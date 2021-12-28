RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Krt Construction Inc. to Goetz, Michael and Gayle, 8005 N. 167th St., $100,000.
Gartner, Kyle J. and Elizabeth M. to Lerette, Paul, 7225 N. 154th St., $360,000.
Donaldson, Brandon and Sierra to Wheeler, Sarah Michael, 16510 Hanover St., $323,000.
Marque Custom Builders LLC to Gudiboina, Lipi, 16074 C.W. Hadan Drive, $335,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Barr Homes Inc., 16909 Abigail St., $60,000.
Justin & Jennifer Souders Revocable Trust and Souders, Justin S., trustee, to Cady, Doug and Torres, Cristella, 8007 N. 163rd Ave., $405,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shiwakoti, Manju and Sharma, Samir, 7212 N. 167th St., $275,700.
Andersen, Joshua D. and Lorelle A. to Horner, Lloyd and Brenda, 8916 N. 160th St., $315,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Salami, Samuel L., 7809 N. 149th St., $308,900.
Lim Construction LLC to Fadlallah, Alzaki and Taneka, 201 N. Allen St., $375,000.
Bp Development LLC to Boelter, James K. and Michaela, 12414 N. 161st Ave., $70,750.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Beyer, Cale and Kara, 7165 N. 167th St., $325,239.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Wendt-Huston, Katherine and Huston, Daniel C., 7707 N. 167th Ave., $584,900.
Hansen, Tracy L. to Berry, Joshua and Rochelle, 7207 N. 154th St., $445,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Albright Revocable Trust and Albright, Kimberly A., trustee, 7224 N. 172nd St., $498,668.
Alberts, Troy K. and Susan E. to Daniel & Elizabeth Setlak Trust and Setlak, Daniel E., trustee, 12012 N. 178th Circle, $1,495,000.
68022
Caldwell, Richard and Donna to Howard, Brent and McCarer, McKenzie J., 19623 Farnam St., $375,000.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4804 N. 186th St., $69,500.
Marque Custom Builders LLC to Plendl, David W. and Melinda, 19260 Larimore Circle, $594,360.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Greer, Patrick Murray and Tressa Marie, 4823 N. 187th St., $465,231.
Jensen, Christine T. to Moyer, Michelle, 21991 Brookside Ave., $615,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bhandari, Mousam and Lamichhane, Kamana, 5117 N. 180th Ave., $283,040.
Schuller, Randy E. and Emily E. to Methe, Jordan and Lisa, 18321 Farnam St., $447,000.
Ulrich, Paul Martin to Fty Holdings LLC, 21009 Appaloosa Drive, $190,000.
Frontier Builders LLC to H3 Custom Homes LLC, 3910 S. 213th St., $105,000.
Tige Development & Design Inc. to Kavan Homes Inc., 20606 Pine St., $95,000.
Kobza, Kelli L. to Swedee LLC, 3101 N. 205th St., $280,000.
Wells, Denise L. and Martin to Lehan, Jo Lynne, 3836 N. 210th St., $245,000.
Flemming, Anthony M. and Jennifer R. to Stegman, Mark and Mary Jo, 21111 Arbor Court, $475,000.
Orville & Jayne Clanton Trust and Clanton, Orville Scott, trustee, to Albers, Paul and Penny, 3426 N. 207th Terrace, $281,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Martens, Arlene A. and Charles W., 5425 N. 206th St., $604,900.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Gray, Matthew and Rowe, Randi, 4532 S. 217th St., $660,000.
Barr Homes Inc. to Wentzel, Theodore Joseph and Ashley Kay, 3778 N. 192nd Terrace, $545,000.
Long, Jennifer and Brian J. to Mathew, Dakota and McKenna, 2610 N. 189th St., $376,000.
Geyer, Marie C. and Joel R. to Higdon, Warren C. and Katherine A., 250 Skyline Drive, $562,000.
Taylor, Barry and Lorri to Boddy, Heath G. and Karma J., 1413 S. 208th St., $600,500.
Merryweather, Kelly C. and Jacqueline J. to Rademacher Family Joint Lt and Rademacher, Dennis W., trustee, 1710 N. 212th St., $427,575.
Thomas David Builders LLC to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 3973 George B Lake Parkway, $87,500.
Silverstone Building Co. LLC to Splattstoesser, Joshua and Megan, 3943 S. 207th St., $481,343.
Malla, Amit P. and Ayushma to Lee, Brian and Melissa, 1716 N. 212th St., $392,000.
Prairie Homes Inc. to Rosenbaum, James B. and Caitlin E., 3024 N. 182nd St., $59,500.
Dean Properties LLC to Donaldson, Brandon and Sierra, 4019 N. 212th St., $295,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Stepanek, Daniel D. and Tamara S., 18307 Locust St., $565,177.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dasari, Madhusudhan and Supriya, 5105 N. 180th Ave., $322,082.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Volk, Shawn C. and Tyler L., 18123 Camden Ave., $322,363.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Figge, William Henry Gockel, 5401 N. 206th St., $598,850.
Kroll, Lindsay Anne to Marasco, Frank, 20809 Parker St., $300,000.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 5011 N. 192nd Ave., $67,000.
Brown, Bradley V. and Monica J. to Quinn, Michele K., 21757 G St., $499,950.
Hancock, David L. and Courtney to Martin, Troy Alan, 21319 Fieldcrest Drive, $280,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Green and Purple Lp, 21155 E St., $85,000.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6531 S. 208th Ave., $72,104.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Koduru, Narendra Kumar, 3012 N. 181st St., $457,065.
Westbury Farm LLC to Griffin Enterprises Pc, 21833 I St., $65,950.
Westbury Farm LLC to Echelon Homes Inc., 4509 S. 217th St., $65,950.
Blondo 180 LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 2737 N. 182nd St., $325,009.
Tessin, Mary and Lawrence to Whitten, Gordon, 826 S. 201st St., $379,900.
Van Hoose, James S. and Janet M. to Snygg, Scott, 4001 N. 212th St., $229,000.
Prestige Properties Inc. to Swayway LLC, 20219 Veterans Drive, $210,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Dyer, Scott and Jade, 18620 Grand Ave., $522,348.
Dale and Mary Pachunka Family Trust and Pachunka, Dale E., trustee, to Grimes, Nancy G. and Ralph Steve, 18607 Mason St., $380,000.
Byers, Robert R. and Jane F. to Chard, Alan D. and Patricia A., 3806 N. 207th St., $285,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Thomas & Lauri Diprima Trust and Diprima, Thomas C., trustee, 18116 Gretchen Ave., $639,900.
68064
Tdz Properties LLC to Jarzynka, Jason and Andrea, 5504 N. 284th Circle, $170,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Dix, Patrick and Nicole, 5403 N. 292nd Circle, $260,000.
Archistructure LLC to Sanchez, Debra G. and Efrain, 28557 Jessie Circle, $219,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 6101 N. 292nd Circle, $395,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 6105 N. 292nd Circle, $399,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Anglim, Greg and Brenda, 5501 N. 290th Circle, $270,000.
68069
Jes Capital Management LLC to Bartlett, Trever and Carroll, Lachelle, 23283 Agee Lane, $400,000.
68102
American National Bank to Margek Real Estate LLC, 1412 Harney St. G100, $1,000,000.
68104
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Gonzalez, Victor, 4745 N. 60th St., $123,000.
Robinson, Barbara L. and Perry W. to Sfr3040 LLC, 3747 N. 45th St., $95,000.
Fifty Five North LLC to Mwc LLC, 4304 N. 55th Ave., $134,500.
Michael A. Matlock Ira # 1613700 and Nuview Ira Inc. to Jssrdl LLC, 6512 Decatur St., $167,500.
Dtj Investments LLC to Vb One LLC, 4514 Camden Ave., $90,000.
Shorter, Candice M. to Katemanity LLC, 5830 Sprague St., $128,000.
Hull, Sandra to Delgado, Nick R., 5047 Corby St., $139,000.
Jasa, Jeremy and Sara to Rivera-Reyes, Angely Morelia, 5801 Spaulding St., $119,900.
Hamre, Brenda and Tom to Timmermeyer, Theresa, 2040 N. 65th Ave., $140,000.
Peffer, Robert T. and Debbie to Render, Stephan, 4845 Seward St., $169,000.
Degagne, Benjamin A. and Lyndsey Blaire to Benson, Ryan, 6316 Pratt St., $180,000.
Garber, Patrick James to Kuehl, Erin, 1824 N. 49th St., $152,000.
Tmd Property Group LLC to Mueller, Nicole and Patrick, 2702 N. 62nd St., $203,000.
Nelson, Martin L. and Tammy S. to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 6103 N. 52nd St., $91,500.
Golden Properties LLC to Wright, Gavin J. and Garet A., 6228 N. 52nd St., $185,000.
Beavers, Shad R. to Meyer, Jacob M. and Michael T., 3114 N. 49th Ave., $187,500.
68105
Higgins, Gregory T. and Frances H. to Evans, Stefanie Nicole, 3613 Leavenworth Court, $315,000.
Njb LLC to Sodusta, Domerlin and Rowena, 4215 Leavenworth St., $168,500.
Collectors Choice Inc. to Chf Exchange LLC, 3504 Center St., $902,000.
Sanford, Alexander J. and Kristen L. to Jenness, Cameron, 2522 S. 33rd St., $250,000.
Novoa, Laura A. and Jose R. to Scharbach, Andreas and Rachel, 500 S. 37th St. 404, $152,000.
Vangelder, John M. and Meagan M. to Blackstone 38th Avenue LLC, 517 S. 38th Ave., $280,000.
Czerwinski, Mark L. and Michele M. to Kubat, Christian, 3632 Hascall St., $124,000.
68106
West, Amy C. to Hohl, Krysten, 5623 Cedar St., $145,600.
Weinert, Thomas and Tamara to Sykora, Joseph H. and Emily K., 2601 S. 50th St., $250,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Watson Properties LLC, 1806 S. 61st Ave., $250,000.
Davis, Leah M. and Reynolds, Leah M. to Erixon, Grace, 5403 Hickory St., $181,500.
Herr, Zachary and Brittany to Nihsen, Sabrina L., 1702 S. 61st Ave., $225,000.
Harberg, Jacob W. to Braasch, Ashley, 6035 Pine St., $180,000.
Harris, Jacqueline S., trustee, and Jaquelin S. Harris Revocable Trust to Wolff Contracting LLC, 811 S. 67th Ave., $205,000.
Thompson, Timothy L. and Preister, Adam to Kading, Sydney N. and Robert J., 1315 S. 52nd St., $230,000.
Pietron, Anthony J. and Tanya to Johnson, Julie L. and Morehead, Ross H., 5637 Pine St., $190,000.
Calabro, Danielle to Garnette, Dillon P. and Tonack, Kaitlyn A., 1430 S. 52nd St., $215,000.
Roshone, Kathryn W. and Roshone, Kathryn M. to Asproperties LLC, 1415 S. 55th St., $132,000.
Young, Ian B. to D3 Real Estate LLC, 4546 Hickory St., $254,000.
68107
Vision Properties LLC to Brrrr Holdings LLC, 2516 Drexel St., $85,000.
Woodard, Douglas D. and Julie T. to Pacheco-Mata, Lessly Michael, 4310 S. 26th St., $148,000.
Cardenas, Lucia Del C. to O-Ne Metro Holdings, 3525 U St., $75,000.
Douglas Sarpy Investments LLC to Randick, Kyle, 1331 Washington St., $180,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 3306 Upland Parkway, $97,000.
Gonzalez, Rafael Maravilla and Elia, Gloria Negrete to Cazares, Griselda and Maravilla, Ma Cecilia Casares, 6221 S. 33rd Ave., $109,100.
Wiedmeier, Joseph to Miranda, Mecenzie R., 3501 Drexel St., $137,000.
Brown, Vicki D. to Ayala, Adrian, 4515 S. 20th St., $185,500.
68108
Ramos, Lorenzo Barajas and Cardenas, Dora Luz Navarro to Soethout, Mark, 3039 S. 19th St., $133,000.
Fernandez, Manuel L. to Jireh Properties LLC, 2215 S. 14th St., $150,000.
Stuart, Charles M. to Bauer, Patrick E. and Sharon, 1811 Ontario St., $81,000.
Bush, Lora L. to Caillier, Joyce A., 2433 S. 24th St., $15,500.
Sweet Dee LLC to Negocio Real Estate Inc., 1802 Vinton St., $415,000.
Scarpello, Barbara to Walker, Kail and Jon, 1214 S. 22nd St., $170,000.
Stilwell, Meredith Hansen and Levkowitz, Michael Sean to Bowyer, Casey, 1420 S. 12th St., $205,000.
Evh LLC to Sfr3-040 LLC, 1942 S. 14th St., $85,000.
Weinstein, Lee to Kaiser, Jeremy J., 517 Pierce St., $245,000.
Garcia, Jose M. to Mendoza, Richard and Ratliff, Joel M., 3629 S. 24th St., $85,000.
68110
Woods-Watkins, Lucille E. to Pittman, Julia, 2615 N. 24th St., $20,000.
Lincoln, Mark A. to Moninger, Robert R. and Maria I., 1616 Carter Blvd., $103,000.
Shannon, Joshua and Christina to Brown, Tara L., 1351 Ogden St., $123,000.
Worcester, Brandon to Kcn Group LLC, 4523 N. 17th St., $35,000.
68111
Gesu Housing Inc. to Horne, Dasia, 3910 Miami St., $128,000.
Bohannon, Andre Sr. to Sfr3-040 LLC, 2811 Laurel Ave., $46,222.
Bittner, Sherry to Goodwin, Bruce and Mary Jo, 3035 Curtis Ave., $36,500.
Bittner, Gary and Bittner, Sherry L., per rep, to Goodwin, Bruce and Mary Jo, 3035 Curtis Ave., $36,000.
Nared, Raydell and John Jr. to Maly, James R., 3558 N. 36th Ave., $30,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 4410 Vernon Ave., $242,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 3920 N. 39th St., $242,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 4811 N. 42nd St., $242,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 3704 Franklin St., $242,000.
Campbell River LLC to Michael Town Estates Vi LLC, 5823 N. 43rd Ave., $242,000.
Martinez, Juan R. and Juana C. Ortiz De to Wiedmeier, Joseph R., 3505 Blondo St., $158,000.
Properties With Prince LLC to Miranda, Arturo Romero and Chica, Elvia E., 3731 N. 42nd St., $76,000.
Adair Holdings LLC to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 2615 Blondo St., $60,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Kent, Tawana C., 2444 Spaulding St., $136,000.
Riskowski, Sunnie L. to Sfr3-040 LLC, 3329 Decatur St., $83,000.
Harris, William C. and Lindsey, Kaye F., per rep, to Magee, Hairl David II, 5334 N. 36th St., $68,000.
Tran, Thuy to Martinez, Anderson Balmore Miranda, 3601 N. 44th Ave., $70,000.
McKoy, Sylvonna R. and Jennings, Carlos to Rodriguez, Jose O., 3706 Bedford Ave., $60,000.
Khaing, Hla and Htan, Sho to Min, Hsa Gaw, 1811 N. 43rd St., $110,000.
Linear Properties LLC and Sinclair Group LLC to Rodriguez, Jesus and Martinez, Gregoria, 4320 N. 31st Ave., $47,500.
68112
Eberly, Benjamin L. and Abigail to Johnson, Robert and Samantha, 2452 Bauman Ave., $162,500.
Anderson, James L. and Mary H. to Higgins, Gregory and Frances, 7404 N. 41st St., $190,000.
68114
O'Donnell, Susan M. to Larson, Jacob W. and Robbins, Emma, 8532 Charles St., $202,250.
Wheeler, Matthew J. and Emily D. to Holdenried, Jake R. and Jessica K., 815 S. 94th St., $650,000.
Leiferman, Brian M. and Goerish, Carla Rae to Lesiak, Laurence F. and Eileen, 9945 Devonshire Drive, $795,000.
Lemmers, Shirley J. and Timothy J. to Krasne, Seth, 7576 Seward St., $200,000.
Sharon Mary Finnerty Prucka Trust and Prucka, Sharon Mary Finnerty, trustee, to Offutt, David and Jane, 10045 Fieldcrest Drive, $650,000.
Gailloux, Matthew A. and Kathleen M. to Rutherford, Shannon McCormick and Julius, Jessica Bernice, 331 S. 96th St., $506,000.
Thackray, Christopher Lee to Fisher, Jacob Carr and Monica Michelle, 1864 N. 84th St., $220,000.
Beerman, Laura H. and Hibberd, Daniel F. to Beerman, Erin Rae and Snyder, Ryan Jerome, 7311 Izard St., $300,000.
68116
Rothell, Ian and Taylor to Nguyen, Vinh and Truong, Giang L., 6306 N. 148th St., $248,000.
Durick, Jeffrey D. and Kristin April to Trader, Joseph, 5716 N. 167th Avenue Circle, $280,000.
Lerette, Paul and Alicia to Hess, Samantha J. and Nathaniel R., 16624 Taylor St., $305,000.
Welk, Ronald and Mary to Nottingham, James C. and Catherine J., 5703 N. 167th Avenue Circle, $280,000.
Bandow, Timothy S. and Lindsey A. to Bromley, Adam and Courtney, 16421 Miami St., $326,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Malmos, Erik, 2901 N. 165th Ave., $451,065.
Brunmeier, Taylor to Reid, Arden M. III, 5121 N. 144th Ave., $234,484.
Legenza, Deborah L. and Barta, Deborah L. to Herring, Lawrence and Ladonna, 14657 Sahler Place, $172,000.
George A. Russell III Revocable Trust and Russell, George A. III, trustee, to Baily, Trevor and Brenna K., 2924 N. 153rd Ave., $250,000.
Wood, Joseph A. and Yu Li to Hansen, Scott and Price, Stephanie Jean, 17201 Fowler Circle, $342,500.
Charleston Homes LLC to Helenthal, John and Tara, 5505 N. 177th St., $449,276.
Rowe, Randi to Shreve, Paul and Christine, 2616 N. 165th Ave., $350,000.
Lenser, Jeffrey and Jodie to Korotkikh, Oksana Anatolevna, 4462 N. 147th Place, $175,000.
Kay A. Stenson Revocable Trust and Foley, Linda S., trustee, to Palmer, Mary K. and Dicken, Eugene F., 14454 Browne St., $205,000.
Ali, Khadidjatou Amari Ligali and Onifade, Taofic A. to Philizaire, Marc A., 4844 N. 162nd Ave., $200,000.
Bosse, Doug and Stacey to Loseke, Amy, 15352 Sherwood Circle, $335,000.
Omer, Ahmed and Mirghani, Nuha Ibrahim to Benson, Joshua, 4106 N. 172nd St., $250,000.
Wynn, Troy and Amy to Myers, Kay, 3315 N. 147th Court 1209, $178,000.
Hultine, Gregory L. and Richardson, Cynthia A. to Ida, Kevin, 4714 N. 149th Avenue Circle, $285,000.
Sheng, Peng and Li, Dalu to Christian, George and Sharee, 2915 N. 169th St., $380,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Allen-Rezac, Brandie and Rezac, Timothy, 16565 Locust St., $467,877.
Wentzel, Theodore J. and Ashley K. to Mirghani, Nuha Ibrahim and Omer, Ahmed F., 5908 N. 169th St., $760,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Fien, John and Lynn, 17809 Ogden St., $389,725.
68117
Vojslavek, Alex R. and Easterby, Rebecca Ann to Vb One LLC, 6065 G St., $123,000.
Vn, Minh Van and Tran, Hong T. to Hoa, Nguyen Ngoc, 5019 S. 49th St., $149,200.
Nguyen, Kim Van to Vu, Minh Van and Tran, Hong Thi, 5019 S. 49th St., $49,733.
Bdc Loves Park LLC to 4880 G. St LLC, 4969 F St., $1,125,000.
Avelar, Esteban Mora and Avelar-Mora, Esteban to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 5423 S. 51st Ave., $57,500.
68118
Scott & Kim McPherson Liv Tru and McPherson, Scott, trustee, to Garro, Connie and Blobaum, Kent, 15705 Capitol Ave., $330,000.
Schmidt, Bruce A. and Schmidt, B. Ayton, per rep, to Deluxe Properties LLC, 1416 N. 164th St., $192,500.
Agosta, Daniell and Bridgid L. to Rodgers, Laura and Micah, 16616 Harney St., $565,000.
Berke Family Trust and Berke, Roy, trustee, to Elisara, Travis and Karen, 15708 Dewey Ave., $435,000.
Oelco LLC to Batten, Judith A., 17083 Irving St., $302,175.
68122
Riddington, Doug to Kadlec, James A., 8045 Bauman Ave., $245,000.
Marrero, Kathleen and Lakhotia, Anuradha to Oldaker, Douglas, 7510 N. 75th St., $243,000.
Methe, Jordan P. and Lisa M. to Scheppers, Jared, 7918 Howell St., $225,000.
G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7907 N. 93rd St., $166,200.
Gulseth Properties LLC to Arps, Andrea L. and Dionnea A., 7339 N. 90th St., $277,000.
Pham, Mai to Bao, Xiaole and Cao, Lijuan, 8425 Girard St., $200,000.
Torres, Alex N. and Hindt, Alex Nicole to Bowley, Joseph A. and Salazar, Hannia, 6707 N. 78th Terrace, $229,500.
Green, Michael L. to Bader Construction LLC, 7418 N. 80th St., $120,000.
Gallu, Samuel and Courtney to Sparks, Cody, 8253 Weber St., $272,000.
68124
Paez, Ramiro III and Cynthia to Smith, Zackery Mitchel and Widtfeldt, Rachel Rae, 2423 S. 80th Ave., $220,000.
Buonafede LLC to Reeves, Kyle and Kara, 9967 Spring Circle, $725,000.
Nelsen, Kirk A. to Buonafede LLC, 2322 S. 91st St., $315,000.
Boyer Real Estate Investments LLC to Mclaughlin, Logan, 8069 Castelar St., $192,000.
Militti, John Paul and Smoot, Claudia to Steliga, Jennifer L., 3341 S. 106th St., $320,000.
Crcf Properties LLC to Mancuso, Andrew and Victoria, 1728 S. 93rd St., $394,000.
Sullivan, Denis J. to William & Linda Corring Rt and Corring, Linda M., trustee, 9822 Pine St., $310,000.
Partridge, Jeaniece P. and Robert S. to Clausen, Matthew L., 9516 Walnut St., $300,000.
Yale J. Kaplan Revocable Trust and Marilyn & Yale Kaplan Family Trust to Militti, John Paul and Smoot, Claudia, 2710 S. 101st St., $605,000.
Reeves, Kara and Kyle to Conant, Blake and Sara, 3429 S. 104th St., $469,000.
Welch, Daniel J. to Bunnyfield, Nathaniel Elliot and Samantha Eileen, 3283 Bridgeford Road, $302,000.
68127
Anderson, Michael C. and Vickey S. to Albers, Ryan, 10233 Monroe St., $200,000.
Kenney, Bryan and Melissa to Crnkovich, Adam Patrick and Ashley Taylor, 6126 S. 102nd St., $351,000.
Sadlemyer, John Henry II and Lindsay Leeann to Hernandez, Jose, 10423 Polk St., $325,000.
Frady, Eleanor L. and Petrich, Cynthia L., per rep, to Huang, Wei Tao, 10105 O St., $205,000.
Douglas F. & Jennifer L. Schumann Revocable Trust and Schumann, Douglas F., trustee, to Burbach, Lacy, 10418 Adams Drive, $290,000.
68130
Earl, Bradley C. and Kimberly K. to Drewes, Jennifer and Harper, Darren, 15914 Arbor Circle, $210,000.
Mullins, Martin W. and Wanda D. to Korisko, Tyler, 16123 Cedar Circle, $300,000.
Coleman, Jessica to Agbaje, Jenna L., 2015 S. 165th St., $320,000.
Vowell, Donald G. and Dana Ann to Swayway LLC, 1412 S. 176th St., $355,000.
7 Court 1 LLC to Ne Obliviscaris LLC, 2323 S. 171st St., $3,795,000.
Vesta Properties LLC to Manirakiza, Dieudonne and Rheine, 2917 S. 157th Circle, $240,000.
Rebecca A. Feaster Living Trust and Feaster, Rebecca A., trustee, to Harrington, Alex R. and Catherine G., 17429 Valley Drive, $1,450,000.
Duff, Wallace E. and Melinda S. to Matthews, Kevin and Brandi, 4015 S. 175th Ave., $844,500.
7 Court LLC to Lakeside Atrium Professional LLC, 2425 S. 171st St., $7,219,500.
Wang, Leping and Zhang, Qing to Smoyer, Brent Thomas and Shehorn, Elizabeth Marie, 1862 S. 177th Ave., $401,500.
Lavengood, Kirk L. to Adams, Gregory B. and Kristine C., 2214 S. 178th St., $425,000.
Sudman, Wilmer E. and Shirley A. to Stewart, Ashton R. and Leah B., 2119 S. 181st Circle, $350,000.
Palmer, Mark and Sandra D. to Tanner, Joshua and Augusta, 3704 S. 202nd Ave., $285,000.
68131
March, Nichole Cheri and Cota, Tyler Richard to Aaa Investment Management LLC, 3000 Farnam St. S6M, $150,000.
Little Venez LLC to Sfr3-040 LLC, 3324 Lafayette Ave., $93,000.
Creighton Chapter Delta Upsilon Inc. to Mbi Financing II LLC, 318 N. 33rd St., $72,000.
68132
Linkhart, Andrew and Angela to Johnson, Christopher, 124 Dundee Ridge Court, $419,000.
Graves, Lyndon J. and Patricia to Althaus, Alison Leigh and Solon, Nathan William, 4913 California St., $338,000.
Bernard, Colin J. and Hall, Catherine N. to Karstrom, Andrew and Belen J., 5014 Burt St., $280,000.
Iwand, Hans C. and Marne A. to Eggerson, Angel Ericka, 5108 Nicholas St., $295,000.
Frohman, Ann and Jan to Halawa, Ahmad and Emily, 106 N. 53rd St., $790,000.
Kelly, Sher K. and Sharon K. to Krehbiel, Brian and Marilyn, 101 N. 69th St 14, $161,000.
Heeney, Daniel R. and Kappes, Jacqueline M. to Smith, Michael Andrew, 5007 Western Ave., $235,000.
Sogin, Samuel and Taylor to Tjaden, Hannah, 5815 Nicholas St., $430,000.
Waters, Eric A. and Nicole M. to Huge, Tess A. and Parker D., 4517 Hamilton St., $110,000.
68134
David and Ruth Heer Revocable Trust and Heer, David J., trustee, to Cliffords, Anthony V., 4918 N. 107th St., $267,000.
Nielsen, Sandra J. and Mark to Barrier, Lori, 2617 N. 96th St., $200,000.
Henry, Krista Lynn and Joshua to Keane, Timothy M., 3002 Cottonwood Lane, $200,000.
Hofmeister, Lonzy M. to Beckman, Kenneth C. and Laura J., 8704 Keystone Drive, $44,000.
Mvmt Properties LLC to Calabro, Danielle, 8610 Evans St., $260,000.
Swanson, Sam G. and Jeanne M. to Small Job Handy Corp., 2315 N. 75th St., $120,000.
Fountain, Gail E. to Frazee, Hayley, 4602 N. 83rd St., $200,000.
13-1 LLC to 4851N72Nd LLC, 4851 N. 72nd St., $235,000.
Mead, Robert L. and Patsy J. to 3Nuggets LLC, 8027 Vernon Ave., $165,000.
Phillips, Linda S. and Welsh, Lela A. to Bensalah, Eric and Centarri, Angela Rebecca, 10615 Fowler Ave., $240,000.
Rosalind R. Moyer Living Trust and Moyer, Rosalind R., trustee, to Schmitz-Calvert, Kyam and Molczyk, Jessica, 8052 Grand Ave., $160,000.
Caughlin, Ann Marie and Mead, Ann Marie to Herold, Kyle J. and Erin M., 2505 N. 84th St., $163,000.
68135
Greene, Chad, per rep, and Greene, Roy Joseph to Naffziger, Nolan, 16878 K St., $260,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6715 S. 199th Ave., $61,300.
Crosby, Jonathon D. and Sarah Jo to Kalina, Kimberly K. and Nicholas, 16429 Holmes St., $375,000.
Cooksley, Frank E. and Halstead, Linda S. to Larsen, Jeffrey, 6005 S. 187th St., $270,000.
Christenson, Charles D. and Paula Jean to Winograd, Stewart and Mark, Patricia, 16817 N Circle, $305,000.
Dameron, Samuel M. and Douchey, Samuel M. to Manas, Arnaud and Dunne, Samantha Josephine, 5039 S. 163rd Ave., $276,000.
Cabillan, Jonathan A. and Debra Jean to Grimes, Lee E. and Sharon M., 4637 S. 168th Ave., $280,000.
Wu, Hua and Qiong to Steinbrink, Amanda and Nicholas, 18510 Adams St., $420,000.
Phillips, James D. and Sharon L. to Phillips, Steve Y. and Linda F., 6132 S. 190th Terrace, $207,300.
Langendorfer Properties Inc. to Whitaker, Cynric K. and Kerri A., 18563 Madison Circle, $440,000.
Krohn, Michele Lin Wakefield and Fred Russell to Washington, Keelan O. Sr. and Clark, Kandis N., 6626 S. 162nd Ave., $350,000.
Sinclair, Nicole and Ryan to Casey, Michael Patrick and Sara Renae Allen, 17030 M St., $325,000.
68137
Steimer, William R. to Sycamore Village LLC, 12610 Anne St., $144,000.
Behrens, Jeffrey S. and Ratzlaff, Caitlin M. to Lasirona, Guldzhakhon, 14212 Monroe Circle, $281,000.
Floersch, Katherine A. and Zimmer, Lance M. to Rasmussen, Derek and Detota, Kacie, 6510 Cypress Drive, $305,000.
Rowell, Trevor and Mary to Loftus, Maggie and Jacob R., 14606 Holmes St., $204,000.
Hawkins, Sheri Sue to Harral, Theresa A., 12217 T St., $211,000.
Johns, Thomas D. to Robinson, Kenneth E. and Alyce J., 14968 Weir Place, $250,000.
Solano, Steven E. and Shirley A. to Coppertree LLC, 5017 S. 143rd St., $200,000.
Reitmajer, Robert H. and Christianna to Scott, Jennifer M., 14015 Adams Circle, $205,000.
Guest, James F. and Clark, David M., per rep, to O'Hara, Evamarie B. and Thomas A. III, 12741 Woodcrest Pa 317, $115,000.
Hawley, Joshua D. to Scholl, Terry W. and Patricia A., 11106 V St., $220,000.
68142
Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC to One Putt Properties LLC, 12654 Read St., $120,000.
Ward, Caleb L. and Marley E. to Petrovich, Michael, 11163 Girard St., $205,000.
Gaines, Denise and Lamonte to Huyck, Bradley, 11607 Deer Creek Drive, $75,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 13031 Reynolds St., $85,000.
68144
Susan K. Caruso Trust and Caruso, Susan K., trustee, to Kavan, Daniel, 11324 Gold St., $209,075.
Demeulmeester-Clark, Judy and Clark, Judy Gayle to Keithley, Brandyn, 13706 Hickory Circle, $260,000.
Thornquist, Patricia A. and Brent S. to Shoup, Lisa A., 12261 Westwood Lane, $125,000.
Ross, Erich to Porter, Tessa, 11425 Castelar Circle, $358,500.
Arens, Arlan R. and Carla G. to Skaalen, Amy, 2562 S. 125th Ave., $277,000.
Zach, Aaron andSydney to Hopp, Alex and Shelby, 2011 S. 149th Circle, $325,000.
Maloney, Carole K. to Beamis, Ryan, 3339 S. 136th St., $230,000.
Morgan, Jeffrey V. and Holly A. to Klug, Michael J. and Amanda K., 14206 William Circle, $332,000.
Reeve, Beverly to Kratz, Edward and Paula, 14936 Cedar Circle, $110,000.
Thorngren, Ronald L. to Sack Properties LLC, 12606 Cryer Ave., $284,000.
Hile, Andrew W. to Pokorski, Rodney L. and Obermiller, Ann C., 3613 S. 154th St., $255,000.
Englett, Nicholas A. to Humphrey, Stephen S. and Susan J., 12107 Westwood Lane, $135,000.
68152
Johnson, Leonard W. and Latosha A. to Martin, Tiffany L., 8721 N. 52nd Ave., $295,000.
Earl, Stephen R. and Kathleen A. to Hill, Dinah, 5606 Mary St., $160,000.
Dockery, Christine C. to McClelland, Benjamin R. and Windi K., 8616 N. 57th St., $308,000.
Big Sky Investments LLC to Tran, Alexandra My-Hanh and Gowen, Austin Matthew, 6622 Pawnee Circle, $125,000.
Pensabene, Thomas C. to Anderson, Jeremy and Guembes, Erika, 8525 N. 52nd Ave., $339,000.
68154
Putschoegl, Adam and Casey to Barstow, William and Colleen, 14221 Seward St., $575,000.
Aron, Rebecca A. and Downey, Ryan T. to Marguerite M. Young Revocable Trust and Young, Marguerite M., trustee, 1421 N. 143rd St., $1,625,000.
Compton, Barbara A. and Arens, Barbara A. to Osentowski, Kristen, 815 N. 123rd Place, $145,000.
Jeffrey M. Keating Trust and Keating, Jeffrey M., trustee, to Benjamin & Nikole Reynolds Jt Trust and Reynolds, Benjamin A., trustee, 1227 N. 129th Circle, $510,000.
Spanjer, Benjamin and Sara to Leinen, Nicholas R. and Courtney J., 12955 Jackson St., $359,000.
Reynolds, Benjamin A. and Nikole L. to Herr, Zachary J. and Brittany M., 15504 Seward St., $432,500.
Meland to Baker, Alice M., 211 S. 110th St., $108,500.
Sprieck, Gerald G. and Barbara A. to Knox Co. Development LLC, 423 S. 116th St., $300,000.
Nilles, Robert and Kathy Sue to Nilles, Kellen Marie, 12362 Burt St., $160,150.
Cunha, Jill C. and Boyle, Jill C. to Closman, Jeff and Jackie, 14956 Farnam Circle, $225,000.
Milobar, Leon J. and Deirdre E. to Henry, Christopher A. and Lisa M., 14205 Franklin St., $442,000.
Lange, Tim and Debby to Walters, Jonathan and Bethany, 15384 Hamilton St., $295,000.
68164
Goose Remoldeling LLC to Dobson, Lauren, 11068 Mary St., $250,000.
Krettek, Joseph P. and Amy L. to Meister, Jon Arnold and Audrey Elizabeth, 12916 Corby St., $260,000.
Wuscher, Joseph T. to Laraja Enterprises LLC, 11916 Newport Ave., $215,000.
Frazier, Paul and Mary to Tramdachs, John and Katherine, 13522 Taylor St., $351,000.
Katusin, Thomas L. and Christina to Alexander, Ryan and Pachaud, Pamela, 2329 N. 143rd Ave., $216,000.
Joyce A. Dixon Trust and Dixon, Joyce A., trustee, to Donald & Lorie Lewis Rev Tru and Lewis, Donald, trustee, 3402 N. 128th Circle, $368,250.
Eagle Run Center 129 LLC to Ajv Properties LLC, 3661 N. 129th St., $2,227,500.
Eagle Run Center LLC to Ajv Properties LLC, 3655 N. 129th St., $3,712,500.
Hampson, Brian C. and Lisa L. to Gilbert, Jacob L., 11253 Martin Ave., $225,000.
Ullerich, Martha J. and Chamberlain, Richard James, per rep, to Hoy, Denton C. and Jody, 4134 N. 139th St., $365,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Ost, David and Sheila to Green, Lillian and Kral, Bryan, 1515 N. 10th St., $245,000.
Nichols, Jamie L., per rep, and David A. Payne Estate to Rock, Adam Jr. and Doucette, Maria, 407 Robinson Ave., $208,000.
Sutherland, Linda J. and Porter, Richard T. to Joe, Uni, 1913 Winnie Drive Unit 4, $110,000.
Rolfe, Deanna D. to Jourdan, Vivian, 308 Basswood Ct, $288,000.
Haussermann, Ethan J. and Josie R. to Rushing, Benjamin L. and Sarah R., 301 Rexroad Pl, $290,000.
House, James M. and Susan to Mingus, Sarah E., 2524 Madison St., $165,000.
Schmokel, Daniel W. and Lisa J. to Iwanski, John P. and Amy L., 1407 Gregg Road, $295,000.
Rydl, Todd A. and Rydl, Joanne and Rydl, Teri L. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 1202 Ventura Drive, $146,000.
Durham, Chelsea E. and Harnden, Kyle to Harnden, James and Stella, 1708 Rustic Road, $126,000.
Gumataotao, Antonio L. and Mary E. to Diaz, Antonio Medina, 2805 Nebraska Drive, $180,000.
Aube, Elisabeth G. to Ronco, Matthew, 705 Jewell Road, $170,000.
Winreal Operating Co. LP to Follow Wb Holdings LLC, 1602 Galvin Road S, $425,000.
68028
Crawford, Christopher R. to Carman, Aaron M. and Emily Ann, 21402 McClellan Circle, $238,000.
192&370 LLC to Buckland Homes LLC, 11311 S. 190th St., $95,000.
Dewey, Kyle L. and Marie E. to Heckman, Eddie R. and Tammy K., 128 Wesgaye St., $262,000.
192&370 LLC to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 11409 S. 188th St., $140,000.
Peterson, Tycha to Kerns, Douglas, 20804 Locust St., $126,000.
Pfister, Kenton J., co-trustee, and Pfister, Sandra A., co-trustee, Kenton & Sandra Pfister Revocable Trust to Haya, Fatima, 19734 Bellbrook Blvd., $325,000.
Novak, Amanda and Stacey to Masloskie, Steve A., 8017 S. 192nd Ave., $390,000.
Oxner, Maryanne J., trustee, and Edward H. & Maryanne J. Oxner Revocable Trust to Wood, Michael Bruce and Mary Annette, 11002 S. 210th St., $351,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Reinsch, Matthew S. and Jessica L., 16913 Glenn Circle, $403,000.
Caldwell, Karin M. to Herman, Heather Mitil and Eric Christopher, 10018 S. 201st St., $300,000.
McCune, Jerry A. and Emelita B. to Smith, Kipling E. and Stacey A. and Smith, Kipling B., 301 Chestnut Drive, $155,000.
192&370 LLC to Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC, 11410 S. 189th St., $140,000.
68046
Connor, Evan M. and Sibson, Anna M. to Redden, John L. and Paula R., 903 Claudine Ave., $260,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to McColley, Andrew and Meghan, 10203 Superior Drive, $412,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Rajan, Naresh Sundar and Balakrishnan, Praveena, 11810 S. 110th Ave., $366,000.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Kennedy, Adrienne and Sean, 10205 Osprey Lane, $405,000.
Glassman, Sean to Moreno, Morgan Quinn, 11238 Cove Hollow Drive, $390,000.
Deason, James A. II, trustee, and James A. Deason II Revocable Living Trust to Pugh, Dave and Joanne, 1306 Patricia Drive, $195,000.
Ingram, Nichole to Ocana, Hector Manuel Feliciano and Soto, Miriam Isabel Mercado, 2404 Walnut Creek Drive, $265,000.
Hornick, Darrell and Christina to Hernandez, Adan and Maria D., 12352 S. 73rd Ave., $410,000.
Beasley, Veronica and Jameel to Pena, Jesus and Hibbs, Kaitlin, 1113 Delmar St., $235,000.
Droptine Farms LLC to Matokoma LLC, 11214 S. 114th Ave., $435,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Tyler P., 11748 S. 112th St., $308,000.
Haworth, Dwight and Ann to Baldwin, Diana and Arnold, James, 1251 Limerick Road, $205,000.
Zabala, Harry John P. and Tahnee Jade P. B. to Arreola, Rivera Irad G. and Ortega, Guatemala Maria, 809 Lake Vista Drive, $251,000.
Wilch, Kathleen M. to Mosser, Timothy and Shelli, 610 S. Fillmore St., $348,000.
Ficenec, Terrence J. and Karen E. to Ficenec, Brandon Lee and Alexis Lauren, 1202 Cedarwoods Drive, $270,000.
68059
Brown, Susan P. to Hoskins, Jacob A. and Shelby L., 820 N. 10th Ave., $440,000.
Hughes, Robert J. and Joann to Brown, Timothy R. and Michelle A., 490 Elm St., $350,000.
Lawson, Rita L. to Eddy, Jacqueline, 1000 N. 4th St., $190,000.
68123
Sullivan, Michael and Megan to Tyler, Timothy Dee and Deborah A., 14009 Kelly Drive, $280,000.
Lilienthal, Harry and Wanda to Haddad, Alex and Faten, 9912 S. 9th Ave., $243,000.
Schroeder, Leslie D. to Bader Construction LLC, 13214 S. 38th St., $107,000.
Miranda, Audrina andHines, Justin to Mewenemesse, Panawe, 3509 Blackhawk Drive, $240,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, Roger R., 2023 Hummingbird Drive, $336,000.
Goetzinger, Gelina A., trustee, and Gelina A. Goetzinger Living Trust to Kellogg, Jason and Monica, 9714 Linden Ave., $180,000.
Bombac, Marilyn K. to Dissell, Alexis Kathleen and John Thomas, 2209 Brighton Drive, $205,000.
Gardner, Kelly A. to Ochoa, Enrique and Maria, 10008 S. 14th St., $150,000.
Washington, Marcus D. and Tamika M. to Stanford, Jon Douglas, 13004 S. 28th Ave., $205,000.
Hybarger, Andrew W. and Peggy to Monay, Andrew and Ramos, Julia Guadalupe, 11926 S. 33rd St., $213,000.
Arner, Collin Douglas to Rosas, Miguel and Elyse, 1711 Yorktown St., $233,000.
68128
Heiden, Cody S. andKephart, Jessica A. to German, David and Marcia, 7144 Harvest Hills Drive, $346,000.
Lorsung, Anthony Caleb and Danielle Rae to Ellison, Ryan and Lindsey, 7832 La Vista Drive, $260,000.
Davis, Ryan and Lessley to Matthews, Kathryn G., 7525 Edward Ave., $232,000.
Gilreath, Brian D. and Papp Gilreath, Karen to Caballero, Santos Bueso, 6904 Emiline St., $155,000.
Fitch, Shawn and Jenna to Sperle, Mia and Trevor, 7709 Willow St., $234,000.
68133
Hrc Belle Lago LLC to DR Horton Nebraska LLC, 4516 Lawnwood Drive, $255,000.
Hediger, Aaron B. and Cherith R. to Etekpo, Asserewou, 4601 Brook St., $273,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Brinker, Nathan and Brandi, 13551 S. 49th St., $350,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Larson, Cynthia K. and Hamilton, Thomas J. Jr., 12812 S. 51st Circle, $391,000.
Hotz, Donald R. Jr. and Michele R. to Leeds, Stephen K. and Holly R., 201 Carolina Drive, $280,000.
68136
Hall, Kyle D. and Ashley N. to Trautman, Matthew Darin and Susan Renee, 8103 S. 188th St., $370,000.
Henry, Joseph Michael to Hunter, Riley, 17748 Margo St., $233,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bassono, Christophe Boubie and Kandiel, Joelle M. F. Bassono, 7714 S. 191st St., $313,000.
Jarman, Kenneth L. and Suzanne T. to Jantz, Christopher Michael and Annette Marie, 18632 Josephine St., $415,000.
Jacobs, Aaron C. and Kourtney to Bartlett, Dallas and Brenda, 18821 Briar St., $360,000.
Hilliard, Carlton A. III to Damitz, Lauren Lee and Hilliard, Carlton A. III, 17622 Emiline St., $97,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rytych, Timothy D. and Stehman, Rachael D., 7706 S. 191st St., $413,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Ridenour, Nathan Taylor, 7025 S. 177th St., $251,000.
Kelly, Collin S. and Kelsey D. to Menicucci, Ronnie and Kimberly, 7313 S. 183rd St., $242,000.
Hockenbury, Mitchell C. and Sonja to Smith, Quintin S., 18017 Gertrude St., $255,000.
Ferrante, Rashelle A. to Rose, Alfred G. Jr. and Marla, 17730 Olive St., $118,000.
68138
Duracinski, Denise, per rep, and Daniel J. Barna Estate to Rsab Properties LLC, 8502 S. 143rd St., $165,000.
Arcishewsky, Stephen B. to Gonsior, Benjamin J. and Beekley, Carley J., 12902 Edna St., $231,000.
Hawk Camille R. Tr to Reo Asset Mgmt Co. LLC, 7416 S. 150th St., $124,000.
Reo Asset Mgmt Co. LLC to Ivy Properties Inc., 7416 S. 150th St., $124,000.
Anderson, Gaylord J. and Linda L. to Anderson, Carter Martin and Brittany Marie, 7714 S. 155th Ave., $165,000.
Williamson, Sean D. and Tara to Fleming, Amber and Matthew, 13523 Schirra St., $265,000.
Burbach, Lacy L. to McGeehan, Robert and Tanner, Lauren, 15305 Green Ave., $240,000.
Flipping Flanagans LLC to Hermans, Jammie M. and Shawn C., 9010 David Circle, $142,000.
68147
Gallo, John R. and Brittney Lea to Udell, Jacob, 2009 Gindy Circle, $410,000.
Cummings, Pamela to Murphy, Robert Earl Jr., 2511 Mose Ave., $147,000.
Guerra, Cecilia A. to Meneses, Maria, 2517 Cornelia St., $200,000.
Wertz, Brandon, per rep, and Vickie L. Wertz Estate to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 7323 S. 42nd St., $115,000.
Grace Home Solutions LLC to Fa Properties LLC, 7323 S. 42nd St., $140,000.
Pg Realty LLC to King, Mike, 3905 Overlook Circle, $150,000.