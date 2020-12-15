Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Week Nine

1. Ohio State (5-0)
Last week: Michigan, canceled. This week: vs. Northwestern, Big Ten championship.
The Buckeyes are still here, still undefeated, and needing just one good half to put a good-not-great Wildcat team away. Then it’s on to the College Football Playoff.
2. Indiana (6-1)
Last week: Purdue, canceled. This week: vs. Purdue, canceled.
Old Oaken Bucket, Part 2. Why IU would have played this game, given that it has zero to gain, boiled down to pride.
3. Northwestern (6-1)
Last week: Beat Illinois 28-10. This week: vs. Ohio State, Big Ten championship.
The Wildcats could go from their worst season in two decades to their best with one perfect morning in Indianapolis. Northwestern better get ready to force three or four turnovers, too.
4. Iowa (6-2)
Last week: Beat Wisconsin 28-7. This week: vs. Michigan, canceled
What a finish for the Hawkeyes, winning six straight and beating all three trophy game rivals. Does Kirk Ferentz sail on out after this season? He certainly doesn’t have to now.
5. Wisconsin (2-3)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 28-7. This week: vs. Minnesota.
After the top four, you can basically stir the rest of the teams in a pot. The Badgers are nothing special because of a hideous (and banged up) offense, but they’ve also played three of the top four teams the past month.
6. Maryland (2-3)
Last week: Lost to Rutgers 27-24. This week: vs. Michigan State.
The Terps could have clinched a bowl with a win over Rutgers, now they’re playing for one for sure. Beat the Spartans, and go somewhere warmer than College Park, Maryland.
7. Minnesota (3-3)
Last week: Beat Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Wisconsin.
The Gophers went into Lincoln down a boatload of players and rowed back to Minneapolis with the win. Coach P.J. Fleck likes to recruit in Omaha. You’d better believe a win like this helps the cause.
8. Penn State (3-5)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 39-24. This week: vs. Illinois.
Two of the Big Ten’s best freshmen — running back Keyvone Lee and receiver Parker Washington — play in Happy Valley. Kudos to coach James Franklin for getting his young guys on the field.
9. Rutgers (3-5)
Last week: Beat Maryland 27-24. This week: vs. Nebraska.
The Scarlet Knights may want to stay home for the holidays — they haven’t missed a game — but if they beat Nebraska, every small Big Ten bowl is going want a piece of the action. So is ESPN, which would love to sell Rutgers.
10. Illinois (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Northwestern 28-10. This week: at Penn State.
The Illini fired Lovie Smith in a pandemic year — in part because the buyout clause was pretty good — but Athletic Director Josh Whitman must know who he wants to hire, and must believe that guy can recruit the state of Illinois. Smith couldn’t. Or wouldn’t.
11. Nebraska (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 24-17. This week: at Rutgers.
A long, tough offseason evaluation awaits the Huskers, who may still play two more games — Rutgers Friday and a bowl game. NU is ranked behind a team that fired its coach, for goodness sake, and it could still entertain a bowl game.
12. Purdue (2-4)
Last week: Indiana, canceled. This week: at Indiana, canceled.
It’s hard to say when big change is coming at Nebraska — coach Scott Frost is loyal — but you can bet on it in West Lafayette. Jeff Brohm is serious and impatient. Purdue doesn’t have a bunch of money to buy guys out, but the Boilermakers have to get more disciplined.
13. Michigan State (2-5)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 39-24. This week: at Maryland.
The Spartans have quarterback questions. Freshman backup Payton Thorne has played roughly as well as junior starter Rocky Lombardi.
14. Michigan (2-4)
Last week: Ohio State, canceled. This week: at Iowa, canceled.
Michigan got jobbed a bit in its crossover game. Why is Michigan State getting Maryland when it beat Michigan? Why is Rutgers getting Nebraska despite having one more win than Michigan?
— Sam McKewon
