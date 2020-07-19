Rieko Ikeda-Hayes and Alex Hayes 'opened doors we didn’t know we wanted to walk through'
SPONSORED FEATURE

Inclusive Communities 06 - Rieko Ikeda-Hayes and Alex Hayes.jpg

Rieko Ikeda-Hayes and Alex Hayes with their daughter Rena.

 INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES

Each spring, Inclusive Communities holds a Humanitarian Brunch and invites two people to serve as honorary chairs. This year, the nonprofit chose Rieko Ikeda-Hayes and Alex Hayes for their leadership and dedication to the organization.

“Rieko and Alex have opened doors we didn’t even know that we wanted to walk through,” said Inclusive Communities executive director Maggie Wood. “Part of this comes from their own experiences and unique perspectives.”

“At Inclusive Communities, we want everyone to see themselves represented,” Wood said. “When we reach out to young people, to community members, to business people, we want them to feel comfortable and accepted in joining in our efforts. Rieko and Alex contribute to the authenticity of this work.

“Our gratitude to their family is profound and we are honored by their service.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Humanitarian Brunch is going virtual. Learn more at www.ichumanitarianbrunch.org.

