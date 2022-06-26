 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMAHA'S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Retail

The winners of the 2022 Omaha's Choice Awards

Retail.jpg

Appliances Department/Store

First Place

  • Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

  • Lowe's
  • Best Buy

Art Retail

First Place

  • Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art

Winners

  • Main Street Studios
  • Carter Wood Art

Bike Shop

First Place

  • Cogs and Cranks

Winners

  • The Bike Rack
  • Speedy Pete's E-bikes

Book Store

First Place

  • The Bookworm

Winners

  • Divine Truth Christian Store
  • The Next Chapter

Camera Store

First Place

  • Rockbrook Camera

Candy/Sweets Store

First Place

  • Chocolaterie Stam - Papillion

Winners

  • Smej's Snacks & More
  • Hollywood Candy

Carpet/Flooring Store

First Place

  • Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

  • Kelly's Carpet
  • Baldwin's Flooring America

Convenience Store

First Place

  • Casey's General Store

Winners

  • QuikTrip
  • Anderson Convenience Market

Crafts Store

First Place

  • Fabric Bash

Winners

  • Celtic Quilter
  • Nebraska Quilt Company

Fireworks Retailer

First Place

  • Kracklin' Kirk's Fireworks

Winners

  • Wild Willy's Fireworks
  • Bellino Fireworks

Florist

First Place

  • A Flower Basket

Winners

  • The Purple Orchid
  • Piccolo's

Formalwear

First Place

  • Gentleman's Choice Formal Wear

Winners

  • Lindley Clothing
  • Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear

Furniture & Home Décor Store

First Place

  • Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

  • Interiors Joan
  • Prairie in Bloom

Grocery Store

First Place

  • Hy-Vee

Winners

  • Fareway
  • Baker's

Hardware Store

First Place

  • Ace Hardware

Winners

  • Menards
  • Home Depot

Home Décor Boutique

First Place

  • Wise Olde Owl

Winners

  • Prairie In Bloom
  • Spruce Interiors & Gifts

Jewelry Store

First Place

  • Borsheims

Winners

  • Alletti Jewelry
  • Malashock's Jewelry

Mattress Department/Store

First Place

  • Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

  • BoxDrop Mattress of Omaha
  • Omaha Mattress King

Meat Department/Store

First Place

  • Fareway Meat Market

Winners

  • Frank Stoysich Meats
  • Just Good Meats

Men's Clothing Store

First Place

  • Lindley Clothing

Winners

  • Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear
  • Men's Wearhouse

Musical Instrument Store

First Place

  • Dietze Music

Winners

  • Schmitt Music
  • Hargiss Stringed Instruments

Nutrition & Supplements Store

First Place

  • No Name Nutrition

Winner

  • Natural Grocers

Pet Supplies/Store

First Place

  • Fetch Pet Emporium

Winners

  • Pet Smart
  • Long Dog Fat Cat

Produce Department/Store

First Place

  • Hy-Vee

Winners

  • Baker's
  • Aldi

Seafood Market

First Place

  • Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market

Winners

  • Fareway Meat Market
  • Asian Market

Shoe Department/Store

First Place

  • DSW

Winners

  • Von Maur
  • Dillard's

Shopping Center

First Place

  • Rockbrook Village

Winners

  • Shadow Lake Town Centre
  • Village Pointe

Sporting Apparel Store

First Place

  • Scheels

Winners

  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Cabelas

Thrift Store/Consignment

First Place

  • Assistance League of Omaha Thrift Shop

Winners

  • 402 Vinyl
  • Goodwill

Vape Store

First Place

  • Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar

Winners

  • Kure CBD & Vape
  • Remediez

Wine & Spirits

First Place

  • Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market

Winners

  • James Arthur Vineyards
  • Spirit World

Women's Clothing/Boutique

First Place

  • Nancy's Boutique

Winners

  • Mama Winky's
  • Kajoma's Fashion Boutique

Yarn/Quilting Shop

First Place

  • Fabric Bash

Winners

  • Celtic Quilter
  • Nebraska Quilt Company
