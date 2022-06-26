Appliances Department/Store
First Place
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
Winners
- Lowe's
- Best Buy
Art Retail
First Place
- Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art
Winners
- Main Street Studios
- Carter Wood Art
Bike Shop
First Place
- Cogs and Cranks
Winners
- The Bike Rack
- Speedy Pete's E-bikes
Book Store
First Place
- The Bookworm
Winners
- Divine Truth Christian Store
- The Next Chapter
Camera Store
First Place
- Rockbrook Camera
Candy/Sweets Store
First Place
- Chocolaterie Stam - Papillion
Winners
- Smej's Snacks & More
- Hollywood Candy
Carpet/Flooring Store
First Place
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
Winners
- Kelly's Carpet
- Baldwin's Flooring America
Convenience Store
First Place
- Casey's General Store
Winners
- QuikTrip
- Anderson Convenience Market
Crafts Store
First Place
- Fabric Bash
Winners
- Celtic Quilter
- Nebraska Quilt Company
Fireworks Retailer
First Place
- Kracklin' Kirk's Fireworks
Winners
- Wild Willy's Fireworks
- Bellino Fireworks
Florist
First Place
- A Flower Basket
Winners
- The Purple Orchid
- Piccolo's
Formalwear
First Place
- Gentleman's Choice Formal Wear
Winners
- Lindley Clothing
- Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear
Furniture & Home Décor Store
First Place
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
Winners
- Interiors Joan
- Prairie in Bloom
Grocery Store
First Place
- Hy-Vee
Winners
- Fareway
- Baker's
Hardware Store
First Place
- Ace Hardware
Winners
- Menards
- Home Depot
Home Décor Boutique
First Place
- Wise Olde Owl
Winners
- Prairie In Bloom
- Spruce Interiors & Gifts
Jewelry Store
First Place
- Borsheims
Winners
- Alletti Jewelry
- Malashock's Jewelry
Mattress Department/Store
First Place
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
Winners
- BoxDrop Mattress of Omaha
- Omaha Mattress King
Meat Department/Store
First Place
- Fareway Meat Market
Winners
- Frank Stoysich Meats
- Just Good Meats
Men's Clothing Store
First Place
- Lindley Clothing
Winners
- Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear
- Men's Wearhouse
Musical Instrument Store
First Place
- Dietze Music
Winners
- Schmitt Music
- Hargiss Stringed Instruments
Nutrition & Supplements Store
First Place
- No Name Nutrition
Winner
- Natural Grocers
Pet Supplies/Store
First Place
- Fetch Pet Emporium
Winners
- Pet Smart
- Long Dog Fat Cat
Produce Department/Store
First Place
- Hy-Vee
Winners
- Baker's
- Aldi
Seafood Market
First Place
- Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market
Winners
- Fareway Meat Market
- Asian Market
Shoe Department/Store
First Place
- DSW
Winners
- Von Maur
- Dillard's
Shopping Center
First Place
- Rockbrook Village
Winners
- Shadow Lake Town Centre
- Village Pointe
Sporting Apparel Store
First Place
- Scheels
Winners
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Cabelas
Thrift Store/Consignment
First Place
- Assistance League of Omaha Thrift Shop
Winners
- 402 Vinyl
- Goodwill
Vape Store
First Place
- Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar
Winners
- Kure CBD & Vape
- Remediez
Wine & Spirits
First Place
- Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market
Winners
- James Arthur Vineyards
- Spirit World
Women's Clothing/Boutique
First Place
- Nancy's Boutique
Winners
- Mama Winky's
- Kajoma's Fashion Boutique
Yarn/Quilting Shop
First Place
- Fabric Bash
Winners
- Celtic Quilter
- Nebraska Quilt Company