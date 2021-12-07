Ryan Hawkins has emerged as Creighton's go-to guy (but who's next?)

Nov. 22 vs. Southern Illinois: OK, this one was more about Ryan Kalkbrenner (finishes at the rim) and Ryan Nembhard (the game-winner). A day off the hot seat for Hawkins, perhaps.

Nov. 29 vs. SIU-Edwardsville: The Jays trailed 65-59 with 4:11 left. They'd missed three straight field goal tries and had an out-of-bounds throw-in with 13 seconds on the shot clock (underneath the hoop). The ball went to Hawkins. He backed down his man and scored. The next time down, out of another post-up situation, he found Trey Alexander in the opposite corner for a 3-pointer.

Dec. 4 vs. Iowa State: Hawkins scored eight straight points down the stretch to keep CU in the game late. He had two free throws that cut the deficit to 59-54 with 1:18. It was a mixture of post-ups (backing guards down from the 3-point line) and off-the-dribble drives.

It's been impressive, to say the least — just to see Hawkins make the move up a level in college hoops and still produce so effectively.

There shouldn't have been any question about whether his jump shot would translate. He was a career 41% 3-point shooter as a top-of-the-scouting-report guy. He started slow at Creighton but Hawkins is up to 38.0% from long range on the season on 50 attempts.