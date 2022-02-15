Ryan Nembhard's case for Big East freshman of the year

But those ups and downs should be expected for a rookie. And he's so important to what Creighton does, that he's been forced to play through his mistakes (instead of maybe getting a breather to reset).

Just consider how rare it is for Nembhard to get subbed out of games.

He's third nationally among freshmen in minutes played (34.8 per night). He's second in the Big East, in position to potentially become the first freshman to lead the league in minutes in 15 years.

Against Georgetown on Saturday, Nembhard subbed out once in the first half for a total of 2 minutes and 3 seconds. That was it. He played the rest of the game. Two days later against the Hoyas, he was on the court for all but 42 seconds.

And because he's been on the floor so much, initiating the CU attack, opponents have worked to cleverly put together plans to slow him down. He's drawn top perimeter defenders all year and faced varied ball screen coverages. They've really looked to go at him on the other end of the floor, testing his resolve and his discipline.

Why?