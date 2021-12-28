RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Fitch, Shawn and Jenna to Sperle, Mia and Trevor, 7709 Willow St., $234,000.

68133

Hrc Belle Lago LLC to DR Horton Nebraska LLC, 4516 Lawnwood Drive, $255,000.

Hediger, Aaron B. and Cherith R. to Etekpo, Asserewou, 4601 Brook St., $273,000.

Horizon Realty Inc. to Brinker, Nathan and Brandi, 13551 S. 49th St., $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Larson, Cynthia K. and Hamilton, Thomas J. Jr., 12812 S. 51st Circle, $391,000.

Hotz, Donald R. Jr. and Michele R. to Leeds, Stephen K. and Holly R., 201 Carolina Drive, $280,000.

68136

Hall, Kyle D. and Ashley N. to Trautman, Matthew Darin and Susan Renee, 8103 S. 188th St., $370,000.

Henry, Joseph Michael to Hunter, Riley, 17748 Margo St., $233,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bassono, Christophe Boubie and Kandiel, Joelle M. F. Bassono, 7714 S. 191st St., $313,000.

Jarman, Kenneth L. and Suzanne T. to Jantz, Christopher Michael and Annette Marie, 18632 Josephine St., $415,000.