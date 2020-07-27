Bellevue University, Bellevue East high school student publish manuscript

After rejections and revisions, the manuscript will be published in about a month.

Though Moore has published multiple papers in his career, he said this manuscript was exciting because he was able to work with aspiring scientists.

“We were working with undergraduate students and a middle school student, so I think helping them grow in science and watching them learn so much and actually take leadership over projects and get to the point where they’ve put enough into to be a published paper is pretty cool,” he said.

Berry said she initially went to Moore to learn about biology, and was excited for the opportunity to help with experiments and research for the manuscript.

“My overall experience there made it my favorite educational setting I have been in,” she said.

Moore said he enjoyed working with Berry on the manuscript.

“I think she was excited to really kind of hit some challenges that took her a little bit longer to understand when she came to do actual research,” he said. “It’s always good to see people start to grow from start to finish.”

Berry, who plans on majoring in general biology in college, said the experience was very important for her for two reasons: