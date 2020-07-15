Longtime Bryan Middle School principal Darren Rasmussen has taken on a new principal role at Burke High School.
Rasmussen, who has been principal at Bryan Middle for 11 years, said he wanted to take this next step because he missed the high school setting.
“I spent 16 years in a high school setting, so I always thought in my career that I would end up back in a high school setting,” he said.
For more than 20 years, Rasmussen has been in the Bryan Bear community, first as a teacher at Bryan High School for seven years, assistant principal for three years and 11 at Bryan Middle as the principal.
Rasmussen said he’s excited for his new position.
“The high school atmosphere is something I’ve missed,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to supporting students in academics and activities in the high school setting.”
Though he’s excited for his new chapter, Rasmussen said he’ll miss the Bear community.
“One thing that’s been rewarding working with the families of the Bryan Bear community is to have students whose parents I taught at Bryan High come to Bryan Middle School,” he said, “We had that connection there and it was always rewarding to talk with parents who I had as a student years ago.
“I’m really happy for the Bryan Middle community with the addition of the Boys & Girls Club, I’m happy for the renovations that have gone on for the past several years and I know they’re going to be doing some great things down there.”