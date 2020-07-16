Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with teen's stabbing death

An arrest warrant on Thursday was issued for a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of 17-year-old Elijah Walsh, who died on April 22 following a stabbing incident.
Luis Valadez, 40, has been charged with manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony, punishable by up to 50 years imprisonment, according to information provided by Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore.
The incident took place just after 1 a.m. the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue in Bellevue, according to information provided by Sarpy County Communications Manager Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.
Valadez allegedly confronted Walsh and stabbed the teen, who was inside a vehicle. Walsh then reportedly drove the vehicle and crashed into a house several blocks away.
The defendant is expected to appear in Sarpy County Court at 8 a.m. Friday for a bond hearing.
This is a developing story. Visit bellevueleader.com or see next week's edition of the Bellevue Leader for all the details.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!