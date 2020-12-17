Sam's Big Ten column

LINCOLN — Like one of those Depression era trucks, packed with belongings and on its last ounce of gas, the Big Ten has sputtered and lurched to its final destination of a title game.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, at 11 a.m., inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. (Get used to that place, by the way, since almost all of the NCAA tournament will be played in and around it.)

The league made an exception to its own rules to let the Buckeyes into the game, and Northwestern, aside from a sluggish loss at Michigan State, did its part by playing well throughout the fall.

Oddsmakers give Northwestern little chance. The Buckeyes are three-touchdown favorites. OSU coach Ryan Day may have affinity for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald – who doesn’t like Fitz? – but he won’t have much mercy; because a College Football Playoff berth is at stake, the Buckeyes will play four quarters at full throttle. They haven’t done that much this season, as big leads against Rutgers and later Indiana shrunk when Ohio State got a little disinterested.

That should not be the case Saturday. Thanks to a cancellation against Michigan, Ohio State should be at close to full strength as a roster. All the linemen, all the skill guys. And Northwestern’s offense, modest as it is, should not be able to keep up.