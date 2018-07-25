A Sons of Italy rebuilding project. My mom was extremely proud of her Italian heritage, and I think she’d ask if I could mention the Sons of Italy members can use a financial boost in rebuilding its Omaha hall after fire gutted it more than a year ago. A lot of folks are familiar with the Sons of Italy because of its weekly spaghetti dinners in the fall, winter and spring months, but the organization is more than pasta for so many who call or called Little Italy home. If you can donate, go to gofundme.com and search for Sons of Italy Omaha Rebuild. My mom and I say grazie.
C Thirty-eight days. Husker fans (and some media outlets) . . . I don’t need daily updates on how many days, hours and minutes there are before the start of the Nebraska football season. It’ll get here soon enough.
F The former baseball village along Harlan Lewis Road. I know the tornado hit last year and the facility is no longer in use, but the place doesn’t need to look like a dump.