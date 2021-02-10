Ricketts expresses concerns about coordination with federal pharmacy vaccination program

LINCOLN — An extra 5,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine should be ready for use beginning Thursday via a federal program involving at least 43 retail pharmacies across Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday during a press conference that while he was grateful for the extra doses, he was concerned about the lack of coordination between the state and feds over this additional outlet for vaccinations.

"The federal government could have done a better job," the governor said. "The federal government launched this program without having a way for these pharmacies to communicate with us and coordinate the scheduling."

Ricketts said he wants to make sure the so-called "federal retail pharmacy program" follows the same priority system as other vaccination efforts across the state, which are now in phase 1b. That phase gives top priority to those ages 65 and over, though 10% of vaccines have been set aside for those with high-risk medical conditions and for teachers, first responders and others who work with the public.

The governor had elevated the 65 and over group ahead of the workers because, he said, the fatality rate for that age group is much higher, 509 out of 1,000, than for the next younger age group, 45-64 year olds, who have a fatality rate of 56 out of 1,000.