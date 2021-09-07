 Skip to main content
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 7
Big upsets and bad losses open the door to four new additions in Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 Ballot.

My AP Top 25 poll after week 1 of play:

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Ohio State

4 Oklahoma

5 Texas A&M

6 Notre Dame

7 Clemson

8 Iowa

9 Penn State

10 Cincinnati

11 Iowa State

12 UCLA

13 USC

14 Utah

15 Liberty

16 Wisconsin

17 North Carolina State

18 Oregon

19 Texas

20 Virginia Tech

21 North Carolina

22 Coastal Carolina

23 Boston College

24 Florida

25 Auburn

Dropping out

Washington – Hard fall from No. 6 after a loss to Montana. Even if I think the Huskies will be pretty good – and I do – they can’t be in the top 25. (No, Montana was not a serious consideration.)

Miami (Florida) – Uncompetitive and undisciplined in a blowout loss to Alabama.

Indiana – Awful in a 34-6 loss at Iowa. The Hoosiers did it a little bit with smoke and mirrors last season. They won’t sneak up on anyone this year.

LSU – Lost 38-27 at UCLA and dropped to 27, just behind Auburn and Kentucky, who in my formula scored well by their performance.

Joining the Top 25

Texas – Excellent win over a Louisiana team that might not lose again this season. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian blended the use of two different quarterbacks- Hudson Card and Casey Thompson – cannily.

Virginia Tech – Jumped on a good North Carolina team early and held on for a win. The Hokies can play some defense and coach Justin Fuente, on a warmish seat, has something to prove.

Florida – Scored well in my formula in running the heck out of the ball against Kent State. The Gators were closed to my preseason Top 25.

Auburn – Arguably the week’s most dominant performance, a 60-10 win over albeit-awful Akron.

Notes:

» Alabama is the new No. 1 over Georgia. The Crimson Tide was really, really good, and the Bulldogs, while having the “best win,” struggled to find a rhythm on offense. In six weeks, Clemson may win that game over UGA.

» I was right about UCLA. I was the only voter to put the Bruins in my Top 25. I won’t be this week.

» I’m still picking Iowa State to beat Iowa next week, but my ballot is far more reactive than it is predictive. The AP wants us to be reactive to the actual football played on the field.

» Watching Wisconsin control much of the first half against Penn State helps me keep them close to their preseason ranking. Clemson dropped just a bit, but that team looks close to being really good, too.

