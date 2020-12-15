Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Nine

5. Wisconsin (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Iowa 28-7. This week: vs. Minnesota.

After the top four, you can basically stir the rest of the teams in a pot. The Badgers are nothing special because of a hideous (and banged up) offense, but they’ve also played three of the top four teams the past month.

6. Maryland (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Rutgers 27-24. This week: vs. Michigan State.

The Terps could have clinched a bowl with a win over Rutgers, now they’re playing for one for sure. Beat the Spartans, and go somewhere warmer than College Park, Maryland.

7. Minnesota (3-3)

Last week: Beat Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Wisconsin.

The Gophers went into Lincoln down a boatload of players and rowed back to Minneapolis with the win. Coach P.J. Fleck likes to recruit in Omaha. You’d better believe a win like this helps the cause.

8. Penn State (3-5)

Last week: Beat Michigan State 39-24. This week: vs. Illinois.