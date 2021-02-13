Reynolds proposes state ethanol mandate, drawing unusual political battle lines

Republicans hold majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate, but this proposal could be that rare legislation that divides legislators, but not along political party lines.

“The best answer I can give you at this point in time is I’ve had a lot of requests for meetings from several different groups that are at the table on this one,” said Pat Grassley, the Republican Iowa House Speaker from New Hartford. “We want to have those further conversations with them, get that input.”

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville said his colleagues believe renewable fuels are a critical part of the state’s economy and are open to looking at the governor’s proposal.

Todd Prichard, leader of the House Democrats from Charles City, gave the most full-throated endorsement of the proposal. He said the legislation could help the state’s renewable fuel industry recover from the impacts of former President Donald Trump’s administration, which granted waivers that weakened the federal ethanol mandate.

“This is a vital industry to Iowa. … I think it’s important that we continue to push renewable fuels for Iowa and our economy,” Prichard said. “This is timely and we need to help this industry come back.”

The governor’s proposal will see its first legislative action this week, Wednesday in a House subcommittee hearing.