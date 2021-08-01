Rodrigo López, Chairman, AmeriSphere Companies

“(Leaders) are in an organization to support everybody else who works there. I frequently think about the description of a company as a triangle, but instead of the administration being at the top of the triangle, I prefer the concept of that triangle upside down and the administration is at the bottom supporting everybody else. That really makes institutions and companies successful.”

Born and raised in Cali, Colombia, Rodrigo López’s life-long dedication to serving others was fostered throughout grade school by the Jesuits. He came to Superior, Nebraska, as an exchange student, and returned several summers to work on a farm and for a railroad maintenance crew while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

López’s work in commercial real estate finance began at Woodmen Life. He later founded AmeriSphere Financial, which, in partnership with McCarthy Group, became one of Fannie Mae’s 25 delegated lenders and a multifamily lender for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development FHA program. In 2015, NorthMarq acquired AmeriSphere Financial and its $5.5 billion multifamily rental housing loan portfolio.