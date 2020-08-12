Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council during its Aug. 4 meeting:
• Approved a request to rezone Lots 1 through 3, Hidden Hills 2nd Addition, being a replat of lots 43B1, 47B, and part of Lot 48B, Marian Park, all located in the North 1/2 of Section 25, T14, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska; and part of Lot 1, lying West of Canyon Road, the North 40’ of Lot 2, and Lot 3B1, Jewell Place, all located in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 25, T14N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska from RE to RS-120 for the purpose of single family residential development.
• Held a first reading of an ordinance that request to rezone the Irregular Westerly 724.67’ of Tax Lot 11, Except right-of-way in the NW 1/4, located in the NW 1/4 of Section14, T13N, R13E; and the Irregular Tract in the NW corner of Tax Lot 12, Except right-of-way in the SW 1/4, located in the SW1/4 of Section 14, t13N, R13E of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, NE, from AG to ML for the purpose of industrial development.
•Held a first reading of an ordinance that request to rezone Lots 1 through 3, Block 55, City of Bellevue, from BGM-OTO to RG-50-OTO.
• Tabled an ordinance in regards to amending Bellevue municipal code pertaining to city trees.
• Authorized Mayor Rusty Hike to sign the certifications and assurances by the Chief Executive of the Applicant Government for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.
•Passed a resolution for Bellevue to participate in the Papio NRD Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approved an ordinance ordering an election to authorize the Bellevue At-Large City Council Position be eliminated and a 6th City Council Ward be Created & Added. This will appear on upcoming election ballots and will consolidate with other elections occurring on Nov. 3, 2020.
•Approved a permanent sanitary sewer easement between Douglas County School District 0001 and the City of Bellevue, located in Lot 1, South Woods Replat 3.
•Approved the use of the recording and dictation system from Dragon Software, in an amount not to exceed $84,001.45.
This software will allow the Bellevue Police Department to streamline the processes of approving its reports.
Currently BPD officers use a handheld recorder to dictate their reports which are then downloaded to a transcriptionist to type which is then sent back to the officer to approve before the officer sent it off to a supervisor for final approval.
Dragon Software is a voice to text program where BPD officers can review the text and edit immediately before sending the report to a supervisor.
•Approved and authorized the Mayor to sign the Agreement with Dostals Construction Company, Inc. for the Lookingglass Height II Park Improvements Project to include a splash pad and restroom facility, in an amount not to exceed $1,056,720.50 plus 10% contingency totaling $1,162,392.55.
