List of best wine tour companies has Bellevue East grad's business in the running

A Bellevue East grad is looking to drum up local support to help her wine tour business land a spot on a list of best wine tour companies.
Renee Ventrice’s Virginia-based company is in the running to land on one of USA Today’s 10Best lists.
Voting runs through Aug. 10. Winners will be announced Aug. 21.
Ventrice, formerly Renee Ward, moved to Bellevue with her family in 1975. She graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1988 and later spent six years in the U.S. Navy.
She and her husband, Don, got the inspiration for their business, Cork and Keg Tours, after several winery tours in Sonoma County, California. The six-hour tours in Loudoun County, Virginia, take patrons to three wineries or breweries. Ventrice also arranges for lodging at bed-and-breakfasts, dinner reservations and other special experiences for tour-goers.
“We try to make sure it’s a personalized experience,” she said.
Being in the running for 10Best — against 19 other wine tour companies — came as a shock, she said. At first, Ventrice thought it was a scam.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ventrice’s company was ranked third on the leaderboard.
Ventrice said she comes back to Nebraska every year to visit her parents and three of her siblings who live in the area. She and her husband sometimes visit local breweries.
“I think it’s awesome when people from small towns come out and do big things,” Ventrice said. “I work really hard and I try to represent Bellevue well. I would love for them to know what we’re up to and get this Bellevue girl a win over all these great big Napa Valley companies.”
