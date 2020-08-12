Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council during its Aug. 4 meeting:

• Approved a request to rezone Lots 1 through 3, Hidden Hills 2nd Addition, being a replat of lots 43B1, 47B, and part of Lot 48B, Marian Park, all located in the North 1/2 of Section 25, T14, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska; and part of Lot 1, lying West of Canyon Road, the North 40’ of Lot 2, and Lot 3B1, Jewell Place, all located in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska from RE to RS-120 for the purpose of single family residential development.

• Held a first reading of an ordinance that request to rezone the Irregular Westerly 724.67’ of Tax Lot 11, Except right-of-way in the NW 1/4, located in the NW 1/4 of Section14, T13N, R13E; and the Irregular Tract in the NW corner of Tax Lot 12, Except right-of-way in the SW 1/4, located in the SW1/4 of Section 14, t13N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, from AG to ML for the purpose of industrial development.

•Held a first reading of an ordinance that request to rezone Lots 1 through 3, Block 55, City of Bellevue, from BGM-OTO to RG-50-OTO.

• Tabled an ordinance in regards to amending Bellevue municipal code pertaining to city trees.

• Authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the certifications and assurances by the Chief Executive of the Applicant Government for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

•Passed a resolution for Bellevue to participate in the Papio NRD Hazard Mitigation Plan.