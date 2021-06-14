Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 13

Below are Sunday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.
Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 0: Griff McGarry struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings as Virginia beat Dallas Baptist in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional to force a Game 3 on Monday. Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run off Dallas Baptist starter Rhett Kouba (6-2) to lead off the eighth inning. Alex Tappen followed with a two-out, three-run homer off reliever Kragen Kechely.
North Carolina State 3, Arkansas 2: North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard ’round the college baseball world Sunday, homering off Arkansas’ likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks to advance to Omaha. Torres’ blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace.
Tennessee 15, LSU 6: Jake Rucker hit two home runs in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional, and No. 3 national seed Tennessee advanced to its fifth CWS appearance and first since 2005. The LSU loss concluded the career of Tigers coach Paul Mainieri, who announced his retirement before the tournament started. Mainieri had been the nation’s winningest active coach and finished seventh all time with 1,505 wins. He won a national championship and made six CWS appearances in a combined 39 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame and LSU.
Notre Dame 9, Mississippi State 1: No. 9 hitter David LaManna hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run fourth inning, and Notre Dame won to set up a one-game showdown for a berth in the CWS. After giving up an early run, Notre Dame starter Aidan Tyrell went 7 1/3 innings, yielding five hits while striking out six. Zack Prajzner had three singles for the Fighting Irish (34-12), driving in two and scoring once. Jack Brannigan made it 8-1 with a homer in the sixth after Prajzner led off with a hit.
Arizona 16, Mississippi 3: Arizona beat Ole Miss 16-3 to clinch its 18th CWS berth. The Wildcats were national runners-up the last time they made it to Omaha in 2016 — they won their fourth championship in 2012.
Texas 12, South Florida 4: Texas moved past South Florida with a 12-4 victory, securing a trip to Omaha for a nation-leading 37th time. The Longhorns last made it to the CWS in 2018.