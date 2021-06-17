ROCKET
- Updated
These eight teams have punched their tickets to Omaha and will begin competing for a national championship later this week at TD Ameritrade Park.
- Updated
The lawsuit alleges that the deaths wouldn't have happened if the county had followed a consultant's recommendations for improvements to Platteview Road.
- Updated
Tyreke Johnson had lots of interest and a plan to explore it. But one visit to Nebraska ended his recruiting process. The former five-star recruit explains why he chose the Huskers.
- Updated
A report suggested the next U.S. Olympic Swim Trials could be held in Indianapolis' NFL stadium. Tom Shatel doesn't love that idea, but if it happens, it'll be because Omaha transformed the event.
- Updated
After leaving Louisville last week, former Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey has found another new school where he'll play for the coach who helped turn his older brother into a Heisman Trophy finalist.
- Updated
Sam McKewon's three takes on the commitment of Richard Torres includes this nugget: Nebraska appears to be making a shift in the kind of quarterback it likes to recruit.
- Updated
Two adults and a child were pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision just south of Scribner, and a fourth person died later at a Fremont hospital.
- Updated
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this week said he is “opposed to critical race theory,” voicing an increasingly common opinion among Republican politicians.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
At some points during the past year, the mall’s flat, bare dirt expanse looks surprisingly close to the way it appeared in a 1975 photo, after crews removed the buildings but before they dug a lagoon.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
From the first pitch on opening day, all eyes were on Elkhorn ace Drew Christo. Now the Husker commit captains The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska baseball team.