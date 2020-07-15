This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cornerstone Christian School community collected and sent more than $3,600 to Shalom Home, a ministry in Rajahmundry, India, the school partners with.
The funds given to India will help with feeding programs for the 300 children at Shalom Home and also a community in Kovvur with a large leprosy population.
Teri Lynn Schrag, the superintendent of Cornerstone, said she was pleased with the community for the donations.
“I reached out to the minister there, Pastor Vijay Thadanki,” she said. “He said things were really tough, and I sent out one email to the Cornerstone families and I said, ‘Please be in prayer,’ and really not asking for anything. “
Schrag said it was heartwarming to see the families donating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cornerstone students and the families have this heart of compassion beyond our neighborhood,” she said. “You want our students to have that same compassion in the neighborhood, city and locally, but also it’s truly remarkable that after one email, all of a sudden people are giving and donating.”