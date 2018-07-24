The Bellevue Public Safety Foundation was approved to pay $11,000 for a new K-9 for the Bellevue Police Department at the Bellevue City Council meeting July 9.
The foundation is funded through private donations. No city-budgeted money goes toward purchasing new dogs because BPD can’t predict when their they are retired from service, said Officer Jim Bartley.
Because the dog is a big purchase, BPD has to get approval by City Council and then go to the foundation to submit a grant request.
The foundation then issues the funds for the dog, Bartley said.
The agreement was brought to council when BPD realized the oldest K-9, 10-year-old Axe, is due to retire at the end of August due to health issues.
“All these [health issues] are slowing him down, and at this age, that’s not unusual,” Bartley said.
BPD has four K-9s and all Sarpy County law enforcement agencies total nine. When looking for a new dog, Bartley said BPD looks at several qualifications.
“We like the Dutch shepherd and the Belgium mountain dogs, high energy, their trainability,” he said.
It takes around eight to 10 weeks to train a new dog, Bartley said.
The new K-9, a 2-year-old Belgium mountain dog, will arrive in August to begin work.