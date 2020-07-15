The Knights of Columbus at St. Matthew Catholic Church in partnership with Saint Vincent de Paul Society will host a donation drive July 26 at the church, 12210 S. 36th St.
The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will serve those in the community in need of food.
Those wanting to donate will be directed to drive up to the church’s parking lot, where volunteers will offload donations of canned goods, hygiene products and fresh produce.
Monetary donations will provide assistance for those struggling with rent, utility and other costs. Checks can be made out to Saint Vincent dePaul Society.
For more information, call the church office at 402-292-7418.