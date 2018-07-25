The annual National Night Out event kicks off at Everett Park, Betz Road, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7. The event aims to have crime-free neighborhoods and a chance for residents to spend time with neighbors and law enforcement officers.
“In the beginning, it was kind of humble — you just turned on your porch light and that signified, ‘Hey, I don’t want crime in my neighborhood,’” said Roger Cox, community relations director for the Bellevue Police Department.
Now the event has grown to a community get together with multiple community and neighborhood parties across Bellevue and the nation.
In the past, BPD has seen upwards of 80 parties during the event, and this year Cox expects around 500 people at Everett Park for the community party.
Along with the separate neighborhood parties, BPD hosts the community get-together at Everett Park. There will be law enforcement stations, bounce houses, free food and businesses across the city setting up stations.
“It’s a small carnival atmosphere,” Cox said.
Cox said this event showcases Bellevue’s low crime rate.
“A big part of that is not necessarily the police force, definitely we have our role in it, but it’s citizens that are aware and want to keep crime out of the city,” he said. “This community is committed to keeping crime out.”
After the event ends, BPD usually spawns more neighborhood watch parties, the “heart and soul” of National Night Out, to have more eyes on the streets, Cox said.
Cox said it’s important to have these neighborhood parties to build relationships with law enforcement and neighbors.
“In Bellevue we’re very fortunate to serve a community that is gracious, supports us very well,” Cox said. “We try to take as many opportunities as we can to get out in the community and interact with every citizen within the community.
“Along with that, taking the stands to say, ‘We don’t want crime in our great city’ is always a great thing.”
To schedule a neighborhood party, residents can reach out to Cox at 402-682-6623 or roger.cox@bellevue.net by Tuesday.