 555 Riverfront Pa 504, $375,000.
Goodrick, Robert and Janeen to Worrell, Schyler, 300 S. 16th St. 809, $134,000.
Eichenberger, Case to Carson L. Drake Trust and Drake, Carson L., trustee, 300 S. 16th St. 1301, $225,000.
68104
Loyo, Ronaldo E. to Bowley, Vincent and Hernandez-Granillo, Diana, 3018 N. 67th Ave., $130,000.
Davis, Samantha J. and Waterman, Samantha J. to Kingston, David and Murielle, 5148 Franklin St., $330,000.
Babaidan, Khalid to Justino LLC, 2422 N. 45th St., $27,000.
Light Bulb Realty and Investments LLC to Bianco Homes LLC, 4963 Northwest Radial, $50,000.
Hepburn, Mary Carolyn and Tritsch, Samuel to Smith, Leticia, 1807 N. 46th Ave., $140,000.
Orange Avocado LLC to Anthony Jane Holdings LLC, 4110 N. 62nd St., $277,000.
Hosler, Adam and Sonja A. K. to Costanzo, Daniel, 4920 Evans St., $165,000.
Smith Management Group LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 5064 Vernon Circle, $112,000.
Peatrowsky, Abigail L. and Michael V. to Walker, Crystal Ivy, 2326 N. 70th Ave., $207,000.
Nath, Tyler J. and Katy to Nath, Michael and Erickson, Kim, 4910 Miami St., $90,500.
Vanhorn, Robert L. and Wilson, Lindsay L., per rep, to Schroeder, Diane L., 2820 N. 66th Ave., 319, $65,000.
Krueger, Aaron W. and Laura J. to Downs, Eric, 5819 Ohio St., $240,000.
Ruiz, Micaila and Clausen, Logan to Kennedy, Mitchell, 2521 N. 52nd St., $297,500.
Maldonado, Jose Fernando and Garcia, Diana to Keller, Geoff, 3905 N. 45th St., $160,000.
Maly, Melissa Diane to Pena, Emmanuel, 3505 N. 45th St., $95,000.
Kinney, Payton and Dregelid, Marin to Ghaemi, Yahya Sohail, 6257 Sprague St., $174,500.
Jerry F. Inc. to S&W Investments LLC, 4728 Fowler Ave., $89,000.
Suncone Holdings LLC to Taiyab, Abu Md and Saquib, Nazmus, 6811 Maple St., $165,000.
Suncone Holdings LLC to Saquib, Abu Taiyab Md Nazmus and Juliann, 6807 Maple St., $20,000.
Roskelley, Alex C. and Watkins, Jennifer to Winfree, Seth and Gilk, Stacey, 2007 N. 53rd St., $440,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Riley, Kendra C., 6120 Emmet St., $140,000.
Flasco, Naomi Wons to Cjo LLC, 6772 Bedford Ave., $59,771.
Switzer, Dorothy M. to Drowne, Christopher and Beth, 6604 Emmet St., $146,000.
Uribe, Sunday D. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4732 N. 64th St., $70,000.
Leif, Guy P. and Annette M. to Soares, Sherry E., 5419 Parker St., $285,000.
Hteh, Po and Heh, Eh to Pet, Naw, 4903 N. 64th St., $160,000.
Reh, Bya and Meh, Shar to Blut, Sah, 5429 N. 61st Ave., $200,000.
Taylor, Nicholas to Messick, Nicholas Joseph, 5823 Ohio St., $166,860.
Landt, Jared Alan and Anna Marcelina to Massman, John and Lisa, 2923 N. 65th St., $210,000.
Newman, Trevor Glen and Andahl-Newman, Hannah Laurie to Hale, Robert A. and Patricia A., 5638 Lake St., $175,500.
Henry, Wesley and Molly to Boetger, Nakiea M. and Lamprecht, Jessie M., 2328 N. 50th Ave., $350,000.
Hoskovec, Susan R. and Hoskovec, Luke C., per rep, to VB One LLC, 2023 N. 63rd St., $122,000.
Sanders, Linda M. to Olsen, Dawn, 5212 N. 49th Ave., $90,000.
Valadez, Ezequiel and Marielena to Morgan, Kiarra, 6312 N. 46th Ave., $150,000.
Baker, Joshua to Simon Operations I. LLC, 4217 N. 60th St., $110,500.
Crofford, Glen Burnell to Adkisson, Nathaniel and Kirsten, 6321 Franklin St., $120,000.
Fick, Karl Donald to Nicholas & Jennifer Scriabine Rv Tru and Scriabine, Nicholas, trustee, 1612 N. 69th St., $184,900.
Keit, Joan and Wright, Warren to Schoening, Shellie, 5024 Decatur St., $267,900.
Hodges, Maxine and Joseph to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 6304 N. 50th St., $28,000.
Kouth, Tobin to Aspire Real Estate LLC, 2047 N. 60th Ave., $85,500.
68105
Schlegelmilch, Elizabeth D. to Legatum Properties LLC, 2813 S. 38th Ave., $65,000.
Sobczyk, Joyce A. to Signature Landings LLC, 2746 S. 41st St., $144,000.
Mora, Oscar to Negocios Real Estate LLC, 2514 S. 26th St., $95,000.
Saj Properties LLC to Reyes, Johnny, 914 S. 33rd St., $285,000.
Rea, John R. and Katie K. to Roberds, Owen and Morgan, 3064 S. 43rd St., $218,000.
Reid, Ruth A. to Adams, Craig, 3860 Gordon St., $195,000.
Borgmeyer, Erik Zane and Ford-Borgmeyer, Michael to Housholder, Margaret and Petersen, Benjamin, 1726 S. 29th St., $197,000.
Kavan, John and Rita to Correa, Domingo Ezra, 2722 S. 41st St., $145,000.
Kaster, Michael and Gentry, Elizabeth to Spencer, John D. and Jenniepearl G., 4223 William St., $300,000.
McCaw, Morgan to Zweck, Ryan B. and Parker, Katie S., 1929 S. 35th Ave., $225,000.
EJ Real Estate LLC to Carler LLC, 1305 S. 32nd St., $415,000.
Caster, Melanie A. to Porter, Gwenndolyn, 2412 S. 42nd St., $150,000.
Kolb, Sarah and Scheinost, Kevin M. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 3119 Vinton St., $125,000.
68106
Burchell, Alissa and Paudel, Swarup to Wasmoen, Terri L. and Alan R., 2112 S. 49th Ave., $250,000.
Wilderman, Mary A. to Brenner, Robert and Lisa, 3212 S. 59th St., $250,000.
Kozycz, Andrew and Paulina to Warden, Joel and Jesse, Madeleine, 4683 Pierce St., $340,000.
Lustgarten, Cara C. and Puente, Jacob to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 1220 S. 55th St., $125,000.
Culhane, Patrick T. to Roberts, Michael, 1937 S. 47th St., $205,000.
Berry, Joel David to Sfr3-000 LLC, 5625 Pacific St., $190,500.
Carson, Amy and Eusterbrock, Amy to Transformation Realty LLC, 949 S. 51st St., $170,000.
Adams, Miranda to Broich, Kevin N., 3019 S. 60th St., $136,000.
Schumann, Stephanie A. to Miles, Michelle, 2409 S. 48th Ave., $250,000.
Bresnahan, Patrick and Sandra to Lewin Investments LLC, 810 S. 58th St., $225,000.
Beutel, Carlee and Whitney to Lacroix, Adam and Symens-Lacroix, September, 5802 Rees St., $330,000.
Wiegand, Nathan and Raabe, Lizabeth to Onken, Richard, 4819 Hickory St., $215,000.
Berendsen, Daniel M. and Pamela S. to Berendsen, Rebecca Sue, 3720 S. 48th St., $157,000.
Hulsing, Kurt and Jolene to Cox, Peggy, 4501 Frederick St., $150,000.
68107
Dynamic Properties LLC to Dfp LLC, 6001 S. 38th St., $145,000.
Richard D. Lundquist Revocable Trust and Lundquist, Richard D., trustee, to Egan, David and Mary, 4203 Miller St., $87,500.
FA Properties LLC to Hernandez, Joselin Urias and Jazmin Urias, 5216 S. 23rd St., $205,000.
Carrera, Gregorio Hernandez and Escamilla, Olivia Cervantes to Bacillo, Salvador Rodriguez and Moreno, Graciela, 2708 Washington St., $132,500.
Monteleone Family Trust and Monteleone, Joseph, trustee, to Padilla, Felipi, 5824 S. 32nd St., $70,000.
Gonzalez, Rodolfo Buenrostro and Buenrostro, Rodolfo to Gutierrez, Irma Nunez, 3028 T St., $44,000.
Powell, Michael and Alexandra to Petrick, Audrey Elizabeth, 4066 Hillsdale Ave., $190,000.
68108
South O. Joe LLC to Rodriguez, Justina Ozuna, 2106 Bancroft St., $125,000.
Anguiano, Jaime Alvarado and Solano, Dorisela Ortiz to Barrera, Margartia Roman, 1917 S. 12th St., $56,000.
Soma Park 343 LLC to Levante Property Holdings LLC, 2416 S. 16th St., $830,000.
Yin, Charles and Cooke-Yin, Jennifer to Babel, Thomas E. and Koanne P., 1223 S. 11th St., $785,000.
Anchietadegracia, Rosio and Salazar, Tadeo J. to Escobar, Ebely Garcia, 1034 S. 23rd St., $117,500.
Jacobs, Mark F. and Jami Lyn to Pierce, Nicholas, 1109 S. 8th St., $295,000.
Walton, Tina M. to FA Properties LLC, 3377 S. 17th St., $105,000.
Ronald F. Keller Revocable Trust and Vencil, Ronda, trustee, to Soto, Joe, 1410 S. 17th St., $65,000.
Delaney, Alicia M. Kostka and Cory to Miranda-Funes, Jacqueline, 3121 S. 18th St., $150,000.
Hibberd, Patrick L. to Lentis, Andrew E., 2705 S. 21st St., $34,700.
Sodoro, Michael A. II to Sodoro, Michelle, 1201 S. 15th St., $235,000.
Funkhouser, Mark S. to Salehi, Afshin and Coffman, Jaynie, 603 Pierce St., $285,000.
68110
Lincoln, Mark A. to Will2Way Homes LLC, 4717 N. 18th St., $42,000.
Tomczak, Heather L. to Slechta, Adam Bryan and Barone, Milena Frances, 6020 Florence Blvd., $175,000.
Johnson, David Jr. and April M. to Johnson, Josh Lee, 5322 N. 7th St., $40,000.
Villa, Cruz I. Paniagua and Heredia-Mata, Cristina Adelaide to Gao, Dean, 2208 Maple St., $156,000.
68111
Blair, Charlene and Blair, Kenneth, per rep, to Buckley, Stewart Daniel, 3537 N. 28th Ave., $72,000.
Conner, Amanda to Seeman, Jacob J., 3345 Larimore Ave., $135,000.
Toberer, Molly and Henry, Jack A. to Mkam LLC, 4034 Laurel Ave., $50,000.
Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Ross, Ashley Lynn and Shane Christopher, 5802 N. 43rd Ave., $140,000.
Hasenkamp, Jordan M. and Michael R. Jr. to Barber, Rakeesha, 5902 N. 34th St., $130,000.
Haman, Kay to Rainfall Home Rental LLC, 6323 N. 36th Ave., $97,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Su, Su and Ra, Moo, 2766 Laurel Ave., $140,000.
Smartt, Smart and Mildred to Crawford, Terence A. Jr., 5344 N. 33rd St., $130,000.
P E. R. E. Inc. to G&R Investment Group LLC, 3524 N. 43rd St., $12,000.
Lain-Strom Properties LLC to Linares, Francisco Eduardo Vivar and Amaya, Evelyn Yamilette, 5928 N. 42nd St., $110,000.
Allen, Marjorie L. to Ramirez, Orlando Mejia and Cisneros, Heriberta Mayo, 2874 Corby St., $80,000.
Gesu Housing Inc. to Steven, Oliver, 3818 Corby St., $128,000.
John M. Helms Living Trust and Helms, John M. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4345 Seward St., $105,000.
Vital LLC to Biz Homes LLC, 4011 Wirt St., $151,000.
Suarez Construction LLC to Williamson, Robert, 3477 Grand Ave., $145,000.
Priestino, Thomas R. to Reinsch Holdings LLC, 4911 N. 42nd St., $123,500.
Gumise, George to Ignacio, Jenny Garibo, 4531 N. 40th St., $145,000.
Cook, Robert to Maly, James R., 3326 N. 40th Ave., $21,000.
68112
2004 Janet M. Renison Family Trust and Renison, Janet M., trustee, to S&W Investments LLC, 2577 Ida St., $86,000.
Cotton, Elaine to Biz Homes LLC, 2745 Read St., $145,000.
Ramos, Carlos Martinez to Rush, Marcus L., 2879 Newport Ave., $140,000.
Matthews, Michael to Chin, Wei Jie and Ho, Yen Ning, 3619 Mormon Circle, $93,000.
Rosenbaum, Lynn and Taylor, Lynn R. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 3044 Newport Ave., $140,000.
Watson, Roxanne to Forrest, Eldan, 3111 Grebe St., $95,000.
Huber, Steven J. to McGill, Tina D., 8124 N. 28th Ave., $185,000.
Schacht, Gary L. and Barbara S. to Brown, Peter Ray and Kimberly, 9511 N. 31st St., $215,000.
68114
Torrens, Joann K. to Urquidez, Oscar, 8726 Lafayette Ave., $215,000.
Lundgren, Scott W. and Ashley N. to Miranda, Celso Baudilio Barrera, 1317 Robertson Drive, $200,500.
Robbins, Brandy Fae and Ladwig, Brandy Fae to Hubbard, Joshua, 809 N. 77th Ave., $130,000.
Gardner, Josh M. and Erica L. to Fletcher, Roger and Gardner, Donna M., 1505 N. 107th St., $115,000.
Byrad House Investments LLC to Harger, Matthew Giles, 10630 Nicholas St., $212,500.
68116
Barker, Travis and Erica to Charleston, Jacob M., 2210 N. 151st St., $353,000.
Alder, Jayson D. and Meredith L. to Paterson, Aubrie L. and James, 14834 Spaulding St., $275,500.
Spring, Schuyler and Bonnie to Crawford, Robert and Elsie, 14605 Corby St., $308,500.
Dorothy M. Rydberg Living Trust and Rydberg, Dorothy M., trustee, to Martin, Mary Lou, 15117 Camden Ave., $256,000.
List, David F. and Pamela H. to Bolmeier, Scott and Sheila, 16418 Taylor St., $314,000.
Kucks, Margaret A. to Legacy Capital Management Group LLC, 5058 N. 155th Ave., $222,000.
Dennis, Jeffrey S. to Smith, Mark A. and Mildred V., 15109 Ohio St., $288,000.
Johnson, Benjamin C. and Amy L. to Aryal, Asmita and Sharma, Manol, 4801 N. 150th Ave., $320,000.
Urzendowski, Sean and Heather to Klein, Jessica Danielle, 4229 N. 172nd St., $266,500.
Johnson, Christina and Aning, Christina to Cadelynn Properties LLC, 2504 N. 165th St., $220,000.
Rieker, James and Tamara to Barker, Travis and Erica, 5548 N. 153rd St., $435,000.
Palmer, Elizabeth C. to Chasen, Gary S., 15116 Tibbles St., $225,000.
Greene, Kelsey to Bridenbaugh, Roger M. and Kimberly A., 5933 N. 158th Court 305, $173,000.
Nunberg, Raquel V. to Dungan, Kristine R. and Drew M., 15024 Tibbles St., $220,000.
Dau, Todd A. and Stacie L. to Kmoch, Crystal and Clint, 5163 N. 174th Avenue Circle, $410,000.
Nguyen, Latdavanh and Thanh to Robinson, Tyler and Livingston, Jenna, 17583 Taylor St., $316,000.
Phillips, Marnie J. to Kellner, Kenneth and Allison, 15225 Jaynes St., $340,000.
Kortan, Jeffrey M. and Lisa to Thornton, James and Julie, 17001 Kimberly Circle, $515,000.
Verkuilen, Robert C. and Colleen M. to Hough, Sara, 14854 Himebaugh Circle, $319,000.
Yager, Gary T. Jr. and Andrea R. to Johnson, Benjamin and Amy, 17143 Sherwood Ave., $408,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Meier, Edward S. and Roach-Meier, Cathy A., 16559 Locust St., $431,631.
Bozco Properties LLC to Elliott, Gregory Roger, 3315 N. 147th Court 1109, $170,000.
Mary Ann O'Brien Living Trust and O'Brien, Mary Ann, trustee, to Conrady, Christopher and Kathryn, 15921 Lake St., $565,000.
Ridder, Jesse M. and Abby J. to Gurevich, Michael and Victoria, 2503 N. 165th Ave., $350,000.
68117
Jahns, Casey M. and Courtney to Davenport, Spencer and Jenna L., 5447 S. 49th Ave., $187,000.
68118
Clemons, Justin B. and Jessica P. to Hoelting, Cheryl, 17018 Harney St., $495,000.
Bhattarai, Santosh and Chapagain, Sushmita to Thom, Brenda and Ronald C., 1832 N. 175th Place, $220,000.
Wilwerding, Larry D. and Sharon E. to Le, Loi and Pham, Thieu, 15828 Decatur St., $265,000.
Thomsen, Anthony and Tess to Welsh, Timothy and Amanda, 15607 Decatur Circle, $255,000.
Martinec, Joseph J. and Catherine to Galyon, Darian Allicia, 16105 Charles St., $382,500.
Meier, Edward and Roach-Meier, Cathy to Robinson, Rebecca and Protaskey, Larry, 15809 Franklin St., $265,000.
Knudsen, James J. and Sharon K. to Bilotta, Carl C. and Theresa, 17211 Seward St., $407,000.
Haug, Elizabeth A. to Hoke, Charles Stewart Jr., 15655 Western Ave., $367,000.
68122
Htaw, Pwe and San, Nan M. to Kanley, Kokou and Amissabah Massan, 8867 N. 83rd St., $225,000.
Jordan, Andre to Koite, Faganda, 7215 N. 90th St., $211,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tamang, Kewal and Monger, Usha, 8220 King St., $353,350.
Macdissi, Adam Gene and Kristen L. to Swarthout, Cheyanne J. and Tiwari, Manish Mahesh Kumar, 11501 N. 78th St., $678,000.
Goodsell, David Carl and Mai T. to Reh, Ei and Meh, Baw, 8307 Iowa St., $180,000.
Orth, Richard S. to Special T. Masonry Inc., 8057 Newport Ave., $166,100.
Gray, Monica M. to Finn, John D. and Ashley C. Gutierrez, 7803 N. 85th St., $283,000.
Williams, Ray D. and Precious to Rivera Nunez, Luis and Perez, Carpena Karla Patricia, 7016 N. 88th St., $227,000.
Frahm, Christian to Aggarwal, Gaurav and Saurabh, 7925 Howell St., $215,000.
Sheik, Cassandra L. and Sheik, Charles P., per rep, to Sheik, Christopher A., 8856 Sunrise St., $100,000.
68124
Swanson, Robert E. and Swanson, Daniel A., per rep, to Lux Mundi LLC, 8050 Gold St., $140,500.
Bock, Stephen to Gee, David Michael and Kira, 7448 Ontario St., $205,000.
Mark J. and Joy L. Okane Trust and Okane, Mark J. to Brock, Jason Michael, 3707 S. 101st St., $390,000.
Adl Investments LLC to Pettid, James and Humphrey, Charles, 3520 S. 78th St., $180,000.
Meyer, Danielle M. to Lesch, Jamian, 3413 S. 89th St., $220,000.
Boudreaux, William E. and Boudreaux, Jack Allan Jr., per rep, to Wilkinson, Michael and Mary A., 10756 Grover St., $220,000.
68127
Ohara, Kimberly S. and Kevin W. to Reiff, Ashley, 5517 S. 105th St., $165,000.
Curtis, Brian Alexander and Karen Linn to Hodgson, Timothy P. and Emily J., 5076 S. 106th Ave., $240,000.
Zbylut, Robert F. to Kosalka, Kyle, 5330 S. 91st St., $230,000.
Meiners, Patrice L. and Schwery, David J. to Carey, Christopher M. and Perro, Britanie K., 5018 S. 93rd Circle, $235,000.
Drozda, Linda L. and Radden, George to Kitsmiller, Izaac and Kaitlyn, 10521 M St., $210,000.
Lehmann, Charles W. to Reimer, Trent and Theresa, 7752 Park Drive, $60,000.
Hodgson, Timothy P. and Emily J. to Next Level Properties LLC, 4737 S. 78th Ave., $110,850.
Sanford, John Gregory and Dlisa Ann to Pedro, Manuel Pedro, 9506 Mockingbird Drive, $202,000.
Wall, Matthew A. and Kristina J. to Kazor, Kimberly A., 7909 Highland St., $200,000.
Drofenou, Kodjo and Segla, Florence to Mathews, Eric Lloyd and Teresa Lynn, 8505 Polk St., $253,000.
68130
Aufenkamp, Wyatt James and Lawrence, Tanya to Screnar, David, 1711 S. 175th Ave., $375,000.
Desmet, Jan D. and Desmet, Michele A., per rep, to Morris & Marilyn Caudle Jt Trust and Caudle, Morris W., trustee, 18005 Poppleton Place, $659,950.
Triplett, David L. to Kahrhoff, Cheri H., 16305 Hascall St., $384,900.
Finkenbiner, Kevin T. and Cheryl C. to Yost, David and Makarov, Svetlana, 16617 Wright Circle, $515,000.
Lantz and Kelli Hunt Trust and Hunt, Lantz, trustee, to Blakey, Christopher and Jaclyn, 19652 William St., $365,000.
Jerry & M. Louise Wehde Revocable Trust and Wehde, Louise M., trustee, to Dethlefs, Blake A., 16638 Frances St., $245,000.
Locke, Peter P. and Jo Nelle to Swank, Rachel, 17730 Dorcas Circle, $415,000.
Traci L. Hawk Revocable Trust and Hawk, Troy M. to Hunt, Lantz G. and Kelli J., 18115 Howe Circle, $490,000.
Shafer, Mark and Susan to Bueno, John and Gina, 16055 Elm St., $252,000.
Smith, Shane K. and Brooke to Meza, Carlos Alberto and Hipolito, Clara I., 3106 S. 159th St., $257,000.
Wolf, Alejandro Jair and Gomez, Miryam Graciela to Hoppen, Faith, 1428 S. 167th Ave., $215,000.
Singleton, Susan E. and Keen, Susan E. Lohrman to Xland Properties LLC, 17315 Pine Circle, $275,000.
Gregory & Cynthia Range Live Trust and Range, Gregory E., trustee, to Lavengood, Kirk, 1219 S. 184th Circle, $660,000.
Karstens, Michael Dean to Gustafson, Jeremiah D. and Ashley, 1514 S. 182nd Circle, $930,000.
Woodruff, Lawrence G. and Kathleen to Schaeffer, Erik K. and Stephanie A., 2006 S. 198th St., $375,000.
68131
Njb LLC to Duggan, Terry and Terri Lou, 3429 Cuming St., $190,000.
Omar-5 LLC to Sd Eats 2 LLC, 4383 Nicholas St 308, $195,000.
Patricia Dickson Living Trust and Dickson, Patricia A., trustee, to Kubat, Kyle, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3707, $280,000.
Jimenez, Primitivo to Saavedra, Veronica, 320 N. 33rd St., $65,000.
Burdine Properties LLC to Berg, John M. and Goebel, David, 120 S. 38th Ave., 13, $111,500.
James M. & Marian S. Barnett Trust and Barnett, Paul W., trustee, to Dundee Equity Holdings LLC, 128 N. 43rd St., $605,000.
68132
Bell, Kyle and Jensyn to Santoya, Jonathan David and Sarah Elizabeth, 6903 Lafayette Ave., $147,000.
Bexten, Camtrice L. to Massman, Lisa and John, 5602 Charles St., $180,000.
Macias, Andrea to Frazier, Jason and Lonergan, Amanda, 6958 Cuming St., $430,000.
Lacroix, Adam J. and Symens-Lacroix, September to Letzring, Donald W. Jr. and Graham, Ondrea M., 1010 N. 50th Ave., $235,000.
68134
Buckley, Ryan M. and Duncan, Sarah L. to Zuerlein-Johnson, Audrey E. and Schetter, Nicholas A., 9821 Hartman Ave., $295,000.
Nilson Family Trust and Nilson, Lyle W., trustee, to Reinholz, Lyle and Grace, 4614 N. 79th St., $242,000.
Hick Family Trust and Hick, Norma M., trustee, to Syn, Chan, 9422 Meredith Ave., $182,500.
McPeck, Vernon B. and Vernon B. Jr. to Molnar Investments 401 Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 6311 N. 76th St., $125,626.
RFMJ LLC to Behrens, David and Cindy, 3848 N. 101st St., $165,600.
Walkling, Branden V. to Hansen, Jacob, 7859 Maple St., $190,000.
Parsons, Jerry L. and Marcia L. to Ricchini, Mike, 10606 Spaulding Circle, $255,000.
Anglen, Michele L. to Bennett, Ethan, 2511 N. 78th Ave., $195,000.
Keillor, Kevin and Helen to Giangreco, Joshua and Molly, 8030 Spaulding Circle, $416,000.
Dean, Robert Earl to Huts, Madeline and Moeller, Donald, 9217 Grand Ave., $164,000.
Ricchini, David to Cassiday, Jeremy, 4011 N. 93rd St., $205,000.
Strum, Robert D. and Sherry L. to Strum, Courtney Anne, 6116 N. 80th St., $160,000.
Craven, Christopher T. and Jennifer S. to Thawng, Ram B. and Iang, Dar Chin, 10618 Himebaugh Ave., $199,900.
Burt, Sharyn K. and Clarke, Stephen to Yellowstone LLC, 8109 Grant St., $150,000.
68135
Salgado, Armando and Yamy S. to Arevalo, Zulma, 18611 Polk St., $295,000.
Steven & Tamara Ketcham Living Trust and Ketcham, Steven B., trustee, to Gaylord, Christian, 17054 Orchard Ave., $321,000.
Alma L. Marr Rev Lvng Trust and Marr, Alma L. to Weiler, Clint and Lisa, 19483 U St., $245,000.
Cox, John W. to Cox, John W. and Roth, Lisa M., 15728 O Circle, $107,100.
Stierstorfer, Inez N. and Malousek, Mark Cons to Lyons, Aaron and Blair, 4824 S. 167th St., $325,000.
Collette, David Alan and Lindsey Marie to Jensen, Daniel and Kathy, 6321 S. 191st Terrace, $305,000.
Peterson, Kenneth L. and Kathleen A. to Miller, Anthony and Bailey, 4125 S. 199th Circle, $325,000.
Napierala, Christopher A. and Nicole M. to Montgomery, Tracy M. and Witthaus, Kenneth, 6320 S. 170th St., $365,000.
Heaton, Ralph D. and Andrea M. to Luna, Michael and Amanda, 5917 S. 175th Avenue Circle, $415,000.
Graham, Douglas D. and Nease, Amanda to Gonzalez, Fernando and Miguel, Erika, 19286 N St., $315,000.
Halbur, Christopher M. and Samantha L. to Dawson, Shane William and Lindsey Marie, 19365 U St., $230,000.
Herdrich, Jakob D. and Smith, Lauren Nicole to Collins, Charles and Smithson, Gillian, 5707 S. 190th Terrace, $245,500.
Weber, Christopher and Samantha to Noll, Madison, 15732 O Circle, $273,000.
Stueckrath, A. Roger and Stueckrath, Terry A., per rep, to Walz, James and Crystal, 4410 S. 163rd St., $585,000.
Walz, James R. and Crystal L. to Lewandowski, Roger and Venteicher, Beth, 6510 S. 172nd Ave., $490,000.
Miller, Warren R. and Jane to Safford, Jennifer J., 17460 Renfro St., $410,000.
M&A Real Property Holdings LLC to Todd, Doug A. and Katherine B., 19384 U St., $205,000.
Rahmanzai, Shapur and Shapyrai to Gark Homes Shv 3 N. LLC, 19420 X St., $230,000.
Nelsen, Yong K. and Clifton David to Prusa, Amy M., 18174 Southdale Place, $130,000.
Weis, Diane T. to Thorne, Kent Steven and Lanamarie, 17121 Weir St., $370,000.
Padilla, Alfredo Velasquez and Velasquez, Mirian Johana to Fehrer, Angel J. and Praeuner, Derrick R., 5015 S. 165th St., $255,000.
Nguyen, Tri T. and Thanh to Sean, Thanhson, 19371 W St., $83,900.
Cole, Thomas R. and Sarah E. to Chen, Huhai, 16414 Adams St., $268,000.
Mattson, Ryan M. and Genevieve R. to Reed, Jennifer A., 6819 S. 165th Ave., $298,000.
Schweitzer, Garrett L. and Katelyn S. to Dowe, Russell G. and Albers, Nicole L., 4615 S. 174th Ave., $415,000.
68137
Miller, Toby M. and Lacey to Smith, Jennifer L., 15411 W St., $245,000.
Winger, Marion C. and Diana G. to Lentz, Christina and Goetz, Anthony, 14532 Monroe Circle, $310,000.
Woodworth, Douglas L. and Deborah L. to Woodworth, Cody J. and Kristi A., 12734 Deauville Drive 104, $125,354.
Blair, William and Jennifer to Loyd, Emma, 15429 W St., $250,000.
Newton, Nathan and Jennifer to Campbell, Elizabeth Nicole, 11129 W St., $200,000.
Routley, Ramona Sue to Takemura, Nicole, 12235 Anne St., $176,500.
Horvath, Richelle K. to Zagozda, Charles J., 5918 S. 155th St., $160,000.
Epqin LLC to Freedom Dh Investments LLC, 15162 R St., $195,000.
Juhler, Jon and Denise to Parise, Joseph N. and Diane M., 4360 S. 149th Terrace, $280,000.
68142
Gurung, Bhim R. and Durga M. to Sheppard, Jessica W., 7426 N. 140th Ave., $280,000.
Riley, Matthew D. and Ludlow, Cedric James Norquay to Sherman, Maria E., 13931 Wood Valley Drive, $241,500.
Coffey, Paul J. to Brickell, Tyler C., 14258 Potter Parkway, $240,000.
J Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust and Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust to Vallabhaneni, Madhumohan, 10866 Weber St., $205,000.
Kopietz, Tyler J. and Lauren A. to Singleton, Alex, 13924 Iowa St., $245,000.
68144
Bradt, Brian and Naujoks, Ashley to Rice, Jared K., 11014 Valley St., $162,000.
Charles W. & M. J. Shogren Revocable Trust and Mari Jo Shogren Revocable Trust to TS Global LLC, 15334 Shirley St., $210,000.
Quinn, Shiela J. and Timothy E. to Airoldi, Joseph J. and Katherine E., 10805 Frances St., $575,000.
Mettenbrink, Derek C. and Kadee A. to Sortino, Madasen, 12691 C St., $195,000.
Haun, Justin and Alicia to Thomas, Griffin, 11642 Westwood Lane, $231,000.
Margaret M. Frum Revocable Trust and Gardiner, Nancy R., trustee, to Roberts, Ryan and Anderson, Taylor, 13954 Arbor Circle, $305,000.
Riesberg, Marcella A. to Ferguson, Lindsay N., 3380 S. 133rd St., $186,900.
Kunold, Walter F. to Watson Rei LLC, 3105 S. 118th St., $191,500.
Joseph C. Scott Jr. Trust and Jeanette Louise Scott Trust to Moriarty, Collin W. and Lora L., 1502 S. 113th Place, $365,000.
Forcade, Elizabeth to Polito, Beverly and Silva, Alberto, 3340 Augusta Ave., $180,000.
Shapland, Florence N. to Koborg, Julie A., 3307 S. 113th St., $200,000.
Rohlfsen, Tyler and Aleah to Stenneche, Katie, 15411 Nina St., $225,000.
Glassman, Sean to McMahon, Joseph, 3723 S. 118th St., $220,000.
Shama, Lucas and Meredith to McGinness, Cole, 2416 S. 113th St., $240,000.
King, James P. to Kommer, Peter and Nancy, 13496 Oak St., $230,000.
Stansbury, John S. to Hood, Zachary L. and Jennifer L., 14863 Harvey Oaks Ave., $260,000.
Conn, Christopher and Corinne to Tigges, Steven J. and Colleen A., 2006 S. 130th St., $405,000.
68152
Dempsey, Robert M. and Linda R. to Krieger, Nicholas R. and Jennifer L., 6604 Plum St., $100,000.
4659 Redick Avenue LLC to Horne, Jammie, 4659 Redick Ave., $118,500.
Humphrey, Joshua Justin and Michelle to Edwards, Boughston B., 6825 N. 64th St., $160,000.
Stanek Family Revocable Trust and Stanek, Christopher J., trustee, to Lake, Kimberly and Brandon, 12410 N. 69th St., $625,000.
Moses, Robin D. to Kusleika, Richard and Debra E., 7708 Mormon Bridge Road, $435,000.
68154
Carollo, Rita K. to Reza, Abdul H. and Angela R., 15329 Bemis St., $310,000.
Freeman-Hogan, Terry L. and Lillias A. to Gard, Jessica L., 15384 Burt St., $275,000.
Franzen, Gail E. to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 435 S. 153rd Circle, $215,000.
Cesh LLC to Flint, Cory and Roth, Shannon, 11634 Farnam St., $315,000.
Omaha Plaza Investments LLC to Legacy Office LLC, 13801 Fnb Parkway, $26,775,000.
Richard M. Flowers Revocable Trust and Jimenez, Leslie D., trustee, to Gold Star Properties LLC and Gold Star Property Solutions LLC, 224 S. 111th St., $180,000.
Coburn, Zachary B. and Skrundevskiy, Alena N. to Westberg, Stigen, 15454 Hamilton St., $283,000.
Richards, Sara J. to Koch, Bryce S. D. and Brianna N., 15010 Douglas Circle, $248,000.
Hansen, Elizabeth A. to Burnett, Michael G. and Mary K., 608 S. 122nd St., $265,000.
68164
Rokusek, Brian P. and Debra L. to Baxter, Luke and Isabella B., 12736 Yates St., $256,000.
Wicherski, Eric and Amber to Rowley, Patrick J. and Jennifer R., 4921 N. 142nd St., $400,000.
Hutchings, Chad D. to Richter, Blaine and Styskal, Kirsten, 13012 Vernon Ave., $220,000.
Keim, Hans J. Jr. and Brandi L. to Lee, Jeong Won and Katherine H., 2516 N. 142nd St., $230,000.
Paterson, James M. and Aubrie L. to Montgomery, Jeremy, 5403 N. 130th St., $227,000.
Craun, Peter J. and Kassandra to Thomas, Matthew William and Catherine Ann, 5716 N. 117th Circle, $220,000.
Little, Kent H. and Trudee to Drucker, Steve, 11674 Sunburst St., $242,000.
Smith, Mary C. and Liescheski, Mary C. to Nashienas, Trevor Jon and Nashlenas, Tierney Nicole, 6018 N. 110th Circle, $240,500.
Roger D. & Barbara J. Jorgensen Living Trust and Jorgensen, Roger D., trustee, to Arlt, Gabriel and Urban, Breann, 12327 Erskine Circle, $258,000.
West, Kristi A. to Criss, Scott and Boyda, Abbie N., 4425 N. 139th St., $376,500.
Gardner, Larry J. and Jolene K. to Loi, Alexander L., 4812 N. 136th St., $355,000.
Hreig LLC to Lutzow, John E. and Lockhart-Lutzow, Laura D., 2711 N. 112th St., $240,000.
Earl, Patrick A. and Laura J. to Brigham, Corbin R., 2612 N. 137th St., $205,000.
Moore, Sandra and Parker-Moore, Sandra to Red Ladder LLC, 12945 Camden Ave., $171,000.
Beard, Jennifer M. to Palmas, Antonio and Maricela, 12739 Nebraska Ave., $235,000.
Kellner, Allison M. and Kenneth T. to Stehlik, James, 11697 Roanoke Blvd., $218,000.
Wallace, Sonny and Jeremy to Miller, Christoffer Magnus and Nigg, Katherine Marie, 2222 N. 113rd St., $235,000.
Chavez, Jimmy S. Jr. and Lana A. to Weixelman, Kristina R., 5420 N. 128th St., $200,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Allen, Anine S. to Barker, Claudia, 1405 Lorraine Ave., $175,000.
Hillcrest Health Systems Inc. to Hillcrest Offices LLC, 1902 Harlan Drive, $994,000.
Lee, Michele M. to Wang, Zon Y., 2908 Van Buren St., $165,000.
Petersen, Bob C. and Pamela J. to Three Strands Investments 4:12 LLC, 806 Jewell Road, $165,000.
Strawn, Sarah M. and Johnson-Strawn, Brian to Rathman, Julie A., 1805 Winnie Drive Unit 3, $112,000.
Dubay, Timothy Alan and Michelle to Vargasfontanez, Rafael, 704 Marian Ave., $240,000.
Ashbridge, Sean A. and Marie to Johnson-Strawn, Brian and Strawn, Sarah, 1905 Lloyd St., $225,000.
Bellevue Public Schools Foundation to Clark, Wayne and Mindy, 2809 Jefferson St., $90,000.
Springer, Danyl E. to Zambrano, Samuel Suarez, 1001 Evergreen Ave., $199,000.
James, Curtis W. and Julie A. to Langpaul, Alan J., 2102 Avery Road, $139,000.
Jackson, Jeanne M., per rep, and Joan M. Janicek Estate to Langpaul, Alan J., 1520 N. 10th St., $192,000.
Upchurch, Charles and Charity to Harlow, Taylor A. and Ryley E., 502 Ridge Road, $340,000.
Scott, Amy L. to Enzolera, Nicholas S. and Jennifer A., 421 Bellevue Blvd. N, $160,000.
Allison, Sherrie, successor trustee, and Reva C. Brown Trust to Ost, David, 1515 N. 10th St., $170,000.
Roberts, Sara A. to Gammel, Wendi D., 605 Martin Drive N, $156,000.
May, Thomas P. to Delaney, Ryan, 2204 Madison St., $180,000.
Kelley, John D. and Hedwig to Walsh, Alexander Lee and Johnson, Elizabeth Ann, 1704 Randall Drive, $235,000.
Koch, Brian D. and Barbara S. to Sproul, John S. and Elizabeth C., 701 Martin Drive W, $415,000.
Psc Bellevue LLC to Wilshire Properties LLC, 1620 Wilshire Drive, $900,000.
68028
Village Square Investments LLC to Charter West Bank, 921 Village Sq, $1,015,000.
Dart. Mark K. and Karyn A. to Sanders, Jeffery Thomas and Bridgette Nicole, 20938 McClellan Circle, $327,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Podkovich, Chad and Schutte, Lindsay, 16915 Christensen Road, $375,000.
Rightmyer, Sidney S. Jr. and Andersen, Rebecca L. to Andersen, Gregory Nels II, 23815 Cary Road, $209,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Rasmussen, Chase Allen and Erickson, Samantha Ella, 19709 Rosewood St., $377,000.
Scholl, Mark and Cari D. to Sullivan, Kathy A. and Patrick J., 22004 Giles Road, $1,060,000.
Walcutt, Julie Ellen Rose, trustee, and Julie Ellen Rose Walcutt Trust to Perdue, Gregory A. and Walcutt, Jennifer, 10015 S. 202nd St., $290,000.
Consbruck, Andrew J. and Tammy J. to McGowan, Luke and Tiarra, 20714 Locust St., $315,000.
Henrichson, Mark R. to Cac Holdings LLC, 209 Meadow Drive, $209,000.
Stade, John K., trustee, and Merrie K. Stade Trust Agr to Consbruck, Tammy and Andrew, 12118 S. 213th Ave., $323,000.
68046
Tucker, Marc Christopher and Pauly, Erika Lynne to Gerdes, Gregory P., 12465 S. 79th Ave., $360,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Kozeny, Jon, 10412 S. 112th St., $331,000.
Tipps, Finn and Julianna to Becvar, Brandais and Lienemann, Mitch, 503 Pioneer Road, $250,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kerschner, Jona Kuuipo and Logan Jarrett, 11711 S. 111th Ave., $396,000.
David, Rabindra M. and Hannah to Wall, Matthew and Kristina, 916 Shenandoah Drive, $301,000.
Perdue, Gregory A. and Walcutt, Jennifer E. to Patrick, Jimmie H., 1798 Kent Circle, $261,000.
Morton, Tyler W. and Morton Brown, Jeannine E. to Schumacher, Megan and O'Brien, Brendon and Annette, 1715 Lakewood Drive, $323,000.
Schwartz, Collin and Emily to Miles, Eric and Emily, 1004 Wicklow Circle, $370,000.
Meyer, Aaron Dean to Seneca, Martin and Sarah, 1904 Southview Drive, $242,000.
Gonzalez, Rachelle and Ramos, Juan Carlos Gonzalez to Schiers, Nathan Roy and Gloria Marcella, 2106 Corn Drive, $243,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Mitchell, Erin and Steenbock, Chase, 11913 S. 111th Ave. Circle, $430,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Fischer, Daniel C. and Jennifer E., 11310 Port Royal Drive, $373,000.
Kruse, Barbara A. and Nathan to Medina, Jose Luis Espino, 819 Edgewater Drive, $255,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Nalley, William M. Jr. and Berner, Lori S., 9810 Superior Drive, $317,000.
68059
Scholting, Linda M., successor trustee, and Louis G. & Shirley A. Riha Living Trust to Wilson, Scott E. and Carol J., 15050 Cornish Road, $126,000.
Scholting, Linda M., successor trustee, and Louis G. & Shirley A. Riha Living Trust to DCCS Enterprise LLC, 20404 S. Hwy 50, $346,000.
McAtee, Holly E. and Raymond to Sequenzia, Jason, 850 N. 2nd St., $242,000.
Fools Inc. to Dover, Matthew and Emily, 1070 Hazel Lane, $344,000.
Kulm, Lauren and Morgan to Benson, Kristi and Scott, 11905 Mitchell Road, $350,000.
68123
Bennion, Robert and Christina to Campbell, Kayleigh, 2508 Blackhawk Drive, $288,000.
Siert, Ward J. and Linda J. to Connett, Michael J. and Susan M., 13615 S. 14th St., $275,000.
Stone, Kenneth M. and Lorraine A. to Dowden, Darrell and Linda, 14907 S. 20th St., $350,000.
Dee, Paul Jeffrey to Heyen, Jeffrey and Katrina, 11657 Lilley Lane, $288,000.
Fornataro, Frank L. and Rachel L. to Kappelmann, Augustus S. and Crystal B., 11712 S. 39th St., $233,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Conyers, Jon Quentin II and Debra June, 4319 Barksdale Drive, $432,000.
Oehler, Jane E. to Ahsam, Ralph, 14002 A. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $230,000.
Jones, David H. and Sunila to MacIas, Oscar Sanchez and Hernandez, Maria Neri, 11004 S. 17th St., $240,000.
O'Connor, Patrick and Kanjanaporn to Montgomery, John and Cindy, 2520 Annabelle Drive, $380,000.
Bailey Homes LLC to Chitty, Austin G., 13001 S. 33rd Circle, $250,000.
Nalley, William M. to Janousek, James J., 3413 Bline Ave., $225,000.
O'Brien, Matthew T. and Sheila M. to McMullan, David L., 11906 S. 33rd St., $200,000.
Farrar, Christopher and Olivia to Rodriguez, Jorge and Adriana, 9803 S. 22nd Circle, $231,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McManigal, Brandi L., 15014 S. 19th St., $270,000.
Wang, Hongliang and Victoria Gahyunsim to Carter, Annie R., 10711 S. 25th Ave., $245,000.
Dover, Matthew D. and Emily A. to Zagozda, Tricia, 727 Grenoble Drive, $258,000.
Baitey, Michelle to Kabigting, Rassel and Jonah Jane C., 1607 Old Gaelic St., $312,000.
Reeker, Aaron W. and Tachelle A. to Hulse, Chad and Samantha, 3216 Joann Ave., $257,000.
Birdsall, Jeremiah and Jennifer M. to Robinson, Benjamin, 3311 Jason Drive, $235,000.
Fernandez, Sterling and Rebecca to Tam, Lok Ming and Tina, 2105 Oriole Drive, $337,000.
Bachorski, Garrett Ray and Chance, Cortnei Anne to Park, Sean and Cholponai, 13810 S. 43rd St., $260,000.
68128
Shields, Angela and Jonathan to Chacon, Kimberly Kay and Martha Megan, 9707 Margo St., $260,000.
La Vista Car Wash LLC to Store Master Funding XXI LLC, 8007 S. 84th St., $1,283,000.
La Vista Car Wash LLC to Rocket Property Company LLC, 8007 S. 84th St., $3,107,000.
Coleman, Clifton P. and Nancy J. to Giandinoto, Lauren, 8017 Marisu Lane, $211,000.
Sheldon, Michael D. and Rosemarie to Varner, Emma and James, 7518 S. 75th St., $202,000.
Erwin, Patrick J. and Kaitlyn to Trimble, Harley and Frost, Leda, 7727 Greenleaf Drive, $209,000.
Scaglione, Jonathan Reagan to Gentry, Samantha and Dillingham, Ethan David, 7418 Joseph Ave., $135,000.
Smith, Justin S. and Pamela S. to Laux, Samuel J. and Macy A., 7812 S. 70th St., $259,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Schneider, Lance and Jamie Blanchard, 5013 Leawood Drive, $383,000.
McBride, Courtney A. and Stuart L. to Harrer, Jacob and Meier, Jessica, 111 Oakwood Drive, $230,000.
Golden, Kristoffer R. and Jennifer N. to Campbell, Dave and Sarah, 13602 S. 46th St., $355,000.
Labart Holdings LLC to Gray, Martin Alexander III, 1513 Beechwood Ave., $239,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Maurine, Drew N. and Shebs, Erica L., 13711 S. 54th St., $416,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vogel, James F. and Morgan D., 13544 S. 55th St., $297,000.
Faust, Jordan M. to Rosman, Kenneth J. and Veronica L., 4632 Crestview Drive, $380,000.
Bockman, Raymond J. and Annette L. to Deol, Vishal and Rani, Rama, 1819 Deerfield Way, $335,000.
Slazinik, Ian M. and Courtney E. to Birdsall, Jeremiah and Martin Birdsall, Jennifer Marie, 5302 Timberridge Drive, $372,000.
68136
Snyder, Scott D. and Paige to Kugler, Casey and Stephanie, 18513 Summit Drive, $435,000.
Dolan, Thomas J. to Dolan, Thomas J. and Cortez, Jeanette M., 8117 S. 184th Ter, $220,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Rosso, Nick and Emily, 18313 Cheyenne Road, $92,000.
Faltys, Neal and Lori to Hipple, Tiffany and Kristie, 18505 Summit Drive, $385,000.
Newman, Tab L., trustee, and Newman, Misty M., trustee, Tab & Misty Newman Revocable Trust to Bemis, Danielle and Adam, 7813 S. 169th St., $395,000.
Otto, Jay E. and Teresa C. to Hottovy, Hunter and Billie, 8709 S. 167th St., $330,000.
Brown, Aaron J. and Angela D. to Bellows, Violeta Sofia and Scott Wesley Royce, 16330 Portal St., $325,000.
King, Lucas and Chelsea to Bonano, Angel Antonio Serrano and Serrano, Nicole Katherine, 17721 Chandler St., $240,000.
Gibbs, Joseph M. and Shelly J. to Pearson, Jason R., 18830 Josephine St., $411,000.
Hardy, Anthony J. and Emily A. to Hayes, Jerry C. and Julie R., 8010 S. 190th Ave., $250,000.
Kienow, Alexander D. and Jamie L. to Moore, Brian, 8216 S. 190th Ave., $280,000.
Smith, Gary D., trustee, and Smith, Catherine A., trustee, Gary D. & Catherine A. Smith Living Trust to Quagliariello, Rosanne, 7119 S. 180th Ave., $270,000.
Rienfeld, Michael and Karen to Wallace, Johnny and Kelly, 16126 Timberlane Drive, $325,000.
Halstenson, Kari Elaine and Chad Paul to Hazen, Jack H. and Baillie, Rebecca M., 16440 Cary St., $276,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hardy, Anthony J. and Emily, 9320 S. 178th St., $379,000.
Taylor, Karly and Torry to Jurgensmeier, Nathan R. and Dana R., 15817 Cottonwood Ave., $246,000.
Liesemeyer, Kirk W. and Shelby L. to Houser, Jami L. and Gauhari, Bradley J., 7820 S. 159th St., $233,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Dishman, Mary Leann, 9824 S. 184th Ave., $305,000.
Hellbusch, Frederick J. and Fluke, Kevin E. to Powell, David C., 16912 Portal St., $350,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Benham, Linda S., 9707 S. 183rd Ave., $303,000.
68138
Borer, Melanie L. to Miramontes, Luis and Salinas, Mayra, 6901 S. 154th St., $269,000.
Miles, Eric and Emily to Villanueva, Cole, 13516 Lillian St., $230,000.
Hinzy, David D. E. Jr. and Yong S. to Salzmann, Frederick, 7319 S. 155th St., $275,000.
Henninger, Collene R. to Beacon Rock Investments LLC, 14607 Willow Circle Drive, $200,000.
Placek, Rebecca A. and Pacal, Nicholas to Windhorst, Ryan, 14252 Virginia St., $215,000.
Scott, Alexandra and Spencer, Koy to Goose Remodeling LLC, 13314 Emiline St., $182,000.
Carson, Steven D. to Ehle, Shelby, 12817 Chandler St., $240,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Stebbins, Ryan and Sarah, 12610 Cooper St., $425,000.
McGlothlen, Andrew James to S. & M. Homes LLC, 13414 Olive St., $225,000.
Benson, David P. and Susan D. to Couillard, Savanna B., 12813 Lillian St., $243,000.
Brown, Latoya to Gajewski, Joseph and Jennifer, 7213 S. 155th St., $270,000.
Kozel, Thomas A. and Carol Lynn to Buchleitner, William J. III and Jean L., 12917 Olive St., $240,000.
Hvyduty LLC to HDS Property Investors LLC, 11357 S. 146th St., $2,000,000.
68147
Bennett, Stephani M. and Patrick R. to Glesmann, Devon and Kresl, Taya, 3309 Cherry Lane, $188,000.
Sledge Management Investments LLC to Rueda, Raul Mejia and Mejia, Yazmin, 8609 S. 13th St., $325,000.
Stringer, Rachel N. to Rieke, Gary and Linda, 9310 Spring Circle Drive, $330,000.
Madden, Patrick John and Jessica Jaster to True North Properties LLC, 9507 S. 26th Ave., $270,000.
Stafford, Michael H. to Bober, Karen M., 7808 S. 22nd Ave., $220,000.
Lesser, Klaus and Rebecca to Cesh LLC, 8114 S. 39th St., $125,000.
Cisar, Shelley to Martinez, Jose Angel Jr. and Valadez, Hytzel, 2718 Bonnie St., $202,000.
68157
Nelson, Terri and Brett to Fuller, Jami, 8113 S. 49th Ave., $190,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Torres, Hector and Leon, Monica Marquez, 7502 S. 47th St., $255,000.
Williamson, Kent L. and Roswitha L and Williamson, Michael D. to Roman, Selen, 4859 Robin Drive, $185,000.
Luttig, Jerome A. and Suzanne M. to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 7302 S. 52nd St., $105,000.