Ricketts ramps up fight against Biden conservation goals with executive order

The group's efforts include filing actions to delist endangered species and pushing for federal agencies to coordinate policies with state and local governments. Byfield has been traveling the country, speaking to farm and ranch groups to generate opposition to the 30-by-30 initiative.

On Thursday, she praised Ricketts for being the first governor to take a stand against 30-by-30 and for crisscrossing Nebraska to hold multiple town halls on the subject. Ricketts began the town halls in May. His latest one was slated for Thursday night in Pickrell, Nebraska.

"He's standing between you and the federal government on this," Byfield said. "He's making sure you guys are protected."

But Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, who was not at the governor's event, said he was “deeply disappointed and aghast that the governor has gone across the state and has substantially and knowingly misrepresented the facts of the Biden 30-by-30 plan, the details of which have not yet even been developed.”

He called the governor’s effort “very destructive and misguided” in a state with a “huge vested interest” and need for soil and water conservation programs. He said he knows of no private property rights issues to fear from the 30-by-30 initiative.