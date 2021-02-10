Ricketts expresses concerns about coordination with federal pharmacy vaccination program

LINCOLN — An extra 5,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine should be ready for use beginning Thursday via a federal program involving at least 43 retail pharmacies across Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday during a press conference that while he was grateful for the extra doses, he was concerned about the lack of coordination between the state and feds over this additional outlet for vaccinations.
"The federal government could have done a better job," the governor said. "The federal government launched this program without having a way for these pharmacies to communicate with us and coordinate the scheduling."
Ricketts said he wants to make sure the so-called "federal retail pharmacy program" follows the same priority system as other vaccination efforts across the state, which are now in phase 1b. That phase gives top priority to those ages 65 and over, though 10% of vaccines have been set aside for those with high-risk medical conditions and for teachers, first responders and others who work with the public.
The governor had elevated the 65 and over group ahead of the workers because, he said, the fatality rate for that age group is much higher, 509 out of 1,000, than for the next younger age group, 45-64 year olds, who have a fatality rate of 56 out of 1,000.
Walmart, in a press release, said its pharmacies would begin administering shots on Friday and that appointments can be made via the Walmart and Sam's Club websites, including for those who aren't Sam's Club members.
A Walmart spokeswoman said that it reports who got shots to state health officials every day.
Ricketts, on Wednesday, said the state has administered about 246,000 of the 350,000 doses it had been sent. That ranks No. 13 nationally in per capita shots done, he said.
He said that there had been a reporting "gap" with the federal Centers for Disease Control that had been resolved, giving Nebraska credit for an additional 26,000 shots.
Persons wishing to sign up for vaccinations through the state can access the website, vaccinate.ne.gov Those who do not have access to a computer can call the state hotline, 1-833-998-2275, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST.
Ricketts wore a mask throughout Wednesday's press conference, saying he was following state guidelines. The governor was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 30, and self quarantined for a week. He said he would continue to wear a mask until Saturday.
In other news from the press conference:
- Ricketts signed a proclamation designating February as Black History Month.
- He unveiled a new "One Stop Portal" for new businesses that streamlines registration for tax IDs, state licenses, inspections and other required steps.
- The governor said that assisted living centers where more than 90% of residents and workers have been vaccinated can resume visitations. Some centers might have different rules, he said, if their facilities also include independent living units where residents haven't yet qualified for vaccination. Skilled nursing centers, Ricketts said, are regulated by the federal government when it comes to allowing visitors.
- He predicted that "more normal" life might return by the second half of 2021, when people might not need to wear masks to stores and social distance. But, Ricketts added, he expects people will be more concerned about the spread of viruses, and some will continue to wear face masks.
Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh