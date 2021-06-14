Results: NCAA baseball super regionals, June 13

Below are Sunday's results from NCAA baseball tournament's super regionals.

* * *

Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 0: Griff McGarry struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings as Virginia beat Dallas Baptist in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional to force a Game 3 on Monday. Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run off Dallas Baptist starter Rhett Kouba (6-2) to lead off the eighth inning. Alex Tappen followed with a two-out, three-run homer off reliever Kragen Kechely.

North Carolina State 3, Arkansas 2: North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard ’round the college baseball world Sunday, homering off Arkansas’ likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks to advance to Omaha. Torres’ blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace.