RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hensel, Brian and Emily to Reinhardt, Mary Jo, 10409 N. 152nd Ave., $380,000.

Pedersen, Joey and Josephine to Dettloff, Jeffrey J. and Linda K., 15914 Mormon St., $260,000.

Adkisson, Nathaniel A. and Kirsten M. to Miller, Jeffrey Ray and Michelle C., 7318 N. 164th St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Alemagar, Sirjana and Tamang, Dhan, 14914 Leeman Circle, $301,029.

Rutten, Trevor and Ann to Kutsch, Timothy, 16108 Leeman St., $605,000.

Madsen, Brent L. and Monica R. to Mandulis LLC, 11918 N. 176th Circle, $1,250,000.

Cardinal Homes LLC to Tibke, Keith and Connie, 17030 Daniel St., $451,550.

Sintek, Cory and Chris to Heimann, Nicholas J. and Lori L., 12702 N. 178th Circle, $2,310,000.

Delia Revocable Trust and Delia, Joseph A., trustee, to Williams, Kevin A. and Kenton, Machelle A., 16426 Potter St., $455,000.

Yost, William J. and Cynthia M. to Zeineddine, Sami and Ghiwa Ali, 15339 Gilder Ave., $605,000.

Beberniss, Ronald Jr. and Andrea to Djossou, Adjiwanou Edem and Angele Adjovi Ahoefa, 7962 N. 146th St., $240,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Banfield, Roy S. Jr. and Keck, Amanda K., 17623 Clay St., $349,455.

Honjo, Hideo and Toshie to Craft, Jacob and Emily, 7002 N. 154th St., $240,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 16908 Cora St., $110,000.

68022

FLD Fund I. LLC to MTE Enterprises LLC, 5433 Kestrel Parkway, $80,000.

Swanson, Bryan and Laura A. to Murphy, Jordan, 1408 N. 208th St., $275,000.

FLD Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5419 N. 212th St., $72,500.

Michael & Anna Brewer Rev Tru and Brewer, Michael P., trustee, to Schroer, Julie G. and Stephen R., 815 S. 198th St., $600,000.

Skyline Point-Elkhorn LLC to Geis, Brennon and Wright, Meagan, 20268 Pinkney St., $278,000.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Tomes, Alex and Jena, 18405 Patrick Ave., $515,000.

Gottsch, Barry to Michael S. Clouse Revocable Trust and Lynn R. Clouse Revocable Trust, 4410 N. 195th Circle, $825,000.

Lindsay, William J. Jr. and Lesa R. to Anzalone, Peggy and Christopher, 20701 Ames Ave., $430,000.

FLD Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5520 N. 212th St., $72,500.

FLD Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5413 N. 212th St., $72,500.

Westbury Farm LLC to Nelson Builders Inc., 4425 S. 220th St., $73,200.

Westbury Farm LLC to Nelson Builders Inc., 21607 K St., $70,200.

Schwahn, Bryan M. and Tina Faye to Davis, Kara and Matthew, 18359 Jackson St., $445,000.

McMurray, Marc Alan and Melissa Renae to Wiese, Bradley and Danielle, 3201 N. 206th St., $290,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Kim, Dong Oh and Banset, Rebecca Ann, 5020 S. 224th Place, $195,000.

Fools Inc. to Braun, Joanne M. and Andrew D., 21710 I St., $519,343.

Advantage Development Inc. to Brewer, Mike and Anna, 21940 Karen St., $995,246.

Maynard, Jarret and Darren to Maynard, Jarret, 21204 Palomino Road, $90,000.

Patterson, Kristina and Nathan to Meng, Fanming and Luo, Jing, 19535 Binney Circle, $345,000.

Kasperbauer, Kyle D. and Macy L. to Kumar, Mukesh and Supriya, Anamika, 3316 N. 209th St., $381,000.

Tunink, Mark R. and Tammy L. to Martin, Ted and Megan, 1002 S. 200th St., $550,000.

Ma, Stanley and Tram to Davis-Small, Casey, 613 S. 186th St., $416,000.

Joseph & Christina Quinn Living Revocable Trust and Quinn, Joseph R., trustee, to Johnson, Aaron J., 3804 N. 191st Circle, $600,000.

Frontier Builders LLC to Icon Homes LLC, 21010 Joseph St., $80,850.

Manzitto, Bode to Labenz, Ross, 20533 D St., $367,000.

20535 Fort LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 5416 N. 206th St., $68,000.

FLD Fund I. LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 5451 Kestrel Parkway, $80,000.

204th & Fort LLC to Majestic Homes LLC, 21143 Hartman Ave., $309,600.

Geiger, Matthew R. and Meredith M. to Jane M. Samson Trust and Samson, Jane M., trustee, 1714 S. 221st St., $735,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Henderson, Justin and Ashley, 18304 Grand Ave., $544,950.

Torriero, Talan and Danielle to Shoemaker, Jacob and Dieter, Abby Aileen, 2725 N. 190th St., $545,000.

68064

Johnson, Patrick E. and Mackie, Marci D. to Art of A. Craftsman LLC, 28455 Laurel Circle, $172,311.

Madison, Marc and Annette to McMahon, Sean and Madden-McMahon, Tracy, 3801 N. 267th Circle, $1,100,000.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Johnson, Patrick E. and Mackie, Marcie D., 28443 Laurel Circle, $179,000.

Ph Ventures LLC to Larsen, Jack A., 6328 N. 295th St., $749,900.

Mofam Investments LLC to Walvoord, Nicole and Jared, 6005 N. 294th Circle, $330,000.

68069

Mark Denniston Huber Revocable Trust and Huber, Mark Denniston, trustee, to Dunbar Family Trust and Dynbar, J. Mark, trustee, 25001 Emile Circle, $1,050,000.

68104

Morris, Roxanne to Chambers, Analise, 4923 Fowler Ave., $120,000.

Yates, Anthony T. and Yates, Diane, per rep, to Vidal, Katia Rodriguez, 5224 Crown Point Ave., $204,000.

Peirce, Jared and Elleen to Keres, Elizabeth, 6127 Pinkney St., $182,000.

Darling, Darrell W. and Vonice D. to Cleary, Abigail Ruth, 2724 N. 50th St., $200,000.

Born, Joshua I. to Eisenberger, Benjamin, 2940 N. 47th Ave., $195,000.

DS LLC to Keenan, Lauren E., 6643 Franklin St., $142,500.

Higgins, Mary Jane and James Curtis to Nahayo, Catrina Marie, 6618 Ogden St., $170,000.

Joanne L. Daas Penner Trust and Penner, Jon J., trustee, to Furman, Luke and Chelsea N., 6227 Nebraska Ave., $190,000.

H&S Partnership LLP to Thompson, Kayona and Woods, Daryll Jr., 5123 Himebaugh Circle, $228,000.

Bopp, James L. and McDevitt, Mandy to Hopson, Brian R. and Rachel R., 2201 N. 56th St., $576,000.

Arc Homes Management VI LLC to BP Homes LLC, 4151 N. 62nd St., $100,000.

Wessel, Dustin and Jawed-Wessel, Sofia to Bissell, Peter and Megan, 2026 N. 60th St., $188,500.

68105

Lewenthal, John Benedict and Akins-Lewenthal, Edith Deann to Bryan, Benjamin and Tara, 2130 S. 33rd St., $450,000.

Esteraich, Rocky to Scott, Alicia, 914 S. 36th St., $242,000.

Ziegler, Jeffrey R. to Muibi, Hauwa Folake and Mbaraonye, Izuchukwu Evans, 3124 S. 43rd St., $240,000.

Brown, Lawrence W. and Heavenlee A. to Williams, Katelyn and Buckingham-Weibel, Joshua, 4412 Mayberry St., $275,000.

Palma-Prince, Gonzalo J. and Vazquez, Lourdes to Weeks, William, 505 S. 35th Ave., $105,000.

Klesitz Realty LLC to Propio LLC, 1329 S. 30th Ave., $120,000.

Haskin, Barbara Rae to Haskin, Daniel Christian, 1010 S. 36th St., $105,650.

Dreier, Carissa and Derek to Ro-Dan LLC, 915 S. 41st St., $147,000.

68106

Johnson, Linda L. to Ali, Liaqat, 2714 S. 60th St., $225,000.

Perry, Griffin and Severson, Emily to Steier, James and Nancy, 1412 S. 63rd St., $354,000.

Longo, Frank J. and Kari A. to Sanderson, James and Maria, 5812 Briggs St., $310,000.

McKenzie, Anthony to Emmerich, Michael and Maldonado, Elizabeth, 5702 Rees St., $215,000.

Chambers, Daniel C. to Beams-Roehr, Nanette C., 4822 Poppleton Ave., $120,000.

Rodriguez, Stephanie and Lewis, Stephanie Rodriguez to Hernandez, Marcelino Jr., 5031 Bancroft Circle, $200,000.

McGrath, June Marie to Dolfay, Melissa, 834 S. 59th St., $325,000.

Root, Erin to Lee, Megan Elizabeth, 5527 Hickory St., $175,000.

Kavanaugh, Thomas G. and Patricia M. to CFI Properties LLC, 1902 S. 46th St., $513,000.

Drake-Bakhit, Jessica to Tietz, Joshua and Caddell, Chloe, 6253 Woolworth Ave., $176,000.

Miller, Linda to Ace Properties LLC, 1808 S. 60th St., $225,000.

Rains, David J. and Kathy E. to Rains, Malia Alayna, 5808 Briggs St., $250,000.

Vast Properties LLC to Ag Real Estate LLC, 983 S. 50th Ave., $170,000.

Carlos Family Trust Uta and Carlos, Brian D., trustee, to Gander Co Design + Build LLC, 1105 S. 60th St., $311,685.

68107

Galvan, David and Vazquez, Brenda E. Duran to SJ Mora LLC, 2907 Q St., $94,250.

Galvan, Jesus and Sandra to SJ Mora LLC, 2907 Q St., $94,250.

Bennett Living Trust and Hooper, Erin K., trustee, to La Lune LLC, 3610 Polk St., $130,000.

Galvan, David to Galvan, David and Jesus, 2907 Q St., $94,250.

Lopez, Fernando Nolasco and Garcia-Amezcua, Gabriela to Richardson, Chris and Plihal, Abigail, 5101 S. 39th St., $195,000.

Joe and Steve Partnership LLC to Barboza, Patricia T. and Cazares, Rafael, 3430 V St., $60,000.

Song, Nammi and Jack to Dodge 55 LLC, 2908 K St., $550,000.

Baier, Amanda K. and Richard J. to McDonnell, Grace and Jones, Kirayle, 4461 Dayton St., $179,750.

Sieh, Jaclyn R. and Kasselman, Jaclyn R. to Bertino, Jennifer, 3633 Madison St., $165,000.

Jankauskas, Daniel to DP Unlimited LLC, 3315 Polk St., $27,900.

Aterra 51 5034 S. 24th Street Omaha LLC to Imperio Inc., 5034 S. 24th St., $800,000.

68108

American Postal Workers Union to Mcleay Holdings LLC, 1312 William St., $800,000.

Rogers, Robert W. to Ketcham, Connor John, 1414 Martha St., $166,000.

Flores, Eloy and Maria T. Del Toral De to 1016 Holdings LLC, 838 S. 21st St., $209,840.

68110

Melton, Kathryn and Melton, Kathie L. to Go Development LLC, 2208 Florence Blvd., $40,001.

Morello, Bernard J. to Habitat for Humanity Omaha Inc., 1615 Manderson St., $148,840.

Hogan, Leslie Jr. and Geralyn R. to Big Fundamental LLC, 1808 Evans St., $76,000.

Glenwood State Bank to Hartman Oz LLC, 1119 E. Hartman Ave., $280,000.

68111

Saathi LLC to JBM Investments LLC, 3748 N. 41st St., $70,500.

Brown, Julie M. to Beckler, Scott A. and V. Dawn, 4706 N. 41st St., $80,500.

Pierce, Nathan R. to Cardenas, Jose, 4269 Maple St., $80,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Advanced Brothers Homes LLC, 3346 N. 37th St., $70,000.

Sterling, Charles L. and Dorie to Houtz, Emily J., 4303 N. 38th St., $135,000.

Williamson, Richard L. and Cherie M. to 3.14.08 Properties LLC, 3178 Larimore Ave., $16,306.

Wells, Clarence and Lesa J. to Tate, Tami L., 2858 Wirt St., $42,750.

Dendinger, Chad to Gray, Christian and Sonya, 3428 Decatur St., $122,000.

David A. Oas Rev Living Trust and Oas, David A., trustee, to Ingns Properties LLC, 6323 N. 39th St., $50,000.

True Investments LLC to Trc Properties LLC, 5616 N. 29th St., $140,000.

Haynes, Ernestine to Haynes, Dashawn, 2819 Miami St., $52,500.

Loehr, Jessica to Shanahan Capital LLC, 4124 Miami St., $85,000.

Connor, Megan R. to Thymianos, Amanda Lynn Rothe and Nick, 3802 Maple St., $138,000.

68112

Omahome Realty LLC to Pedersen, Tonnie L., 7008 N. 33rd St., $170,000.

68114

Cambridge, Nicholas A. and Caroline to Webster, Jeffrey Allen and Erickson, Kaylee Ann, 8214 Seward St., $228,000.

Hancock, Traci and Craig, Sean to Ravnholdt, Matthew and Anna, 1015 S. 91st Circle, $655,000.

Kirby, Erika L. to Nana, Abdoul Rachid, 7429 Schuyler Drive, $237,000.

Longacre, Kristin M. and Haupt, Jeremy to Urzendowski, Kasey and John, 8733 Lafayette Ave., $270,000.

Reese, Jane R. and Thomas W. to Kozlik Rev Inter Vivos Family Trust and Kozlik, John, trustee, 1234 N. 97th Place, $420,000.

68116

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Johnson, Allyn E., 6210 N. 170th Ave., $474,708.

O'Brien, James F. and Mila E. to Feltz, Todd, 15224 Spencer St., $285,000.

Henley, William E. to Blain, Creighton, 14821 Redman Ave., $280,000.

Raber, Scott R. and Jessica L. to Kugler, Dusty and Werner, Adrienne, 2420 N. 179th St., $635,000.

Groebli, Skyler S. and Nolan to Paynter, Daniel James and Diane Marie, 17221 Ruggles St., $280,000.

Stuart, Sarah and Benjamin to Bell Family Trust and McCann, Sherry Lyn, trustee, 4555 N. 168th Avenue Circle, $286,100.

Asai, Kenji and Shizuka to Tsai, Chun-Hua and Tsai, Chunhua, 2215 N. 176th Ave., $440,000.

Steinkemper Properties LLC to Blankman, Christina, 5135 N. 159th Circle, $265,000.

Bedel, Debra M. to Hoffart, Jeffry and Jaime, 16838 Grand Circle, $225,000.

Schaefer, Jeffrey to Nielsen, Nathan E. and Archer, Katelyn C., 3023 N. 155th Ave., $290,000.

Johnette, Jeffrey S. and Kimberly Marie to Apland, Katie and Anthony, 17207 Spaulding St., $275,000.

Tunison, Michele S. to Hultgren, Lyn and Carl, 16754 Crown Point Place, $205,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Carruthers, Brett and Laura, 17701 Ogden St., $437,600.

Jackson, Kevin B. and Glasshoff, Amber R. to PRN Properties LLC, 14473 Browne St., $220,000.

Borer, Joshua and Tamara to Shafer, Samuel Ryan and Julie, 6405 N. 158th St., $465,000.

Williams, Sydney E. and Anthony M. to Ahmadi, Fatima Wali and Nissar Wali, 6307 N. 148th St., $253,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fuhriman, Dale Justin, 6214 N. 170th Ave., $445,075.

Glasshoff, Amber R. and Jackson, Kevin B. to PRN Properties LLC, 14475 Browne St., $220,000.

Patricia G. Holmes Trust and Holmes, Patricia G., trustee, to Desert King Transportation Inc., 14475 Browne St., $625,000.

Shafer, Samuel R. and Julie to Magnuson, Eric M. and Virginia, 4006 N. 152nd Ave., $502,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bailey, Karl S. and Opal A., 6110 N. 170th Ave., $434,229.

Schmaderer, Craig and Melissa to Spencer, Rick and Judy, 2113 N. 169th St., $490,000.

68117

Schuett, Dana and Alyssa to Kraftschik, Lydia Elise, 5124 S. 48th St., $260,000.

LM&F Investments LLC to F&A Tiles and More LLC, 4869 Q St., $250,000.

Ruti LLC to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 4406 S. 63rd St., $139,000.

Tapia, Susana L. Sanchez and Hancock, Robert A. to Tapia-Mejia, Susana and Cruz-Tapia, Felix L., 4867 S. 56th St., $49,600.

68118

Ralph A. & Mary Ann Nielsen Living Trust and Nielsen, Ralph A., trustee, to Schwartz, Debra L., 209 S. 169th Circle, $460,000.

Lawrence P. Caminiti Trust and Caminiti, Lawrence P., trustee, to Ferguson, Joseph B. and Angela, 306 N. 162nd St., $430,000.

Dvorak, Mary M. and Ryan A. to Kluthe, Don and Alter, Roxanne, 727 N. 163rd Ave., $885,000.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17078 Hawthorne Ave., $39,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17074 Hawthorne Ave., $39,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17016 Nicholas St., $42,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17070 Hawthorne Ave., $39,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17066 Hawthorne Ave., $39,500.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17012 Nicholas St., $42,500.

68122

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vietkin, Sergii, 8567 Young St., $270,600.

DMDS Inc. to Omaha Collision Co. LLC, 9720 Redick Ave., $4,000,000.

Koehler, Joshua and Amy to Artino, William and Dobish, Carissa, 7208 N. 76th St., $300,000.

Grzella, Mark F. and Brooke E. to Gregory, Thomas A. and Tonya L., 7868 Newport Ave., $245,000.

Taylor, Johnny and Taylor-Lewis, Karen, per rep, to Wah, Hta Day and Mya, Aye, 7451 N. 90th St., $260,000.

Beltz, Nicholas R. and Kaitlyn A. to Nelson, David R. and Jody C., 8321 Craig Ave., $275,000.

Louviere, Daniel and Kimberly to Everson, Matthew Hjersman and Johnna Hjersman, 8025 Weber Place, $261,000.

Swait, Catherine A. and Gunn, Catherine A. to Bilawal, Muhammad and Salahuddin, Javeria, 8264 Girard St., $247,500.

Foster Legacy LLC to Gomez, Kimberly Lucero, 7710 Mary St., $181,500.

68124

Jaros, Daniel L. and Mohammadi, Safieh A. to Palmesano, Kerri Lewis, 3614 Armbrust Drive, $310,000.

Haggerty, Jennifer Kay and Ridgley, Jennifer Kay to Pinkham, Jimmie Jr. and Linda, 2302 S. 88th St., $407,000.

Ludwick Family Trust and Ludwick, Dale A., trustee, to Zimmerman, Michael T., 3607 S. 88th St., $117,500.

Ludwick, Dale A. and Susan M. to Zimmerman, Michael T., 3607 S. 88th St., $117,500.

Waggoner, Nicholas K. and Jillian L. to Coburn, Erin Oralee, 8757 Dorcas St., $370,000.

Otte, Doris S. and Blankenship, Donald K., per rep, to Surfaces LLC and Walz, Sophia, 7924 Nina St., $172,500.

D&L Real Estate Group LLC to Jane G. Slezak Trust and Slezak, Robert T., trustee, 8625 Loveland Estates Court, $400,000.

Marcus & Erin Snow Revocable Trust and Snow, Marcus H., trustee, to Wolf, Michaela Kathleen, 2521 Brookside Ave., $575,000.

Joseph J. Coco Irrevocable Trust and Coco, Donald J., trustee, to Eppenbaugh, Jeremy L., 1533 S. 76th St., $292,500.

68127

Ferrell, Spencer R. and Tonya J.O. to Cooley, Mikayla and Sharp, Joseph, 10305 N St., $327,000.

Glaser, Kyle W. and Jayne to Piedra, Eduardo Martinez and Ramirez, Yoza Jandy, 5712 S. 107th St., $265,000.

Siske, Joshua J. and Megan L. to Loza, Esteban, 9263 Z St., $315,000.

Ryan, Carol E. to Lopez, Fernando Nolasco and Garcia, Gabriela, 5430 S. 94th St., $285,000.

Lantis Development LLC to Castle Capital II LLC, 4106 S. 87th St., $2,750,000.

Hess, Kristine M. and Steven to Hatchell, Luke, 4736 S. 79th Ave., $190,000.

68130

Johnson, Andrea J. to Korber, Bryant, 1848 S. 160th St., $300,000.

Rigg, Stephanie and Devin to Schweitzer, Andrew and Michaela, 19527 Marinda St., $495,000.

McM Inc. to Rose, Steven and Karlie, 2206 S. 166th St., $250,000.

Burt, Ashley Steinacher to Johnson, Mark Stewart and Hillary Danielle, 2110 S. 183rd Circle, $730,000.

Doerr, David S. and Suzette to Mumma, Colin and Mora, Gabriela, 16320 Bancroft St., $530,000.

Williams, Kevin A. to Smerechniak, Daniel L., 2024 S. 160th St., $276,000.

Frohloff, Wade A. and Shawn M. to Johnk, Dru P., 3925 S. 183rd Ave., $475,000.

Martin, George E. III to Patten, John Frederick III and Susanna Finger, 2215 S. 181st Circle, $555,000.

Prindle, Brian and Renea to Bock, Patrick N., 1283 S. 164th St., $305,000.

Timothy H. Olson Revocable Living Trust and Adrienne C. Olson Living Trust to Barbara J. Ries Revocable Trust and Ries, Barbara J., trustee, 2101 S. 191st St., $950,000.

Stewart, Kurtis R. and Sarah E. to Landon & Jill Ehlers Living Revocable Trust and Ehlers, Landon D., trustee, 3324 S. 185th St., $1,250,000.

68131

Ashleys Place LLC to Suncone Holdings LLC, 115 S. 39th St., $850,000.

Meocm LLC to Pietrantone, Emily, 131 S. 39th St. 25, $155,000.

Father Flanagans Boys Home to White, Richard and Clarinda, 3010 Cass St., $60,000.

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Lisosky, Mindy K., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5210, $295,000.

68132

Brown, Derek to Brown, Jason C. and Huebner-Brown, Ruth, 6305 Charles St., $184,000.

Malone, Mike J. and Patricia D. to Bryce & Carmen Bunde Jt Rev Tru and Bunde, Bryce D., trustee, 132 Dundee Ridge Court, $395,000.

White, Jay and Cheryl to Larsen, Thomas Joseph, 407 N. 47th St., $279,900.

Laux, Toni M. and Mark to Hurtado-Gomez, Juan F. and Moore, Virginia M., 5104 Nicholas St., $350,000.

Jones and Porter Family Revocable Trust and Jones, Bradley N., trustee, to Schill, Stephen and Patricia, 840 Dillon Drive, $450,000.

68134

Martin, Cheryl A. to Lamar, Lacey, 7315 Pinkney St., $350,000.

Ritchison, Dustin A. and Lyndsey E. to Ems Woodwork LLC, 7602 Corby Circle, $400,000.

Ennen, Colin M. and Tayleur to Monroy, Brenda Estefanni, 8827 Grant St., $212,500.

Tab Liberty Partnership XVI LLC to Village at Grant Square Realty LLC, 7426 Blondo St., $21,000,000.

Gonzales, Carroll E. Jr. to Maxfield, Nicolas and Sanders, Madelyn, 9603 Emmet St., $231,000.

Harris, Christopher G. and Caitlyn G. to Shepherd, Joshua and Christa, 4633 N. 82nd St., $225,000.

Cable, Gary Lynn to TPC Corp., 9129 Ames Ave., $110,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Aguilar-Reyes, Miguel, 7521 Hartman Ave., $165,000.

David E. & Michele Fontaine Living Trust and Fontaine, David E., trustee, to Strasburg, Alexius and Austin, 4622 N. 82nd St., $225,000.

Casey, Sean P. and Ewing, Kaily to Wolzen, Baylee and Hannah, 4040 N. 92nd Ave., $245,000.

David G. Wanda L. Kellogg Revocable Trust and Kellogg, Wanda L., trustee, to Bormann, Veronica Ann and Christopher K., 10323 Hilltop Road, $360,000.

Burson, Kevin Lynn and Shih, Hsiang-Lin to Fuller, Lori Jean, 4409 N. 96th Ave., $230,000.

Hreig LLC to Davis, Cody Lee and Johnson, Samantha Nicole, 5617 N. 96th St., $255,000.

Yeaworth, James T. Jr. and Yeaworth, Jessica, per rep, to Romero, Troy A., 3701 Aurora Drive, $170,000.

Portillo, Salvador and Allen-Portillo, Linda Ann to Heine, Treaven and Dylan, 2412 N. 79th St., $170,000.

Ronald & Terri Talacko Joint Revocable Trust and Talacko, Ronald E., trustee, to Gibney, Gage and Mack, Jennifer, 8168 Ruggles St., $275,000.

68135

Feyerherm, Tricia A. to Spangler, Dylan, 19631 Gail Ave., $260,000.

McBee-Cooke, Carrie Lynn and Cooke, Robert L. III to Shillingsburg, Miriam A. and Gentry, Jared T., 17128 S St., $515,000.

Lombardo, Dan A. and Gina Lee to Gonzales, Carroll Jr. and Parrish, Natalie, 4821 S. 167th Ave., $405,000.

Grinstead, Kim to Rye, Gregory and Tara, 17003 V St., $414,950.

Lane Building Corp. to Hanson, Aaron and Colleen, 6558 S. 200th Ave., $448,689.

Wiehl, Lindsey and Wortmann, Neil to Young, Timothy J., 19630 W St., $270,000.

Petricek, Amy L. to Kowalski, Haelee and Isaacson, Justin, 5101 S. 194th St., $335,000.

Schmidt Business Ventures LLC to Hot Corner LLC, 6420 S. 193rd Ave., $126,100.

68137

Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency to Buresh, Rebecca Ann, 15141 Adams St., $180,000.

Conrad, Ashlea B. and Lee J. to Peterson, Skyler L., 14806 Monroe St., $321,501.

Clark, Justin to R2 Realty Group LLC, 15105 Madison St., $340,000.

Bridges, Trina Kay to Gaeta, Sabrina, 14706 Adams Circle, $246,000.

Guevara, Stacy M. and Smith, Alan R. to Dostal, Jay R. and Melanie R., 5626 S. 125th Circle, $555,000.

MD Properties LLC to D&R Investments LLC, 4614 S. 140th St., $783,400.

McKean, Dennise D. and Gryder, Tena, per rep, to Neill, Tyler, 13549 Z St., $144,000.

Deitering, Richard and Joette to Richardson, Taylor, 5057 S. 149th Court, $230,000.

Martinez, Ali to Dornala, Abhinay, 14616 Madison Circle, $250,000.

Harm, Charlotte to Leonard, Michael G., 12615 Ohern St., $225,000.

Timmons, Steven G. and Judy A. to Nelson, Brenda and Lee, 5426 S. 124th St., $388,000.

Carol J. Pinger Trust and Pinger, Carol J., trustee, to Guzman, Ameliano and Manglona, Darlene C., 5021 S. 149th St., $295,000.

Steelman, Patricia Bergmann to Leslie, Dylan and Edwards, Jacquelynn, 11305 S Circle, $281,000.

Pokorny, Christine and Jeffrey to Venteicher, Myong, 4969 S. 149th Court, $220,000.

Metz, Michael G. and Judith K. to Blank Family Trust and Blank, Sandy, trustee, 5015 S. 150th Place, $248,000.

Morris, Melodae to Webb, Rebecca R., 15308 T St., $236,000.

Imagine Innovation LLC to Holmes, Colby and Capotrio, Christina, 14811 Orchard Circle, $240,000.

Davis, Matthew and Kara to Taylor, Dana A. and Sheryl L., 6425 S. 118th Place, $565,000.

68142

McMahon, Sean M. and Tracy M. to Meyer, Bria, 12802 Craig St., $670,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Hampton, Douglas and Grimm, Crystal, 13031 Reynolds St., $646,256.

Kelsey, Timothy W. and Linda S. to Monaster, Heather, 7187 N. 126th Ave., $465,000.

Moffit, Michele A. and O'Connor, Michele to Barnes, Jason T., 7020 N. 143rd Circle, $335,500.

Sager, Joshua A. and Jenna to Hawkins, Korrie Ann and John C. Jr., 7539 N. 130th St., $675,000.

68144

Dettman, John L. and Patricia L. to Cernik, Stephanie, 12710 B St., $240,000.

Watsabaugh, James J. and Tracy L. to Olson, Eric, 2917 S. 117th St., $240,000.

Carlson, Kris to Ketcham, Kyle, 3510 S. 154th St., $255,000.

Viola, Amy B. and Viola, Amy W. to Beberniss, Ronald E. Jr. and Andrea, 2341 S. 148th Ave., $307,000.

Ruskamp, Dale J. to Forehead, Jeffrey P. and Sheryl D., 3505 S. 122nd St., $180,000.

Albracht, Sean Thomas and Jennifer to Casarez, Karen, 3117 S. 121st St., $236,000.

Lewis, Douglas W. and Stephanie L. to Cross, Shaun Trent and Kayleigh Nicole, 2516 S. 153rd Circle, $330,000.

Snowdon Trust and Snowdon, Elsie A., trustee, to Kohles, Tyler P. and Kathryn L., 3029 S. 109th St., $245,000.

Bechtold, Christopher A. to Schories, Simon, 10930 Spring St., $250,000.

Farha, Arthur F. and Janet C. to Bartlett, Mathew and Sarah, 2417 S. 113th St., $290,000.

68152

Lode, Kevin and Christina M. to Infante, Aniello M. and Nicole Marie Engelke, 12312 N. 67th St., $705,000.

K&A Properties Inc. to Waters, Daren Jr., 6911 N. 65th St., $225,000.

Clausen, Arthur B. and Marlene J. to Gerken, Angela N., 4608 Manchester Drive, $335,000.

Lizcano, Susana to Metzer, Jane and Champion, Melva, 8433 N. 47th St., $452,000.

68154

Uber, Arthur Edwin IV and Amanda M. to Kristol, Rebecca Hickman and Hollingsworth, Andrew, 14819 Hawthorne Ave., $425,000.

Banghart Revocable Family Trust and Banghart, David L., trustee, to Wingender, Margaret M., 1734 N. 127th St., $525,000.

Clinch, Heidi J. to Haile, Andrew and Brennan, Amanda, 754 N. 155th Ave., $300,000.

Elaine C. Quandt Living Trust and Quandt, Elaine C., trustee, to Cordwin, Thomas, 410 S. 111th St., $275,000.

Hamer, Katherine and Branson, Katherine to Shepardson, Allison J., 14812 Charles Place, $291,500.

Brewer, Donald M. and Brewer, Linda J., per rep, to Rector, Margaret L., 209 S. 119th Circle, $163,500.

Brewer, Linda J. to Rector, Margaret L., 209 S. 119th Circle, $163,500.

Kleine, Philip K. and Kalissa H. to Hackett, Andrew S. and Anderson, Kelsey A., 245 N. 117th St., $295,000.

Murphy, William D. to Olechoski, Gary and Ellen, 309 N. 129th St., $500,000.

68164

Blum, Matthew S. and Lara C. to Bouckhuyt, Paula, 5118 N. 126th St., $253,000.

Lessmann, Terry P. to Zaiser, Dustin Lee, 12128 Wirt St., $244,000.

Spotts, Jeri W. and Jill T. to Epps, Robert S. and Walters, Melanie, 2673 N. 125th Ave., $316,000.

Shacklett, Stephanie A. and Tristan R. to Mitchell, Glenn and Danelle, 5026 N. 128th St., $255,000.

Croteau, Matthew A. and Lisa to Riggs, Jerry Duke and Laura J., 4222 N. 143rd Circle, $436,000.

Rooney, Robert J. and Michelle M. to Mcfarland, Tyler, 11307 Jaynes St., $285,000.

Nevrivy, Bradley J. to Hoschiet, Shaun Michael, 12922 Corby St., $240,000.

Miller, Jonathan R. and Kara M. to Messina, Elizabeth, 6719 N. 111th St., $240,000.

McGauley, Deborah E. and Newton, Colleen A. G/C to Blackmore, Austin J., 12068 Patrick Ave., $185,000.

Jurgens, David A. to Wheelock, Tyler James and Lopez, Savannah Lynn, 14312 Corby St., $220,000.

Bailey, Karl S. and Opal A. to Horst, Christopher and Morgan, 13571 Larimore Ave., $380,900.

Dettloff, Jeffrey J. and Linda K. to Blank, Dan and Ashley, 14014 Hillsborough Drive, $450,000.

Borcyk, Daniel G. and Deborah L. to Jackson, Kevin Benton and Glasshoff, Amber Renea, 4119 N. 142nd Ave., $400,000.

Freilich, Morgan E. and Horst, Morgan E. to Tronick, Andrew and Megan, 11425 Fowler Ave., $278,000.

Hansen, Reid to Donner, Colton, 2612 N. 130th St., $120,000.

Buddi, Barry S. Sr. and Buddi, Charlotte, per rep, to Swaked, Asem N., 11741 Meredith Ave., $115,000.

Buddi, Charlotte to Swaked, Asem N., 11741 Meredith Ave., $115,000.

Full Circle Real Estate Inc. to Kracht, Jeffery L. and Jessica, 2508 N. 131st Circle, $260,000.

Bullard, Mike and Julie to Veys, Heather and Tritz, Chuck, 13808 Fowler Ave., $400,000.

Mullin, Stuart Robert to Williams, Anthony Michael and Sydney E., 4727 N. 136th St., $385,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Davis, Linda M. to Miller, Linda, 809 W. 31st Ave., $205,000.

Delaney, Matthew M. and Jessica E. to Dornon, Sheila and Duane, 1011 Bluff St., $298,000.

Thompson, Jennifer M. to Callaway, Steven Michael, 2017 Calhoun St., $215,000.

Edwards, Edward F. and Brenda to Riffe, Justin Allen and Kimberly Heide, 607 W. 14th Ave., $200,000.

Wendl Properties LLC to Pryor, Jake, 1609 Pelton Ave., $220,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County to Reyes, Sara Louise and Richard Joseph, 1111 Hillcrest Drive, $275,000.

Springer, Erika M. and Aden to Mijares, Karla and Sanchez, Maximiano, 309 W. 28th Ave., $155,000.

2424 M. Street LLC to Griffeth, Gage and Ford, Tera, 810 Kountze Memorial Drive, $278,000.

Muckey Shirk, Jeremy R., per rep, and Richard Allan Muckey Estate to Muckey Shirk, Jeremy R., 2004 Hancock St., $130,000.

Santiago, Jonathan Gonzalez and Rivera, Stephanie to Rangel, Sandra Monica Garcia and Garcia, Efren, 1010 Kountze Memorial Drive, $215,000.

68028

Pfeifer, Theodore E. to Fletcher, Jonathan and Megan, 12416 S. 217th St., $282,000.

Dohse LLC to Rmb Holdings LLC, no situs address, $1,025,000.

Ledward, Christian and Jennifer A. to Coffman, Jeremy R. and Crystal L., 21336 Blackstone Circle, $442,000.

192&370 LLC to Olson, Christopher E. and Tonya C., 11406 S. 189th St., $135,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Fickel, Nicholas F., 320 Shamrock Road, $363,000.

Muhsman, Michael D., trustee, and Muhsman, Bonnie J., trustee, to Elliott, Barbara A., 21506 Amber Circle, $386,000.

68046

Neville, Vicki J. and Lee to Kublie, Joshua and Elizabeth Marie, 11311 Edgewater Drive, $348,000.

Rondorf, Cory Michael and Esparza, Sarah to Gast, Megan and Ryan, 2208 Lakewood Drive, $300,000.

Foran, Nickolas and McDonald, Laci to Cunningham, Breanne A. and Jensen, Cris P., 2105 Quartz Drive, $360,000.

Richey, Wendy L., trustee, to Mead, Jon E., trustee, and Mead, Nancy J., trustee, and Mead, Renee M., trustee, Mead Family Revocable Trust, 905 Rawhide Road, $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Larson, Eric and Donna, 10506 S. 113th St., $347,000.

Thornburg, Benjamin and Jenna to Swalberg, Quinn and Lyndsey, 819 Gayle St., $293,000.

Wilson, Laurel Ann to Lin, Yuzhi and Haidi, 919 Crest Drive, $282,000.

Greni, Sterling and Vivian L. to Martinez, Jordan and Carly, 1107 Creighton Road, $400,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Liske, Jordan and Grubert, Brian, 9815 Pintail Drive, $342,000.

Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 10106 & 10110 S. 103rd St., $132,000.

Feaser, Amy E. and Andrew M. to Malone, Kathryn and Tulip, Robert, 1309 Lambert Drive, $360,000.

Kitko, Paul David and Christmas Blair to Ebke, Stephen C. and Debra A., 1223 Cork Drive, $370,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Simon, Oscar and Lopez, Yaslene, 10207 Pintail Drive, $440,000.

Ginter, Francis E. and Sugano K. to Spilker, Jeffrey C. and Kelly M., 7624 Castle St., $400,000.

Traster, Douglas L. and Jane D. and Spinks, Kathleen A. and Johnnie L. to Kangas, Matt, 305 Pierce St., $250,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Braasch, Brandon and Asiha, 10418 S. 113th St., $380,000.

Peace, Susan G. to Horner, Max B. and Jennifer A., 1008 Conestoga Road, $250,000.

Felker Family Farms LLC to D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC, multiple addresses, $1,444,000.

68059

Brewer,Tiffani A. to Siske, Joshua J. and Megan L., 516 S. 7th Ave., $425,000.

Reineke, Richard W. and Mary K. to Young, Steven J. and Suzann L., 20750 S. 176th St., $1,555,000.

68123

King, Tyler and Jessica to Ruhter, Jeffrey, 2510 Casey Circle, $280,000.

Hayhurst, Holly Elizabeth and Joshua Cory to Culbertson, Grace, 3515 Comstock Ave., $217,000.

Coronado, Jorge Adrian Navarez and Renteria, Laura Yareli Garcia to McLachlan, Kristopher R., 1901 Mayflower Road, $340,000.

Vaughan, Kevin D. to Oldenburger, Brett Allan and Kesley L., 13801 S. 18th St., $350,000.

Hightower, Clarence F. and Tanya to Dennis, Michael and Elizabeth, 15001 Versaille St., $275,000.

Goree, Jessica to Carter, David H., 3318 Jason Drive, $272,000.

Stone, Jonathan K. to Sanchez, Jaime A., 14512 S. 28th Circle, $183,000.

MacKin, Jill to Glez Properties LLC, 3724 Gayle Ave., $180,000.

Levee, Matthew D. to Kerstetter, Karen, 3407 Henery Road, $270,000.

Michael Maley Real Estate LLC to Cradduck, Seth and Foster, Alexa, 14916 Normandy Blvd., $210,000.

Allen, Mark C. and Alexandra R. to Schoonover, Jeremy and Jessica, 3112 Jason Circle, $295,000.

Next Level Properties LLC to Chavez, Adelia I., 3402 Schuemann Drive, $251,000.

Bauer, Alison Kay to Lawmaster, Timothy Todd Jr. and Elena M., 14416 S. 29th St., $251,000.

Deroy, Anthony and Lauren to Davis, Ryan M. and Alexa K., 2906 Bar Harbor Drive, $295,000.

Ziebell Holdings LLC to Meister, William J., 14902 Normandy Blvd., $245,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gerber, James M. and Holly, 2020 Hummingbird Drive, $436,000.

68128

Roberts, Roy K., co-trustee, and Roberts, Linda I., co-trustee, to Doty, Douglas and Joleen, 9121 Valley View Drive, $340,000.

Murdock, Kelly and Stephen to Green Pearl LLC, 7532 Edward Ave., $143,000.

Walker, Michael R. to Carsten, Carole E., 7716 Tallowood St., $94,000.

Cavin, Matthew to Buss Enterprises LLC, 7713 Tallowood St., $145,000.

Perkins, Micah and Kayla to Tsubaki, Isamu and Johanna, 7715 Cottonwood Ave., $223,000.

Larsen, Courtney and Anderson, Jacob to Beacom, Scott, 7012 Edna St., $177,000.

Spearman, Shane M. and Mandy M. to Mayehama, Scott and Kirby, Nicole, 7613 Lillian Ave., $215,000.

68133

Dickey, Timothy and Maureen to Zabokrtsky, Ethan and Rachael, 2140 Cobblestone Road, $380,000.

Simpson, Robert to Ceule, Michael and Pamela, 114 Citadel Drive, $245,000.

Kandel, Kashi Ram and Sapkota, Parbati Kandel to Fhuere, Kennedy L. and Anderson, Aaron P., 8537 S. 68th Circle, $350,000.

Eddy, Brian S. and Kathryn A. to Cesario, Nancy R., 124 Castle Pine Drive, $390,000.

Hess, Justin and Aya to Sojourn, Therese, 4704 Sheridan Road, $416,000.

Saggau, Bryan L. and Brenda S. to Beacom, Peggy, 1908 Skyhawk Ave., $344,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gaughan, Sarah J., 13012 S. 55th St., $350,000.

68136

Marasco P.C. to Nelson Builders Inc., 18240 Cheyenne Road, $100,000.

Blueside Properties LLC to Webb, Brandon G., 17817 Olive St., $230,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Christensen, Morgan and Luke, 18503 Olive Circle, $410,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Adams, Robert and Kari, 18461 Redwood St., $410,000.

Bowes, Christina, per rep, and Paul Kramer Estate to Hpa III Acquisitions 1 LLC, 17205 Musket St., $355,000.

Hagelstein, Tori K. to Bodduluri, Rajasekhar and Paladugu, Srivasuki, 16103 Birch Ave., $250,000.

Tucker, Brian L. to Meyer, Amy L., 8207 S. 162nd St., $378,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Krajicek, Alena and James, 9563 S. 184th St., $378,000.

Minard, Bradley C. and Rebecca J. to Mayer, Michael J. and Connie A., 16107 Briar St., $290,000.

Laborde, Nicole F. and Tim J. to Ghaly, Michael and Rozek, Batol, 17704 Josephine St., $256,000.

Vavra, Hope A. and Zortman, Nicholas L. to Phelps, Mary and Pumilia, Richard, 7816 S. 190th St., $390,000.

Boyd, Clinton David to Dam, David and Michelle, 10502 S. 168th Ave., $1,000,000.

Given, Jennifer M.F. to Brown, Michael B. and Kounthapanya, Damali, 17011 Colony Drive, $310,000.

McDaniel, Matt and Marlene to Blair, Jeremiah and Sara, 8002 S. 184th Ave., $400,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Pacal, Rebecca, 9614 S. 184th St., $332,000.

68138

Correa, Maria Elena and Jose Samuel to Rodriguez, Noel Rodriguez and Celais, Julia Riveros, 12941 Olive St., $92,000.

Hale, Laura to Labenz, Glenda, 13221 Glenn St., $178,000.

Rector, Margaret L. to Chipendo, Euredis, 13418 Chandler St., $254,000.

Wolk, Andrew D. to Kasselman, Samuel and Jaclyn, 11411 Westmont Drive, $242,000.

68147

Leimbach, Ronnald L., trustee, to Royal Houses P.C., 6924 S. 25th St., $125,000.

Goose Remodeling LLC to Moreland, James and Demaio, Carrie, 7533 S. 22nd St., $200,000.

Ramirez, Jessie and Judy to Gomez, Juan Llamas and Gonzalez, Yuliana Vaca, 3612 Emiline St., $93,000.

Orchard Valley Inc. to Bowersox, Thomas E. and Linda S., 2029 Gindy Circle, $351,000.

Yarrington, Christopher J. and Redman, Courtney A. to Martinez, Henry E. and De Martinez, Ana G. Tejada, 2704 Tulip Lane, $385,000.

Mengler, Richard J.F. and Delores L. to Klaassen, Herbert L. and Marlis M., 7903 S. 23rd St., $295,000.

Akers, Adam Timothy and Nicole to Ascencio, Bonifacio, 1003 Virginia St., $177,000.

Reber, Franklin D. and Jamie A. to Encinas, Francisco Luis and Jillian, 1404 Georgia Ave., $325,000.

Ward, Richard and Julie to Haight, Savannah and Joseph Russell, 7623 S. 41st Ave., $210,000.

68157

Davis, Rosemarie A., trustee, and James D. & Rosemarie A. Davis Revocable Trust to Agraz, Angel Bravo and Murillo, Marisela, 8109 S. 49th Ave., $268,000.