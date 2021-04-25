ROXY
My name is Roxy. I'm the kind of dog that enjoys sunbathing, the comforts of a cozy bed or couch,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
- Updated
The World-Herald will have complete coverage as the Huskers try to reach the national semifinals. The match is set to start at approximately 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
- Updated
In a season when you never knew what to prepare for, the last thing you prepare for is the ending. But it came swiftly and sharply for Nebraska’s volleyball team on Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha.
- Updated
Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in early 2020, but on Tuesday that program was punished by the NCAA for a recruiting violation Pelini committed while he was there.
- Updated
The Omaha Police Department on Friday released the main portions of the two officer body camera videos and cruiser camera video from the Nov. 19 fatal shooting of Kenneth Jones.
- Updated
The resolution would have added Nebraska to a list of 15 states already calling for a convention of states as described in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution.
- Updated
The offensive tweet that got his colleague Chris Baker fired doesn't represent the man he knew, Omaha radio personality Scott Voorhees said Thursday on his show.
- Updated
Nebraska in recent years hasn't met the expectations projected by ESPN's Football Power Index, and with the toughest 2021 schedule in the Big Ten, the numbers say it could be another tough season.
- Updated
Omaha police have arrested two brothers in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting at the Westroads Mall.
- Updated
Here are the all-class top 10 and class-by-class leaders for this Nebraska high school track and field season.