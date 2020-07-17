BU intelligence and security studies program receives upgrade

Bellevue University’s intelligence and security studies program received changes to further benefit students interested in national and international security.

The intelligence and security studies program is 100% online and available as a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science.

The program currently has more than 100 undergraduate and about 60 graduate students.

Adriana Seagle, director of intelligence and security studies, said the program is designed to prepare students to think critically about the world.

“We’re trying to keep up with the changes in the field,” she said.

Some new changed include updating the curriculum so it’s more current and relevant.

There are also specialized certificates available to BS and MS students, such as geopolitics and security, regions of strategic intelligence and intelligence and security strategy.

Seagle said another change to the program was looking at analytical and research skills.

“It’s valuable because security intelligence is a dynamic field and teaches us about the world,” she said.

Students will also have an opportunity to work on different projects to collect different information relating to the field, and will also be offered an opportunity to create an electronic portfolio to hold all their projects and research.

“We looked at the learning experience to provide students with cutting-edge knowledge,” Seagle said.

Seagle said the intelligence and security studies program has seen an increase in enrollment.