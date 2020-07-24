Bellevue University prepares for in-person, online learning

Bellevue University is preparing to open the campus up to students and staff, while also offering online learning options to those who believe it’s currently safer learning remotely.

The university has come up with plans and task forces to have face-to-face courses in the fall, and will also continue offering remote learning and teaching to staff and students.

While Bellevue University, like many other universities, closed its campus earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university was more equipped to handle online learning, said Brenda Mechels, a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Bellevue has situated itself apart from other institutions in that we already have a lot of the technology available and we’re used to using it,” Mechels said. “I think residential students are used to being in class, but there are several different ways to using technology that we can go about doing that for them.”

Scott Altic, associate vice president of maintenance, grounds and security, said his staff has been on campus while most people are working remotely.

“They understand the risk, and we take precautions,” he said.