RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Baty, Shirley G. to Conley, Jacob Mackenzie and Erin Lindsay, 126 S. Vermont St., $250,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Aurora Homes LLC, 7015 N. 171st Terrace, $64,950.
Mizar, Padam Bahadur and Ranu Gurung to Ampula, Vinaykar and Shagabandi, Shiva Krishna, 8204 N. 147th St., $238,000.
Thurston, Julie A. to Remington, Joseph and Traci, 8202 N. 154th Ave., $255,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp., 16404 Mormon St., $37,000.
Robidoux, Summer and Jason to Horn, Joshua and Parde, Mollie, 8507 N. 173rd St., $437,500.
Beta Homes LLC to Maley, Michael and Almquist, Eric, 8538 N. 172nd Circle, $320,000.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Koch, Timothy, 6976 N. 172nd St., $523,200.
Woodring, Shawn and Rachel to Jacobsen, John F., 8926 N. 161st Ave., $287,000.
27 Ventures LLC to Meister, Justin Carl, 15410 Willit St., $215,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Swanda, Kyle and Lindsey, 7712 N. 166th St., $445,544.
Stone, Michael William and Maximo, Dauria Regina Cipriano to Kinder, Leslie, 9007 N. 169th St., $490,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harnett, Josh and Kelsey, 7311 N. 166th Ave., $300,457.
Mercer, William E. and Carolyn M. to Perkins, Amanda M. and Fredrick W., 8910 N. 157th St., $360,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Blatt, Jo Ann and Michael, 7806 N. 166th St., $439,100.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schutte, Brian W. and Schmaljohn, Brooke A., 7164 N. 166th St., $350,721.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Paudel, Narayan and Sakuntala Kafle, 7204 N. 167th St., $259,900.
New Chapter Homes LLC to Gray, Daniel and Cushing, Jessica, 464 N. Molley St., $346,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Waggoner, Dennis R. and Julie A., 7203 N. 166th Ave., $366,725.
68022
Lifetime Structures Inc. to Kent, Dean, 18301 Locust St., $730,720.
Jeppesen, Micah T. and Carolyn J. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 23722 Hampton Road, $189,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Gaboury, Wade Lawrence and Stacey, 18804 Boyd St., $477,635.
Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 18885 Patrick Circle, $70,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Phi LLC, 18521 Locust St., $62,000.
Martin, Tanya D. and Joseph M. to Gross, Donald Arthur, 20464 C St., $450,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Thomas David Builders LLC, 5035 S. 225th Place, $195,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Jamison A. and Marisa J., 5930 George B Lake Parkway, $378,421.
Krejci Development LLC to Smith, Jeremy T. and Stephanie R., 5021 S. 225th Place, $195,000.
Day, Jacob M. and Kelly C. to Keeler, Ben A. and Emily J., 18328 Jones St., $360,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Curt Hofer Construction LLC, 5040 S. 225th Place, $200,000.
Beister, Kimberly A. to Teichmann, Cody and Molly, 1405 N. 208th St., $250,000.
Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Lantry, Tommy Ray and Elizabeth Mae, 2328 S. 219th St., $1,031,995.
Spruce 180 LLC to Kavan Homes Inc., 18011 Gretchen Circle, $72,500.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Thompson, Edward A. and Bethany, 18407 Boyd St., $499,950.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 21219 E St., $85,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Acero, Gregory, 21165 C St., $87,000.
Scott, Jerrod H. to Mendez, Rebecca, 2123 N. 189th St., $200,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Kuhfahl, James F. and Turner, Jennifer J., 3001 N. 185th St., $427,039.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Aurit, Sarah J., 21311 I St., $370,375.
Fidler, Virginia L. to Frans, Brandon L. and Tracy L., 20205 Veterans Drive, $205,500.
Echelon Homes LLC to Lorenz, Trevor and Kilee, 4515 S. 220th St., $503,375.
Stienike, Doran L. and Kristine M. to Purcell, Joshua M. and Holly R., 21412 Hickory St., $765,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Goldsmith, Matthew R. and Kelsey M., 4880 S. 227th Place, $200,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Gronbach, Michael and Isabelle, 22401 P Plaza Circle, $320,000.
Belt Construction Co Inc. to Steven & Tamara Ketcham Living Trust and Ketcham, Steven B., trustee, 4215 S. 219th St., $527,104.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Connor, Kathryn D., 6106 S. 212th St., $352,040.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Nicholson, Herbert and Amanda, 3009 Big Elk Parkway, $576,100.
Spain, Thomas C. III and Shirley A. to Bremers, Eric L. and Janet L., 809 S. 188th Terrace, $450,000.
Vanwagoner, Jeremiah and Nicole to Lieber, Matthew and Courtney, 4932 N. 205th St., $411,500.
Meier, Christine and John to Walters, Miranda and Ryan, 20602 Fowler Ave., $450,000.
Becker, Dane P. and Amanda M. to Grossman, Daniel I. and Martin, Rachel S., 19820 Rees St., $500,000.
Rodgers, Mary Lou Catherine to Burger, Johnnie and Lonita, 21615 Harney St., $255,000.
Hoffman, Justin F. and Alicia S. to Griess, Bret, 19504 Mayberry St., $525,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Houck Joint Revocable Trust and Houck, Randy L., trustee, 910 Elk Ridge Drive, $492,441.
Quinn, Michele K. to Diaz, Monica and Humberto, 617 S. 195th St., $435,000.
Richland Homes LLC to West, Thomas and Maryellen, 4312 S. 214th St., $336,277.
Osbon-Brannon, Patricia to Gornall, Carla J., 21417 Ridgewood Road, $310,000.
Dethloff, Susan J. to Wearne, Katherine A. and Formanes, Conrado C., 21410 Greenbrier Drive, $441,000.
Evans, Jacob and Jessica to Pasnoor, Sahitya and Kotu, Chiranjeevi Sneha, 18318 Taylor St., $492,500.
Martineau, Shannon to O'Brien, Patrick, 2222 N. 204th Terrace, $235,000.
68064
Flatwater Lake LLC to Breit, Donald H. III and Heier, Tiffany A., 28501 Jessie Circle, $210,000.
John & Libby LLC to Sack Properties LLC, 106 W. Vass St., $134,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Mary Kate Swinney Trust and Swinney, Harry W., trustee, 29102 Laurel Circle, $390,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Ciurej, Andrew, 28487 Laurel Circle, $179,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Ciurej, Nicholas, 28503 Laurel Circle, $189,000.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Leriger, Chad and Michelle, 29114 Martin Circle, $1,001,174.
68069
Beamis, Berlyn R. and Sheryl L. to Eggink, Shannon and Hasterlo, John, 29309 Platte River Place, $206,000.
68102
Barrett, Deborah K. to Jonas, Todd, 1308 Jackson St. 409, $280,000.
Buder, Brittney Marie and Boyd, Andre to Shoemaker, Maureen K., 300 S. 16th St 906, $170,000.
Evans, Suzanne T. to Futurer LLC, 300 S. 16th St. 808, $100,000.
Norris, Ben and Lisa to Christofilis Revocable Trust and Christofilis, Constantinos, trustee, 444 Riverfront Pa 804, $625,000.
68104
Oerter, John and Smith, Rachel to Hill, Austen and Kurth-Hill, Elizabeth, 5404 Decatur St., $302,500.
Raimondo, Matthew P. and Kayla Marie to Strum, Jonathan and Emma Mills, 6770 Spencer St., $193,000.
Karges, Matthew and Sunny to Kuhl, Margaret F. and Jerad D., 4928 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., $365,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Sharp, Jlynn Rae, 4156 N. 59th Circle, $127,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Open Arms Group Home Services LLC, 3942 N. 66th St., $176,000.
Allen, Matthew Raymond and Tessie to Hough, Haley Lou, 7059 Wirt St., $160,000.
TMS Enterprises LLC to D&W Investments LLC, 4416 N. 62nd St., $455,000.
Kean, James V. and Diane P. to Fargo, Abigail, 2928 N. 47th Ave., $25,000.
Remington, Joseph and Traci to Idnar Properties LLC, 3540 N. 47th Ave., $120,000.
Hatfield, Clifford G. and Charlene K. to J Adams Investments LLC, 4414 N. 52nd St., $150,000.
52 Ames 4 Plex LLC to Schmidt and Simon Investments LLC, 4314 N. 52nd St., $340,000.
Lang, Chad and Lang, Thomas A., per rep, to Leisey, Vince, 2024 N. 49th Ave., $180,560.
Rahner, Pam to FA Properties LLC, 5627 Miami St., $100,000.
Lewis, Deborah A. and Edwards, Deborah A. to Carlson, Michael Drake and Jillian Renne, 5511 Boyd St., $110,000.
6603 Franklin LLC to VB One LLC, 6603 Franklin St., $135,000.
Jean M. Giles Revocable Trust and Seger, Mary, trustee, to Johnson, Riley C. and Anna C., 1513 N. 59th St., $287,000.
Vaga Land Holdings 9 LLC to Bullock, Darin and Windsong, 4904 Spaulding St., $12,000.
Rsab Properties LLC to 3011 N. 45th Street LLC, 3011 N. 45th St., $145,000.
68105
Miller, Micayla N. to Steinauer, James, 3263 Jackson St C., $124,900.
Della H. Lee Revocable Trust and Lee, Jack G. Jr., trustee, to Turtle Creek Construction LLC and Jasmin Jonsson Real Estate LLC, 3201 Marcy St., $65,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Conn, Colin Michael and Boham-Conn, Alixandria Kaitlin, 4408 Mayberry St., $156,000.
Lapsley, Dallas J. and Tammy K. to Murcia, Santos Delgado, 1030 S. 25th St., $160,000.
Deann M. Drake Revocable Trust and Drake, Deann M., trustee, to O'Neill, Dan, 2963 Pacific St., $160,000.
Huddleston, Tawny Anne to Zacarias, Yessica A. Mora and Casillas, Elias Omar Jaimes, 3110 S. 38th St., $185,000.
Falwell, Virginia C. to Sterba, Hannah K., 2609 S. 33rd St., $225,000.
Red Ladder Rentals LLC to Molina, Omar, 2411 Castelar St., $150,000.
68106
Pape, Valerie and Barraza, Valerie L. to Gilbatrar LLC and Valdez, Brianna, 6468 Woolworth Ave., $130,000.
Rolando Armas Revocable Trust and Armas, Rolando, trustee, to 681 Properties LLC, 5103 Center St., $300,000.
Sebesta, Quinn A. to Birckbichler, Dennis and Karen, 5821 Hascall St., $165,000.
Reisdorff, Terry M. and Byam, Joseph C., per rep, to Jr. Management LLC, 2101 S. 61st Ave., $186,100.
Stromquist, Jason E. and Rebecca L. to Kemp, Michele, 1928 S. 62nd St., $255,000.
Molloy, Daniel P. Jr. to Feldhaus, Jeffrey John and Jordan Elizabeth Barnett, 601 S. 56th St., $385,000.
Grossman Family Trust and Michael A. Grossman Survivors Trust to Kocourek, John C. and Karen L., 1823 S. 55th Ave., $179,000.
Meighan, Jesse J. and Krimmel, Katie A. to Luna, Samuel R., 1856 S. 56th St., $236,000.
Gander Co Design + Build LLC to Lalone, Nicolas and Braitkrus, Kristen, 5540 Hickory St., $340,000.
Waterman, Roy J. to Matejka, Michael J. and Kay M., 5843 William St., $200,000.
Weitz, Tracy A. and Plumb, Marjorie J. to Oltmans, Christopher R. and Jaclyn M., 541 S. 52nd St., $905,888.
68107
Schab, Marjorie and Michael F. to Esquivel, Marilu A. Chavez, 4117 Polk St., $175,000.
Ham, Alyce and Ray, Luann, per rep, to SM Estate LLC, 3905 L St., $145,100.
Valadez, Emely M. to Sierra, Jose Walter Ramos and Padilla, Stephanie, 5613 S. 20th St., $85,000.
Pham, Thiet C. and Ly, Yue H. to Hernandez, Maria C. Martinez, 6007 S. 39th St., $162,000.
Dewey Properties LLC to Alvarez, Cinthia Barragan, 4965 S. 41st Ave., $42,000.
Criger, Thomas E. and Laura L. to Criger, Michael A. and Makayla M., 3925 S. 36th St., $14,000.
Steponenas, Jeff to Miklas, Joseph M. and Brandon J., 4964 S. 41st St., $74,000.
Cervantes, Petrita to Defa LLC, 5314 S. 32nd St., $145,000.
Sambasile, Mark and Sheryl L. to Callahan, Alianna, 4420 S. 40th St., $151,500.
Philip T. Taylor Revocable Trust and Taylor, Philip T., trustee, to Martinez, Maria, 5041 S. 38th St., $140,000.
68108
Valdivia, Martha Alicia Benavides and Mendez, Conrado Hernandez to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 2917 S. 24th St., $88,600.
Mejstrik, Marte to Bessmer, Ryne Jacob, 1233 Marcy Place, $305,000.
Monteleone Family Trust and Monteleone, Joseph, trustee, to Sabarro Company LLC, 1722 S. 10th St., $140,000.
Catholic Foundation Real Property Holdings LLC to KBT Properties LLC, 1939 S. 19th St., $160,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to De Alicia Y. Sus Delicias LLC, 2202 S. 20th St., $1,000,000.
William F. Rozmajzl Sr. Revocable Trust and Rozmajzl, Timothy P., trustee, to Nicole James Properties LLC, 1947 S. 15th St., $400,000.
Bowley, James J. to Bohemian Ventures Inc., 1457 S. 14th St., $525,000.
Ocampo, Felipe to Hall, Maria Bernarda, 2437 S. 20th Ave., $56,500.
68110
Henderson, Mario D. to Mohamed, Abdelhamid, 2412 N. 16th St., $70,000.
Lincoln, Mark A. to Luna, Angel P. and Rosa, 1720 Fowler Ave., $68,000.
68111
Davault, Homer B. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 4011 Saratoga St., $32,000.
Davault, Homer B. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 4602 N. 42nd St., $48,000.
Jackson, Terrell and Lester, Alesia to Jackson, Terrell and Lester, Alesia, 5335 N. 25th St., $40,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Win, Naw War War and Aung, Chit, 3343 Pratt St., $118,000.
Davault, Homer to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 4924 N. 40th St., $37,000.
Davault, Homer B. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 2560 Crown Point Ave., $67,000.
My Hometown LLC to Manhart, Cassie L., 4139 Grant St., $50,000.
Allwyn Homes LLC to Ramirez, Maria D. Rodriguez, 3623 Laurel Ave., $160,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Yona, Rejoice M., 3016 Pratt St., $136,500.
Humphrey, Charles and Stephanie to Starkel Property LLC, 4307 Binney St., $128,000.
Delphina Land Holdings 9 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2910 Franklin St., $22,600.
ADL Investments LLC to Pettid, James and Humphrey, Charles, 4248 Ellison Ave., $80,000.
ADL Investments LLC to Pettid, James and Humphrey, Charles, 5603 N. 44th Ave., $80,000.
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 4818 Fontenelle Blvd., $51,398.
Paschal Land Holdings 40 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5352 N. 27th Ave., $42,900.
Mayberry, Eddie L. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 4325 Camden Ave., $63,500.
L Jensen Enterprises LLC to Jones, Matthew and Corzine, Kate-Lynn, 3331 Ames Ave., $134,000.
68112
Freeman, Erin L. to Berger, Geoffrey L., 9514 N. 31st St., $205,000.
Clifton, Nathan Scott to Ricardo, Lorenzo, 2575 Newport Ave., $140,000.
Stewart, George and Rodriguez-Stewart, Margarita to TDJ Enterprises LLC, 2764 Iowa St., $50,000.
Marshall, Cory N. to Lemus, Maria Ilduvinia Rodriguez, 3048 Titus Ave., $110,000.
68114
Donald Becher Revocable Trust and Great Western Bank Trustee to B&F Properties LLC, 818 N. 77th Ave., $144,000.
Shepherd, Sarah Anne and Herbst, Graham Thomas to Petersen, Marlin David, 8339 Nicholas St., $128,000.
Harman, Van W. III and Cheryl L. to Warneking, Brian and Vanessa, 716 N. 74th Ave., $245,000.
Sleaster, Jacob D. and Michelle to Wright, Vanessa, 1825 N. 81st St., $149,000.
68116
Mullin, Robert W. and Donna J. to Ramm, Richard Wayne and Colleen Marie, 5621 N. 162nd St., $500,000.
Smith, Rebecca to Gerard, Bonnie, 3325 N. 148th Court 3104, $180,000.
Miller, Donald R. and Merrilee S. to Ghiai, Alix Jalinn and Nicholas Ali, 17507 Browne St., $354,000.
Beasley, John and Amairani to Marroquin, Michael and Tracy, 3109 N. 161st St., $475,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Allou, Genevieve Akouba, 2613 N. 167th Ave., $329,493.
Souvandy, Vista and Radaphon to Thadi, Geethasravya, 2615 N. 166th St., $362,500.
Coppess, Charles R. Jr. and Loretta M. to Abu-Shawish, Tammy Jo, 4869 N. 162nd St., $349,900.
Sullivan, Jared and Kelley to Quinlan, Sean and Courtney, 4559 N. 168th Avenue Circle, $237,500.
Force, James H. Sr. and Judy L. to Jensen, David B. and Pamla J., 3325 N. 148th Court 3307, $182,000.
Sangiah, Rajjan Jeyaram and Rajjan, Bharathi Priya to Pfeifer, Rachel E., 2304 N. 164th St., $311,000.
Vacanti, Michael to Seeman, Brandon S. and Amber L., 5544 N. 153rd St., $372,500.
Ghiai, Nick and Alix to Buttner, Richard and Pamela, 4222 N. 171st Ave., $235,000.
Erickson, Jay M. to Teplitsky, Kyle, 16860 Camden Ave., $199,000.
Vermeer, Andrew L. and Megan M. to Quinlan, Sean and Courtney, 16351 Butler Ave., $256,000.
Coyne, Jill to Pufpaff, Evan Edward and Arensdorf, Dale Riley, 3106 N. 154th Ave., $264,250.
Warneking, Brian and Vanessa to Brooks, Kolin M. and Cassandra A., 14658 Fowler Ave., $269,000.
Wehbi, Nizar K. and Michale E. to Sankima, Hugues Teega Wende and Debat, Rhode Justice Ibara, 4209 N. 147th St., $285,000.
68117
Chavez, David and Martha E. to Menke, Timothy Carl and Susan R., 4441 S. 63rd St., $130,000.
MFA Properties Inc. to Pritchard, Marc and Nadja, 4528 S. 61st St., $143,000.
Monahan, Linda S. and Newton, Linda Sue to Coleman-Ashley, Tyler and Coleman, John Paul, 6058 Patterson St., $155,000.
68118
Gloria C. Garvey Rev Tru and Garvey, Gloria C., trustee, to Shatil, Shachar, 1854 N. 176th Place, $216,000.
Simmons, Sandra J. to McElligott, Michael and Abbigail, 17120 Franklin Drive, $386,000.
Dunlay Revocable Trust and Dunlay, Robert W., trustee, to Ulrich, John and Jennifer, 704 S. 159th Ave., $470,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nigro, Nicolo L., 8306 King St., $236,051.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gurung, Amber and Koili, 8327 King St., $221,300.
Pearson, Marvin E. to Selby, William E. and Heather A., 7312 N. 107th St., $256,000.
Beasley, Dujuan and Valyn to Htoo, Poe and Tway, Nu, 7203 N. 76th St., $290,000.
Beebe, Thomas C. and Emily to Huff, Dennis D. and Darcy I., 10618 Baker St., $256,000.
Wafford, Marvelle and Lakasha to Htoo, Nagaymia and Gay, Sha, 7611 Bauman Ave., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mongar, Mon B. and Gopi K., 8315 King St., $210,400.
Jenkins, Vickie and Dan R. to Novak, Margaret, 8233 Tucker St., $229,700.
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Marrero, Kathleen and Lakhotia, Anuradha, 7510 N. 75th St., $190,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Young, Courtney A. and Perry, Donovan A., 8310 King St., $225,400.
Colin, Sergio J. and Najar, Joanna to Dah, Yu and Meh, Boe, 7733 Morris St., $217,500.
68124
3203 Cornhusker Drive LLC to Tauriella, James, 3203 Cornhusker Drive, $190,000.
Dyer, Mary Ann and Kathleen M. to Maverick Property Group LLC, 7436 Nina St., $292,000.
Wheeler, Robert J. and Florez, Louis to Chasek, Caryn and Jacob, 9014 Westridge Drive, $142,500.
Moore, Chanda J. to Thompson, Ryan J. and Jenna, 8005 Hascall St., $172,000.
Tuccitto, Richard V. and Barbara J. to Lane, Ralph A., 9825 Ontario St., $168,534.
D Hughes & Mary Margaret Wilcox Revocable Trust and Wilcox, Mary W., trustee, to Jensen, Stanley A. and Stambolis, Stamatina, 8520 Hickory St., $550,000.
Sokalsky, Joanne F. and Galenda, Andrew S., per rep, to Schmoker, Cindy, 2704 S. 105th Ave., $265,000.
Marks, Steven A. and Elizabeth H. to Kaczmarek, Patricia, 2908 Bridgeford Road, $328,000.
Lubash, William A. to Alford, Mary L., 3620 S. 89th St., $175,000.
Demsmet, Michele A. and Killion, Michele A. to Mertz, John and Marilyn, 8001 Hickory St., $425,000.
68127
Beideck, Stephanie D. to Mendoza, Victor Alfonso and Saldana, Maria De Los Angeles, 4832 S. 92nd Ave., $200,000.
Jackson, Micky M. and Burbach, Micky M. to Carpenter, Mary Shea, 8804 Holmes St., $210,000.
Cooper, Russell E. and Armistead, Matthew to Knutson, Heidi, 8725 Monroe St., $260,000.
Lovell, Jeffrey L. to Valdez, Dorcas Yesenia and Martinez, Oscar Roberto Hernandez, 6324 S. 72nd Ave., $221,000.
Aldridge, Max W. and Jillian to Kramer, Rachael and Colin, 10674 R St., $189,900.
Butkus, Michael J. and Edwina P. to Olsen, Scott M., 5115 S. 79th Ave., $305,000.
Leo, Cataldo A. to Weston, Cassie and Smith, Michael, 10507 Madison St., $375,000.
Stewart, Douglas D. and Susan A. to Greenblatt-Seay, Wilson and Diana, 6125 S. 94th Circle, $330,000.
Nihsen, Michael Donald and Alexandria N. to Salisbury, Josh, 6608 S. 77th Circle, $298,000.
Alan & Elizabeth Bromley Trust and Bromley, Alan D., trustee, to Lester, Tyler D. and Hixson, Jerilyn E., 7541 Polk St., $240,000.
Conger, Kevin J. and Kathrine D. to Estabrook, John A. and Renee M., 8537 Lakeview Drive, $167,000.
Moore, Kyle J. and Elizabeth A. to Farmer, John and Burman, Rose, 5306 S. 107th St., $250,000.
Holcomb, Jackie Delano III and Alicia to Blankenship, Trina and Koetter, Sara, 5412 S. 105th St., $275,000.
Kathryn A. Goodman Revocable Trust Agreement and Goodman, Kathryn A., trustee, to Simpson, Wesley Ray, 5036 S. 93rd Circle, $200,000.
68130
Hampel, Michael and Carla Mara Schultz Canha to Petersen, Bobbie L. and Corey D., 17302 Pine Circle, $344,000.
Gartner, John to Sutcliffe, Gregg R. and Joan L., 16572 Nina Circle, $437,000.
Woodsonia-204 Center LLC to Elite Learning Academy Land & Investments LLC, 20202 Oak St., $1,072,662.
Myers, Alta R. and First National Bank of Omaha, per rep, to Find Your Builder LLC, 1610 S. 193rd St., $1,313,000.
Osterfoss, Steven and Kimberlee to Werner & Debra Seigel Rev Tru and Seigel, Werner John, trustee, 20179 George B Lake Parkway, $420,000.
Pendleton, Sidney G. and Thresa to Garcia, Juana Naranjo De and Garcia-Naranjo, Jorge, 2306 S. 166th St., $288,000.
Breiter, Douglas J. and Amy E. to 154th Avenue LLC, 19011 Hansen St., $270,000.
Crawford, Ann M. to Kouth, Tobin C. and Crawford, Tara A., 15905 Marinda Circle, $200,000.
Egger, Mark D. and Kelly A. to Engelbrecht, Brian Michael and Lauren Lee, 16918 Woolworth Ave., $267,500.
Schmidt, Joyce M. to Jerry Vincentini Revocable Trust and Vincentini, Jerry, trustee, 2015 S. 193rd St., $340,000.
Baker, Robert L. and Marilu J. to 1991 Properties LLC, 17118 Shirley St., $200,000.
Fleming, Shannon and Eric to Shanahan, Harold Stephen and Linda, 17327 Pine Circle, $311,000.
Peters, Gary R. and Peters, Barry, per rep, to Thackray, Mathew A. and Diana K., 16956 William St., $179,500.
Fredricks, Susan B. to Fredricks, Timothy, 3135 S. 159th St., $160,000.
Phi LLC to Triplett, David, 3537 S. 169th Circle, $135,789.
Krajicek, William C. and Jane F. to Fleming, Eric and Shannon, 1515 S. 174th Circle, $425,000.
Gonzales, David and Doris Kay to Talbitzer, Grahm and Shay, 4002 S. 176th Circle, $650,000.
Bradford, Dillon J. and Josefiak, Sarah M. to Gansemer, Nathan, 16321 Dorcas St., $278,000.
Core Bank to Four Points Federal Credit Union, 2545 S. 180th St., $2,150,000.
68131
McLean, Angela to Payne, George, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4712, $189,000.
Tiehen, Eleanore to Nelson, Madeline, 131 S. 39th St 18, $131,000.
Gilbreath, Tyler and Jordana to Johnson, Regan M., 3670 Cass St., $193,000.
4Mk Properties LLC to Rangel, Annayancy Silva, 4186 Cass St., $175,000.
Osterlink, Stephen and Linda to Gomez, Ruben, 1002 N. 40th St., $225,000.
Hudson Investments Inc. to Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co., 2952 Farnam St., $550,000.
Barry, Michael J. and Jeannette M. to DPH Rentals LLC, 120 S. 38th Ave., 31, $125,000.
Ppcondo603 LLC to Gates, Joseph, 3023 Cass St., $205,000.
Reitless Nebraska Opportunity Zone Properties LLC to Gaytan, Stephen Francisco, 3416 Charles St., $124,000.
68132
Watson Rei LLC to Kyra LLC, 4921 Burt St., $245,000.
Moyer, Paul R. and Karin to Snow, Jenelle and Rodney, 5101 Davenport St., $356,000.
68134
Munro, Connor D. to Hupp, Katie E., 3615 Clifton Court, $245,559.
Naing, Tin T. and Lin, Htin to Martinez, Eric, 9411 Fowler Ave., $195,000.
Poore, Wesley and Kayce to Moo, Gay Ku, 10629 Himebaugh Ave., $230,000.
Wegner, Cherri R. to Brewer, Zachary and Veronica, 7527 Sherman Drive, $175,000.
Miller, Michelle L. and Johnson, David to Tusa, Dylan and Tammy, 3412 N. 93rd Ave., $201,000.
Fischer, Gerald L. to Fischer, Glen E., 7616 Davis Circle, $130,000.
Kelly, Jodi E. to S&C Future Funds LLC, 3714 N. 77th St., $216,000.
Montgomery, John and Cynthia to Montgomery, Shawn and Apple Rose, 9621 Miami St., $230,000.
Mertz, Scott M. and Montgomery, Shelly R. to Caldwell, Lorainne and Bryant, 2205 N. 99th St., $230,000.
Fucinaro, Vincent D. to Taylor, Erik and Monica, 10267 Fowler Ave., $313,000.
Ertzner, Allen Lee and Katherine J. to Giboney, Sara M. and Nemetz, Christopher M., 8534 Meredith Ave., $200,000.
68135
Reddipalli, Arun S. and Maheshwar, Mridula to Tergeoglou, Timothy and Jennifer, 16475 Monroe St., $315,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Angela Novotny Arkfeld Living Rt and Arkfeld, Angela N., trustee, 20007 Madison St., $416,900.
Hinrichs, Wayne and Bobbi to Tirrel, Quinn and Lydia, 17333 Monroe Circle, $400,000.
Fry, Thomas E. and Lorri A. to Vernon A. Ortmeier Revocable Trust and Ortmeier, Rita R., trustee, 19114 Drexel St., $238,000.
Yungerberg, Chad and Donnelle to Kommineni, Sridhar, 18901 K St., $212,463.
Moore, Jeffrey and Cecily to Dickman, Scott and Kimberly, 16404 Madison St., $300,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Leuenberger, Adam, 19914 Madison St., $408,286.
Wickersham, Dawn Marie and Wiser, Dawn Marie to Hoffman, Andrew and Rashelle, 17317 Madison St., $505,000.
Sattler, Steve and Charlene to Sullivan, Jared and Kelley, 17311 Drexel St., $455,000.
Leybold, Seth Allan to Pattnaik, Subrat and Nirjharini, 18835 Birchwood Ave., $341,500.
Mason, Sara A. to Brower, Neal and Judy, 17670 J St., $259,000.
Bellmore, Paul J. to Dishman, Bailey Grant, 5826 S. 191st Terrace, $255,000.
Sieler, Alexander and Ashley to Christopher & Mary Kruk Rt and Kruk, Christopher, trustee, 4943 S. 190th St., $272,500.
Buelt, Joseph E. and Lisa R. to Obermeyer, Blake and Jasmine, 6748 S. 164th Ave., $331,500.
Evans, Keith A. and Monica to Baumert, Dean C. and Jane M., 6032 S. 166th Circle, $490,000.
Beller, Mark and Hamilton, Holly to Sieler, Alexander and Ashley, 19280 N St., $315,000.
Corwin, Kevin A. and Debra L. to Padussis, James and Derosa, Nicole, 16320 L St., $950,000.
Live Your Dream LLC to Bradley, Nicholas Gabriel and Julie, 5871 S. 193rd Ave., $235,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Moore, Kyle J. and Elizabeth A., 17816 Jefferson St., $391,000.
Baumert, Dean C. and Jane to Vacek, Christopher and Jazli, 17512 U St., $362,500.
Vachal, Steven R. and Eva M. to 18735 F. Street LLC, 18735 F St., $740,000.
Charvat Revocable Trust and Charvat, Daniel J., trustee, to Thompson, Charles W. and Cindy L., 19656 Blaine Circle, $390,000.
Markey, Tyler M. and Brandais M. to Mukka, Vijayendra, 19367 W St., $217,000.
Lamasters, Curtis L. and Jessica E. to Hopwood, Russ and Nicole, 4514 S. 199th Ave., $385,000.
68137
Anderson, Nicholas Swan to Nietfeldt, Bradley J. and Carissa N., 12670 Holmes St., $203,000.
Hill, Austen R. and Kurth-Hill, Elizabeth to Varela, Cristopher and Ashley T., 15211 Jefferson St., $217,000.
Dacy, Jill A. and Clymer, Jill A. to Horton, Jeffrey A. and Morin, Samantha J., 11122 Jefferson St., $270,000.
Lasaitis, Brittnee and Ryan to Milford Select, 6211 S. 151st St., $190,000.
Chandler, Ken W. and Susan R. to Chandler, Scott T. and Rebecca G., 14018 Birchwood Ave., $186,800.
Wright, Robert P. and Hagberg, Ingrid C. to Bellinger, Derek and Linsey, 12141 N St., $200,000.
Harm, Susan M. and James J. to Harm, William and Charlotte, 12615 Ohern St., $160,000.
Dowe, Nicole L. and Russell to Holmes, Jonathan D. and Tabitha R., 14707 Berry Circle, $288,500.
Graslewicz, Kevin and Katherine to Sauls, Deborah D., 6032 Oakcrest Place, $250,000.
Mears, Stanley and Debra to Ngugen, Thinh Q. and Tran, Dung, 5183 S. 147th Circle, $220,000.
Sexton, Judith L. to Vogel, Glenn F. and Sherrie J., 4830 S. 122nd Court, $60,896.
Brewer, Scott J. to Mercado, Noe Vargas and Sanchez, Janeth Perez, 11029 Monroe St., $210,000.
Battista, Kevin A. and Rachelle A. to Holley, Travis and Brandi, 13951 Jefferson Circle, $255,000.
Lieber, Matthew P. and Courtney R. to Elizarraga, Carlos E., 4110 S. 148th St., $271,000.
68142
Kaminski, Joseph Abraham and Jennie to Gark Homes Shv 3 R. LLC, 10853 Hanover St., $200,000.
Tran, Duy P. and Nicole A. to Leonard, Kelsey, 10910 Girard St., $207,500.
Reisner, Tracy L. to Mizar, Padam and Ranu Gurung, 14213 Iowa St., $237,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 12908 Reynolds St., $241,000.
Gurung, Purna Bahadur and Samala to Gurung, Om Bahadur and Tamang, Deki Wangmo, 7213 N. 142nd St., $104,100.
Rajakumar, Sriharish and Duraibalan, Elakiya Coimbatore to Chapeau, Andrew and Monica, 7307 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $500,000.
68144
Chavez, Pedro Jr. and Aguila, Maria Dolores Montiel to Archer, Matthew and Sylvia, 12204 Crawford Circle, $230,000.
Keeler, Emily and Ben to Miksch, Ryan and Paige, 3392 S. 129th St., $230,000.
Rogers, Haley and Bruckner, Haley to Mitchell, Dan and Brianna, 14618 Shirley St., $295,000.
Mason, Michael P. and Pamela S. to Novak, Patricia Jean Marie, 1862 S. 135th Ave., $230,000.
Burnett, Barry and Kristan to Charrlin, Jake P. and Alyssa M., 2334 S. 155th Circle, $345,000.
Partners In Profit Building LLC to Blue Jay Investments LLC and Husker Capital Management LLC, 2514 S. 119th St., $1,400,000.
Wells, Ronald D. and Charissa L. to O'Hare, Branden and Caitlin, 3123 S. 113th St., $165,000.
Tirrel, Quinn B. and Lydia K. to Simonson, Alan, 14473 Hascall St., $300,000.
Carolyn K. Orr Trust and Chaillie, Richard E., trustee, to Lulla, Ashok, 2267 S. 135th Ave., $215,000.
Dora Gommermann Revocable Trust and Gommermann, Dora, trustee, to Drake, Kisha and Dann, Chris, 2016 S. 149th Circle, $300,000.
Hobza, Diane M. to Thompson, Latasha, 3329 S. 126th St., $189,500.
Farmer, Bradley T. and Theresa to Nwoye, Uchenna, 1311 S. 133rd St., $280,000.
Royers, Mary and Mendo-Pancca, Cristian to Miller, Jonathon Charles and Beth Jeanel, 13585 Stanford St., $245,000.
Dorothy, Linda and Richard A. to Cody, Jennifer and Wickstrom, John, 12618 Arbor St., $329,900.
Dorothy A. Bergelt Trust and Bergelt, Edward L., trustee, to Marrs, Adam and Amanda, 3435 S. 127th St., $165,000.
Beglin, Sybil R. to Reida, Matthew R., 3380 S. 127th Ave., $220,000.
Baker, Shawn W. to Kaufman, Jake and Olivia, 15238 Grover St., $220,000.
68152
Dewit, Nathan J. and Nicole R. to Gray, Rebecca, 5317 Raven Oaks Drive, $400,000.
McKim, Clifford E. to Rody, Margaret G., 5230 Sheffield St., $215,000.
Maurice William Rule Revocable Trust and Rule, Maurice William, trustee, to Boisen, Colton W. and Botts, Veronica L., 4615 Manchester Drive, $315,000.
68154
Manvitz, Todd and Wendy to Aguilera, Iris Samantha, 1724 N. 127th St., $475,000.
Shults, Robert G. and Julie M. to Raimondo, Matthew and Kayla, 906 N. 148th St., $340,000.
Glenn & Mary Sundvold Revocable Trust and Sundvold, Mary J., trustee, to Erikson, Rochelle, 818 N. 131st Court, $300,000.
Newman, Matt and Taylor to Martin, Joseph M. and Tanya D., 15068 Hillside Drive, $282,500.
Oswald, Megan to Rosdail, Calder, 10921 Jones St., $226,000.
Naughton, Brenda L. to Strutzel, Michael, 1617 N. 150th Place, $265,000.
Goodwin, Jared and Deanna to Vogel, Joshua and Amber Purdy, 1817 N. 155th Ave., $360,000.
416 LLC to Gottsch, Brett A. and William L., 13500 California St., $7,414,070.
James D. Villotta Family Living Trust and Villotta, James D., trustee, to Scoville Joseph, 915 S. 119th Court, $260,000.
Severson, Meryl A. and Georgia A. to Knight, Sean and Angela, 904 S. 131st Ave., $225,000.
Hays, Stephen A. and Cherie R. to Crum, Joseph R. and Theresa A., 12966 Hamilton St., $395,000.
Asaad, Micheal A. and Demian, Miray F. to Kelly, Davis F. and Amber L., 15438 Harney St., $315,000.
Lustgarten, Michael B. and Chonis, Kathleen to Kroll, Aaron and Erica, 14931 Hawthorne Ave., $325,000.
Foreman, Michael and Dana to Michalak, Paul Brian, 735 N. 155th Ave., $292,000.
Erikson, Donald L. and Rochelle L. to Cuddigan, Patrick and Kara, 11736 Howard Road, $420,000.
Mooss, Cynthia S. and Aryan to Roskelly, Alex and Watkins, Jennifer, 12905 Izard St., $586,500.
68164
Holst, Marvin and Peterson, Kraig D., per rep, to Trease, Lynette M. and Richard, 13316 Ellison Ave., $239,900.
Larry & Elizabeth Nichols Revocable Trust and Nichols, Larry E., trustee, to Paul E. & Jacqueline L. Anderson Lt and Anderson, Paul E., trustee, 5536 N. 134th St., $290,000.
Poortinga, Catherine M. and Moran, Catherine M. to Morales, Tyrel and Erica, 4625 N. 129th Ave., $200,000.
Wang, Zhenyuan to Lasaitis, Brittnee and Ryan, 13528 Hillsborough Drive, $285,000.
Rickabaugh, Colleen M. to Mutize, Batsirai and Lisa, 13970 Hillsborough Drive, $362,000.
Vogel, Joshua and Purdy-Vogel, Amber to Noll, John and Jessica, 5615 N. 112th Circle, $230,000.
Neely, Jacob R. to Reese, Tracy, 5924 N. 131st St., $250,000.
Curtright, Emily and Cody to Placzek, Trevor, 5711 N. 127th St., $230,000.
Glass, Lawrence P. and Patricia A. to Mokrycki, Joseph M. and Emily A., 5708 N. 115th Circle, $250,000.
Adams, Michael L. and Denise M. to Johnson, Robert R., 11223 Corby St., $200,000.
KR Properties LLC to Florez, Louis, 4708 N. 108th Circle, $300,000.
Foust, Thomas L. and Elizabeth A. to Williams, Aaron, 13118 Burdette Circle, $205,000.
Prescher, Vernon and Mary to Bultez, Steve and Jett, Angela, 12723 Fowler Circle, $200,000.
Brundo, Nicole to Wiig, Trudy K., 3424 N. 124th Ave., $330,000.
Coppa, Chris and Mary to Rodriquez, Angel, 13025 Meredith Ave., $185,000.
B + B Holding Company LLC to Bohn, Julie C. and Steven, 13122 Grand Ave., $190,750.
Kazubowski, Brycelyn J. and Elliott, Brycelyn J. to KCKB Properties LLC, 13016 Ames Ave., $177,000.
Novak, Paula to Bruce, Jodi A. and Michael R., 5721 N. 114th St., $232,000.
Chamberlain, Davin R. and Patricia J. to Banik, Braydon and Hunt, Emily, 6339 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $217,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Heller, Sebnem, 1205 W. 16th Ave., $195,000.
Shannon, Liliana E., successor trustee, to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 405 Dennis Drive, $156,000.
Stuvick, Kathleen to Stuvick, Christopher Sean, 708 Bellevue Blvd. N, $157,000.
Garrido, Concepcion to Lopez, Silvia Torres, 811 W. 33rd Ave., $170,000.
Leslie, Miranda to Echenique Investments LLC, 1905 Thurston Ave. Unit 4, $114,000.
Randolph, Nathan and Kathryn Anne to Baughman, Thomas III, 2530 Wayne St., $225,000.
O'Brien, Robert J. Jr. to Tailor, Samuel G. and Thompson, Gina, 606 Jewell Road, $125,000.
Miller, Jacklyn D. to Hansen, Scott W. and Rebecca A., 416 Ridgewood Drive, $325,000.
Maloney, Edward J., trustee, Edward J. Maloney Revocable Trust and Maloney, Margarett T., trustee, Margarett T. Maloney Revocable Trust to CMS Mowing Service Inc., 907 W. 31st Ave., $99,000.
Morrison, Kendrick and Veera Emilia Tervola to Herd, Anthony, 809 N. 5th St., $215,000.
Bowing, Angela Marie to VB One LLC, 2809 Washington St., $125,000.
Traynowicz, Rose A. to Lewis, Graciela A. and Tyler B., 422 Waldruh Drive, $268,000.
Maes, Vallen and Mystie to Farias, Karen, 2701 Jefferson St., $135,000.
Nelson, Douglas W. to Phengmany, Somvang and Phonethip, 602 W. 14th Ave., $215,000.
68028
192&370 LLC to Bialon, Gregory and Melinda, 18608 Hazelnut Circle, $130,000.
Agnew, Chad and Jamie to Anderson, Matthew J. and Vacek, Cynthia M., 22804 Copper Ridge Road, $160,000.
Perez, Avidan and Rosalinda to Petersen, Ryan and Jennifer, 226 Glendale Circle, $183,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Klingemann, Collin Spencer and Christina Renee, 16924 Samantha Road, $345,000.
Furstenau, Kent V. and Megan C. to Rassette, Thomas W. and Jessica A., 21418 Hampton Drive, $410,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cavalieri, James R., 11361 S. 168th Ave., $293,000.
Ruff, Cody L. and Angela M. and Ruff, Carsten R. and Melissa to LJR Land LLC, 19504 Highway 370, $1,047,000.
Ruff, Henry C. and Philippi, Harvey to Knight Land Company LLC and LJR Land LLC Scm 10X G2 Mish 2 LLC, No Situs, $1,087,000.
Ruff, Robert L. to Knight Land Co LLC and LJR Land LLC Scm 10X G2 Mish 2 LLC, 19504 Highway 370, $1,500,000.
Ruff, Henry C. and Philippi, Harvey to LJR Land LLC and Scm 10X G2 Ov3 LLC, No Situs, $1,008,000.
Smith, Kelly A. and Rebecca to Mertes, Courtney and Stevens, Guy, 12192 S. 221st St., $275,000.
Wu, Xuewen and Thao, Kao Nou to Osgood, Dwight and Heather, 12413 S. 218th St., $280,000.
Madel, Steven J. to Fibich, Michelle and Frank E., 20942 Oak St., $189,000.
68046
Prier, Lynn R. and Katherine D. to Skradski, Mariah, 817 Donegal Drive, $200,000.
Thon, Scott Ray and Ann Thiesse to Crouch, Matthew and Thon, Elizabeth M., 1007 Hickory Hill Road, $250,000.
Lush, Steven F. and Koreen M. to Lush, Alexah Jordyn and Jason Donald, 1007 Cumberland Ct, $220,000.
Guevara, Gregory M. to True North Properties LLC, 906 Mineral Drive, $193,000.
Saul, Dale L. Jr. and Jennifer to True North Properties LLC, 2414 S. Mineral Drive, $200,000.
Boyer Young Equities XVIII Sum Cross to Charleston Homes LLC, multiple addresses, $1,276,000.
Kampschneider, David G. and Mary Jo to Steiner, Mark and Tammy, 919 Hogan Drive, $339,000.
Felts, Brianna Baker and Dossy B. Jr. to Caron, Robert W. and Nicole M., 2314 Crystal Drive, $285,000.
Alexander, Jeremy B. and Claire R. to Smith, Donald and Becky, 12514 S. 82nd St., $425,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, David J. and Sara N., 11510 S. 112th Circle, $387,000.
Blocker, Lawrence V. and Melanie to Rubek, Richard H. and Elizabeth J., 517 Cordes Drive, $210,000.
Robinson, Elizabeth R. to Dacy, Byron and Jill, 12618 S. 83rd St., $397,000.
Young, Christine M. to Blair, Miguel D., 301 Pioneer Road, $230,000.
Jay Allyn Real Estate LLC to Bitting, Joan Lori, 308 Crest Road, $245,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Romaire, Joshua and Courtney, 10410 S. 111th St., $329,000.
Boyd, Nancy E. to Boyd, Alyssa M. Astuto, 1109 Carriage Road, $215,000.
Gibson, Angelo R. to Robinson, Justin Lee and Banks, Sydney Lashay, 11508 Glenn St., $396,000.
Thai, Teya and Nathan to Chandler, Samantha, 918 Shenandoah Drive, $260,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Dick Lind Builders Inc., 12108 Carpenter St., $92,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Morrison, Patrick and Jessica, 10406 S. 99th St., $363,000.
Bitting, Joan L. to McCall, Zachary and Alison, 800 W. Perry St., $341,000.
Smith, Donald A. and Rebecca A. to Benes, James IV, 813 N. Beadle St., $210,000.
Matney, Annette M., per rep, and Rose Marie Bosak Estate to Greenwell, Mark D. and Rieta B., 546 E. 2nd St., $161,000.
McCall, Zachary and Alison to Hayden, Nicholas and Erin, 10580 S. 110th Ave., $365,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Huber, Robert B. and Erin T., 11479 S. 111th Ave., $323,000.
H&S Partnership LLP to Klatt, Kelsey A. and Lee J., 906 Iron Road, $310,000.
R&B Properties LLC to Lopez, Ana Karen Cortes and Hernandez, Ernesto Jimenez, 102 Windsor Drive, $286,000.
68059
Sundown Homes LLC to Brown, Susan, 820 N. 11th Circle, $438,000.
68123
Speer, Christopher and Naomi to Holder, Courtney and Graham. Jordan, 2207 Calvin Drive, $230,000.
Dibernardo, Gerald W. and Shanna L. to Rahn, Gabe and Emily, 4412 Brook St., $265,000.
Gonzalez, Irene and Frederico to Carlson, Nelly M. and Dustin, 13903 S. 43rd St., $256,000.
Kerr, Sally Ann to Abney, Gina R., 12915 S. 28th Ave., $220,000.
Wise, Timothy Scott and Vanessa A. to Weidman, Ryan and Miller. Janice Maellen, 2903 Birchwood Drive, $310,000.
Hollenbeck, Dennis and Maryann to Lopez, Zabdi Omar Cuenca and Chavez, Savannah, 2001 Morrie Drive, $276,000.
Zuelke, Paul Edward II and Megan C. to True North Properties LLC, 14504 S. 24th St., $206,000.
Gardner, Shane M. and Heather to Denny, Tony V. and Katherine, 2508 Raven Ridge Drive, $310,000.
Fernandes, Clarisa Y. and Craig S. to Payson, Andre F., 2513 Coffey Ave., $230,000.
Bundy Mastropietro, Stacy and Mastropietro, Patrick to Watson Rei LLC, 13608 S. 32nd Ave. Circle, $176,000.
Speck, William R. and Apolla to O'Quinn, Jessica and Jack, 3710 Falcon Drive, $200,000.
Campbell, Steven Dale and Tamara Lyn to Thomas, Sasha, 2917 Arrowhead Lane, $290,000.
Mills, Robert D. and Sandra K. to McKinney, Matt and Colette O'Meara, 3118 Annabelle Drive, $380,000.
Brei, Andrew and Stephanie to Crabb, Lucilla Leilani and Cody Alan, 3402 E. Dutchman Circle, $250,000.
Terry, Alexander W. to Winchester, Brittany K. and Christopher, 2708 Arrowhead Lane, $310,000.
Estes, Robert Leroy Jr. and Gaye I. to Keller, Michelle, 13317 Courtney Drive, $185,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Brokaw, Jeff and Maggie, 12042 Quail Drive, $362,000.
Beers, Kyle and Piel, Trenton to Jennings, Toya M., 13706 S. 14th St., $305,000.
Akers, Adam and Nicole to Thomas, Donna and Gregory, 1607 Leona Circle, $320,000.
68128
Luger, Pamela J. to Freeman, Jayson Devon, 8732 Granville Pkwy, $177,000.
Klatt, Kelsey A. and Lee to R&L Investments LLC, 7759 Greenleaf Drive, $185,000.
Clark, Thomas E. and Stephanie S. to Phillips, Michael J. and Sarah E., 7822 S. 99th St., $319,000.
Jackson, Gary P. and Patsy L. to Bennett, Matthew and Emily, 7724 Rosewood Lane Ct, $140,000.
Schultz, Eric C. and Kristi M. to American International Relocation Sol, 8563 S. 102nd St., $370,000.
American International Relocation Sol to McNeil, Brady and Brittney, 8563 S. 102nd St., $370,000.
Botos, Donald H. and Megan R. to Mayland, Lisa Marie, 7522 S. 76th St., $183,000.
Sprague, Chelsey M. to Braun, Scott L. and Berrett Braun, Cristina, 7318 Ira Ct, $183,000.
Gentry, Ryan A. and Kristin R. to Kammara, Ashwani Kumar and Ravadagundi, Nandhini Shivshankar, 8528 S. 98th Circle, $390,000.
Acosta, Ricardo A. Peraza and Aquino, Emerita Y. Viana to Ruhe, Ethan and Russell, Katherine Hannah, 7217 S. 81st St., $175,000.
Stoots, Steve and Brenda to Sons, Timothy David Scott and Angelica Cheri, 9819 Melissa St., $295,000.
Welch, Jamie L. and Brink, Matthew D. to Thai, Nathan and Teya, 8414 S. 105th St., $386,000.
Hansen, John F., trustee, and Hansen, Janet L., trustee, John & Janet Hansen Living Trust Agr to Wendl Properties LLC, 7359 La Vista Drive, $96,000.
Sindelar, Cory J. and Toni A. to Hobbs, David J. and Pamela Ann, 7213 S. 74th Ave., $238,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Truax, Justin and Jennifer, 12913 S. 54th St., $373,000.
Naylor, Harold M. Jr. and Denise M. to Romey, Matthew and Kelly, 710 Diamond Lane, $210,000.
Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC to Essink, Richard L. and Chrstine A., 2602 Alexandra Road, $326,000.
Test, Jeffrey A. and Soon Hi to Caillau, Kenneth and Deborah, 301 Longwood Drive, $400,000.
68136
Blazek, Kellyanne and Nicholas to Moody, Aaron J. and Rebecca L., 16853 Portal St., $340,000.
Olderog, Amanda J. to Dey, Jenna, 17749 Olive St., $240,000.
PW Properties LLC to Johnson, Jeremiah and Nicole, 17842 Lillian St., $228,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Schenk, William W., trustee, and Schenk, Julia Ann, trustee, William & Julia Schenk Trust, 9830 S. 185th St., $303,000.
Metzler, Volkmar, co-trustee, and Metzler, Rosa, co-trustee, Metzler Family Trust to Missinne, Jeffrey and Catherine and Missinne, Jennifer Lynn, 16224 Heather St., $313,000.
Finn, Michael and Estela to Qaqish, Rami and Zawaideh, Fida Twal, 7203 S. 161st St., $425,000.
Ream, Ronald V., trustee, Ronald V. & Louise A. Ream Revocable Trust to Sorenson, Kathleen, 9814 S. 175th Circle, $329,000.
MacKe, Joshua R. and Brenda L. to Siepker, Bernard, trustee, and Gomez, Maria, trustee, Gomez Siepker Family Trust, 19012 Chandler St., $289,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Broussard, Allan L. and Sharon, 9614 S. 183rd Ave., $339,000.
Goytia, Jason R. to Perry, Tim and Jackie, 10906 S. 186th Ave., $383,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Truong, Cuong M. and Nguyen, Vuong T., 10002 S. 187th St., $441,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Weaklend, Paul R. and Jessica L., 18351 Schofield Drive, $428,000.
Mazzi, Joseph and Jane to Jacobo, Bulmaro, 17817 Gertrude St., $242,000.
68138
Peters, Holly and Russell D. to Nuno, Perez Antonio and Gutierrez, Karla Sanchez, 15202 Redwood St., $278,000.
Goose Remodeling LLC to Scheidt, Canton and White, Amanda J., 13314 Emiline St., $209,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Coppertree LLC, 12913 Edna St., $200,000.
Gaughen, Michael P. to Orellana, Christobal Baez, 14110 Virginia St., $185,000.
Huber, Robert and Erin to Schoof, Matthew Charles and Haley, 14014 Virginia St., $235,000.
Elite Nebraska PC to Schuster, Jane V. and Lehan, Troy J., 13605 Glenn St., $270,000.
Jacob Partners Properties LLC to Renken, Jared, 13202 Gertrude St., $180,000.
Rivkin, Benjamin and Schuelke, Kayla to Selvig, Josh and Ervi, Kjirsten, 12958 Margo St., $235,000.
SMP Properties LLC to Vb Opco LLC, 10708 S. 149th St., $1,500,000.
68147
Qaqish, Marlen and Farouq to Chaudhuri, Sharon, 8700 S. 25th St., $245,000.
Bowder, Andrew P. and Megan to Kovy, Melissa, 2603 Georgia Ave., $232,000.
Johnson, Kevin C. and Wendy M. to Schultz, Rodney M. and Monique, 9307 Spring Circle Drive, $425,000.
Hull, Mardonna L., trustee, and Henry Hull Living Trust Uta to Hull Biggs, Tracey A. and Biggs, Stephen L. Sr., 6902 S. 13th St., $178,000.
Carias, Daniel to Adkins, Jacob and Jones, Kaline, 8259 S. 39th Ave., $168,000.
68157
Mueller, Nicholas to Perez, Sandra, 4959 Virginia St., $170,000.
Saint, Colleen M. and Jerry to Conway, Ryan J. and Ricci, Amanda J., 8413 S. 64th Ave., $330,000.