Revisiting the Sweet 16 Jays: Stats to know

Every summer, Creighton's hard-working sports information director distributes a statistics packet from the previous men's basketball season.
We're talking about a comprehensive recap here. Pages and pages and pages of numerical reports, compiled by the one-and-only Rob Anderson.
For stat geeks, it's Christmas. In July!
Anyway, since The World-Herald published its Year in Review report on Creighton Athletics this week, wrapping up another competition calendar, I thought it would be timely to take one more look-back at the Jays' historic 2020-21 hoops season.
Nerd out with me, y'all...
>> The quick recap: Creighton went 22-9 overall, 14-6 in league play and 11-3 at home. It finished second in the Big East standings and reached the conference tournament title game. As a No. 5 seed, the Jays reached their first NCAA tournament Sweet 16 since 1974.
>> Seven different players led Creighton in scoring during its first 20 games. But in the last 11? Marcus Zegarowski was the team's leading scorer in all but two of those.
Part of the reason for this: Zegarowski started feeling healthier and his efficiency rose as a result.
But also... CU's opponents seemed more committed to defensive tactics where they limited off-ball help as the year went on. It's why Creighton's assists numbers dropped (60.9% of made field goals during the first 20 games; 44.3% of FGM in the final 11). The Jays had to make 1-on-1 plays more often. And Zegarowski was their best shotmaker in isolation situations.
>> Christian Bishop made 75.0% of his field goals (18 of 24) during the NCAA tournament. Seven of those makes were dunks. ... He finished at 68.1% for the season. Second-best in school history.
>> The Jays led the Big East in opponent field goal percentage (40.8%) and ranked second in the league in steals per game (7.0)
>> Creighton held its opponents to 37.9% shooting in the final five minutes of games. Maybe that's why CU had a 9-5 record in games decided by single digits.
>> Want to try to make the argument that the Jays needed their bigs to play well to win? Here ya go: Bishop averaged 12.0 points (69.5% shooting), 6.4 rebounds and a 1.0 assist-to-turnover rate in CU's 22 wins. And in the nine losses, he was at 8.8 points (64.2%), 6.3 rebounds and a 0.4 assist-to-turnover rate. ... Ryan Kalkbrenner was similar: averaged 6.9 points (64.4% shooting), 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 22 wins BUT averaged 3.4 points (65.0%), 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in nine losses.
>> In the final five minutes of games this year, Mitch Ballock never committed a turnover.
>> Denzel Mahoney had a team-high 23 combined points in the final 60 seconds of games. He got 15 of those at the free-throw line.
>> Ballock (+6.81) just edged Damien Jefferson (+6.77) and Marcus Zegarowski (+6.41) for the best per-game plus-minus on the team.
>> Mahoney, Jefferson and Ballock combined to shoot 38.0% from 3-point range during regular season games. But in the postseason? Those three made just 23.6% of their 3-pointers. ... Considering that three of CU's top scoring options were all stuck in shooting slumps, it's pretty impressive that Creighton went a combined 4-2 in those six Big East and NCAA tournament games.
>> Shereef Mitchell was 6 of 11 from 3-point range in his final seven games. (6 of 22 in his first 23 games).
>> Antwann Jones had the second-best individual assist rate on the team (19.9%). Obviously, in very limited minutes.
>> Of the 20 most frequently used lineups, the most effective (according to per-40-minute plus-minus) was Zegarowski-Mitchell-Ballock-Jones-Bishop. The least effective: Zegarowski-Mitchell-Ballock-Jefferson-Bishop.
>> Creighton made 68.3% of its free throws at home. In away and neutral site games, that rate dropped to just 58.9%. The final full season free-throw percentage of 64.0% was the worst for a CU team in 24 years.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa