Eighth Sarpy County resident dies from COVID-19

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19 related death in Sarpy County on Friday. Between the two counties, that is the 10th death.
In her 80s, the woman was also reported to have suffered underlying health conditions in addition to the virus, according to a release from the department.
As of Friday, more than 26,000 residents of Sarpy and Cass counties have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 1,637 residents in Sarpy have tested positive for the virus. Over 1,300 of the positive testers have recovered from the illness, the release stated.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual, as well as with all our residents who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," said Sarah Schram, health director. "The most effective ways of protecting ourselves and our most vulnerable neighbors from contracting this virus is to follow public health recommendations of staying home while ill, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often and using a cloth face covering while in public."
For more information about COVID-19, please visit sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 211.
