In a time where the movie industry is at a standstill when it comes to original content, streaming services like Netflix are coming to the rescue.
Will Ferrell is one my favorite comedic actors and when I saw he released his latest film, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” I jumped on my streaming device and glued my eyes to the screen.
Ferrell has been in some of my favorite comedies including “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “Step Brothers.”
“Fire Saga” is better than I expected. Most of my friends told me they were put off from the first teaser trailer of the film and decided not to tune in and so I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the camera work and the soundtrack.
This film both honors and mocks the real life song contest of Eurovision and was made in collaboration with the long running and widely popular singing competition.
The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition, held every year by the European Broadcasting Union since 1956 (with the exception of 2020), with participants representing primarily European countries. Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio, then casts votes for the other countries’ songs to determine the winner.
Ferrell plays Lars Erickssong, a wayward Icelandic singer who dreams of debuting his disco ballads on the Eurovision stage.
He and his childhood pal Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) make up Fire Saga, a group that has not managed to graduate beyond performances at the local bar and still earns the scorn of Lars’s salty fisherman father, Erick (Pierce Brosnan).
This movie is nothing groundbreaking and Ferrell plays his typical role: a goofy — but lovable — buffoon.
The plot is predictable and perhaps the movie ran 20 minutes too long, but “Fire Saga” does what it needs to and that is fill the void of entertainment during a pandemic.
After watching the movie and replaying the soundtrack several times, I can say “Fire Saga” got me hooked and has me looking at planning a trip to Iceland.
With hilarious songs like “JaJa Ding Dong” to heartwarming ballads like “Husavik,” “Fire Saga’s” soundtrack has made its way into my most played playlist in the past couple of days.
Ferrell sang his own vocals (most of the cast is dubbed by professionals) and while not Beyoncé, the audience can clearly see the effort he put into preparing for the role of Lars.
The relationship between Ferrell’s and McAdams’ characters is both pivotal to the plot of “Fire Saga” and essential to my interest in the film.
The two actors give off a genuine connection that equal parts heartwarming and comedic.
Is this a perfect film? No.
There is no such thing as a perfect movie but “Fire Saga” does not need to be perfect, it just needs to be able to distract from the harsh realities the world is facing these days.
I also give the film bonus points for giving me several new songs to sing to myself in the car as I drive from interview to interview.
Give this film a watch if you have a Netflix account and need a distraction.
This film is rated PG-13, but I personally would not watch this around kids.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn being the worst a movie can be and five buckets of popcorn being true masterpieces of entertainment.
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” earns a 3.5 out of five buckets of popcorn. Nothing groundbreaking with this film but it is just good enough to meek me entertained for a while.