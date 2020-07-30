Gross to open Aug. 11 for back-to-school

Gross Catholic High School will be returning to a “new normal” beginning Aug. 11.

The school has finalized its back-to-school plans to have new students start Aug. 11 and 12 for half days, with everyone else returning Aug. 13 for another half day.

Paulette Neuhalfen, Gross’ principal, said a task force has been working all summer with the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department to come up with a safe plan for its around 400 students.

“We’re looking at implementations and changes to our facility and ways to provide and safe and healthy learning environment for students, staff, faculty and parents,” she said. “We’re looking at different ways and options to deliver academics and different protocols we’ll have to follow once school starts.”

Face coverings will be required for everyone in the building, and Neuhalfen said students should make sure to have more than one to keep them clean.

When it comes to passing periods, Neuhalfen said the task force made sure to have as little congestion through the halls as possible.