Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Nine (copy)

9. Rutgers (3-5)

Last week: Beat Maryland 27-24. This week: vs. Nebraska

The Scarlet Knights may want to stay home for the holidays — they haven’t missed a game — but, if they beat Nebraska, every small Big Ten bowl is going want a piece of the action. So is ESPN, which would love to sell Rutgers.

10. Illinois (2-5)

Last week: Lost to Northwestern 28-10. This week: at Penn State

The Illini fired Lovie Smith in a pandemic year — in part because the buyout clause was pretty good — but Athletic Director Josh Whitman must know who he wants to hire, and must believe, too, that guy can recruit the state of Illinois. Smith couldn’t. Or wouldn’t.

11. Nebraska (2-5)

Last week: Lost to Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Rutgers

A long, tough offseason evaluation awaits the Huskers, who may still play two more games — RU on Friday, and a bowl game. NU is ranked behind a team that fired its coach, for goodness sakes, and it could still entertain a bowl game.

12. Purdue (2-4)

Last week: Game vs. Indiana canceled. This week: at Indiana (canceled)