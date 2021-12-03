Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage to lead state GOP

LINCOLN — Taylor Gage, a longtime adviser and spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, is leaving state government to become executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Gage has worked with the governor since 2013, first as deputy campaign manager for Ricketts' gubernatorial campaign and later in his administration. His most recent position has been director of strategic communications. He also advised the governor on issue management and stakeholder engagement.

“Through floods and a pandemic, he has been at the center of our work to help keep Nebraska strong and to connect more people to my office," Ricketts said. "His input has shaped our work through it all. Taylor has been a valued advisor, and I look forward to what’s next for him.”

Gage's last day with the state was Friday. He will start as the state GOP executive director on Monday.

Gage, a grandson of former Gov. Kay Orr, has past political experience. He was political director of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s successful campaign in 2012 and has advised numerous other candidates for state and local office. In 2010, he was the convention and outreach coordinator for the state GOP.

His departure comes as Ricketts' term in office is starting to wind down. He is term-limited and cannot run again. A new governor will be elected next year and will take office in January 2023.

