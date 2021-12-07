Ryan Hawkins has emerged as Creighton's go-to guy (but who's next?)

When the Jays need a bucket in crunch time, they turn to Ryan Hawkins.
The Division II grad transfer has been vital for CU in so many ways this season — it's his in-practice leadership, his general positivity, his hustle plays, his versatility defensively, his selfless approach offensively... (a lot of things that don't always show up in the box score or in post-game highlight-reels).
But where he's really excelled — and perhaps been most valuable — has been his impact as a late-game playmaker.
That is something presumably everyone following the Jays has noticed. Hawkins has been CU's go-to guy.
Let's recap Creighton's close games:
Nov. 11 vs. Kennesaw State: With a 47-44 lead and 1:23 to play, Creighton called a timeout and drew up a play for Hawkins. A post-up. He delivered with a bucket to ice the win.
Nov. 16 at Nebraska: The Huskers had just scored on back-to-back possessions and trimmed their deficit to 68-62 with 3:40 left. CU went to Hawkins on the block. He was double-teamed, but that initiated enough ball movement to create gaps in NU's alignment — ultimately the ball ended up back in Hawkins' hands for an open 3-pointer, and he buried it (he hit another triple two possessions later to ice the win).
Nov. 22 vs. Southern Illinois: OK, this one was more about Ryan Kalkbrenner (finishes at the rim) and Ryan Nembhard (the game-winner). A day off the hot seat for Hawkins, perhaps.
Nov. 29 vs. SIU-Edwardsville: The Jays trailed 65-59 with 4:11 left. They'd missed three straight field goal tries and had an out-of-bounds throw-in with 13 seconds on the shot clock (underneath the hoop). The ball went to Hawkins. He backed down his man and scored. The next time down, out of another post-up situation, he found Trey Alexander in the opposite corner for a 3-pointer.
Dec. 4 vs. Iowa State: Hawkins scored eight straight points down the stretch to keep CU in the game late. He had two free throws that cut the deficit to 59-54 with 1:18. It was a mixture of post-ups (backing guards down from the 3-point line) and off-the-dribble drives.
It's been impressive, to say the least — just to see Hawkins make the move up a level in college hoops and still produce so effectively.
There shouldn't have been any question about whether his jump shot would translate. He was a career 41% 3-point shooter as a top-of-the-scouting-report guy. He started slow at Creighton but Hawkins is up to 38.0% from long range on the season on 50 attempts.
What we didn't know was whether his interior game — all the moves, fakes, pivots and varied finishes — would work against longer, taller and more athletic defenders. So far, it has. Particularly on Saturday, when Iowa State's swarming defenders forced Hawkins to attack downhill off the dribble (he went 5 of 6 inside the arc and earned three different trips to the free-throw line).
"When they pressure you like that, sometimes you just gotta rip through," Hawkins said. "You already got your guy on your hip and you have an angle, (so you can) create for others or get in the paint, set your feet. I thought we got a lot of good looks from that."
Here's the question, though: Can Hawkins keep it up?
McDermott theorized after the SIUE game that CU was going to soon have to find more scoring options as coaches get more acquainted with Hawkins' game.
That could be Kalkbrenner — he's made 71.4% of his field goals so far ... but at least on Saturday, it was difficult for CU to get him the ball.
Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma both have displayed tons of one-on-one playmaking potential but they've been turnover-prone at times. And they're young. Still figuring it out.
Maybe Alex O'Connell. If you don't include the season opener (when he had 17 points after halftime), O'Connell is averaging 6.8 points in the first half of games and just 2.9 in the second half. Perhaps that is a sign he's adjusting to the demanding role of guarding the opponent's best perimeter player. But he's a shot-maker.
Maybe it's someone else. Shereef Mitchell? Trey Alexander? Rati Andronikashvili? They've all had their chances early on.
At some point, Creighton could benefit from others stepping up.
Because so far, late in close games, it's been the Hawkins show. And relying solely on him may not be the best long-term plan.
"Last year I had four or five of those guys, so you could kind of pick where you were going to go," McDermott said. "This year, (Hawkins) has the most game experience of anybody that we have. He's been asked to make plays and asked to make decisions when the game is in the balance.
"He's the safest best right now because he's probably going to get us a good shot, one way or the other."
