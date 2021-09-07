Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Sept. 7

My AP Top 25 poll after week 1 of play:
1 Alabama
2 Georgia
3 Ohio State
4 Oklahoma
5 Texas A&M
6 Notre Dame
7 Clemson
8 Iowa
9 Penn State
10 Cincinnati
11 Iowa State
12 UCLA
13 USC
14 Utah
15 Liberty
16 Wisconsin
17 North Carolina State
18 Oregon
19 Texas
20 Virginia Tech
21 North Carolina
22 Coastal Carolina
23 Boston College
24 Florida
25 Auburn
Dropping out
Washington – Hard fall from No. 6 after a loss to Montana. Even if I think the Huskies will be pretty good – and I do – they can’t be in the top 25. (No, Montana was not a serious consideration.)
Miami (Florida) – Uncompetitive and undisciplined in a blowout loss to Alabama.
Indiana – Awful in a 34-6 loss at Iowa. The Hoosiers did it a little bit with smoke and mirrors last season. They won’t sneak up on anyone this year.
LSU – Lost 38-27 at UCLA and dropped to 27, just behind Auburn and Kentucky, who in my formula scored well by their performance.
Joining the Top 25
Texas – Excellent win over a Louisiana team that might not lose again this season. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian blended the use of two different quarterbacks- Hudson Card and Casey Thompson – cannily.
Virginia Tech – Jumped on a good North Carolina team early and held on for a win. The Hokies can play some defense and coach Justin Fuente, on a warmish seat, has something to prove.
Florida – Scored well in my formula in running the heck out of the ball against Kent State. The Gators were closed to my preseason Top 25.
Auburn – Arguably the week’s most dominant performance, a 60-10 win over albeit-awful Akron.
Notes:
» Alabama is the new No. 1 over Georgia. The Crimson Tide was really, really good, and the Bulldogs, while having the “best win,” struggled to find a rhythm on offense. In six weeks, Clemson may win that game over UGA.
» I was right about UCLA. I was the only voter to put the Bruins in my Top 25. I won’t be this week.
» I’m still picking Iowa State to beat Iowa next week, but my ballot is far more reactive than it is predictive. The AP wants us to be reactive to the actual football played on the field.
» Watching Wisconsin control much of the first half against Penn State helps me keep them close to their preseason ranking. Clemson dropped just a bit, but that team looks close to being really good, too.
