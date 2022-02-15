Ryan Nembhard's case for Big East freshman of the year

Creighton's talented point guard will be in the running for the Big East's top freshman honor next month. That much is clear.
But will Ryan Nembhard win it?
Undoubtedly, Nembhard has put together one of the most impressive rookie debuts by true freshman at CU — and he still has at least a month left of basketball to add to his growing list of accomplishments.
>> He's already the first true Bluejay true freshman since Doug McDermott to eclipse the 20-point mark twice. And he could become the seventh freshman ever to average double-digits if he maintains his pace (11.0 points per game).
>> If Nembhard leads the team in steals (he's currently first at 31), he'd be the first Creighton freshman to do that in 14 years.
>> He's won five Big East freshman player of the week awards. That's the most for a CU player since McDermott won seven of those in the Missouri Valley.
>> Nembhard has two game-winning shots. A floater at the buzzer to beat Southern Illinois. And a go-ahead layup with 32 seconds left to take down Butler.
There have been some growing pains, though. Nembhard hasn't always brought his A-game as he adjusted to the physicality and tactics of the top teams he's faced. He's been plagued by turnovers at times.
But those ups and downs should be expected for a rookie. And he's so important to what Creighton does, that he's been forced to play through his mistakes (instead of maybe getting a breather to reset).
Just consider how rare it is for Nembhard to get subbed out of games.
He's third nationally among freshmen in minutes played (34.8 per night). He's second in the Big East, in position to potentially become the first freshman to lead the league in minutes in 15 years.
Against Georgetown on Saturday, Nembhard subbed out once in the first half for a total of 2 minutes and 3 seconds. That was it. He played the rest of the game. Two days later against the Hoyas, he was on the court for all but 42 seconds.
And because he's been on the floor so much, initiating the CU attack, opponents have worked to cleverly put together plans to slow him down. He's drawn top perimeter defenders all year and faced varied ball screen coverages. They've really looked to go at him on the other end of the floor, testing his resolve and his discipline.
Why?
Here's what Xavier coach Travis Steele said of Nembhard: "He can really make plays. He's tremendous off ball screens. He pushes the pace of play for them. He can really score and shoot the ball."
Nembhard makes Creighton go. And he's irreplaceable for the Jays right now.
The question, though, is whether he'll do enough to earn the Big East freshman of the year award.
His biggest competition is Georgetown's Aminu Mohammed, a five-star prospect who's lived up to the hype so far this season.
Mohammed's per game stats: 14.1 points (39.9% FG), 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists (2.3 turnovers), 1.6 steals
Nembhard's per game stats: 11.0 points (39.6% FG), 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists (3.2 turnovers), 1.3 steals
Mohammed's been better statistically. He's a match-up nightmare. He went for 27 points Monday against Creighton. But Nembhard has the advantage of being the floor general for a NCAA tournament contender.
We'll see what the league coaches think in a month.
A few other Creighton players in contention for end-of-season awards are below:
Ryan Hawkins: All-Big East teams. Ranks 14th in scoring (13.5), ninth in rebounding (7.4) and third in made 3-pointers (2.4) in league play
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Most improved. Bumped up his production in several categories, including scoring (from 5.9 points per game last year to 11.5), rebounding (from 3.5 to 7.1), free-throw shooting (from 48.9% to 70.5%) and blocks (from 1.2 to 2.8)
Trey Alexander: All-freshman team. Averaged 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in league play
Arthur Kaluma: All-freshman team. Averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in league play
