Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.
Bon Jovi is one of a small subset of artists that reaches across generations, and it was apparent in Friday night’s crowd. All ages came together — often as children accompanying their parents — to shout every word to their favorite songs.
A Thursday night crash at 192nd and F Streets killed two Gretna women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.
One of the women was remembered for her exemplary work as a Douglas County corrections officer; the second as a compassionate speech therapist who shared photos of her children with her patients.
Mickey Joseph says he wasn't raised to sugar-coat things and he doesn't with Nebraska's wide receivers. And some of his real talk? Execution over scheme. Every time. Tom Shatel has the story.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Omaha (insert cheers here) and more in this week's Dining Notes.
You can’t ask a lot of spring football games, even if 50,000 or 60,000 pile into Memorial Stadium looking for hope. But touchdowns would be nice, Sam McKewon writes in his Rewind column.
Nebraska officials said 46,000 tickets had been sold for the spring game as of Monday — just over half of Memorial Stadium's capacity. That might raise eyebrows about fans' excitement level.
Nebraska will be TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis' first official visit, and he would be a major addition at a position of need for the Huskers — defensive end.
State lawmakers advanced a major tax package Tuesday after nixing a bid to include income tax cuts for middle-income Nebraskans.
