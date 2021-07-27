Revisiting the Sweet 16 Jays: Stats to know

Every summer, Creighton's hard-working sports information director distributes a statistics packet from the previous men's basketball season.

We're talking about a comprehensive recap here. Pages and pages and pages of numerical reports, compiled by the one-and-only Rob Anderson.

For stat geeks, it's Christmas. In July!

Anyway, since The World-Herald published its Year in Review report on Creighton Athletics this week, wrapping up another competition calendar, I thought it would be timely to take one more look-back at the Jays' historic 2020-21 hoops season.

Nerd out with me, y'all...

>> The quick recap: Creighton went 22-9 overall, 14-6 in league play and 11-3 at home. It finished second in the Big East standings and reached the conference tournament title game. As a No. 5 seed, the Jays reached their first NCAA tournament Sweet 16 since 1974.

>> Seven different players led Creighton in scoring during its first 20 games. But in the last 11? Marcus Zegarowski was the team's leading scorer in all but two of those.

Part of the reason for this: Zegarowski started feeling healthier and his efficiency rose as a result.