Bellevue University, Bellevue East high school student publish manuscript

Bellevue University’s science department has published a new manuscript with help from a young participant.
Titled “Quercetin inhibits proliferation and induces apoptosis of B16 melanoma cells in vitro,” the manuscript will be published in the journal “ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies.”
Tyler Moore, assistant professor of biology for Bellevue University, worked with students from the College of St. Mary, Farrah Solla, Christina Ternenta and professor Dunesh Kumari, and a then-Lewis and Clark Middle School student, Isabella Berry.
The manuscript explores the anti-cancer properties of quercetin, a naturally-occurring compound found in many berries, herbs and vegetables and its use for cancer therapy. They explored the anti-cancer properties of quercetin on melanoma cells and found the drug kills these cells in vitro.
Moore had been tutoring Berry, now a sophomore at Bellevue East after skipping eighth grade, and had her join in on the research for the manuscript.
“(Berry) was out here doing a summer research project and she got to develop this essay and what are the conditions for one of the drugs,” he said. “We started on this project about two years ago so we’ve been working on the research for about a year and went to writing the paper starting last fall.”
After rejections and revisions, the manuscript will be published in about a month.
Though Moore has published multiple papers in his career, he said this manuscript was exciting because he was able to work with aspiring scientists.
“We were working with undergraduate students and a middle school student, so I think helping them grow in science and watching them learn so much and actually take leadership over projects and get to the point where they’ve put enough into to be a published paper is pretty cool,” he said.
Berry said she initially went to Moore to learn about biology, and was excited for the opportunity to help with experiments and research for the manuscript.
“My overall experience there made it my favorite educational setting I have been in,” she said.
Moore said he enjoyed working with Berry on the manuscript.
“I think she was excited to really kind of hit some challenges that took her a little bit longer to understand when she came to do actual research,” he said. “It’s always good to see people start to grow from start to finish.”
Berry, who plans on majoring in general biology in college, said the experience was very important for her for two reasons:
“(First), I learned how to ask questions. In school I used to never ask questions because I was supposed to be the ‘smart’ kid. But after being in the lab, you quickly learn that you’d better ask questions or else you are going to mess something up,” she said.
“(Second), I learned to speak up for myself in education and learned that if I look for opportunities, I immediately have more options. This entire experience is kind of surreal and I gained so much confidence in my abilities.”
