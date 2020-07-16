You are the owner of this article.
Civil War monument erected at Bellevue Cemetery

The City of Bellevue installed a Civil War monument at Bellevue Cemetery, located on Franklin Street about one mile north of Mission Ave (Hwy 370). The monument includes the soldiers’ name, rank and unit.

 Photo by Austin Plourde

A 6-foot, black marble monument was installed at Bellevue Cemetery to commemorate 38 Union Civil War veterans.

Allen Holley, the leader of the Bellevue Cemetery Committee for 10 years, wanted the cemetery to honor the fallen veterans.

The names of the veterans were researched by Dean Podoll using Sarpy County historical records.

After years of proposing the idea, it was finalized and installed in May 2020.

Holley wrote in a news release he is glad to have the monument finally displayed at the cemetery.

“During this time of unrest, it is especially important to erect a monument giving positive attention to those that have contributed to our history,” he said.

The monument is on display near the cemetery’s southeast gate, located on Franklin Street about one mile north of Mission Avenue.

The monument features the soldiers’ name, rank and unit with the phrase, “Forever at Rest in the Bellevue Cemetery.”

