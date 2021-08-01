Ron Gartlan, Owner/President & CEO, Godfather’s Pizza Inc.

“One of my personal mottos is ‘I refuse to lose,’ so I was determined, come hell or high water, one way or the other, that we were going to survive. … I think you’re more passionate if you believe in what you’re doing.”

Ronald “Ron” Gartlan launched his career during a tumultuous time. Four months into his first job — an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) — the U.S. Army drafted him to serve a 14-month tour in Vietnam.

Upon his discharge in 1971, Gartlan resumed his career at Coopers & Lybrand, advancing to partner in 1981. A year later, he joined Godfather’s Pizza, Inc. as treasurer and vice president of finance.

After leading the management team in a leveraged buyout in 1988, Gartlan became chief operating officer. He rose to the tri-part role of owner, president and CEO after buying out his partner, Herman Cain.

Born in Canada, Gartlan moved to Kansas as a child and Omaha as a teenager. He continues to be involved with his alma maters of Creighton Prep and Creighton University.

Godfather’s Pizza has been a Boys Town corporate sponsor since 2004 when Gartlan agreed to print the Boys Town National Hotline phone number on Godfather’s Pizza boxes. Since then, Godfather’s Pizza has contributed over $2 million to Boys Town.