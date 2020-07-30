Gross to open Aug. 11 for back-to-school

Gross Catholic High School will be returning to a “new normal” beginning Aug. 11.
The school has finalized its back-to-school plans to have new students start Aug. 11 and 12 for half days, with everyone else returning Aug. 13 for another half day.
Paulette Neuhalfen, Gross’ principal, said a task force has been working all summer with the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department to come up with a safe plan for its around 400 students.
“We’re looking at implementations and changes to our facility and ways to provide and safe and healthy learning environment for students, staff, faculty and parents,” she said. “We’re looking at different ways and options to deliver academics and different protocols we’ll have to follow once school starts.”
Face coverings will be required for everyone in the building, and Neuhalfen said students should make sure to have more than one to keep them clean.
When it comes to passing periods, Neuhalfen said the task force made sure to have as little congestion through the halls as possible.
“We altered passing periods and schedules so that way we can control the flow of traffic in the building. Not everybody will pass at one time and we’ve split the passing up into different periods — or just passing times throughout the day,” she said. “We also added an additional lunch section.”
In classrooms, Neuhalfen said the school is “fortunate” to have retractable walls teachers can move for more space.
Neuhalfen said if the school is required to go fully online again, like in the spring, it will be a much easier transition.
“We’re smaller and easier to manage, and we’ve learned a lot from last spring,” she said.
“We did surveys for families, students and staff to improve on that. We’re still providing quality education no matter what the situation may be.”
Neuhalfen said there are a couple concerns that may come from families regarding social distancing, but the school is in constant communication with its families.
“We have hand-washing stations, sanitation stations for every classroom, sanitation to clean desks and chairs and promote social distancing,” she said.
“Those things are what most families are concerned with — do we have enough supplies, is everything ready to go?”
Neuhalfen said the staff and faculty are eager to return to the building with their students.
“I’m excited to see everyone back in the building,” she said. “I’m excited to see the kids. I’m excited to get our teachers back in the building. It’s been kind of lonely without everyone.
“We want to get them safe, get them into routine and follow protocols. Maintenance has done a great job getting the building ready and getting things installed. Everything is ready to go.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!