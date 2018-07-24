Jim Costello drove the equivalent of almost three times around planet Earth during the past 12 months.
To be precise, he drove 63,000 miles, primarily around Nebraska, but also to locations in South Dakota, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. He spent exactly five weekends out of 52 at home.
And he would do it again, he said, if the rules permitted him to serve a second year as commander of the Department of Nebraska of the American Legion — which they don’t.
Despite his 30 years with the American Legion, Costello said the respect Nebraska Legion members have earned across the nation took him by surprise.
“We’re a front-runner in a lot of programs, and people try to emulate how we do things here in Nebraska,” he said.
“We run an effective program quietly. We don’t really look for applause, we just do what we think is needed for veterans’ families.
“I did not realize the impact we have not just statewide, but nationally.”
As state commander, Costello oversaw and guided the activities of 30,000 Nebraska Legion members.
His primary goal, he said, was to help members explain the American Legion mission to non-member veterans, and to encourage them to join. With approximately 30,000 members, the Nebraska Department is healthy, Costello said, but given the presence of some 130,000 veterans in Nebraska, there is room for growth.
He visited prisons, to learn about programs conducted there specifically for veterans, and met with prisoner-veterans themselves.
“They may have broken the law,” he said, “but they fought for their country and they are proud of that.”
He visited smaller communities throughout Nebraska, many times to help dedicate war memorials a Legion post had sponsored.
“I did quite a few of those,” he said. “There are some gems out there. If you just drive through some of these small communities and see what they do to honor their veterans, local veterans, it makes you proud to be one of them.”
Frequently, Costello said, he urged such Legion outposts to contact local newspapers to let them know what they are doing, to ask churches to include news of Legion activities in their bulletins.
“Most posts throughout the state fail to pat themselves on the back, fail to let the media know what they are doing,” he said. “Those are things we encourage them to do because what potential new members want to know more than anything else is what you’re doing right here in town.”
There is much to tell, he said, and not just about the American Legion’s famous commitment to youth sports such as baseball.
The Legion sponsors many academic scholarship programs, runs the storied Boys State and Girls State programs, sends hundreds of youngsters every year to law enforcement camps, educates about the proper display of the U.S. flag, and lobbies Congress on behalf of veterans, just last year securing passage of a law that allows veterans to pass to their children benefits they did not use.
Costello is not shy about beating those drums, which was why, perhaps, he was handed the commander’s insignia a year ago.
But all good things come to end, and although several duties remain for immediate past commanders, Costello has noticed a change since he surrendered the commander’s role last month.
“My email volume has totally decreased, and my phone calls have slimmed down quite a bit also,” he said.
The Nebraska Legion can be found online at: nebraskalegion.net. The Martin Graves Post 339, Costello’s home post, can be found at: bellevuenebraska-le gionpost339-baseball.com.